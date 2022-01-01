A map showing the location of Lottie's Cafe - Edwardsville 157 N Main St., Suite 106View gallery

Lottie's Cafe - Edwardsville 157 N Main St., Suite 106

157 N Main St., Suite 106

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Order Again

Breakfast Mains

BLT

$7.00

Thick sliced wheatberry bread, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Comes with a fresh fruit cup.

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Egg, cheese and one topping. Comes with fresh fruit cup.

Double Meat Burrito

$7.00

Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)

$6.00

Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)

$8.00

2 Meat Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Ciabbatta roll, eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, choice of bacon, pork sausage .

Small Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Breakfast Bowl biscuit and gravy egg

$6.00

Breakfast bowl western

$6.00

Breakfast bowl

$6.00

Cinn Roll

$5.00

French Toast

$4.00

Ulimate Burrito

$8.00

Omelettes

Omelette

$7.00

Ham, cheese, onion and green pepper.

A La Carte

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.00

2 Toast

$2.00

One Toast

$1.00

Bagel

$2.00

Muffin

$2.50

Egg

$1.00

Small Fruit

$3.00

Seasonal fruit

Large Gravy

$3.00

Small Gravy

$2.00

1 Bacon

$1.00

Parfait Muffins

$4.00

Balanced Breaks

$3.00

Extra Condiments

$0.50

Starters

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Warm, grilled tortilla, loaded with house grilled chicken, 4 blend of Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa, sour cream and jalapenos.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Bread Sticks

$3.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$4.00

Creamy spinach & artichoke topped with caramelized Parmesan.

Pretzel

$4.00

8 pretzel bites, comes with queso.

Soups & Salads

Add A Soup

$3.00

Rick's Homemade Chili

$7.00

Hearty beef and bean mild chili, topped with cheddar cheese and onions

Lotties French Onion Crock

$7.00

Caramelized onions simmered with beef broth, topped with a large crouton, swiss cheese and parsley.

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Chicken Caesar Salad - Full

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, and parmesan flakes.

Chicken Caesar Salad - Half

$8.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, and parmesan flakes.

Sonny & Char Salad - Half

$8.00

Romaine, diced smoke ham, mushroom, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, croutons, & house-made buttermil ranch dressing.

Sonny & Char Salad - Full

$12.00

Romaine, diced smoke ham, mushroom, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, croutons, & house-made buttermil ranch dressing.

Full Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons.

Full Chef Salad

$13.00

Fresh cut romaine, smoked ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese and tomatoes

1\2 Chef Salad

$6.50

Fresh cut romaine topped off with smoked ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese and tomatoes

Lottie's House Salad - Half

$8.00

Romaine, strawberries, blueberries, feta, walnuts, and poppy seed dressing. *Seasonal fruit substitutions.

Lottie's House Salad - Full

$12.00

Romaine, strawberries, blueberries, feta, walnuts, and poppy seed dressing. *Seasonal fruit substitutions.

Power chopped salad

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Italian Sub Panini - Full

$9.00Out of stock

Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, feta vinaigrette. Served on a French Baguette.

Chicken Salad - Full

$9.00

Autumn berry chicken salad made with fresh cranberries and pecans. Served with wheatberry bread.

Turkey & Cheddar

$8.00

Turkey breast, mild cheddar cheese. Served on wheatberry bread.

Ham & Swiss

$8.00

Smoked ham, swiss cheese. Served on wheatberry bread.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar, provolone, and swiss. Served on an artisan white panini bread.

Pick Two

$11.00

1\2 Chicken Salad

$4.50

Individual Sides

Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.00

White Vinegar Cole Slaw

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Baked Potato Salad

$3.00

Mustard Potato Salad

$3.00

Bag Chips

$2.00

Small Fruit

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Grapes

$1.50

Tots

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Lemon Pie

$4.00

Carrot cake

$4.00

Dessert of the Day

$2.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Gooey Butter

$4.00

Cookie

$3.50

Cupcake

$5.00

Apple Pie

$4.00

Blue Plate

Ham Plate

$12.00

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Pork Chop Dinner

$10.00

Campfire Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Sloppy Joe

$10.00

Lasagne

$10.00

Lasagne No Side

$8.00

Italian Beef W/ Side

$12.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Bread Bowl

$10.00

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$12.00

Meatball

$2.50

Flatbread

$8.00

Pork Loin

$10.00

Salisbury Steak

$12.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Rueben

$12.00

Can Man

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Beef And Cheddar

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Mostcaccoli 1\2 Pan

$25.00

Alfredo

$10.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Mello Yellow

$2.00

Refill

$1.00

Oj

$0.50

Excel Bottle Drinks

Ski

$2.50

Cherry Ski

$2.50

Frostie Rootbeer

$2.50

R-Pep

$2.50

Rummy

$2.50

Grape

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Lucky Cola

$2.50

Diet Lucky Cola

$2.50

Sparkling Life

$2.50

Black Cherry

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Ginger Tea

$3.00

Hibiscus Lime Tea

$3.00

Cappuccino Coffee and Tea

French Roast 12oz

$2.00

French Roast 16oz

$2.50

French Roast 20oz

$4.00

Ice tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$2.50

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$4.50

Cappuccino French Vanilla 12oz

$2.50

Cappuccino French Vanilla 16oz

$3.50

Cappuccino French Vanilla 20oz

$4.50

Cappuccino Pumpkin Spice 12oz

$2.50

Cappuccino Pumpkin Spice 16oz

$3.50

Cappuccino Pumpkin Spice 20oz

$4.50

Decaf French Roast 12oz

$2.00

Decaf French Roast 16oz

$3.00

Decaf French Roast 20oz

$4.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

157 N Main St., Suite 106, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Directions

