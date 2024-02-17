- Home
Lotsa Pasta
3717 Lexington Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
Specialty Sandwiches
- Italian Sub$11.00
Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Mild Provolone, Rosemary/Herb Oil, Lettuce & Tomato on Crusty Italian Bread (red onion optional)
- Meatball Sub$11.00
Homemade Meatballs in Lotsa Pasta Marinara, Mild Provolone & Parmesan grilled on Cuban Bread
- Muffuletta$11.00
Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Mild Provolone with Olive/Vegetable Relish on a Ciabatta Roll
- Reuben$11.00
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & homemade 'Special Sauce' grilled on Milwaukee Rye
- Cuban$11.00
In-house Roasted Pork, in-house Baked Ham, Swiss, Pickle & Yellow Mustard grilled on fresh Cuban Bread
- Deli Sandwich$11.00
Build your own Deli Sandwich
- 1/2 Deli Sandwich$6.50
Build your own Half Deli Sandwich
- Chicken Salad$11.00
Homemade Chicken Salad on your choice of Bread
- Tuna Salad$11.00
Homemade Tuna Salad on your choice of Bread
- Grilled Ham & Cheese *new*$11.00
in-house Baked Ham, Havarti & Cheddar Cheese Grilled on Rustic Raisin & Cranberry Bread
Paninis
- Artichoke Panini$11.00
Marinated Artichokes, Gorgonzola Spread, Havarti, Tomato grilled on Focaccia
- Turkey & Goat Cheese Panini$11.00
Turkey, Goat Cheese & Sun-dried Tomatoes grilled on Focaccia
- Pepperoni Panini$11.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Lotsa Pasta Marinara Sauce grilled on Focaccia
- Black Bean Panini$11.00
Black Bean, Colby, Jalapeno Cream Cheese & Scallions grilled on Focaccia
- Fresh Mozzarella Panini$11.00
House-made Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil Pesto grilled on Focaccia
- Chicken Prosciutto Panini$11.00
Chicken, Prosciutto, Fontina, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto & Spinach Leaves grilled on Focaccia
- Roast Beef Panini$11.00
Roast Beef, Gorgonzola Spread, Tomato & Arugula grilled on Focaccia
Deli Salads
- Chicken Chipotle Pasta Salad$8.99
12 oz container Ingredients: Tri-color Farfalle, Chicken Breast, Zucchini, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Smoked Mozzarella, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Fresh Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Cumin, Roma Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Salt, Honey, Chipotle Peppers, Sour Cream, Mayonnaise, Rice Vinegar, Cilantro, Olive Oil, Brown Sugar, Lime Juice & Hot Sauce
- Chicken Salad$9.99
12 oz container Ingredients: Chicken, Mayonnaise, Mild Curry Powder, Almonds, Pineapple, Celery, Green Onion, Mango Chutney, Salt & Pepper
- Egg Salad$7.99
12 oz container Ingredients: Hard Boiled Eggs, Mayonnaise, Salt, Black Pepper, Dijon Mustard, Sugar, Paprika
- Farfalle Pasta Salad$7.99
12 oz container Ingredients: Farfalle, Cauliflower, Peas, Artichokes, Red Peppers, Pinenuts, Olive Oil, Mayonnaise, Fresh Garlic, Salt, Parsley, Dijon Mustard, White Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano & Padano Cheese
- Greek Pasta Salad$7.99
12 oz container Ingredients: Penne, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Fresh Parsley, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Fresh Garlic, Feta & Kalamata Olives
- Meat & Cheese Antipasto$5.99
12 oz container Ingredients: Mozzarella, Mortadella, Pepperoni, Salami, Oil, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Parsley, Salt & Pepper
- Orzo Pasta Salad$8.99
12 oz container Ingredients: Orzo Pasta, Shiitake Mushrooms, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Salt, Fresh Garlic, Red Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper
- Potato Salad$6.99
12 oz container Ingredients: Red Potatoes, Sour Cream, Mayonnaise, Fresh Dill, Green Onion, Celery Seed, Granulated Garlic, Salt & Pepper
- Tortellini Pasta Salad$7.99
12 oz container Ingredients: Homemade Cheese Tortellini, Smoked Mozzarella, Broccoli, Red Peppers, Green Onions, Lotsa Pasta Vinaigrette
- Tuna Salad$8.99
12 oz container Ingredients: Tuna, Mayonnaise, Celery, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Red Peppers, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & Lotsa Pasta Vinaigrette
- Spinach Salad$8.99Out of stock
Spinach Leaves, White Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Romano Cheese & Lotsa Pasta Vinaigrette
- Chef Salad$9.99Out of stock
Romaine Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cherry Tomatoes & Lotsa Pasta Creamy Italian Dressing
Cafe: Cold Drinks
- Iced Caramel Vanilla Latte$4.99
16 oz Espresso & Milk with a delicious combination of Caramel & Vanilla
- Iced Latte$4.49
16 oz Espresso, Milk & your choice of Flavoring
- Iced Americano$2.99
2 shots of Espresso & Water
- Iced Coffee$1.99
16 oz Freshly-brewed Iced Crescent Hill Medium Roast Coffee
- Iced Tea$1.79
16 oz or 32 oz Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
- Iced Spiced Chai$4.49
Third Street Mystic Masala Spiced Chai mixed with your choice of Milk. Perfect balance of tea, cane sugar & spices! Add a shot of Espresso for an extra kick!
Cafe: Hot Drinks
- Caramel Vanilla Latte$4.99
16 oz Espresso, Steamed Milk & a delicious combination of Caramel & Vanilla
- Latte$4.49
16 oz Espresso, Steamed Milk & your choice of Flavoring
- Americano$2.99
2 shots of Espresso & Water
- Coffee$1.99
16 oz Freshly-brewed Coffee
- Spiced Chai$4.49
Third Street Mystic Masala Spiced Chai mixed with your choice of Milk. Perfect balance of tea, cane sugar & spices! Add a shot of Espresso for an extra kick!
Chips
- Lay's Classic Potato Chips$0.99
1.5 oz
- Lay's Baked Potato Chips$0.99
1.5 oz
- Great Lakes Buffalo (8 oz)$4.99
8 oz
- Great Lakes Original (1.3 oz)$1.29
1.3 oz
- Route 11 BBQ (6 oz)$3.99
6 oz
- Route 11 Dill Pickle (6 oz)$3.99
6 oz
- Route 11 Salted (6 oz)$3.99
6 oz
- Zapp's Regular$1.19
1.5 oz
- Zapp's Voodoo$1.19
1.5 oz
- GH Cretors Cheese Lovers Popcorn (6.5 oz)$3.99
6.5 oz
Drinks
- Bottle of Water$1.29
16.9 oz bottle
- Coke$0.99
12 oz can
- Diet Coke$0.99
12 oz can
- Coke Zero$0.99
12 oz can
- Sprite$0.99
12 oz can
- Dr. Pepper$0.99
12 oz can
- Mountain Dew$0.99
12 oz can
- Stewart's Orange$2.49
12 oz bottle
- Stewart's Root Beer$2.49
12 oz bottle
- Stewart's Diet Root Beer$2.49
12 oz bottle
- Stewart's Cream Soda$2.49
12 oz bottle
- Ale 8$1.99
12 oz bottle
- Diet Ale 8$1.99
12 oz bottle
- Ale 8 Cherry$1.99
12 oz bottle
- Peach Phocus$2.29Out of stock
11.5 oz can
- Blood Orange Phocus$2.29Out of stock
11.5 oz can
- Cucumber Phocus$2.29Out of stock
11.5 oz can
- Yuzu Lime Phocus$2.29Out of stock
11.5 oz can
- Lemon San Pellegrino$1.49
6.75 oz bottle
- Blood Orange San Pellegrino$1.49
11 oz can
- Orange San Pellegrino$1.49
11 oz can
- Grapefruit San Pellegrino$1.49
11 oz can
- Pomegranate Orange San Pellegrino$1.49
11 oz can
- Iced Tea (HALF GALLON)$2.99+
Half Gallon Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
Homemade Desserts
- Chocolate Chip$1.99
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie
- Oatmeal Raisin$1.99
Homemade Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
- Oatmeal Cranberry Walnut$1.99
Homemade Oatmeal Cranberry Walnut Cookie
- Brownie$2.49
Homemade Chocolate Brownie
- Cannoli (3 count)$11.99
Three (3) large Cannoli
- Mini Cannoli (4 count)$9.99
Four (4) Mini Cannoli
- Mini Tiramisu$2.29
Homemade Tiramisu - Individual Serving