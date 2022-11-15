Main picView gallery

Lu's Sandwich U of M 309 SE Oak St

review star

No reviews yet

309 SE Oak St

minneapolis, MN 55414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Pork
Grilled Beef
Iced Coffee

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Traditional Toppings: Onions, Pickled Carrots & Daikons, Jalapeno, Cilantros, Cucumber, and Soy Sauce (fish sauce for Beef Sandwich)
Cold Cut

Cold Cut

$6.25+

Thịt Nguội

Special Ham

Special Ham

$7.00+

Đặc Biệt

Grilled Pork

Grilled Pork

$7.00+

Thịt Heo Nướng

Meatballs

Meatballs

$7.00+Out of stock

Xíu Mại

Pan Fried Chicken

Pan Fried Chicken

$7.00+

Thịt Gà Chiên

Curry Tofu

Curry Tofu

$7.00+

Đậu Hủ

Mock Duck

Mock Duck

$7.50+

Bì Căng

Vietnamese Sausage

$7.50+Out of stock

Bì Nem Nướng

Grilled Beef

Grilled Beef

$7.50+

Asian Bowl

TRADITIONAL Toppings: Onions, Pickled Carrots Daikons, Mix Green Lettuce, Mint, Cucumber, Jalapenos, Cilantros, Tomato, Fish Sauce, and a Pork or Veggies Eggroll. Other Sauce options include Veg Soy Sauce, Pineapple Peanut Sauce, and Chili Paste
Grilled Pork Bowl

Grilled Pork Bowl

$10.50
Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.50
Meat Ball Bowl

Meat Ball Bowl

$10.50Out of stock
Curry Tofu Bowl (Veg)

Curry Tofu Bowl (Veg)

$10.50
Mock Duck Bowl (Veg)

Mock Duck Bowl (Veg)

$10.75
Grilled Beef Bowl

Grilled Beef Bowl

$10.75

Side Items

Đồ Ăn Phụ
Chips

Chips

$1.25
Eggrolls (2)

Eggrolls (2)

$4.50
Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$5.50
Bread

Bread

$0.60+

Sweets

Sesame Donuts (4)

Sesame Donuts (4)

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks | Boba Tea

Sinh Tố
Fountain Drink (22 oz)

Fountain Drink (22 oz)

$2.25
Pop (20oz Bottle)

Pop (20oz Bottle)

$2.25Out of stock

Cold Bottle Drinks

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.00Out of stock
Water

Water

$1.25Out of stock
Soy Milk

Soy Milk

$1.00Out of stock
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.95+

Cà Phê Sữa Đá *This item does contains condensed milk pre mixed even if you choose almond milk as your base

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$2.00Out of stock
Matcha Green Tea

Matcha Green Tea

$5.00+Out of stock
Thai Tea (on Ice)

Thai Tea (on Ice)

$4.50+

This item does contains condensed milk pre mixed even if you choose almond milk as your base

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.95+Out of stock
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00
Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$5.00
HoneyDew Smoothie

HoneyDew Smoothie

$5.00
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.00
Coconut Smoothie

Coconut Smoothie

$5.00
Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

309 SE Oak St, minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Afro Deli & Grill - Stadium Village
orange starNo Reviews
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
The Test Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
825 SE Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
My Burger- Stadium Village - 213 SE Oak St
orange star4.1 • 156
213 SE Oak St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Fly Chix - Stadium Village
orange starNo Reviews
309 SE Oak Street Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Tacos Locos Burritos and More - 314 15th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
314 15th Avenue SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Avocadish - Dinkytown
orange star4.0 • 5
330 15th Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston