Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lydia On H 1427 H Street Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

1427 H Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

Warm Heart of Africa

$14.00

H St Trolley

$16.00

Lady Lydia

$14.00

Island Ting

$16.00

Warm Heart of Africa (Copy)

$14.00

Pina colada

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

French 75

$14.00

Frozen Marg

$14.00

Jameson Can Cocktail

$10.00

Malibu Can Cocktail

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$18.00

Bush is burning

$15.00

BLANTYE ( Malawi gin & Tonic)

$16.00

LILONGWE (Malawi Brandy & Cola)

$16.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Titos mule

$12.00

French conn

$22.00

Warm Heart of Africa

$14.00

H St Trolley

$16.00

Lady Lydia

$14.00

Island Ting

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

French 75

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Long Island

$18.00

Sangria

$13.00

Shooters

$10.00

Dealers Choice

$12.00

McFiercecCombo

$16.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$5.00

Juice

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Ting

$4.00

Vodka

Tito's

$12.00

House Vodka

$10.00

Grey goose

$14.00

Absolute

$10.00

Tusk

$10.00

Black Leaf

$10.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Gin

Beefeater

$11.00

Blue Coat

$13.00

Hendrix

$15.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Empress

$13.00

Malawi Gin

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Rum

Appleton Estate

$15.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bumbu

$20.00

Diplomatico

$22.00

Equiano Light

$15.00

Equiano Dark

$15.00

Old Line Caribbean Rum

$12.00

Ron Barcelo Anejo

$14.00

Ron barcelo Dorado

$13.00

Wray & nephew

$15.00

The Funk

$13.00

Journeyman

$12.00

Hamilton

$13.00

Dumars

$13.00

Durante

$12.00

Whiskey

1776

$18.00

Balvinie

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Blanton's

$25.00

Bullet Bourbon

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Double Johnny Black

$22.00

Glenfidich

$18.00

Glenlevit 12

$18.00

Glenlevit Founders Reserve

$18.00

High West

$16.00

Kentucky gents

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson Black

$12.00

Jefferson's

$16.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Laphroaig

$20.00

Macallan

$18.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Monkey Shoulder

$18.00

Old Forrester

$12.00

Old Forrester Rye

$16.00

Rabbit Hole

$14.00

Redemption High Rye

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Shinju

$13.00

Tullamore Dew

$14.00

Redemption Rum cask

$16.00

Willett Bourbon

$22.00

Rebel Yell Rye

$8.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$14.00

Woodford

$15.00

Guidance

$12.00

Uncle Nearest

$16.00

Johnny black scotch

$13.00

REMY XO

$60.00

Malawi Brandy

$17.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$13.00

Dewars White label

$14.00

Smooth Ambler

$14.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$13.00

Dusse

$15.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$18.00

Avion

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Jimador

$12.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Silencio Mezcal

$11.00

Teramana

$13.00

Armero

$12.00

Avion 44 Extra Anejo

$35.00

Milagro

$13.00

Heradura

$15.00

Patron

$16.00

Altos

$13.00

Peligroso

$12.00

Espolon

$13.00

Pedro Morales

$10.00

Los Hermanos

$14.00

Vida

$12.00

Beer

Soul Mega

$10.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Stella

$7.00

Guiness

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$8.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Truly

$9.00

Wine

Merlot

$13.00

Cabernet

$13.00

Sangiovese

$12.00

Cotes du Rhone

$13.00

Jam Band

$12.00

Chenin Blanc

$13.00

Savignon Blanc

$12.00

Silver Myn Rose

$12.00

Moscato

$10.00

La fete Rose

$15.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Black Girl Magic

$14.00

Champagne

$13.00

Addictive Grapefruit Rośe

$12.00

SA Red Wine Bottle

$60.00

SA white wine bottle

$40.00

Cordials/Liqueurs

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

St Germain

$10.00

Aperol

$12.00

Irish Ceam

$12.00

Cordial

$10.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$16.00

Martell Blue Swift

$16.00

Remy

$20.00

Revanche

$16.00

Dusse

$15.00

HENNESSY WHITE

$25.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

Belair Rose

$175.00

Moet

$200.00

House champagne

$100.00

Titos

$250.00

Avion

$300.00

Barcardi

$250.00

Casamigos

$300.00

Jameson

$300.00

Henny/Martel

$300.00

1942

$800.00

Clase Azul

$900.00

Grey Goose

$300.00

Avion Critalino

$800.00

Veuve cliq

$200.00

Don julio

$350.00

Patron

$350.00

Black Girl Magic

$40.00

Wycleff

$100.00

Veuve Cliquot

$200.00

Jam Band

$40.00

Lamarca Proseco

$125.00

Veuve Cliq Rośe

$250.00

Makers Mark

$300.00

Kettle One bottle

$300.00

Zogawana - Shared Plates

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Saladi Walero

$8.00

Wings

$16.00

Salmon Bites

$18.00

Kanyenya

$15.00

Shrimp Flatbread

$18.00

Suya steak roll

$15.00

Lamb flatbread

$20.00

Chicken flatbread

$16.00

Mbale Zazikulu - Main Dish

Salmon and Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$30.00

Oxtail & Jollof Rice, cabbage

$34.00Out of stock

Lydia's Curry

$38.00

Nsomba

$38.00Out of stock

Mbuzi ( goat stew)

