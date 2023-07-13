Food美食

Dim Sum点心

Fried Chicken Wings (8)炸鸡翅

$10.95
Scalloin Pancake葱油饼

$8.95
Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡

$8.95Out of stock

Crispy veggie spring roll 炸菜卷

$8.95
Home Made Pork And Cabbage Dumplings(10PSC)手工猪肉水饺

$9.95

15 Piece Home Made Pork And Cabbage Dumplings

Home Made Pork Shrimp Cabbage Dumplings(10PCS)手工三鲜水饺

$9.95

Home Made Pork&Garlic chives dumplings(10pcs)手工韭菜猪肉水饺

$9.95

Add A Marinated Egg加卤蛋

$1.50Out of stock
Braised Minced Garlic Chicken Rougamo蒜蓉鸡肉夹馍

$6.89Out of stock
Braised Pork Knuckle酱烧猪手

$12.05
Cumin Beef Rougamo孜然牛肉馍

$7.25Out of stock

Cumin Beef burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china

Cumin Lamb Rougamo孜然羊肉馍

$7.25Out of stock

Cumin Lamb burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china

King Rougamo（Beef Stew）牛魔王夹馍

$7.25

Beef burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china

Marinated Beef Pancake牛肉卷饼

$12.50
Pork Stew Rougamo腊汁猪肉馍

$6.98

Pork Stew burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china

Shredded Potatoes Pancake土豆丝卷饼

$10.50
Shredded Potatoes Rougamo土豆丝夹馍

$6.59

Chinese burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china

Spicy Pork Pancake辣猪肉卷饼

$12.50

Pork Soup Dumpling 灌汤小笼包(3psc)

$4.80Out of stock
Spicy Pork Rougamo辣猪肉馍

$6.98

Spicy pork burger, is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china

Spicy Pork Soup Dumpling 麻辣小笼包(3psc)

$4.80

Pan Fried Pork Mini Bun 猪肉生煎包 (5psc)

$12.50

Pan Fried Vegetable Mini Bun 蔬菜生煎包(5psc)

$12.50

Green Tea Sesame Balls 绿茶芝麻球(2psc)

$5.95

Shrimp Dumpling 虾饺 (3psc)

$5.25Out of stock

Pork&Shrimp Siu mai 烧卖(3psc)

$5.25Out of stock

Chicken Stricky Rice In Lotus Leaf 糯米鸡(2psc)

$7.60Out of stock

Chicken Feet 凤爪

$6.95Out of stock

Garlic Pork Ribs 排骨

$6.95Out of stock

Small Plates凉菜小吃甜品

Wonton In Spicy Sauce红油抄手

$8.95
Mouthwatering Chicken口水鸡

$9.95

one of the most popular dishes in Sichuan-themed restaurants in China. Its Chinese name 口水鸡 (Kou Shui Ji) literally means “Saliva Chicken” which isn’t necessarily an appealing term, but it certainly conveys the appeal of this classic dish.

Cucumber& Fungus In Vinegar Sauce黄瓜木耳

$8.95

Cold Noodles With Sesame Sauce麻酱凉面

$7.95
Liang-Pi In Chili Sauce红油凉皮

$10.95

Liangpi is a noodle-like Chinese dish made from wheat or rice flour. It is a specialty dish originating from the cuisine of Shaanxi Province, but has now spread to many other places in China, in particular the northern and central regions. In northwestern areas of China, it is often called liangpi zi.

Ma Jiang Liang-Pi 麻酱凉皮

$10.95

Liangpi is a noodle-like Chinese dish made from wheat or rice flour. It is a specialty dish originating from the cuisine of Shaanxi Province, but has now spread to many other places in China, in particular the northern and central regions. In northwestern areas of China, it is often called liangpi zi.

