Los Ranchos The Falls 8888 SW 136th St. # 373

APPS/SALADS/SIDES

Antojitos

Cancun Quesadilla

Cancun Quesadilla

$12.99

Delicious Quesadilla stuffed with homemade chorizo.

Carne Fundido

Carne Fundido

$11.99

Cerdo Frito

$8.50
Chorizo Fundido

Chorizo Fundido

$11.99
Chorizos De Cerdo

Chorizos De Cerdo

$7.99

Combo 4

$24.99

Combo 6

$31.99

Combo 8

$37.99
Nacatamal

Nacatamal

$6.99

Quesadilla Cheese

$9.99

Quesadilla Pollo

$14.99
Queso Frito

Queso Frito

$8.50

Repocheta

$7.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99
Tostones Montados

Tostones Montados

$13.99
Tostones Nica

Tostones Nica

$12.99

Tostones PLAIN

$4.99

Tostones Veracruz

$13.50

Vigoron

$7.99

Sides & Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Ensalada Repollo 8 oz.

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Grated Manchego Cheese

$1.99

House Salad

$3.99

Penne Pasta In Creamy Parmesan Sauce

$5.99

Petit Caesar Salad

$6.99

Small Gallo Pinto

$2.99

Small Maduros 8

$3.49

Small Platanos Verdes

$2.49

Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

Corn Tortilla

$1.59

Handmade Corn Tortilla Tortilla de Maiz Gruesa

Flour Tortillas

$1.49

Tostones PLAIN

$4.99

Soups

French Onion Soup

$8.99

LUNCH

The Executives

L Baby Churrasco

L Baby Churrasco

$20.99

L Tampiquena

$14.99

L Bbq Ranchero

$15.99

L Petite Mignonetas

$12.99

L Emerald Fish

$12.99

L Fajitas w/ Chicken

$12.99

L Fajitas w/ Beef

$12.99

L Fajitas W/ Mixed

$13.99
L Chicken Churrasco

L Chicken Churrasco

$13.99

L Cancun Shrimp

$12.99

L 1/2 Bbq Costillas De Cerdo

$15.99

L Baby Bife 8 oz

$14.99

L Creamy Pasta W/ Chicken

$13.99

L Creamy Pasta W/ Shrimp

$14.99
Churrasco Presidente

Churrasco Presidente

$46.99

Baby Presidente

$35.99

L Lunch Pork Churrasco

$14.99

L Fajita de Vegetales

$15.99

L Puntas Jalapeno

$22.99

L Puntas Casino

$21.99

The Specials

L Masitas De Cerdo

$8.99

Does not bring Salad

L Angus Beef Carne Asada

$10.99

L Pollo Encebollado

$8.99

L Ensalada De Camarones

$9.99

L Corinto Combo

$15.99

L El Pescadito/veggies

$9.99

L Los Ranchos Beef Stroganoff

$9.99

DINNER

Entrees

Andalucia Shrimp

$21.99

Asada Cena

$21.99

Baby Churrasco

$23.99

Baby Presidente

$35.99

Bbq Costillas De Cerdo

$22.99

Bife Chorizo

$39.99Out of stock

Cancun Shrimp

$22.99

Chicken Churrasco

$18.99

Churrasco Los Ranchos

$28.99

Churrasco Presidente

$46.99

Emerald Fish

$22.99

Fajita de Vegetales

$15.99

Fajitas Beef

$17.99

Fajitas Chicken

$17.99

Fajitas Mixed

$18.99

Jalapeno Shrimp

$22.99

Key West Lobster

$59.99

Medallions Monaco

$22.95

Pasta W/ Chicken

$17.99

Pasta W/ Shrimp

$19.99

Pescado , 4 Camarones

$26.00

Petit Mignonetas

$18.00

Pollo Vizcaya

$20.99

Pork Loin Churrasco

$21.99

Puntas Casino

$21.99

Puntas Jalapeno

$22.99

Salmon Churrasco

$22.99Out of stock

Seafood Parillada

$51.99

BABY Surf and Turf

$29.99

Whole Red Snapper

$25.99Out of stock

CHURRASCO SURF & TURF

$34.99

Mahi & Shrimp

$27.99

TOMAHAWK 32 OZ.

