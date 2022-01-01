A map showing the location of Low BarView gallery

Low Bar

review star

No reviews yet

128 S Union St

Traverse City, MI 49684

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Classic Cocktails (Copy)

gimlet

$13.00

last word

$14.00

paper plane

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

white russian

$13.00

french 75

$13.00

side car

$14.00

basil orgeat lemonade

$10.00

devils weekend

$10.00

bees knees

$13.00

aperol spritz

$13.00

campari spritz

$13.00

amaretto sour

$13.00

cosmopolitan

$13.00

dark and stormy

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

margarita

$13.00

new york sour

$14.00

pimms cup

$13.00

pisco sour

$13.00

paloma

$13.00

rob roy

$14.00

whiskey sour

$13.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$19.00

Cocktail

$13.00

Aviation

$13.00

Bourbon Smash

$14.00

Bees Knees

$13.00

Corpse Reviver Number 2

$13.00

Ameretto Sour

$13.00

Spritz

$13.00

Soda

$2.00

Sour

$13.00

Buffalo Trace Barrel Pick

$35.00

Brandy Flip

$14.00

House Cocktails (Copy)

Army Navy

$14.00

Basil Orgeat Lemonade

$10.00

bear with me

$13.00

black manhattan

$14.00

blazing bourbon toddy

$14.00

borrowed time

$14.00

boulevardier

$14.00

Alexander

$13.00

casion royale

$13.00

champagne cocktail

$13.00

danish rose

$13.00

dantes daisy

$13.00

Devils Day Off

$10.00

Eagle Rare Old

$18.00

East Side

$13.00

Educated Guess

$14.00

Garden Party

$14.00

golden ghost

$14.00

Hemingway

$13.00

High Court

$14.00

holiday in paris

$13.00

hot buttered rum

$14.00

hot cider

$10.00

Jungle Bird

$15.00

kitten mittens

$13.00

krampus old fashioned

$15.00

Larceny Old Fashioned

$14.00

Locker

$65.00

Low Bar Punch

$14.00

maple brown sugar old fashioned

$14.00

millionaire

$14.00

modern english

$14.00

moscow mule

$10.00

negroni

$14.00

Northern Buck

$14.00

old 107

$20.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Parasol

$10.00

Parisian

$14.00

Penicillin

$15.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Red Skies

$14.00

sazerac

$14.00

smoked old fashioned

$15.00

Strawberry Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Fall Mule

$13.00

The Boss

$16.00

the gold standard

$14.00

the hunter

$14.00

The Old Bardstown

$18.00

the queen mary

$14.00

wake up call

$14.00

winter vacation

$13.00

Man o war

$15.00

Alaska

$14.00

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$14.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$14.00

