Mama's Cafe
No reviews yet
2442 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Lemonades &
Soda
Coffee
Shakes
Cocktails
Bottle Mimosa
El Jimador tequila, Patron Citronage, lime, club soda
Sparkling Mojito
Seasonal Sangria
Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned
House made barrel-aged whiskey
Lavender Lemon Drop
Vodka, lavender syrup, lemon
Dark & Stormy
Goslings dark rum, ginger beer, lime
Texas Tea
Vodka, tequila, rum, triple sec, lime, simple, coke
Lynchburg Lemonade
Jack Daniels, lemonade
Parisian
Still Austin Gin, St. Germain, bubbly, lemon
Bloody Mary
Orange Juice Mimosa
Bubbly, fresh orange juice
Poteet Strawberry Mimosa
Bubbly, Licor 43, strawberry, lemon
Pina Colada
Rum Haven, Goslings dark rum, pineapple, ice cream
Rancharita
El Jimador tequila, Patron Citronage, lime, club soda
Rose Gold
Cucumber Mint Martini
El Jimador tequila, Patron Citronage, lime, club soda
Blood Orange Margarita
Lalo tequila, Patron Citronage, Limę, simple
Mamarita
Lalo tequila, Patron Citronage, Limę, simple
Skinny Margarita
El Jimador tequila, lime, agave
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, lime, serrano, cucumber
Frozen Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, lime, simple syrup
Margarita on the Rocks
Tequila, triple sec, lime, simple syrup
Pineapple Passionfruit Margarita
Tequila, Rum Haven, triple sec, lime, passion fruit puree, pineapple juice
Jalapeno Hibiscus Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, lime, hibiscus syrup, jalapeno

El Jimador tequila, Patron Citronage, lime, club soda
Starters & Salads
Fried Mushrooms
Fried button mushrooms with ranch dressing and white gravy
Fried Mushrooms Half Order
Fried button mushrooms with ranch dressing and white gravy
Tex-Mex Pretzel
With whole grain mustard and queso
Jalapeno Dip
Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños
Chopped Salad
Field greens, cheese, ham, eggs, tomato, cucumber, avocado
Fajita Salad
Sirloin, avocado, tomato, grilled peppers & onions, queso fresco, romaine, ancho lime viniagrette
Southwest Salad
Chicken a la plancha, iceberg, field greens, black beans, pico de gallo, peppers, crema, watermelon radish, avocado, house ranch
Crispy Chicken Caesar
Crispy chicken bites, romaine, egg, croutons, caesar dressing
Large House Salad
Field greens, honey dijon vinaigrette, diced tomatoes, watermelon radish, and queso fresco
Lobster Tail Appetizer
6 oz crispy fried lobster tail with gravy
Bowl-A-Chili
Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños
Cup-A-Chili
Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños
Tortilla Soup (Bowl)
Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños
Tortilla Soup (Cup)
Three chile pork broth, charred tomatoes, with cilantro, Monterrey Jack cheese, and jalapeños
Brunch
Biscuit and Gravy
House made buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, served with two eggs over easy
Mama's Burrito
Flour tortilla, huevos a la Mexicana, pot roast, avocado, pico, beans, cheese, hash browns
Eggs in a Hole
Two over easy eggs, TX toast, bacon
Huevos Hofbrau
Migas, hash browns, refried beans, salsa verde
A Helluva Mess
Hash browns, two eggs over easy, sausage gravy, TX toast, choice of bacon, ham or sausage
A Helluva Organized
Deconstructed Helluva Mess
Classic Breakfast
Two over easy eggs, hashbrowns, choice of meat, Texas Toast
Papa’s Breakfast
Chicken Fried Steak, two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs over easy, and hash browns
Pot Roast Breakfast
Grits, pot roast, two over easy eggs,, onion rings
Short Stack
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs over easy, bacon
Waffle Plate
Yeast-risen waffle, two eggs over easy, bacon
Chicken & Waffles
Chicken fried chicken and yeast-risen waffles
Steak & Eggs
Sirloin, over easy eggs, hash browns
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
With pecans, toasted coconut, and raisins
Fresh Fruit & Cream
Seasonal fruit with Texas honey and whipped cream
Sandwiches & Burgers
Mama’s Burger
