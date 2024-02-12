Lima Estilo Nikkei
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Lima Estilo Nikkei, where the enchanting fusion of Nikkei cuisine awaits you.
Location
180 CRANDON BOULEVARD, KEY BISCAYNE, FL 33149
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near KEY BISCAYNE