Daquari

$14.00

Mary Pickford

$14.00

Jack Rose

$14.00

Cucumber Mint Lemon

$10.00

Prospector

$10.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Revolver

$15.00

Poinsettia Punch

$14.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Vodka

3 olives

$8.00

grey goose

$10.00

ketel one

$10.00

Reyka

$9.00

Thatchers

$8.00

titos

$9.00

wheatley

$9.00

NEFT Vodka

$8.00

Gin

ann arbor spring

$7.00

bombay sapphire

$7.00

bowling and burch

$9.00

copper and kings old tom

$8.00

Copper & Kings History Of Lovers

$8.00

copper and kings moons

$8.00

drumshanbo gunpowder

$9.00

empress

$9.00

few spirits gin

$8.00

hendricks

$9.00

hendricks midsummer

$9.00

hendricks lunar

$9.00

ginmg

$6.00

mahon

$10.00

monkey 47

$15.00

moletto

$9.00

nolets

$9.00

nikka coffey gin

$9.00

oxley

$7.00

roku

$7.00

scapegrace

$7.00

st george botanivore

$7.00

the botanist

$7.00

wildroots

$6.00

Magellen

$8.50

Two James

$7.50

Ugava

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bluecoat

$7.00

Grey Whale

$9.00

Vigilant Navy Strength Gin

$10.00

Rum

angostura 1919

$7.00

clement creol

$7.00

diplomatica reserve

$9.00

don q vermouth cask

$10.00

doctor bird

$6.00

el dorado 3yr

$7.00

el dorado 5yr

$9.00

four square 2005

$14.00

four square 2007

$14.00

four square premise

$11.00

four square sagacity

$11.00

foursquare zinfandel

$12.00

flora de cana 7yr

$7.00

flora de cana 25yr

$12.00

penny blue

$22.00

plantation pineapple

$9.00

prichards reserve

$20.00

ron zacapa 23

$10.00

rhum jm

$8.00

rhum jm VO

$10.00

rhum jm VOSP

$11.00

rhum barbacourt

$6.00

samaroli barbados

$50.00

st james rhum

$6.00

wray and nephew

$6.00

yaguara branca

$6.00

yaguara organica

$6.00

yaguara ouro

$6.00

yellow snake

$7.00

zaya

$7.00

Captain

$8.00

Real McCoy 3 yr

$7.00

Plantation XO 20th Anniversary

$13.00

Tequila/Mezcal

123 organic anejo

$14.00

123 organic repo

$12.00

Astral

$10.00

casa noble anejo

$13.00

clasa azul Durango

$50.00

clase azul

$29.00

corazon blanco

$6.00

corazon expresions

$11.00

corazon extra anejo

$13.00

corazon old 22

$15.00

corazon repo

$8.00

corazon small batch

$10.00

corralejo 1871

$27.00

corralejo blanco

$9.00

corralejo gran

$20.00

corralejo repo

$10.00

corzo repo

$10.00

del maguey chichicapa

$13.00

del maguey santo domingo

$13.00

del maguey tobala

$20.00

del maguey vida de muertos

$12.00

Deleon Blanco

$9.00

Deleon Repo

$10.00

don julio 1942

$26.00

Don Julio 70th anni

$17.00

don julio anejo

$15.00

dulce vida blanco

$9.00

dulce vida repo

$10.00

El mayor Anejo

$11.00

el mayor blanco

$7.00

El Mayor Repo

$9.00

espolon blanco

$9.00

espolon repo

$10.00

hussong anejo

$10.00

hussong repo

$9.00

ilegal

$9.00

la cava morales

$9.00

los vecinos ensemble

$10.00

los vecinos espadin

$7.00

los vecinos tobala

$19.00

monte lobos joven

$7.00

pasote

$8.00

se busca joven

$8.00

siete leguas

$11.00

Tapatio anejo

$13.00

Tapatio blanco

$10.00

Tapatio repo

$11.00

Del Maguey Santo Domingo

$13.00

Don Fulano Repo

$11.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Espolon Cristalino Anejo

$18.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Espolon Anejo

$11.00

Bourbon

1792 12yr

$16.00

1792 BIB

$13.00

1792 Full Proof

$15.00

1792 high rye

$12.00

1792 Single Barrel

$13.00

1792 small batch

$9.00

1792 Sweet Wheat

$12.00

1843

$9.00

amador

$8.00

angels envy

$14.00

angels envy cask

$45.00

bakers 13yr single

$22.00

bakers 7yr

$12.00

Bardstown Discovery

$24.00

bardstown fusion

$15.00

Bardstown KBS

$32.00

barrell bourbon(19/20)