44 Farms ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, choice of one side
Bean Burger
44 Farms ground beef patty, refried beans, Fritos, pico, jack cheese, avocado, and choice of one side
Mama’s Crispy Chicken Club
Chicken fried chicken, rosemary ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, Jalapeno ranch, choice of one side
Patty Melt
44 Farms ground beef patty, Texas toast, onion spread, grilled jalapeños, American and Swiss cheeses, choice of one side
Avocado BLT
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, chipotle mayo on Texas toast
Plates
Chicken Fried Lobster Tail
6 oz crispy fried lobster tail with gravy, choice of two sides
Ribeye
12 oz black Angus ribeye
Chuck Steak
Steak & Fries
Liver & Onions
Milk brined calf liver, breaded and country fried, topped with carmelized onions, crispy onion rings, sliced green onion, and choice of one side
Chicken Fried Steak
Crispy fried chuck roast, gravy, choice of two sides
1/2 Chicken Fried Steak
1/2 portion of crispy fried chuck roast, gravy, choice of two sides
Chicken Fried Chicken
Crispy fried chicken, gravy, choice of two sides
1/2 Chicken Fried Chicken
1/2 portion of our crispy fried chicken, gravy, choice of two sides
Fried Mississippi Catfish
Crispy fried Gulf catfish, choice of two sides
Blackened Catfish
Sauteed blacked Gulf catfish, choice of two sides
Crispy Gulf Shrimp
Crispy fried Gulf shrimp, choice of two sides
Shrimp a la Plancha
Seared Gulf Shrimp, topped with a garlic herb butter, choice of two sides
Texas Meat Loaf
Hand pressed meatloaf, onion gravy, choice of two sides
1/2 Texas Meat Loaf
1/2 portion of our meatloaf, onion gravy, choice of two sides
Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, roasted tomato, and melted jack cheese, choice of two sides
Mama's Pork Chops
Seared pork chops, choice of two sides
Pot Roast
Beer-braised chuck, choice of two sides
Sampler Plate (Lunch)
Choice of three sides
Lunch Sides
Brunch Sides
Sweets
Kids
Kids Chicken Fried Steak
With one side
Kids Cheese Burger
American cheese, with one side
Kids Chicken Fried Chicken
With one side
Kids Chicken Fingers
With one side
Kids Fried Shrimp
With one side
Kids Shrimp a la Plancha
With one side
Kids Grilled Cheese
With one side
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Kids Pancakes
Two pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs
Kids Mango Mold
Burgers
Plates
Chicken Fried Lobster Tail
6 oz crispy fried lobster tail with gravy, choice of two sides
Ribeye
12 oz black Angus ribeye
Sirloin
Prime, handcut New York Strip
Chuck Steak
Chop Steak
Seared ground hamburger with onion pan gravy, choice of two sides
Liver and Onions
Country fried calf liver, topped with caramelized onions, crispy onion rings, sliced green onion, and choice of one side
Chicken Fried Steak
Crispy fried chuck roast, gravy, choice of two sides
1/2 Chicken Fried Steak
1/2 portion of crispy fried chuck roast, gravy, choice of two sides
Chicken Fried Chicken
Crispy fried chicken, gravy, choice of two sides
1/2 Chicken Fried Chicken
1/2 portion of our crispy fried chicken, gravy, choice of two sides
Fried Mississippi Catfish
Crispy fried Gulf catfish, choice of two sides
Blackened Catfish
Sauteed blacked Gulf catfish, choice of two sides
Crispy Gulf Shrimp
Crispy fried Gulf shrimp, choice of two sides
Shrimp a la Plancha
Seared Gulf Shrimp, topped with a garlic herb butter, choice of two sides
Texas Meat Loaf
Hand pressed meatloaf, onion gravy, choice of two sides
1/2 Texas Meat Loaf
1/2 portion of our meatloaf, onion gravy, choice of two sides
Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, roasted tomato, and melted jack cheese, choice of two sides
Mama's Pork Chops
Seared pork chops, choice of two sides
Pot Roast
Beer-braised chuck, choice of two sides
Sampler Plate (Dinner)
Choice of three sides
Pork Schnitzel
Crispy breaded pork cutlet, choice of two sides
Sides
Sweets
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2442 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217