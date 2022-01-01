- Home
- /
- Traverse City
- /
- Low Bar
Low Bar
No reviews yet
128 S Union St
Traverse City, MI 49684
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Classic Cocktails (Copy)
gimlet
$13.00
last word
$14.00
paper plane
$14.00
Manhattan
$14.00
white russian
$13.00
french 75
$13.00
side car
$14.00
basil orgeat lemonade
$10.00
devils weekend
$10.00
bees knees
$13.00
aperol spritz
$13.00
campari spritz
$13.00
amaretto sour
$13.00
cosmopolitan
$13.00
dark and stormy
$13.00
Mojito
$13.00
margarita
$13.00
new york sour
$14.00
pimms cup
$13.00
pisco sour
$13.00
paloma
$13.00
rob roy
$14.00
whiskey sour
$13.00
Ramos Gin Fizz
$19.00
Cocktail
$13.00
Aviation
$13.00
Bourbon Smash
$14.00
Bees Knees
$13.00
Corpse Reviver Number 2
$13.00
Ameretto Sour
$13.00
Spritz
$13.00
Soda
$2.00
Sour
$13.00
Buffalo Trace Barrel Pick
$35.00
Brandy Flip
$14.00
House Cocktails (Copy)
Army Navy
$14.00
Basil Orgeat Lemonade
$10.00
bear with me
$13.00
black manhattan
$14.00
blazing bourbon toddy
$14.00
borrowed time
$14.00
boulevardier
$14.00
Alexander
$13.00
casion royale
$13.00
champagne cocktail
$13.00
danish rose
$13.00
dantes daisy
$13.00
Devils Day Off
$10.00
Eagle Rare Old
$18.00
East Side
$13.00
Educated Guess
$14.00
Garden Party
$14.00
golden ghost
$14.00
Hemingway
$13.00
High Court
$14.00
holiday in paris
$13.00
hot buttered rum
$14.00
hot cider
$10.00
Jungle Bird
$15.00
kitten mittens
$13.00
krampus old fashioned
$15.00
Larceny Old Fashioned
$14.00
Locker
$65.00
Low Bar Punch
$14.00
maple brown sugar old fashioned
$14.00
millionaire
$14.00
modern english
$14.00
moscow mule
$10.00
negroni
$14.00
Northern Buck
$14.00
old 107
$20.00
Old Fashioned
$15.00
Parasol
$10.00
Parisian
$14.00
Penicillin
$15.00
Pina Colada
$15.00
Pisco Sour
$14.00
Red Skies
$14.00
sazerac
$14.00
smoked old fashioned
$15.00
Strawberry Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Fall Mule
$13.00
The Boss
$16.00
the gold standard
$14.00
the hunter
$14.00
The Old Bardstown
$18.00
the queen mary
$14.00
wake up call
$14.00
winter vacation
$13.00
Man o war
$15.00
Alaska
$14.00
Oaxaca Old Fashion
$14.00
Mexican Firing Squad
$14.00
Daquari
$14.00
Mary Pickford
$14.00
Jack Rose
$14.00
Cucumber Mint Lemon
$10.00
Prospector
$10.00
Gold Rush
$14.00
Revolver
$15.00
Poinsettia Punch
$14.00
Limoncello
$10.00
Vodka
Gin
ann arbor spring
$7.00
bombay sapphire
$7.00
bowling and burch
$9.00
copper and kings old tom
$8.00
Copper & Kings History Of Lovers
$8.00
copper and kings moons
$8.00
drumshanbo gunpowder
$9.00
empress
$9.00
few spirits gin
$8.00
hendricks
$9.00
hendricks midsummer
$9.00
hendricks lunar
$9.00
ginmg
$6.00
mahon
$10.00
monkey 47
$15.00
moletto
$9.00
nolets
$9.00
nikka coffey gin
$9.00
oxley
$7.00
roku
$7.00
scapegrace
$7.00
st george botanivore
$7.00
the botanist
$7.00
wildroots
$6.00
