Lovebirds Donuts Portsmouth

Drink Special

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

The cornerstone of any proper drink menu. Made with Oatly oat milk unless other option selected.

Salted Caramel Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$4.75+

Like sitting by a campfire in the crisp autumn air. Made with Oatly oat milk unless other option selected.

Maple Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.00+

NOBL Cold Brew with maple and pumpkin spice cold foam. (This drink is not overly sweet. If you'd like a sweeter drink, please request it in the extras. Not available in decaf or half-caf.)

Apple Cider

$3.50+

Fresh local cider topped with cinnamon. Available steamed or iced.

Caramel Apple Butter Chai

$4.00+

A returning fave! Warming, spiced chai latte with the flavor of caramel, apples, and butter. Made with Oatly oat milk unless other option selected.

Butterbeer Latte

$4.75+

Drip Coffee

We proudly serve Certified Organic & Fair Trade Equal Exchange coffee.

Love Buzz

$2.00+

Rich and smooth dark roast. As a reminder we are dairy-free. **This item is caffeinated. For decaf of half-caf coffee, you must order an Americano and select decaf or half-caf.**

Bird of Paradise

$2.00+

Brighter, lighter roast. As a reminder we are dairy-free. **This item is caffeinated. For decaf of half-caf iced coffee, you must order an Americano and select iced, decaf or half-caf.**

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Smooth, medium-bodied, served over ice. As a reminder we are dairy-free. **This item is caffeinated. For decaf of half-caf iced coffee, you must order an Americano and select iced, decaf or half-caf.**

Espresso Bar

We proudly serve Certified Organic & Fair Trade Equal Exchange espresso.

Latte

$3.75+

Rich, flavorful latte made with oat milk (if no other milk selected). As a reminder we are dairy-free.

Cappuccino

$3.50

Traditional strong cappuccino made with steamed oat milk foam (if no other milk selected). As a reminder we are dairy-free. This is an 8oz hot drink.

Flat White

$3.50

Strong espresso drink made with steamed oat microfoam (if no other milk selected). As a reminder we are dairy-free. This is an 8oz hot drink.

Americano

$2.75+

Similar to drip coffee, but made with espresso and hot filtered water. This drink contains no milk (unless requested). As a reminder we are dairy-free.

NOBL Cold Brew

$4.25+

Smooth, flavorful (and highly caffeinated) NOBL Cold Brew. Available flat or nitrogenated. As a reminder we are dairy-free. Not available in decaf.

Mocha

$4.50+

Decadent latte made with rich Hollander dark chocolate and oat milk (if no other milk selected). As a reminder we are dairy-free.

Espresso Doppio

$2.50

Double shot of smooth espresso

Dollar Latte

$1.00

Not Coffee

We're more than just coffee. Try one of these java-less favorites.

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Matcha green tea powder blended with rich oat milk (unless different milk is selected). As a reminder we are dairy-free.

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Sweet Sattwa chai blended with oat milk (unless other milk selected). As a reminder we are dairy-free.

Double Dutch Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Luxe hot chocolate blending Hollander dark chocolate with rich oat milk (if no other milk selected). As a reminder we are dairy-free.

Tea

$2.00+

Harney & Sons Hot Tea. This is a 12oz hot drink.

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Harney & Sons Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

Milk

$2.50

Cooler

Boylan Cane Cola

$2.75

Boylan Root Beer

$2.75

IZZE Apple

$2.00

IZZE Blackberry

$2.00

IZZE Clementine

$2.00

IZZE Grapefruit

$2.00

Nantucket Apple Juice

$3.25

Nantucket Orange Juice

$3.25

RAIN Water

$3.00

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.50

Spindrift Lemon

$2.50

Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.50

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.50

Retail

Artwork

Beanie

$22.00

Birthday Candles

$3.00

Ceramic Mug // Camp

$16.00

Extra Box

$0.75

Iron-on Patch

$4.00

KeepCup // 12oz

$23.00

KeepCup // 16oz

$29.00

Logo Sticker

$0.50

Motel Key Chain

$8.00

Sap Hound Maple Syrup

$18.00

Smudge Ink Card

$5.00

Unreal Crunchy Quinoa Chocolate

$8.00

Tank Top

$25.00

Baseball Hat

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

33 Vaughan Mall, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