$32.00

Served with jollof rice & and masamba. Aka Goat stew

Mmbali - Sides

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Cabbage

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Jollof Rice

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Masamba

$8.00

Plantains

$8.00

Desserts

Rum Cake

$12.00

Carrot Cheese cake

$10.00

Chocolate cake

$10.00

Fried Oreo

$10.00

Bottomless brunch

Brunch food

$30.00

A la Carte Brunch

Chicken and Waffles

$22.00

Jerk chicken, Mac & cheese & cabbage

$25.00

Hungover burger & fries

$22.00

Brunch fried snapper

$42.00

Cheese eggs

$8.00

Sausage

$8.00

Plantains

$8.00

Home fries

$8.00

Rum cake

$8.00

Chocolate cake

$8.00

Goat Brunch

$38.00

Sausage Biscuit

$14.00

Gumbo

$25.00

Wine Wednesdays/Ladies Night

Wednesday wine bottle

$20.00

5-8pm

Wednesday champagne cocktail

$8.00

Cinco de Mayo

Tacos

$10.00

GAME NIGHTS

Game drinks

$8.00

Game Night Soul mega

$5.00

Game wings 2 for 1

$16.00

Game Beef patty 2 for 1

$5.00

H STREET FESTIVAL FOOD

WINGS & fries

$22.00

Jerk sandwich & fries

$22.00

Veggie Rasta Pasta

$16.00

Fish & fries Basket

$18.00

Beef Patty & Fries

$10.00

Nsima ndi Ndiwo Sundays

Saladi wa Cabbigi

$10.00

Kanyenya wa Nkumba

$10.00

Mbuzi

$35.00

Lydias Curry (Sunday)

$35.00

Nsomba Yo kazinga

$35.00

Oxtail (Sunday)

$35.00

Nyemba

$10.00

Thelele

$10.00

Masamba Otendera

$10.00

Sumu

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

MANDASI

$8.00

Chipisi

$8.00

Bar crawl

Drink

$8.00

Bites

But allergy

Beef Patty

$5.00

Cabbage

$8.00

Fish Fingers

$10.00

Fries

$8.00

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Jollof Rice

$8.00Out of stock

Mac And Cheese

$10.00

Veggie Egg Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

HH WINGS( till7pm)

$13.00

Suya egg roll

$13.00

Cinco de Mayo

Margarita Kit

$30.00

Tequila shot

$8.00

Mezcal cocktail

$10.00

Altos Cocktail

$10.00

BRUNCH FOOD

2 hour bottomless food

$35.00

Drinks

Bottomless Mimosas/Punch

$30.00

Taco Tuesday

Jerk chicken taco

$10.00

Suya steak tacos

$10.00

Fried fish tacos

$10.00

Buffalo cauliflower taco

$10.00

Jerk chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

T shirts

Lydia T”s

$35.00

Memorial Day

Fries

$8.00

Mac & cheese

$10.00

Wings

$16.00

Fried jerk sandwich w/ fries

$22.00

Kanyenya w/fries

$25.00

Veggie rasta pasta

$20.00

Whole snapper, cabbage, plantains

$42.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Malawian chef and mixologist Victor Chizinga brings a taste of his native African country to H Street NE in the two-level space that formerly housed Halftime Sports Bar. Lydia on H pays homage to his late mother, and her recipes for curry chicken and cabbage are early best sellers. Cherished vacations in the Caribbean, namely Jamaica, also inspire a menu filled with riffs on rum punch, jerk chicken wings and sandwiches, salmon fritters, and four-hour braised oxtail with jollof rice. A second-level lounge with live jazz will soon be joined by a speakeasy and tropical patio out back in the spring.

Location

1427 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ben's Chili Bowl - H Street NE
orange star4.2 • 841
1001 H St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Pig
orange starNo Reviews
1208 H St. NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Mozzeria DC
orange starNo Reviews
1300 H St NE STE A Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
orange star4.5 • 1,402
1206 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
KitchenCray - DC
orange starNo Reviews
1301 H St. NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Sospeso
orange starNo Reviews
1344 H Street NE Washington DC, DC 20002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston