House Of Noodles
19 Pelham Street
Newton, MA 02459
Food美食
Dim Sum点心
Fried Chicken Wings (8)炸鸡翅
Scalloin Pancake葱油饼
Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡
Crispy veggie spring roll 炸菜卷
Home Made Pork And Cabbage Dumplings(10PSC)手工猪肉水饺
15 Piece Home Made Pork And Cabbage Dumplings
Home Made Pork Shrimp Cabbage Dumplings(10PCS)手工三鲜水饺
Home Made Pork&Garlic chives dumplings(10pcs)手工韭菜猪肉水饺
Add A Marinated Egg加卤蛋
Braised Minced Garlic Chicken Rougamo蒜蓉鸡肉夹馍
Braised Pork Knuckle酱烧猪手
Cumin Beef Rougamo孜然牛肉馍
Cumin Beef burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china
Cumin Lamb Rougamo孜然羊肉馍
Cumin Lamb burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china
King Rougamo（Beef Stew）牛魔王夹馍
Beef burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china
Marinated Beef Pancake牛肉卷饼
Pork Stew Rougamo腊汁猪肉馍
Pork Stew burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china
Shredded Potatoes Pancake土豆丝卷饼
Shredded Potatoes Rougamo土豆丝夹馍
Chinese burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china
Spicy Pork Pancake辣猪肉卷饼
Pork Soup Dumpling 灌汤小笼包(3psc)
Spicy Pork Rougamo辣猪肉馍
Spicy pork burger, is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china
Spicy Pork Soup Dumpling 麻辣小笼包(3psc)
Pan Fried Pork Mini Bun 猪肉生煎包 (5psc)
Pan Fried Vegetable Mini Bun 蔬菜生煎包(5psc)
Green Tea Sesame Balls 绿茶芝麻球(2psc)
Shrimp Dumpling 虾饺 (3psc)
Pork&Shrimp Siu mai 烧卖(3psc)
Chicken Stricky Rice In Lotus Leaf 糯米鸡(2psc)
Chicken Feet 凤爪
Garlic Pork Ribs 排骨
Small Plates凉菜小吃甜品
Wonton In Spicy Sauce红油抄手
Mouthwatering Chicken口水鸡
one of the most popular dishes in Sichuan-themed restaurants in China. Its Chinese name 口水鸡 (Kou Shui Ji) literally means “Saliva Chicken” which isn’t necessarily an appealing term, but it certainly conveys the appeal of this classic dish.
Cucumber& Fungus In Vinegar Sauce黄瓜木耳
Cold Noodles With Sesame Sauce麻酱凉面
Liang-Pi In Chili Sauce红油凉皮
Liangpi is a noodle-like Chinese dish made from wheat or rice flour. It is a specialty dish originating from the cuisine of Shaanxi Province, but has now spread to many other places in China, in particular the northern and central regions. In northwestern areas of China, it is often called liangpi zi.
Ma Jiang Liang-Pi 麻酱凉皮
Liangpi is a noodle-like Chinese dish made from wheat or rice flour. It is a specialty dish originating from the cuisine of Shaanxi Province, but has now spread to many other places in China, in particular the northern and central regions. In northwestern areas of China, it is often called liangpi zi.
Shredded Pig's Ear With Chili Oil 红油耳丝
Cold Noodles Sesame Sauce With Chicken Shreds鸡丝麻酱凉面
Pickle Radish酸辣脆萝卜
Chilled Tofu With Century Egg凉拌皮蛋豆腐
Crispy Fried Pork小酥肉
Mango Salad 芒果沙拉
Summer Roll 米皮卷
Fresh made rice paper roll with rice noodles,veggie,basil with dipping sauce
Home Made Hot Chili Oil 秘制油泼辣子
Eight Treasure Black Rice Porridge（16oz)八宝黑米粥
Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡
Noodle Soup汤面
Pho beef越南牛肉粉
Rare eye round steak and well done brisket
Pho beef combo火车头
Rare eye round steak, well done brisket,beef tendon, beef tripe，meat ball
Pho chicken越南鸡肉粉
Shredded white meat chicken
Beef stew noodle soup红烧牛肉面
Hot and sour glass noodle soup骨汤酸辣粉
Slippery noodles in a tangy soup, hot and sour glass noodle soup is irresistible but easy to prepare. A classic Chinese dish you ought to try.
Beef noodle soup with pickle老坛酸菜牛肉面
Mount Qi minced pork noodle soup岐山臊子面
Minced noodles is traditional pasta in Northwest China Han Xifu in Baoji famous snacks, Qishan minced noodles the most authentic. Popular in Guanzhong Plain of Shaanxi and Gansu and other places. The sub surface has a long history. Which also contains ingredients such as tofu, egg, simple way.
Braised pork knuckle noodle soup红烧猪蹄面
Pork Dumpling In Hot Sour Soup酸汤水饺
Pho Tofu&Vegetable (Beef Broth)越南素菜汤粉
Braised Chitterlings Noodle Soup红烧肥肠面
Pita bread soaked in lamb soup羊肉泡馍
Lamb Stewed Noodles Soup羊肉烩面
Hand Pulled Noodles In Hot Soup酸汤扯面
Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup 兰州牛肉面
consists of flavorful broth, sliced beef, radish, herbs, chili oil, and chewy noodles. The most popular.
Liuzhou River Snails Rice Noodle柳州螺蛳粉
Fish Dumpling With Pork Filling （Q弹鱼丸）
6 Pieces
Herbal Lamb Soup滋补羊肉汤
Rice Noodles W. Lamb Soup(Spicy)农家羊肉粉
Rice, Noodles, Curry米饭面食
Yakisoba 炒面
Szechuan dan dan noodle担担面
Dandan noodles is a noodle dish originating from Chinese Sichuan cuisine. It consists of a spicy sauce usually containing preserved vegetables, chili oil, Sichuan pepper, minced pork, and scallions served over noodles.
Jajun noodle with ground pork and cucumber炸酱面
Old Beijing Noodles with Fried Bean Sauce
Hand pulled Biang biang noodle with pork油泼面
Thick, broad, hand pulled noodles seasoned with chilli, garlic and Sichuan pepper, Xi’an Biang Biang noodles offers a delectable taste and texture.
Hand pulled Biang biang noodle with spicy cumin beef孜然牛肉干扯面
Freshly made Chinese style hand-pulled noodles served with spicy stir-fried cumin beef and fresh coriander.
Hand-pulled Biang biang noodle with spicy cumin lamb孜然羊肉干扯面
Freshly made Chinese style hand-pulled noodles served with spicy stir-fried cumin lamb and fresh coriander.
Noodle with fried egg tomato sauce番茄鸡蛋面
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl铁板照烧汁鸡饭
Grilled chicken teriyaki over rice