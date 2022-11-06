Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Big Diner

1247 Centre Street

Newton, MA 02459

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Miso Ramen
Miso Ramen
Chef's Ultra Ramen

Reusable Utensils

LBD Branded Reusable Chopsticks

LBD Branded Reusable Chopsticks

$5.00Out of stock
Wooden Ramen Ladle

Wooden Ramen Ladle

$4.50Out of stock

Little Dishes To Go

LBD Flat Patty..."Hawaiian-Style Burger"

LBD Flat Patty..."Hawaiian-Style Burger"

$12.00

5 oz burger, pineapple sambal, crispy onions, lettuce, mayo

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$12.00

toasted garlic, chili, citrus, dried shrimp, peanuts

Kara-age Fried Chicken

Kara-age Fried Chicken

$13.50

deep fried marinated chicken bites, chili mayo, negi salad, togarashi

Buffalo Kara-age Fried Chicken

Buffalo Kara-age Fried Chicken

$15.50

deep fried marinated chicken bites, buffalo yuzu sauce

Okonomiyaki Tots

$11.50

Red Curry Wings

$13.50

Rice Bowls To Go

Kara-age Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

Kara-age Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$16.00

deep fried marinated chicken, brown rice, carrots, pressed cucumbers, fresh herbs

Grilled Heiwa Tofu Rice Bowl

Grilled Heiwa Tofu Rice Bowl

$15.00

grilled tofu, brown rice, carrots, pressed cucumbers, fresh herbs

Shoyu Chicken Rice Bowl

Shoyu Chicken Rice Bowl

$16.00

grilled marinated chicken, brown rice, carrots, pressed cucumbers, fresh herbs

Chili Ground Pork Rice Bowl

Chili Ground Pork Rice Bowl

$16.00

chili ground pork, brown rice, carrots, pressed cucumbers, fresh herbs

Grilled Shrimp Rice Bowl

Grilled Shrimp Rice Bowl

$17.00

grilled shrimp, brown rice, carrots, pressed cucumbers, fresh herbs

Local Yellowfin Tuna Poke Bowl

Local Yellowfin Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.50

raw tuna, brown rice, avocado, pressed cucumbers, sambal, nori

Ramen To Go

LBD Chicken Paitan Ramen

$16.50

grilled shoyu chicken, ajitama egg, white kimchi, woodear mushrooms, funny cabbage, scallions, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*

LBD Pork Paitan Ramen

LBD Pork Paitan Ramen

$16.50

chashu pork, ajitama egg, white kimchi, woodear mushrooms, funny cabbage, scallions, nori

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$17.50

chashu pork, ajitama egg, bean sprouts, sweet corn, mayu, scallions, nori

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$17.50

chashu pork, ajitama egg, bean sprouts, sweet corn, mayu, scallions, nori

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$17.50

chashu pork, ajitama egg, naruto, menma, woodear mushrooms, scallions, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*

Chef's Ultra Ramen

Chef's Ultra Ramen

$19.50

chashu pork, shoyu chicken, chili ground pork, ajitama egg, white kimchi, bean sprouts, scallions, chili crisp oil, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*

Plain Paitan Ramen

$12.50

perfect for kids! Just noodles, broth and shoyu chicken. *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*

Tokyo Basic Ramen

Tokyo Basic Ramen

$15.50

50/50 shoyu broth, ajitama egg, chashu pork, menma, scallion, ramen pepper, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*

Vegetarian & Gluten Free Ramen To Go

Vegetarian Miso Ramen

Vegetarian Miso Ramen

$17.50

grilled heiwa tofu, ajitama egg, bean sprouts, sweet corn, mayu, scallions, nori

Vegetarian Spicy Miso Ramen

$17.50

grilled heiwa tofu, ajitama egg, bean sprouts, sweet corn, mayu, scallions, nori

Vegetarian Shoyu Ramen

$17.50

grilled heiwa tofu, ajitama egg, menma, woodear mushrooms, scallions, nori

Gluten Free Miso Ramen

$17.50

brown rice instead of noodles, TOFU, bean sprouts, sweet corn, mayu, scallions, nori

Gluten Free Shoyu Ramen

$17.50

brown rice instead of noodles, TOFU, kimchi, corn, scallions, nori

Pumpkin Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

Sides To Go

Extra Noodles

$3.00

Vegetarian Extra Noodles

$2.50

Butter Cube

$0.50Out of stock

Brown Rice

$2.50

Smoked Honey Corn

$4.00

White Kimchi

$1.00

Nori

$1.00

Marinated Shitakes

$2.00

Woodear Mushrooms

$2.00

Menma

$2.00

Pickled Ginger

$1.00

Pickled Cucumbers

$2.00

Bok Choy

$1.00

Funny Cabbage

$1.00

Half Avocado

$2.00

Carrots

$1.00

Grilled Heiwa Tofu

$3.00

Chashu Pork

$4.00

Chili Ground Pork

$3.00

Shoyu Chicken

$3.00

Ajitama Egg

$2.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Spicy Miso Broth

$4.00

Miso Broth

$4.00

Paitan Broth

$4.00

Tan Tan Broth

$4.00Out of stock

Shoyu Broth

$4.00

Vegetarian Shoyu Broth

$4.00

Vegetarian Miso Broth

$4.00

Vegetarian Spicy Miso Broth

$4.00

Sambal Garlic Bomb

$2.00

Pineapple Sambal

$1.50

Yuzu Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Chili Crisp Oil

$2.00

Wicked Hot Bomb

$2.00

Pantry Jars

Chili Crisp Jar

$6.00

Wicked Hot Bomb Jar

$9.00

Garlic Sambal Bomb Jar

$6.00

Sodas & Seltzers To Go

Boylan's Ginger Ale Soda To Go

Boylan's Ginger Ale Soda To Go

$4.00
Boylan's Root Beer Soda To Go

Boylan's Root Beer Soda To Go

$4.00
Boylan's Black Cherry Soda To Go

Boylan's Black Cherry Soda To Go

$4.00
Spindrift Grapefruit Seltzer To Go

Spindrift Grapefruit Seltzer To Go

$3.00
Spindrift Pineapple Seltzer To Go

Spindrift Pineapple Seltzer To Go

$3.00

Beer To Go

Hudson North Cider

Hudson North Cider

$7.00
Asahi

Asahi

$6.00
Schilling Alexandr

Schilling Alexandr

$9.00
Lawson's Sip of Sunshine

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine

$10.00

Sake To Go

Bushido To Go

Bushido To Go

$12.00Out of stock

junmai ginjo genshu

Kikusui Perfect Snow

Kikusui Perfect Snow

$30.00

Cocktails To Go

Cold Tea To Go

$26.00

8 oz. mix of tequila, mezcal, yuzu, sake, green tea (serves 2)

Lion's Tail To Go

$26.00

8 oz. mix of bourbon, peach, honey, lemon, mint (serves 2)

Hoodies

LBD Hoodie SMALL

$35.00

LBD Hoodie MED

$35.00

LBD Hoodie LARGE

$35.00

LBD Hoodie XL

$35.00

Hats

Blue Winter Hat

Blue Winter Hat

$20.00
Black Winter Hat

Black Winter Hat

$20.00
Silver Trucker Hat

Silver Trucker Hat

$25.00
Black Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rice bowls, ramen & street food, plus beer, wine, sake & draft cocktails. Little Big Diner “makes it taste good”, by only using great ingredients. We use all-natural meats and only cage-free eggs. We are proud to partner with Sun Noodles, Bell & Evans, Coleman Natural and Heiwa Tofu, in order to provide you, our guest, with the best possible product.

Website

Location

1247 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02459

Directions

Gallery
Little Big Diner image
Little Big Diner image
Little Big Diner image
Little Big Diner image