$15.00

barrell new year

$20.00

basil hayden

$10.00

basil hayden toasted

$11.00

belle mead sour mash

$9.00

belle meade cognac finish

$14.00

Belle Meade Reserve

$13.00

belle meade sherry cask

$14.00

bib and tucker

$11.00

blantons

$15.00

bond and lillard

$20.00

Bookers

$19.00

Boone County Pot Still

$10.00

Boone County Small

$9.00

Bowman Bros

$10.00

breaking and entering

$11.00

buffalo trace

$12.00

buffalo trace BP

$13.00

Buillet 10 Year

$11.00

calumet 12yr

$20.00

calumet 14yr

$23.00

calumet 8yr

$10.00

calumet small batch

$12.00

copper tongue

$18.00

Davis County

$9.00

Davis County Cab Cask

$11.00

Davis County French Oak

$11.00

eagle rare

$13.00

EH taylor Barrel Proof

$45.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$18.00

eh taylor small batch

$11.00

elijah craig

$10.00

elijah craig 18yr

$35.00

elijah craig barrel proof

$13.00

Elijah Craig Toasted

$12.00

Elmer T Lee

$16.00

evan williams single

$7.00

ezra brooks 99

$9.00

Fable and Folly

$28.00

fistful of bourbon

$6.00

Flying Aces

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$13.00

four roses small

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$12.00

fox and oden

$17.00

Hancock Reserve Single Barrel

$15.00

Heaven Hill 17yr

$75.00

Heaven Hill BIB

$13.00

henry mckenna single

$13.00

highwest american

$10.00

IW Harper 15yr

$15.00

IW Harper Cab Cask

$13.00

jacobs pardon small

$20.00

jeffersons bordeaux

$22.00

jeffersons chefs colab

$13.00

jeffersons ocean

$16.00

jeffersons prichard hill

$13.00

jeffersons sauternes cask

$22.00

Jeffersons Twin Oak

$14.00

jim beam

$7.00

jim beam masterpiece

$39.00

john b stetson

$6.00

joseph magnus

$15.00

Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend

$40.00

kentucky owl

$26.00

Kentucky Owl Wiseman

$10.00

knob creek 12yr

$11.00

knob creek 15yr

$22.00

knob creek 9yr

$10.00

knob creek LE 2001

$19.00

Knob Creek Single Bev Co

$14.00

koval

$10.00

Larceny

$10.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$15.00

Little Book

$16.00

makers mark

$9.00

makers mark 46 cask

$12.00

makers mark wood finish

$12.00

michters small

$10.00

Murry Hill Club

$22.00

new riff single

$11.00

Nulu Single Barrel

$14.00

Nulu Small Michigan Only

$13.00

old elk cognac finish

$16.00

old ezra cask

$11.00

old fitz 11yr

$30.00

Old Fitz 17

$35.00

old fitz 8yr

$24.00

old forester 100

$8.00

old forester 1870

$10.00

old forester 1910

$11.00

old forester 1920

$11.00

old grandad 114

$8.00

Old Soul

$9.00

old tub

$6.00

Pappy 15yr

$100.00

parker heritage

$25.00

rebel yell

$8.00

rebelion

$10.00

redemption 9yr cask

$18.00

redwood empire blend

$10.00

redwood empire pipedream

$10.00

Remus

$9.00

russell reserve single

$10.00

Russels Reserve Bev Co BP

$14.00

smooth ambler old scout

$9.00

st cloud

$30.00

Stellum

$11.00

Stellum Black

$20.00

Stellum Front Street BP

$11.00

tatoosh

$11.00

thomas s moore cabernet

$15.00

thomas s moore chardonnay

$15.00

thomas s moore port

$15.00

town branch

$11.00

Tumblin Dice

$11.00

very old barton

$7.00

WB saffel

$20.00

Weller 12yr

$29.00

Weller Antique

$15.00

weller full proof

$25.00

Weller Single Barrel

$45.00

Weller Special

$12.00

wild turkey 101

$10.00

wild turkey kentucky spirit

$11.00

wild turkey longbranch

$10.00

wild turkey masters 17yr

$26.00

wild turkey masters BIB

$26.00

Wild turkey rare breed

$12.00

wilderness trail 6yr

$16.00

wilderness trail BIB

$11.00

William Weller

$100.00

woodenville

$10.00

woodenville port

$13.00

woodford batch proof

$25.00

woodford double oak

$13.00

woodford malt

$18.00

woodford oat

$22.00

woodford reserve

$10.00

woodford very fine

$35.00

Yellowstone

$9.00

yellowstone Front St Pick

$13.00

Bardstown Plantation

$32.00

Food

$100.00

Weller CYPB

$65.00

Widow Jane- Applewood

$13.00

Mythology

$16.00

Jefferson's

$12.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$16.00

Old Charter

$5.00

