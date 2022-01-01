Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Lost City at Avanti Lost City at Avanti

No reviews yet

1401 Pearl St

Boulder, CO 80302

Single Scoop
Double Scoop
Rocky Mountain Brownie

Little Man Ice Cream Scoops

Kid Scoop

$3.00

Single Scoop

$5.00

Double Scoop

$8.00

Triple Scoop

$10.00

Little Man Ice Cream Pints

Vanilla

$8.50

Desserts & Pastries

NY Style Crumb Coffee Cake

$6.00

Large Cupcake

$8.75

Trifle

$7.50

Lemon Bar

$6.75

Rocky Mountain Brownie

$5.50

Fixed Donation

$2 Donation

$2.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00

$20 Donation

$20.00

$25 Donation

$25.00

$30 Donation

$30.00

$50 Donation

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Enjoy specialty coffee, breakfast, housemade desserts, ice cream and more at Lost City Avanti

1401 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302

