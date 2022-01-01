Manny's Mediterranean Cafe imageView gallery

3032 W. Montague Ave

#201

N. Charleston, SC 29418

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$11.99

Basket Home Chips

$1.99

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.49

Crispy Calamari

$9.99

Falafel Appetizer

$7.99

Feta Cheese & Kalamata Olives

$5.99

Greek Nachos

$7.99

Hummus & Pita

$6.99

Large Greek Potatoes App.

$4.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Pita & Tzaziki

$4.99

Spanakopita App

$7.99

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$5.99

Basket Sweet Fries

$4.99

Basket Tator Tots

$5.99

6 Wings

$6.49

12 Wings

$10.99

18 Wings

$16.99

50 Wings (Tray)

$45.00

100 Wings (Tray)

$79.00

Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Manny’s Greek Salad

$9.99

Mini Greek Salad

$7.99

Soup

Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

$4.99

Phillys

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Classic Philly Cheese

$8.49

Shrimp Philly

$9.99

Gyro Philly

$8.99

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$8.99

1/2 Pound Fresh and USDA Choice Beef Hand Pattied and Grilled to Perfection! All of our burgers are served "Naked", You build them how like them.

Pitas

Gyro

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Pita

$9.49

Falafel Pita

$8.99

Gyro Melt

$8.99

Marlon Brando

$8.49

Veggie Pita

$7.99

Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99

10" House Pizza

$13.99

10" Greek Pizza

$14.99

10" Meat Pizza

$14.99

10" Veggie Pizza

$12.99

10" White Pizza

$14.99

14"Cheese Pizza

$11.49

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$13.49

14" Greek Pizza

$17.99

14" House Pizza

$16.99

14" Meat Pizza

$17.99

14" Veggie Pizza

$15.99

14" White Pizza

$16.99

Cheese Pizza Slice

$4.99

Pepperoni Pizza Slice

$5.49

Sausage Pizza Slice

$5.49

White Pizza Slice

$5.99

Veggie Slice

$5.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Greek Calzone

$9.99

Italian Calzone

$9.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.49

Veggie Calzone

$10.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.99

Chaoclate Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.99

chocolate chip cookies

$1.99

Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Dbl Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$4.99

Kid's Chix Fingers n Fries

$4.99

Kid's Dbl Slice Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kids Shrimp Basket

$4.99

Extra Sauces and Dressings

EXtra Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.30

EXtra BBQ

$0.30

Extra Bourbon Sauce

$0.30

Extra Honey Citrus Pepper Sauce

$0.30

Extra Hot BBQ

$0.30

Extra Hot/ Teriyaki Mix

$0.30

EXtra Mild Wing Sauce

$0.30

Extra Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing

$0.30

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.30

Extra Teriyaki

$0.30

Extra Thai Chili Sauce

$0.30

Extra XXX Hot Wing Sauce

$0.49

Extra Bleu Chz Dressing

$0.30

Extra Greek Dressing(House)

$0.30

Extra Honey BBQ

$0.30

Extra Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.30

Extra Hot Wing Sauce

$0.30

Extra Marinara

$0.30

Extra Sweet and Spicy Plum Sauce

$0.30

Extra Tzatziki

$0.49

Ziki On Side

Add Ons

Add Pita

$0.50

Add Feta

$1.00

Add Fries

$1.99

Add Sweet Fries

$1.99

Add Tater Tots

$1.99

Add Greek Potatoes

$1.99

Side Greek Salad

$3.49

Side Garden Salad

$2.99

Chef’s Veggies

$1.99

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$4.99

Add Chicken

$3.49

NA Beverages

Soda

$1.99

Water

Coffee

$1.99

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Bottle Water

$1.79

Gatorade Drink

$1.99

Appetizer

Hummus & Pita

$5.99

Spanakopita Tray(20)

$32.00

100 Wings (Tray)

$83.00

50 Wings (Tray)

$45.00

Hot Entrees

Build your own Gyro Bar w/ Grk Potatoes

$10.99

¼ Greek Chicken Dinner (Catering)

$8.99

Flavorful Chicken Kabobs (8)

$26.99

14" Pizza

14"Cheese Pizza

$11.49

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.49

14" House Pizza

$16.49

14" Greek Pizza

$16.49

14" Veggie Pizza

$15.99

14" All Meat Pizza

$17.99

14" White Pizza

$15.99

Box Lunch

Box Lunch

$9.99

Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad(catering )

$32.99

Large Greek Salad(catering)

$64.99

Desserts

Baklava- cater

$2.50

Tiramisu-cater

$2.50

Assorted Dessert Tray-cater

$21.99

Beverages

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Half & Half Tea

$5.99

Add Ons

Add Pita

$0.50

Add Feta

$1.00

Add Fries

$1.99

Add Sweet Fries

$1.99

Add Tater Tots

$1.99

Add Greek Potatoes

$1.99

Side Greek Salad

$3.49

Side Garden Salad

$2.99

Chef’s Veggies

$1.99

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$4.99

Add Chicken

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat Gyros!! Be Happy.

Location

3032 W. Montague Ave, #201, N. Charleston, SC 29418

Directions

Gallery
Manny's Mediterranean Cafe image

