Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - OP 7921 Santa Fe Drive

7921 Santa Fe Drive

Overland Park, KS 66204

$17.00

Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with nampla

$10.00

Hand folded with real crab meat

$17.00

Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles

FOOD

Street Food

$18.00

Not available gluten-free, egg free, fish free, dairy free, or peanut free Served with dipping sauces Vietnamese Spring Rolls (2) Crab Rangoon (4) Veggie Dumplings (4) Pork Dumplings (4) Pan fried or steamed (No substitutions)

$10.00+

Tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce

$6.00+

Thai style pork, sweet chili sauce

$6.00+

Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts

$9.00

Tempura fried vegetable medley. Served with sweet chili sauce and chimichurri. Recommended for dine-in only.

$11.00

(Build Your Own) Carrots, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, ginger peanut dressing (not available mild) Spice options of Medium – Hot – Blazing Choose: Seasoned Chicken Seasoned Pork Seasoned Tofu Sai Ua Pork Sausage Sriracha Shrimp

$10.00+

Pan fried or steamed. Pork or vegetable available

$10.00

Hand folded with real crab meat

$9.00

Hand folded, served with sweet chili sauce

$9.00+

dipping sauce and relish

$12.00

Tempura fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce and sriracha aioli. Recommended dine-in only. .

Low-Carb Satay Plate

$15.50

1/2 Crab Rangoon

$5.00

1/2 Veggie Rangoon

$4.50

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.00Out of stock

Pork Wontons

$10.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

$4.80+
$6.40+

Gluten Free Dish. Not available fish free. Chicken, carrots, snow peas, cilantro, lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime and coconut milk broth. Must LOVE coconut milk

$4.80+

Tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, straw mushrooms

Lulu's House Salad

$5.00+

Pad Thai

$17.00

Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with nampla

$17.00

Green cabbage, scallions, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles. This variation is found most often in U.S. Thai restaurants

$17.00

NO NOODLES. Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu and green cabbage in or own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with Nampla

Signature Wok Dishes

$18.00

Flank Steak, bean sprouts, scallions, rice noodles, peanuts, cilantro, jalapenos (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)

$18.00

NO NOODLES Flank steak, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts, Chinese broccoli, jalapenos. Chinese broccoli substituted for noodles. (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)

$18.00

Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry

$18.00

Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce

$17.00

Chicken, scallions, onions, green beans, cashews, jasmine rice

$19.00

Flank steak, green and red bell peppers, Thai basil, and ground peanuts. Served with jasmine rice (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)

$20.00

Succulent lump crab stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, yellow onion, and egg. Served with cucumber slices and fresh cilantro

Custom Wok Dishes

$17.00

Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice

$17.00

Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce

$17.00

Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos

$16.00

Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.

$17.00

Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles

$14.00+

Carrots, onions, peas, egg.

Curries

$17.00

Red curry, portabella, straw, button, shitake mushrooms, vegetables

$15.00

Contains peanuts. Potatoes, onions, peanuts

$15.00

Mild green curry, bamboo shoots, peas, Thai basil, red bell peppers

$15.00

Spinach, red bell peppers, mushrooms

Kids Menu and Side Items

$2.50

Does not include sauce

$2.50

Does not include sauce

$3.25

With mild sauce

$3.25

With mild sauce

$4.99
$3.25
$3.25

SIDE CELLOPHANE NOODLE

$3.25

Extra Sauces

Balsamic Sesame Dressing

$0.99

Chili Garlic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Chili Paste

$0.75

Chimichurri

$0.75

Crushed Peanuts

$0.75

Cucumber Relish

$0.75

Dumpling Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Peanut

$0.75

Peanut Sauce

$0.75

Thai Chili's

$0.99

Pad Thai/Drunken Sauce

$1.00

San J (gluten free soy sauce)

$0.25

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Soy

$0.80

Fried Garlic

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Cashews

$1.50

Crispy Wontons

$1.00

Fortune Roll

$0.25

Hot Asian Mustard

$0.75

Family Meals

$65.00
$90.00

Desserts

$5.50
$6.50
$4.50
$7.00
$3.50

Curbside Bar - Must be 21+ to order alcohol. We ID.

Cocktails - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol

$12.00

An exciting blend of house-made ginger whisky, lime juice and ginger beer, muddled with Thai basil and finished with angostura bitters. A sharp and refreshing cocktail.