Magellen
$8.50
Two James
$7.50
Ugava
$8.00
Beefeater
$7.00
Bluecoat
$7.00
Grey Whale
$9.00
Vigilant Navy Strength Gin
$10.00
Rum
angostura 1919
$7.00
clement creol
$7.00
diplomatica reserve
$9.00
don q vermouth cask
$10.00
doctor bird
$6.00
el dorado 3yr
$7.00
el dorado 5yr
$9.00
four square 2005
$14.00
four square 2007
$14.00
four square premise
$11.00
four square sagacity
$11.00
foursquare zinfandel
$12.00
flora de cana 7yr
$7.00
flora de cana 25yr
$12.00
penny blue
$22.00
plantation pineapple
$9.00
prichards reserve
$20.00
ron zacapa 23
$10.00
rhum jm
$8.00
rhum jm VO
$10.00
rhum jm VOSP
$11.00
rhum barbacourt
$6.00
samaroli barbados
$50.00
st james rhum
$6.00
wray and nephew
$6.00
yaguara branca
$6.00
yaguara organica
$6.00
yaguara ouro
$6.00
yellow snake
$7.00
zaya
$7.00
Captain
$8.00
Real McCoy 3 yr
$7.00
Plantation XO 20th Anniversary
$13.00
Tequila/Mezcal
123 organic anejo
$14.00
123 organic repo
$12.00
Astral
$10.00
casa noble anejo
$13.00
clasa azul Durango
$50.00
clase azul
$29.00
corazon blanco
$6.00
corazon expresions
$11.00
corazon extra anejo
$13.00
corazon old 22
$15.00
corazon repo
$8.00
corazon small batch
$10.00
corralejo 1871
$27.00
corralejo blanco
$9.00
corralejo gran
$20.00
corralejo repo
$10.00
corzo repo
$10.00
del maguey chichicapa
$13.00
del maguey santo domingo
$13.00
del maguey tobala
$20.00
del maguey vida de muertos
$12.00
Deleon Blanco
$9.00
Deleon Repo
$10.00
don julio 1942
$26.00
Don Julio 70th anni
$17.00
don julio anejo
$15.00
dulce vida blanco
$9.00
dulce vida repo
$10.00
El mayor Anejo
$11.00
el mayor blanco
$7.00
El Mayor Repo
$9.00
espolon blanco
$9.00
espolon repo
$10.00
hussong anejo
$10.00
hussong repo
$9.00
ilegal
$9.00
la cava morales
$9.00
los vecinos ensemble
$10.00
los vecinos espadin
$7.00
los vecinos tobala
$19.00
monte lobos joven
$7.00
pasote
$8.00
se busca joven
$8.00
siete leguas
$11.00
Tapatio anejo
$13.00
Tapatio blanco
$10.00
Tapatio repo
$11.00
Del Maguey Santo Domingo
$13.00
Don Fulano Repo
$11.00
Don Fulano Blanco
$9.00
Casamigos Reposado
$15.00
Casamigos Anejo
$17.00
Espolon Cristalino Anejo
$18.00
Espolon Reposado
$10.00
Espolon Anejo
$11.00
Bourbon
1792 12yr
$16.00
1792 BIB
$13.00
1792 Full Proof
$15.00
1792 high rye
$12.00
1792 Single Barrel
$13.00
1792 small batch
$9.00
1792 Sweet Wheat
$12.00
1843
$9.00
amador
$8.00
angels envy
$14.00
angels envy cask
$45.00
bakers 13yr single
$22.00
bakers 7yr
$12.00
Bardstown Discovery
$24.00
bardstown fusion
$15.00
Bardstown KBS
$32.00
barrell bourbon(19/20)
$15.00
barrell new year
$20.00
basil hayden
$10.00
basil hayden toasted
$11.00
belle mead sour mash
$9.00
belle meade cognac finish
$14.00
Belle Meade Reserve
$13.00
belle meade sherry cask
$14.00
bib and tucker
$11.00
blantons
$15.00
bond and lillard
$20.00
Bookers
$19.00
Boone County Pot Still
$10.00
Boone County Small
$9.00
Bowman Bros
$10.00
breaking and entering
$11.00
buffalo trace
$12.00
buffalo trace BP
$13.00
Buillet 10 Year
$11.00
calumet 12yr
$20.00
calumet 14yr
$23.00
calumet 8yr
$10.00
calumet small batch
$12.00
copper tongue
$18.00
Davis County
$9.00
Davis County Cab Cask
$11.00
Davis County French Oak
$11.00
eagle rare
$13.00
EH taylor Barrel Proof
$45.00
EH Taylor Single Barrel
$18.00
eh taylor small batch
$11.00
elijah craig
$10.00
elijah craig 18yr
$35.00
elijah craig barrel proof
$13.00
Elijah Craig Toasted
$12.00
Elmer T Lee
$16.00
evan williams single
$7.00
ezra brooks 99
$9.00
Fable and Folly
$28.00
fistful of bourbon
$6.00
Flying Aces
$9.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$13.00
four roses small
$10.00
Four Roses Small Batch Select
$12.00
fox and oden
$17.00
Hancock Reserve Single Barrel
$15.00
Heaven Hill 17yr
$75.00
Heaven Hill BIB
$13.00
henry mckenna single
$13.00
highwest american
$10.00
IW Harper 15yr
$15.00
IW Harper Cab Cask
$13.00
jacobs pardon small
$20.00
jeffersons bordeaux
$22.00
jeffersons chefs colab
$13.00
jeffersons ocean
$16.00
jeffersons prichard hill
$13.00
jeffersons sauternes cask
$22.00
Jeffersons Twin Oak
$14.00
jim beam
$7.00
jim beam masterpiece
$39.00
john b stetson
$6.00
joseph magnus
$15.00
Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend
$40.00
kentucky owl
$26.00
Kentucky Owl Wiseman
$10.00
knob creek 12yr
$11.00
knob creek 15yr
$22.00
knob creek 9yr
$10.00
knob creek LE 2001
$19.00
Knob Creek Single Bev Co
$14.00
koval
$10.00
Larceny
$10.00
Larceny Barrel Proof
$15.00
Little Book
$16.00
makers mark
$9.00
makers mark 46 cask
$12.00
makers mark wood finish
$12.00
michters small
$10.00
Murry Hill Club
$22.00
new riff single
$11.00
Nulu Single Barrel
$14.00
Nulu Small Michigan Only
$13.00
old elk cognac finish
$16.00
old ezra cask
$11.00
old fitz 11yr
$30.00
Old Fitz 17
$35.00
old fitz 8yr
$24.00
old forester 100
$8.00
old forester 1870
$10.00
old forester 1910
$11.00
old forester 1920
$11.00
old grandad 114
$8.00
Old Soul
$9.00
old tub
$6.00
Pappy 15yr
$100.00
parker heritage
$25.00
rebel yell
$8.00
rebelion
$10.00
redemption 9yr cask
$18.00
redwood empire blend
$10.00
redwood empire pipedream
$10.00
Remus
$9.00
russell reserve single
$10.00
Russels Reserve Bev Co BP
$14.00
smooth ambler old scout
$9.00
st cloud
$30.00
Stellum
$11.00
Stellum Black
$20.00
Stellum Front Street BP
$11.00
tatoosh
$11.00
thomas s moore cabernet
$15.00
thomas s moore chardonnay
$15.00
thomas s moore port
$15.00
town branch
$11.00
Tumblin Dice
$11.00
very old barton
$7.00
WB saffel
$20.00
Weller 12yr
$29.00
Weller Antique
$15.00
weller full proof
$25.00
Weller Single Barrel
$45.00
Weller Special
$12.00
wild turkey 101
$10.00
wild turkey kentucky spirit
$11.00
wild turkey longbranch
$10.00
wild turkey masters 17yr
$26.00
wild turkey masters BIB
$26.00
Wild turkey rare breed
$12.00
wilderness trail 6yr
$16.00
wilderness trail BIB
$11.00
William Weller
$100.00
woodenville
$10.00
woodenville port
$13.00
woodford batch proof
$25.00
woodford double oak
$13.00
woodford malt
$18.00
woodford oat
$22.00
woodford reserve
$10.00
woodford very fine
$35.00
Yellowstone
$9.00
yellowstone Front St Pick
$13.00
Bardstown Plantation
$32.00
Food
$100.00
Weller CYPB
$65.00
Widow Jane- Applewood
$13.00
Mythology
$16.00
Jefferson's
$12.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$16.00
Old Charter
$5.00
Rye
angels envy rye
$20.00
barrell seagrass
$14.00
basil hayden dark rye
$8.00
Boone County
$9.00
eh taylor rye
$15.00
High West Double
$10.00
High West Rendezvous
$16.00
highwest midwinters
$17.00
jack daniels single
$11.00
johnnie walker high rye
$9.00
kentucky owl 11yr rye
$22.00
knob creek small rye
$9.00
michters rye
$9.00
minor case rye
$9.00
new riff BIB rye
$10.00
new riff single rye
$12.00
Peerless
$19.00
rabbit hole rye
$10.00
redemption rye
$10.00
redwood empire rye
$10.00
rittenhouse
$8.00
russell reserve 6yr rye
$9.00
russell reserve single rye
$10.00
sagamore double oak
$12.00
sagamore rye
$9.00
Sazerac
$11.00
sazerac 18yr
$65.00
Stellum
$11.00
templton rye
$9.00
Two James Catchers Rye
$9.00
whistle pig 10yr
$16.00
whistle pig 12 yr
$29.00
whistle pig piggy back
$9.00
wild turkey 101 rye
$10.00
wild turkey cornerstone
$32.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$10.00
Woodenville
$10.00
Woodford Rye
$8.00
Lip Service
$10.00
Scotch
aderfeldy 12yr
$10.00
ardbeg an oa
$11.00
Ardbeg Ardcore
$25.00
Ardbeg Corryvreckan
$20.00
ardbeg drum
$19.00
Ardbeg Uigadail
$16.00
auchentoshan three wood
$13.00
balvinie 14yr
$16.00
balvinie 15yr sherry
$23.00
balvinie TUN
$75.00
benromach 10yr
$10.00
benromach organic
$12.00
Cotswold
$11.00
dalmore 12yr
$15.00
Dalmore Port
$17.00
dewars
$6.00
flaming heart
$26.00
glen grant 12yr
$9.00
glenfiddich fire and cane
$10.00
Glenfidich 12
$13.00
glenlivet 12yr
$10.00
Glenmorangie 10yr
$10.00
glenmorangie 12yr barrel select
$18.00
glenmorangie 14yr port
$11.00
glenmorangie 15yr
$18.00
glenmorangie 18yr
$20.00
glenmorangie 18yr XR
$21.00
glenmorangie lasanta
$10.00
glenmorangie nectar
$11.00
glenmorangie signet
$38.00
glenrothers bourbon cask
$15.00
great king st
$8.00
hedonism
$23.00
johnnie walker black
$9.00
johnnie walker blue
$35.00
johnnie walker red
$7.00
lagavulin 8yr
$15.00
laphroaig 10yr
$10.00
macallen ed 3
$20.00
macallen ed 5
$20.00
No Name 1
$23.00
no name 2
$28.00
oak cross
$9.00
oban little bay
$12.00
old pulteney
$12.00
orphan barrel foragers keep
$80.00
scapa 10yr
$15.00
Singleton 15yr
$12.00
Taliskar Storm
$14.00
the spaniard
$12.00
the spice tree
$12.00
Paul John Mithuna
$55.00
talisker 10
$14.00
Balvine 12yr
$10.00
Ardbeg Wee bestie
$10.00
Dalmore 14
$15.00
Brandy
Irish
Whiskeys
balcones baby blue
$10.00
balcones brimstone
$10.00
balcones texas single malt
$14.00
bernheim wheat
$6.00
carabou crossing
$9.00
crown royal xr
$26.00
crown royal
$9.00
gentleman jack
$8.00
george dickel BIB
$10.00
glyph
$6.00
high west bourye
$10.00
journeyman wheat
$8.00
high west campfire
$10.00
journeyman silvercross
$8.00
jack daniels
$7.00
kavalan bourbon cask
$24.00
kavalan concert masters
$17.00
legacy
$11.00
nikka single malt
$12.00
pendleton 1910
$8.00
yamazaki 18yr
$75.00
whoop and hollar
$33.00
Hibiki
$32.00
Amaro/Liqueur
amaretto
$8.00
amaro vallet
$7.00
amaro di angostura
$6.00
aperol
$6.00
averna
$9.00
benidictine
$8.00
braulio
$8.00
byrrh
$7.00
bonal
$6.00
campari
$7.00
sfumato
$7.00
chartreuse green
$13.00
chartreuse yellow
$13.00
chartreuse VEP
$31.00
cocchi americano
$8.00
cynar
$7.00
dry curacao
$6.00
genepy
$6.00
fernet
$6.00
fernet menta
$6.00
gran classico
$7.00
nux aplina
$8.00
meletti
$7.00
montenegro
$9.00
linie aquavit
$6.00
massaya arak
$6.00
sambuca
$8.00
nardini
$9.00
nardini grappa
$10.00
nonino
$10.00
pimms
$6.00
st george absinthe
$13.00
batavia arrak
$8.00
Caffé Lolita
$5.00
Ming River Baijiu
$10.00
Mata Hari Absinthe Bohemian
$10.00
Herbsaint
$9.00
Grind Coffee Liqueur
$7.00
Classic Cocktails
gimlet
$13.00
last word
$14.00
paper plane
$14.00
Manhattan
$14.00
white russian
$13.00
french 75
$13.00
side car
$14.00
basil orgeat lemonade
$10.00
devils weekend
$10.00
bees knees
$13.00
aperol spritz
$13.00
campari spritz
$13.00
amaretto sour
$13.00
cosmopolitan
$13.00
dark and stormy
$13.00
Mojito
$13.00
margarita
$13.00
new york sour
$14.00
pimms cup
$13.00
pisco sour
$13.00
paloma
$13.00
rob roy
$14.00
whiskey sour
$13.00
House Cocktails
Low Bar Punch
$14.00
winter vacation
$13.00
holiday in paris
$13.00
the gold standard
$14.00
dantes daisy
$13.00
Hemingway
$13.00
modern english
$14.00
Penicillin
$15.00
East Side
$13.00
kitten mittens
$13.00
danish rose
$13.00
millionaire
$14.00
borrowed time
$14.00
Alexander
$13.00
moscow mule
$10.00
the queen mary
$14.00
casion royale
$13.00
bear with me
$13.00
champagne cocktail
$13.00
wake up call
$14.00
black manhattan
$14.00
smoked old fashioned
$15.00
maple brown sugar old fashioned
$14.00
negroni
$14.00
boulevardier
$14.00
The Boss
$16.00
Educated Guess
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$15.00
krampus old fashioned
$15.00
sazerac
$14.00
golden ghost
$14.00
blazing bourbon toddy
$14.00
hot cider
$10.00
hot buttered rum
$14.00
the hunter
$14.00
Basil Orgeat Lemonade
$10.00
Devils Day Off
$10.00
Wine
BTL Avinyo Cava
$35.00
BTL Decibal
$32.00
BTL Peirano estate
$32.00
BTL Prisoner Chardonnay
$45.00
BTL Prisoner Red Blend
$62.00
GLS Avinyo Cava
$11.00
GLS Decibal
$10.00
GLS Peirano estate
$10.00
GLS Prisoner Chardonnay
$12.00
GLS Prisoner Red Blend
$18.00
BTL 2 Lads SPG
$60.00
GLS 2 Lads SPG
$15.00
BTL 2 Lads Rose of PG
$50.00
GLS 2 Lads Rose of PG
$13.00
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
128 S Union St, Traverse City, MI 49684
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Traverse City
More near Traverse City
© 2022 Toast, Inc.