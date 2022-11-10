Lydia On H 1427 H Street Northeast
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Malawian chef and mixologist Victor Chizinga brings a taste of his native African country to H Street NE in the two-level space that formerly housed Halftime Sports Bar. Lydia on H pays homage to his late mother, and her recipes for curry chicken and cabbage are early best sellers. Cherished vacations in the Caribbean, namely Jamaica, also inspire a menu filled with riffs on rum punch, jerk chicken wings and sandwiches, salmon fritters, and four-hour braised oxtail with jollof rice. A second-level lounge with live jazz will soon be joined by a speakeasy and tropical patio out back in the spring.
1427 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