Rye

angels envy rye

$20.00

barrell seagrass

$14.00

basil hayden dark rye

$8.00

Boone County

$9.00

eh taylor rye

$15.00

High West Double

$10.00

High West Rendezvous

$16.00

highwest midwinters

$17.00

jack daniels single

$11.00

johnnie walker high rye

$9.00

kentucky owl 11yr rye

$22.00

knob creek small rye

$9.00

michters rye

$9.00

minor case rye

$9.00

new riff BIB rye

$10.00

new riff single rye

$12.00

Peerless

$19.00

rabbit hole rye

$10.00

redemption rye

$10.00

redwood empire rye

$10.00

rittenhouse

$8.00

russell reserve 6yr rye

$9.00

russell reserve single rye

$10.00

sagamore double oak

$12.00

sagamore rye

$9.00

Sazerac

$11.00

sazerac 18yr

$65.00

Stellum

$11.00

templton rye

$9.00

Two James Catchers Rye

$9.00

whistle pig 10yr

$16.00

whistle pig 12 yr

$29.00

whistle pig piggy back

$9.00

wild turkey 101 rye

$10.00

wild turkey cornerstone

$32.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$10.00

Woodenville

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$8.00

Lip Service

$10.00

Scotch

aderfeldy 12yr

$10.00

ardbeg an oa

$11.00

Ardbeg Ardcore

$25.00

Ardbeg Corryvreckan

$20.00

ardbeg drum

$19.00

Ardbeg Uigadail

$16.00

auchentoshan three wood

$13.00

balvinie 14yr

$16.00

balvinie 15yr sherry

$23.00

balvinie TUN

$75.00

benromach 10yr

$10.00

benromach organic

$12.00

Cotswold

$11.00

dalmore 12yr

$15.00

Dalmore Port

$17.00

dewars

$6.00

flaming heart

$26.00

glen grant 12yr

$9.00

glenfiddich fire and cane

$10.00

Glenfidich 12

$13.00

glenlivet 12yr

$10.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$10.00

glenmorangie 12yr barrel select

$18.00

glenmorangie 14yr port

$11.00

glenmorangie 15yr

$18.00

glenmorangie 18yr

$20.00

glenmorangie 18yr XR

$21.00

glenmorangie lasanta

$10.00

glenmorangie nectar

$11.00

glenmorangie signet

$38.00

glenrothers bourbon cask

$15.00

great king st

$8.00

hedonism

$23.00

johnnie walker black

$9.00

johnnie walker blue

$35.00

johnnie walker red

$7.00

lagavulin 8yr

$15.00

laphroaig 10yr

$10.00

macallen ed 3

$20.00

macallen ed 5

$20.00

No Name 1

$23.00

no name 2

$28.00

oak cross

$9.00

oban little bay

$12.00

old pulteney

$12.00

orphan barrel foragers keep

$80.00

scapa 10yr

$15.00

Singleton 15yr

$12.00

Taliskar Storm

$14.00

the spaniard

$12.00

the spice tree

$12.00

Paul John Mithuna

$55.00

talisker 10

$14.00

Balvine 12yr

$10.00

Ardbeg Wee bestie

$10.00

Dalmore 14

$15.00

Brandy

bas delord 1997

$25.00

hennessy masters

$16.00

hennessy

$11.00

lairds apple

$6.00

pear william

$7.00

st george pear

$11.00

poli pear

$8.00

metaxa

$6.00

meukow

$6.00

Hennessy VSOP

$15.00

Irish

bushmills

$8.00

green spot

$12.00

jameson

$8.00

john l sulivan

$8.00

sexton

$9.00

slane

$7.00

teeling single grain

$9.00

teeling single malt

$11.00

West Cork

$8.00

West Cork 8yr

$9.00

West Cork Stout Cask

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$4.00

Knappogue Castle

$14.00

Connemara

$13.00

Whiskeys

balcones baby blue

$10.00

balcones brimstone

$10.00

balcones texas single malt

$14.00

bernheim wheat

$6.00

carabou crossing

$9.00

crown royal xr

$26.00

crown royal

$9.00

gentleman jack

$8.00

george dickel BIB

$10.00

glyph

$6.00

high west bourye

$10.00

journeyman wheat

$8.00

high west campfire

$10.00

journeyman silvercross

$8.00

jack daniels

$7.00

kavalan bourbon cask

$24.00

kavalan concert masters

$17.00

legacy

$11.00

nikka single malt

$12.00

pendleton 1910

$8.00

yamazaki 18yr

$75.00

whoop and hollar

$33.00

Hibiki

$32.00

Amaro/Liqueur

amaretto

$8.00

amaro vallet

$7.00

amaro di angostura

$6.00

aperol

$6.00

averna

$9.00

benidictine

$8.00

braulio

$8.00

byrrh

$7.00

bonal

$6.00

campari

$7.00

sfumato

$7.00

chartreuse green

$13.00

chartreuse yellow

$13.00

chartreuse VEP

$31.00

cocchi americano

$8.00

cynar

$7.00

dry curacao

$6.00

genepy

$6.00

fernet

$6.00

fernet menta

$6.00

gran classico

$7.00

nux aplina

$8.00

meletti

$7.00

montenegro

$9.00

linie aquavit

$6.00

massaya arak

$6.00

sambuca

$8.00

nardini

$9.00

nardini grappa

$10.00

nonino

$10.00

pimms

$6.00

st george absinthe

$13.00

batavia arrak

$8.00

Caffé Lolita

$5.00

Ming River Baijiu

$10.00

Mata Hari Absinthe Bohemian

$10.00

Herbsaint

$9.00

Grind Coffee Liqueur

$7.00

Classic Cocktails

gimlet

$13.00

last word

$14.00

paper plane

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

white russian

$13.00

french 75

$13.00

side car

$14.00

basil orgeat lemonade

$10.00

devils weekend

$10.00

bees knees

$13.00

aperol spritz

$13.00

campari spritz

$13.00

amaretto sour

$13.00

cosmopolitan

$13.00

dark and stormy

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

margarita

$13.00

new york sour

$14.00

pimms cup

$13.00

pisco sour

$13.00

paloma

$13.00

rob roy

$14.00

whiskey sour

$13.00

House Cocktails

Low Bar Punch

$14.00

winter vacation

$13.00

holiday in paris

$13.00

the gold standard

$14.00

dantes daisy

$13.00

Hemingway

$13.00

modern english

$14.00

Penicillin

$15.00

East Side

$13.00

kitten mittens

$13.00

danish rose

$13.00

millionaire

$14.00

borrowed time

$14.00

Alexander

$13.00

moscow mule

$10.00

the queen mary

$14.00

casion royale

$13.00

bear with me

$13.00

champagne cocktail

$13.00

wake up call

$14.00

black manhattan

$14.00

smoked old fashioned

$15.00

maple brown sugar old fashioned

$14.00

negroni

$14.00

boulevardier

$14.00

The Boss

$16.00

Educated Guess

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

krampus old fashioned

$15.00

sazerac

$14.00

golden ghost

$14.00

blazing bourbon toddy

$14.00

hot cider

$10.00

hot buttered rum

$14.00

the hunter

$14.00

Basil Orgeat Lemonade

$10.00

Devils Day Off

$10.00

Draft Beer

pilsner

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

Bells

$6.00

Wine

BTL Avinyo Cava

$35.00

BTL Decibal

$32.00

BTL Peirano estate

$32.00

BTL Prisoner Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Prisoner Red Blend

$62.00

GLS Avinyo Cava

$11.00

GLS Decibal

$10.00

GLS Peirano estate

$10.00

GLS Prisoner Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Prisoner Red Blend

$18.00

BTL 2 Lads SPG

$60.00

GLS 2 Lads SPG

$15.00

BTL 2 Lads Rose of PG

$50.00

GLS 2 Lads Rose of PG

$13.00

Cheese

Cheese Plate w/meat

$18.00

Cheese Plate w/o meat

$18.00

Tshirt

$25.00

Low Bar glass

$10.00

Bites

Nuts

$3.00

Pickles

$6.00

bread sticks

$4.00

Burrata

$15.00

Party Food

Party Food

$1,416.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

128 S Union St, Traverse City, MI 49684

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Ginger
orange starNo Reviews
237 E Front Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Brew
orange starNo Reviews
108 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Rare Bird Brewpub
orange star4.3 • 1,935
229 Lake Ave Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Pangea's Pizza - 135 E Front St
orange starNo Reviews
135 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Taproot Cider House
orange star4.4 • 1,238
300 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Dish Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
108 S Union St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Traverse City

Rare Bird Brewpub
orange star4.3 • 1,935
229 Lake Ave Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1544 US 31 N Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Taproot Cider House
orange star4.4 • 1,238
300 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
The Little Fleet
orange star4.9 • 683
448 E. Front Street Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Espresso Bay - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 624
202 East Front Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
GJ's Pizza & Market
orange star4.3 • 396
2700 Holiday Rd Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Traverse City
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston