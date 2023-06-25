A map showing the location of Little Man Ice Cream - Kent Place KentView gallery

Little Man Ice Cream - Kent Place Kent

3455 South University Boulevard

Englewood, CO 80113

Ice Cream

Cups and Cones

Little Dip

$2.99

Big Dip

$6.99

Pup Cup

$2.99

Regular Scoop

$5.99

Kids Scoop

$4.99

Waffle Cone

$1.75

Dipped Waffle

$2.25

Dip/Roll Waffle

$2.75

Add Topping

$0.75

Bulk

Pint

$8.00

Quart

$15.75

1.5 Gallon

$55.00

3 Gallon

$100.00

$1 Pint Night

$1.00

Add Cone

$0.50

Novelties

Sammie Choc Chip/Van

$6.50

Sammie Choc/SO

$6.50

Sammie PB/Choc

$6.50

Sammie RedVelvet/CC

$6.50

Sammie Vegan

$6.50

Novelty Pop

$3.00

Toppings

Toppings

$0.75

Banana

$1.00

Shake/Malts/Floats

Shake

$7.50

Shake of the Day

$8.50

Malt

$7.50

Float

$8.00

Add Whip

$0.75

Sundae/Splits

Small Sundae

$6.50

Large Sundae

$7.50

Split

$8.00

Seasonal

Baby Pumpkin

$1.00

Small Pump

$4.00

Medium Pump

$7.00

Large Pump

$13.00

Holiday

Small Reindeer

$28.00

Table Top Tree

$38.00

Tree Stand

$35.00

LG Reindeer

$48.00

Small Snow Peep

$28.00

LG Snow Peep

$48.00

Med Snow Peep

$38.00

Med Reindeer

$38.00

Beverages

Water

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Pies/Cakes

Pies

Salted Oreo

$22.00

Vegan Choc Salted Oreo

$22.00

Seasonal

$22.00

Cakes

Small Salted Oreo

$40.00

Small Vegan Choc SO

$40.00

Small Space Junkie Cake

$40.00

Small Cookie Dough

$40.00

LG Salted Oreo Cake

$60.00

LG Vegan Choc SO Cake

$60.00

LG Space Junkie Cake

$60.00

LG Cookie Dough Cake

$60.00

Swag

#5 Flag BB Tee

$28.00

#7 Men Flag T Charcoal

$25.00

#8 Women Flag Tee Vintage Red

$25.00

#11 Youth Flag Heather Grey

$18.00

#33 Men FP Tee Heather

$25.00

#39 Unisex FP Fleece Midnight

$45.00

#37 Youth FP Tee Red

$20.00

#30 Youth FP Tee Denim

$20.00

#38 Youth FP Fleece Hoodie - Nickel

$30.00

#13 VC BB Tee Grey

$25.00

#14 Men VC T Navy

$25.00

#222 Salted Oreo T

$25.00

#16 Women VC Soop T Oatmeal

$25.00

#15 Uni Tank Heather/Navy

$25.00

#17 Women VC Tank Teal

$25.00

#3 Uni VC Fleece Hoodie

$45.00

#56 LM Oval Trucker

$25.00

#54 Factory Trucker

$25.00

#41 LM Bandanna

$10.00

#21 VC Bib

$18.00

#11 Youth Flag Heather Grey

$20.00

#12 Youth VC T Teal

$20.00

#33 Men FP Tee Heather

$25.00

#39 Unisex FP Fleece Midnight

$45.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3455 South University Boulevard, Englewood, CO 80113

Photos coming soon!

