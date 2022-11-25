Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2442 Nacogdoches Rd

San Antonio, TX 78217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak
Fried Mushrooms
Chicken Fried Chicken

Lemonades &

Fresh Cranberry Lemonade

Fresh Cranberry Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade and cranberry juice

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade and strawberry puree

Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh squeezed in house

Tea Ade

$3.50

Fresh squeezed lemonade and iced tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Rosé Soda

$4.00

Soda

Dublin Cherry Limeade

$3.00

Dublin Cream Soda

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cinnamon Coffee

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Iced Cappuccino

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Mocha

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Shakes

Cookies & Cream Shake

$5.00

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Mexican Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Strawberry Shake

$5.00

Caramel Shake

$5.00

Special Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Bottle Mimosa

$32.00

El Jimador tequila, Patron Citronage, lime, club soda

Sparkling Mojito

$9.00

Seasonal Sangria

$9.00Out of stock

Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned

$8.00

House made barrel-aged whiskey

Lavender Lemon Drop

$8.00

Vodka, lavender syrup, lemon

Dark & Stormy

$7.00

Goslings dark rum, ginger beer, lime

Texas Tea

$8.00

Vodka, tequila, rum, triple sec, lime, simple, coke

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Jack Daniels, lemonade

Parisian

$8.00

Still Austin Gin, St. Germain, bubbly, lemon

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Orange Juice Mimosa

$7.00

Bubbly, fresh orange juice

Poteet Strawberry Mimosa

$8.00

Bubbly, Licor 43, strawberry, lemon

Pina Colada

$8.00

Rum Haven, Goslings dark rum, pineapple, ice cream

Rancharita

$9.00

El Jimador tequila, Patron Citronage, lime, club soda

Rose Gold

$10.00

Cucumber Mint Martini

$8.00

El Jimador tequila, Patron Citronage, lime, club soda

Blood Orange Margarita

$10.00

Lalo tequila, Patron Citronage, Limę, simple

Mamarita

$10.00

Lalo tequila, Patron Citronage, Limę, simple

Skinny Margarita

$9.00

El Jimador tequila, lime, agave

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$9.00

Tequila, triple sec, lime, serrano, cucumber

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Tequila, triple sec, lime, simple syrup

Margarita on the Rocks

$8.00

Tequila, triple sec, lime, simple syrup

Pineapple Passionfruit Margarita

$9.00

Tequila, Rum Haven, triple sec, lime, passion fruit puree, pineapple juice

Jalapeno Hibiscus Margarita

$10.00

Tequila, triple sec, lime, hibiscus syrup, jalapeno

Rancharita

$9.00

El Jimador tequila, Patron Citronage, lime, club soda

Starters & Salads

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Fried button mushrooms with ranch dressing and white gravy

Fried Mushrooms Half Order

Fried Mushrooms Half Order

$9.00

Fried button mushrooms with ranch dressing and white gravy

Tex-Mex Pretzel

Tex-Mex Pretzel

$6.00

With whole grain mustard and queso

Jalapeno Dip

$7.00

Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Field greens, cheese, ham, eggs, tomato, cucumber, avocado

Fajita Salad

$15.00

Sirloin, avocado, tomato, grilled peppers & onions, queso fresco, romaine, ancho lime viniagrette

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Chicken a la plancha, iceberg, field greens, black beans, pico de gallo, peppers, crema, watermelon radish, avocado, house ranch

Crispy Chicken Caesar

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Crispy chicken bites, romaine, egg, croutons, caesar dressing

Large House Salad

$10.00

Field greens, honey dijon vinaigrette, diced tomatoes, watermelon radish, and queso fresco

Lobster Tail Appetizer

Lobster Tail Appetizer

$19.00

6 oz crispy fried lobster tail with gravy

Bowl-A-Chili

$15.00

Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños

Cup-A-Chili

$9.00

Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños

Tortilla Soup (Bowl)

$13.00

Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños

Tortilla Soup (Cup)

$7.00

Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños

Brunch

Biscuit and Gravy

$10.00

House made buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, served with two eggs over easy

Mama's Burrito

Mama's Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla, huevos a la Mexicana, pot roast, avocado, pico, beans, cheese, hash browns

Eggs in a Hole

$8.00

Two over easy eggs, TX toast, bacon

Huevos Hofbrau

$12.00

Migas, hash browns, refried beans, salsa verde

A Helluva Mess

A Helluva Mess

$12.00

Hash browns, two eggs over easy, sausage gravy, TX toast, choice of bacon, ham or sausage

