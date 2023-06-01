Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fishery

No reviews yet

3624 Lexington Rd

Saint Matthews, KY 40207

Sandwiches

One Pc (1/2 Sandwich) Fried Icelandic Cod

$5.75

One 3oz PIECE OF COD

Two Pcs Fried Icelandic Cod

$11.50

Two Pcs Baked Sandwich

$11.50

Huge Catfish Sandwich

$10.45

Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$8.95

Salmon Croquette Sandwich

$8.95

Po' Boys

Oyster Po' Boy

$11.95

Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.95

Clam Po' Boy

$9.95

House Special/House Deal

House Special (1pc Fish & 3pc Chicken)

$13.95

One piece of cod, three chicken tenders, and one side with your choice of bread

House Deal (1pc Fish & 1pc Salmon)

$13.95

Platters

Fried Iceland Cod Platter

$19.95

Fried Chicken Tenders Platter

$14.95

Fried Chicken Livers Platter

$10.95

Fried Shrimp Platter

$17.95

Fried Crab Cakes Platter

$16.95

Fried Oysters Platter

$19.95

Fried Clam Strips Platter

$14.95

Homemade Salmon Croquettes with Creamed Peas Platter

$16.95

Combo Platter

$20.95

1/2 Order of Any Two Platters

Baked Cod Platter

$19.95

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$17.95

Grilled Catfish Platter

$15.95

Fried by the Pound

Fried Cod (1 lb)

$25.95

Fried Shrimp (1 lb)

$23.95

Fried Chicken Tenders (1 lb)

$17.95

Chicken & 1/2 Orders

3pc Chicken

$5.75

1/2 Order Liver

$4.25

1/2 Order Oyster

$7.23

1/2 Order Shirmp

$6.23

1/2 Order Clam Strips

$4.73

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.95

Available in quarts

Chicken Tender Salad

$14.95

Catfish Salad

$15.95

Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Soups

Cup Homemade Vegetable Soup

$2.95

Bowl Homemade Vegetable Soup

$5.49

Quart Homemade Vegetable Soup

$12.95

Cup Homemade Bean Soup

$2.95

Bowl Homemade Bean Soup

$5.49

Quart Homemade Bean Soup

$12.95

Cup Clam Chowder

$3.95

Bowl Clam Chowder

$5.99

Quart Clam Chowder

$15.95

Cup Chicken & Dumplings

$4.95

Bowl Chicken & Dumplings

$6.99

Quart Chicken & Dumplings

$17.95

Sides

Fries

$2.95

Fresh Slaw

$2.95

Available in quarts

Mac 'N Cheese

$2.95

Available in quarts

Green Beans

$2.95

Available in quarts

Onion Rings

$2.95

Potato Wedges

$2.95

Hush Puppies

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Available in quarts

Seasoned Rice

$2.95

Available in quarts

Baked Potato

$2.95

Creamed Peas

$2.95

Available in quarts

Cup of Homemade Vegetable Soup

$2.95

Cup of Bean Soup

$2.95

Cup of Clam Chowder

$3.95

Cup of Chicken 'N Dumplings

$4.95

Garden Salad

$3.95

Available in quarts

Bowl of Homemade Vegetable Soup

$5.49

Bowl of Bean Soup

$5.49

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$5.99

Bowl of Chicken 'N Dumplings

$6.99

Bowl Fresh Slaw

$3.95

Bowl Mac 'N Cheese

$3.95

Bowl Green Beans

$3.95

Bowl Potato Salad

$3.95

Bowl Seasoned Rice

$3.95

Bowl Creamed Peas

$3.95

Quart Mac N' Cheese

$12.95

Quart Fresh Slaw

$12.95

Quart Green Beans

$12.95

Quart Creamed Peas

$12.95

Quart Seasoned Rice

$12.95

Quart Potato Salad

$12.95

Drinks

WATER

TEA

$2.25

Soft Drink

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Quart Soft Drink

$2.75

Beer

$3.95

CAN DRINKS

$2.25

Coffee

$1.25

Gallon

$7.00

Quart Tea

$2.75

Quart Water

Vegetable Plate

Vegetable Plate

$10.98

Cookies

1 Cookie

$0.75

3 Cookies for $2

$2.00

Sauce

Add on Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy The BEST Fish sandwich in Louisville!! Remember We are CLOSED Mon & Tues .

Website

Location

3624 Lexington Rd, Saint Matthews, KY 40207

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
