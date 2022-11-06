Little Big Diner
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rice bowls, ramen & street food, plus beer, wine, sake & draft cocktails. Little Big Diner “makes it taste good”, by only using great ingredients. We use all-natural meats and only cage-free eggs. We are proud to partner with Sun Noodles, Bell & Evans, Coleman Natural and Heiwa Tofu, in order to provide you, our guest, with the best possible product.
Location
1247 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02459