A Helluva Organized

$12.00

Deconstructed Helluva Mess

Classic Breakfast

$11.00

Two over easy eggs, hashbrowns, choice of meat, Texas Toast

Papa’s Breakfast

Papa’s Breakfast

$16.00

Chicken Fried Steak, two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs over easy, and hash browns

Pot Roast Breakfast

Pot Roast Breakfast

$12.00

Grits, pot roast, two over easy eggs,, onion rings

Short Stack

Short Stack

$12.00

Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs over easy, bacon

Waffle Plate

Waffle Plate

$12.00

Yeast-risen waffle, two eggs over easy, bacon

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Chicken fried chicken and yeast-risen waffles

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Sirloin, over easy eggs, hash browns

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$7.00

With pecans, toasted coconut, and raisins

Fresh Fruit & Cream

$6.00

Seasonal fruit with Texas honey and whipped cream

Sandwiches & Burgers

Mama’s Burger

$15.00

44 Farms ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, choice of one side

Bean Burger

$15.00

44 Farms ground beef patty, refried beans, Fritos, pico, jack cheese, avocado, and choice of one side

Mama’s Crispy Chicken Club

$12.00

Chicken fried chicken, rosemary ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, Jalapeno ranch, choice of one side

Patty Melt

$14.00

44 Farms ground beef patty, Texas toast, onion spread, grilled jalapeños, American and Swiss cheeses, choice of one side

Avocado BLT

$11.00

Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, chipotle mayo on Texas toast

Plates

Chicken Fried Lobster Tail

$25.00

6 oz crispy fried lobster tail with gravy, choice of two sides

Ribeye

$28.00

12 oz black Angus ribeye

Chuck Steak

$24.00Out of stock

Steak & Fries

$19.00

Liver & Onions

$15.00

Milk brined calf liver, breaded and country fried, topped with carmelized onions, crispy onion rings, sliced green onion, and choice of one side

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

Crispy fried chuck roast, gravy, choice of two sides

1/2 Chicken Fried Steak

$13.00

1/2 portion of crispy fried chuck roast, gravy, choice of two sides

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.00

Crispy fried chicken, gravy, choice of two sides

1/2 Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

1/2 portion of our crispy fried chicken, gravy, choice of two sides

Fried Mississippi Catfish

Fried Mississippi Catfish

$19.00

Crispy fried Gulf catfish, choice of two sides

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$19.00

Sauteed blacked Gulf catfish, choice of two sides

Crispy Gulf Shrimp

$19.00

Crispy fried Gulf shrimp, choice of two sides

Shrimp a la Plancha

Shrimp a la Plancha

$19.00

Seared Gulf Shrimp, topped with a garlic herb butter, choice of two sides

Texas Meat Loaf

$17.00

Hand pressed meatloaf, onion gravy, choice of two sides

1/2 Texas Meat Loaf

$13.00

1/2 portion of our meatloaf, onion gravy, choice of two sides

Chicken Melt

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, roasted tomato, and melted jack cheese, choice of two sides

Mama's Pork Chops

$16.00

Seared pork chops, choice of two sides

Pot Roast

$16.00

Beer-braised chuck, choice of two sides

Sampler Plate (Lunch)

$10.00

Choice of three sides

Lunch Sides

Mashed Potatoes with gravy

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Broccoli & Cheese

$4.00

Broccoli (no cheese)

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Chef Veg

$4.00

Shells & Cheese

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Brunch Sides

Buttermilk Biscuit

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$3.00

Pancakes

$5.00

Waffle

$5.00

Eggs side

$3.00

Texas Toast

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Ham

$4.00

Sweets

Apple Crisp

$7.00

Chopped pecans, Blue Bell vanilla ice cream

Warm Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Chopped pecans, Blue Bell vanilla ice cream

Kids

Kids Chicken Fried Steak

$8.00

With one side

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

American cheese, with one side

Kids Chicken Fried Chicken

$8.00

With one side

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

With one side

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.00

With one side

Kids Shrimp a la Plancha

$8.00

With one side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

With one side

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pancakes

$9.00

Two pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs

Kids Mango Mold

$4.00Out of stock

Starters & Salads

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Fried button mushrooms with ranch dressing and white gravy

Fried Mushrooms Half Order

Fried Mushrooms Half Order

$9.00

Fried button mushrooms with ranch dressing and white gravy

Tex-Mex Pretzel

Tex-Mex Pretzel

$6.00

With whole grain mustard and queso

Jalapeno Dip

$7.00

Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños

Buttermilk Corn Bread

$5.00

Guajillo Texas honey, whipped butter

Lobster Tail Appetizer

Lobster Tail Appetizer

$19.00

6 oz crispy fried lobster tail with gravy

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Crispy French fries, bacon, queso, scallions, crema

Crispy Deviled Eggs

Crispy Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Crispy panko crusted deviled eggs

Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$10.00

Steak, pico de Gallo, queso, jalapeno, lime over tortilla chips

Fajita Salad

$15.00

Sirloin, avocado, tomato, grilled peppers & onions, queso fresco, romaine, ancho lime viniagrette

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Chicken a la plancha, iceberg, field greens, black beans, pico de gallo, peppers, crema, watermelon radish, avocado, house ranch

Crispy Chicken Caesar

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Crispy chicken bites, romaine, egg, croutons, caesar dressing

Large House Salad

$10.00

Field greens, honey dijon vinaigrette, diced tomatoes, watermelon radish, and queso fresco

Bowl-A-Chili

$15.00

Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños

Cup-A-Chili

$9.00

Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños

Tortilla Soup (Bowl)

$13.00

Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños

Tortilla Soup (Cup)

$7.00

Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños

Burgers

Mama’s Burger

$15.00

44 Farms ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, choice of one side

Bean Burger

$15.00

44 Farms ground beef patty, refried beans, Fritos, pico, jack cheese, avocado, and choice of one side

Plates

Chicken Fried Lobster Tail

$25.00

6 oz crispy fried lobster tail with gravy, choice of two sides

Ribeye

$28.00

12 oz black Angus ribeye

Sirloin

$24.00

Prime, handcut New York Strip

Chuck Steak

$24.00Out of stock

Chop Steak

$16.00

Seared ground hamburger with onion pan gravy, choice of two sides

Liver and Onions

Liver and Onions

$15.00

Country fried calf liver, topped with caramelized onions, crispy onion rings, sliced green onion, and choice of one side

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

Crispy fried chuck roast, gravy, choice of two sides

1/2 Chicken Fried Steak

$13.00

1/2 portion of crispy fried chuck roast, gravy, choice of two sides

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.00

Crispy fried chicken, gravy, choice of two sides

1/2 Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

1/2 portion of our crispy fried chicken, gravy, choice of two sides

Fried Mississippi Catfish

Fried Mississippi Catfish

$19.00

Crispy fried Gulf catfish, choice of two sides

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$19.00

Sauteed blacked Gulf catfish, choice of two sides

Crispy Gulf Shrimp

$19.00

Crispy fried Gulf shrimp, choice of two sides

Shrimp a la Plancha

Shrimp a la Plancha

$19.00

Seared Gulf Shrimp, topped with a garlic herb butter, choice of two sides

Texas Meat Loaf

$17.00

Hand pressed meatloaf, onion gravy, choice of two sides

1/2 Texas Meat Loaf

$13.00

1/2 portion of our meatloaf, onion gravy, choice of two sides

Chicken Melt

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, roasted tomato, and melted jack cheese, choice of two sides

Mama's Pork Chops

$16.00

Seared pork chops, choice of two sides

Pot Roast

$16.00

Beer-braised chuck, choice of two sides

Sampler Plate (Dinner)

$10.00

Choice of three sides

Pork Schnitzel

$18.00

Crispy breaded pork cutlet, choice of two sides

Sides

Mashed Potatoes with gravy

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Broccoli & Cheese

$4.00

Broccoli (no cheese)

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Chef Veg

$4.00

Creamed Spinach

$4.00

Creamed Corn

$4.00

Shells & Cheese

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Braised Red Cabbage

$3.00

Sweets

Apple Crisp

$7.00

Chopped pecans, Blue Bell vanilla ice cream

Warm Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Chopped pecans, Blue Bell vanilla ice cream

Kids

Kids Chicken Fried Steak

$8.00

With one side

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

American cheese, with one side

Kids Chicken Fried Chicken

$8.00

With one side

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

With one side

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.00

With one side

Kids Shrimp a la Plancha

$8.00

With one side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

With one side

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mango Mold

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2442 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217

Directions

Gallery
Mama's Cafe image
Mama's Cafe image
Mama's Cafe image

