- Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - OP - 7921 Santa Fe Drive
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - OP 7921 Santa Fe Drive
7921 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
Popular Items
FOOD
Street Food
LULU SAMPLER
Not available gluten-free, egg free, fish free, dairy free, or peanut free Served with dipping sauces Vietnamese Spring Rolls (2) Crab Rangoon (4) Veggie Dumplings (4) Pork Dumplings (4) Pan fried or steamed (No substitutions)
THAI HOT WINGS
Tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce
LULU'S ROLLS
Thai style pork, sweet chili sauce
VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS
Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts
Tempura Vegetable
Tempura fried vegetable medley. Served with sweet chili sauce and chimichurri. Recommended for dine-in only.
THAI LETTUCE WRAPS
(Build Your Own) Carrots, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, ginger peanut dressing (not available mild) Spice options of Medium – Hot – Blazing Choose: Seasoned Chicken Seasoned Pork Seasoned Tofu Sai Ua Pork Sausage Sriracha Shrimp
DUMPLINGS (8)
Pan fried or steamed. Pork or vegetable available
CRAB RANGOON (6)
Hand folded with real crab meat
VEGETABLE RANGOON (6)
Hand folded, served with sweet chili sauce
SATAY (4)
dipping sauce and relish
Calamari
Tempura fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce and sriracha aioli. Recommended dine-in only. .
Low-Carb Satay Plate
1/2 Crab Rangoon
1/2 Veggie Rangoon
Coconut Shrimp
Firecracker Shrimp
Pork Wontons
Pad Thai
PAD THAI
Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with nampla
KHUN MA PAD THAI
Green cabbage, scallions, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles. This variation is found most often in U.S. Thai restaurants
Low Carb PAD THAI
NO NOODLES. Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu and green cabbage in or own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with Nampla
Signature Wok Dishes
SPICY BEEF JANTABOON
Flank Steak, bean sprouts, scallions, rice noodles, peanuts, cilantro, jalapenos (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)
Low Carb SPICY BEEF JANTABOON
NO NOODLES Flank steak, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts, Chinese broccoli, jalapenos. Chinese broccoli substituted for noodles. (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)
CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN
Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry
PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE
Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce
THAI CASHEW CHICKEN
Chicken, scallions, onions, green beans, cashews, jasmine rice
PEPPER BASIL BEEF
Flank steak, green and red bell peppers, Thai basil, and ground peanuts. Served with jasmine rice (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)
CRAB FRIED RICE
Succulent lump crab stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, yellow onion, and egg. Served with cucumber slices and fresh cilantro
Custom Wok Dishes
WHANS SE EU PAK
Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice
RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES
Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce
BASIL FRIED RICE
Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos
PAD SE EU
Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.
DRUNKEN NOODLES
Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles
FRIED RICE
Carrots, onions, peas, egg.