Shredded Pig's Ear With Chili Oil 红油耳丝

$9.95

Cold Noodles Sesame Sauce With Chicken Shreds鸡丝麻酱凉面

$9.95
Pickle Radish酸辣脆萝卜

$6.65Out of stock

Chilled Tofu With Century Egg凉拌皮蛋豆腐

$8.95

Crispy Fried Pork小酥肉

$8.95

Mango Salad 芒果沙拉

$8.95

Summer Roll 米皮卷

$8.95Out of stock

Fresh made rice paper roll with rice noodles,veggie,basil with dipping sauce

Home Made Hot Chili Oil 秘制油泼辣子

$8.59

Eight Treasure Black Rice Porridge（16oz)八宝黑米粥

$5.25

Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡

$8.95

Noodle Soup汤面

Pho beef越南牛肉粉

$13.95

Rare eye round steak and well done brisket

Pho beef combo火车头

$14.25

Rare eye round steak, well done brisket,beef tendon, beef tripe，meat ball

Pho chicken越南鸡肉粉

$12.05

Shredded white meat chicken

Beef stew noodle soup红烧牛肉面

$13.15
Hot and sour glass noodle soup骨汤酸辣粉

$13.15

Slippery noodles in a tangy soup, hot and sour glass noodle soup is irresistible but easy to prepare. A classic Chinese dish you ought to try.

Beef noodle soup with pickle老坛酸菜牛肉面

$13.15Out of stock

Mount Qi minced pork noodle soup岐山臊子面

$11.95

Minced noodles is traditional pasta in Northwest China Han Xifu in Baoji famous snacks, Qishan minced noodles the most authentic. Popular in Guanzhong Plain of Shaanxi and Gansu and other places. The sub surface has a long history. Which also contains ingredients such as tofu, egg, simple way.

Braised pork knuckle noodle soup红烧猪蹄面

$13.85

Pork Dumpling In Hot Sour Soup酸汤水饺

$11.95

Pho Tofu&Vegetable (Beef Broth)越南素菜汤粉

$12.05Out of stock

Braised Chitterlings Noodle Soup红烧肥肠面

$13.15
Pita bread soaked in lamb soup羊肉泡馍

$15.95
Lamb Stewed Noodles Soup羊肉烩面

$15.95

Hand Pulled Noodles In Hot Soup酸汤扯面

$10.95

Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup 兰州牛肉面

$13.15Out of stock

consists of flavorful broth, sliced beef, radish, herbs, chili oil, and chewy noodles. The most popular.

Liuzhou River Snails Rice Noodle柳州螺蛳粉

$13.95

Fish Dumpling With Pork Filling （Q弹鱼丸）

$8.95

6 Pieces

Herbal Lamb Soup滋补羊肉汤

$15.95

Rice Noodles W. Lamb Soup(Spicy)农家羊肉粉

$14.95Out of stock

Rice, Noodles, Curry米饭面食

Yakisoba 炒面

$10.95

Szechuan dan dan noodle担担面

$10.95

Dandan noodles is a noodle dish originating from Chinese Sichuan cuisine. It consists of a spicy sauce usually containing preserved vegetables, chili oil, Sichuan pepper, minced pork, and scallions served over noodles.

Jajun noodle with ground pork and cucumber炸酱面

$10.95

Old Beijing Noodles with Fried Bean Sauce

Hand pulled Biang biang noodle with pork油泼面

$13.15

Thick, broad, hand pulled noodles seasoned with chilli, garlic and Sichuan pepper, Xi’an Biang Biang noodles offers a delectable taste and texture.

Hand pulled Biang biang noodle with spicy cumin beef孜然牛肉干扯面

$13.15

Freshly made Chinese style hand-pulled noodles served with spicy stir-fried cumin beef and fresh coriander.

Hand-pulled Biang biang noodle with spicy cumin lamb孜然羊肉干扯面

$13.15

Freshly made Chinese style hand-pulled noodles served with spicy stir-fried cumin lamb and fresh coriander.

Noodle with fried egg tomato sauce番茄鸡蛋面

$9.95

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl铁板照烧汁鸡饭

$9.95

Grilled chicken teriyaki over rice

Beef Teriyaki Bowl铁板牛肉盖饭

$10.95

Curry Rice咖喱饭

$10.95

Toofy Duck(Braised Ma-La Snacks)颓废鸭麻辣卤味

Toofy Duck Neck 1/2 lb麻辣鸭脖

$9.95Out of stock
Toofy Pork Knuckle 1/2lb麻辣猪蹄

$9.99Out of stock