$89.99

Fajita De Camarones/ Shrimp Fajitas

$22.99

ADD ONS

Add Ons

7 Oz Lobster Tail

$29.99

Aged Manchego Cheese

$1.99

Baked Potato

$3.49

Crispy Plantains

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Grilled Onions

$1.99

Grilled Shrimp (4)

$6.99

Half Rack Bbq Baby Back Ribs

$10.99

Handmade Grilled Corn Tortilla

$1.75

Mild Jalapeno Cream Sauce

$4.99

Mushroom & Sherry Wine Sauce

$4.99

Penne Pasta In Creamy Parmesan Sauce

$5.99Out of stock

Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

Tostones

$4.99

Sauces

02 oz. Marinera

$0.99

04 oz. Chile Criollo

$1.99

04 oz. Chimichurri

$1.99

04 oz. Encurtida

$1.99

04 oz. Marinera

$1.99

08 oz. Chile Criollo

$4.99

08 oz. Chimichurri

$4.99

08 oz. Encurtida

$4.99

08 oz. Marinera

$4.99

16 oz. Chile Criollo

$9.99

16 oz. Chimichurri

$9.99

16 oz. Encurtida

$9.99

16 oz. Marinera

$9.99

Emerald Sauce

$2.49

Guacamole

$2.49

Jalapeno Sauce

$4.99

Mushroom & Sherry Wine Sauce

$3.99

Sour Cream - Crema 2 oz.

$1.50

2 OZ VINAGRETA

$0.99

4 OZ VINAGRETA

$1.99

8OZ VINAGRETA

$4.99

4 OZ Emerald Sauce

$3.99

02 oz. Encurtida

$0.99

02 oz. Chimichurri

$0.99

16 OZ VINAGRETA

$9.99

02 oz. Chile Criollo

$1.50

DESSERT

Desserts

Caramel Flan

$6.99

Cuatro Leches

$8.99Out of stock

Molten Lava Cake

$9.99

Pio Quinto

$6.99Out of stock

Tres Leches

$8.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Haggen Dazs

$4.99

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.99

Kid Apple Juice

$2.00

Kid Fruit Punch

$2.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid OJ

$2.00

KIDS PASTA

$9.99Out of stock

MOZZ STICKS

$7.25

KID CARNE ASADA

$9.49

WINE

Blush/White Full & 1/2 Btls

Pinot Grigio, Folonari Full Btl

$30.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita Full Btl

$47.00

Chardonnay, Carmenet Reserve Full Btl

$32.00

White Zinfandel, Sutter Home Full Btl

$25.00

Sauvignon Blanc 1749 Full Btl

$33.00

KENDALL J, CHARDONNAY

$34.00

Rose, The Palm by whispering Angel

$36.00

1/2 Btl Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita

$26.00

1/2 Btl Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson

$19.00

Champagne/Sparkling

Freixenet Cordon Negro Btl

$35.00

Prosecco, La Marca Btl

$35.00

Moscato, Cupcake Btl

$32.00

Veuve Clicquot Btl

$92.00

Perrier Jouet

$180.00

Moet Chandon

$80.00

Champagne/Sparkling Split

Split Prosecco, La Marca Split

$11.00

Freixenet Cordon Negro Spilt

$12.00

Red Full & 1/2 Btls

Carment Reserve Btl Cab.

$32.00

Starmont Btl Cab

$54.00

Salentein Btl . Malbec

$38.00

Trivento Btl , Malbec,

$33.00

Dona Paula Btl .Malbec

$37.00

Antigal U N O Btl . Malbec

$46.00Out of stock

Marques Riscal Btl , Tempranillo

$39.00

Carment Reserve Btl, Merlot,

$32.00

Silvergate Btl , Pinot Noir

$33.00

Robert Mondavi Btl , Pinot Noir,

$35.00

Kendall Jackson Full Btls , Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Red Wine Blend, Mullan Road Cellars

$95.00

51% cab, 29% merlot, 20% cabernet franc

JUAN GIL, SILVER, JUMILLA, SPAIN

$48.00

Swanson Btl , Merlot

$49.00

1/2 Btl Kendall Jackson Cabernet

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Los Ranchos, a Latin American Steakhouse and original home of the now so popular Churrasco, Chimichurri, Gallo Pinto and famous Tres Leches dessert.

Location

8888 SW 136th St. # 373, Kendall, FL 33176

Directions

