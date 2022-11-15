Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seasons Of Tokyo Tanger Outlet

4948 Centre Pointe Dr # 105

North Charleston, SC 29418

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Hibachi Steak Shrimp
LG Super Bowl Steak Chicken

Express Bowl

LG Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

LG Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$9.50
MED Super Bowl 3 Meats

MED Super Bowl 3 Meats

$13.50
LG Super Bowl 3 Meats

LG Super Bowl 3 Meats

$14.50
MED Steak Bowl

MED Steak Bowl

$9.95
LG Steak Bowl

LG Steak Bowl

$11.95
MED Super Bowl Steak Shrimp

MED Super Bowl Steak Shrimp

$11.95
LG Super Bowl Steak Shrimp Bowl

LG Super Bowl Steak Shrimp Bowl

$12.95
MED Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl

MED Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl

$9.95
LG Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl

LG Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl

$11.95
MED Super Bowl Steak Chicken

MED Super Bowl Steak Chicken

$11.95
LG Super Bowl Steak Chicken

LG Super Bowl Steak Chicken

$12.95
MED Orange Chicken Bowl

MED Orange Chicken Bowl

$8.90
LG Orange Chicken Bowl

LG Orange Chicken Bowl

$9.50
MED Super Bowl Chicken Shrimp

MED Super Bowl Chicken Shrimp

$11.95
LG Super Bowl Chicken Shrimp

LG Super Bowl Chicken Shrimp

$12.95
MED Pepper Chicken Bowl

MED Pepper Chicken Bowl

$8.25
LG Pepper Chicken Bowl

LG Pepper Chicken Bowl

$9.50
MED Super Yakiniku Bowl

MED Super Yakiniku Bowl

$10.50
LG Super Yakiniku Bowl

LG Super Yakiniku Bowl

$12.50
Med Hibachi Chicken Breast Bowl

Med Hibachi Chicken Breast Bowl

$8.95
Lg Hibachi Chicken Breast Bowl

Lg Hibachi Chicken Breast Bowl

$10.95

Special Menu

Hibachi Chicken Breast

Hibachi Chicken Breast

$12.95
Rib Eye Steak

Rib Eye Steak

$13.95
Rib Eye Steak Chicken

Rib Eye Steak Chicken

$14.95
Rib Eye Steak Shrimp

Rib Eye Steak Shrimp

$14.95
Filet Mignon Steak

Filet Mignon Steak

$15.95
Filet Mignon Steak chicken

Filet Mignon Steak chicken

$16.95
Filet Mignon Steak Shrimp

Filet Mignon Steak Shrimp

$17.50
Hibachi Chicken Yakisoba

Hibachi Chicken Yakisoba

$11.50
Hibachi Shrimp Soba

Hibachi Shrimp Soba

$11.50
Hibachi Steak Soba

Hibachi Steak Soba

$11.50

Express Entree

Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$12.75
Hibachi Steak

Hibachi Steak

$12.95
Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$12.95
Hibachi Steak Shrimp

Hibachi Steak Shrimp

$13.50
Hibachi Steak Chicken

Hibachi Steak Chicken

$13.50
Hibachi Shrimp Chicken

Hibachi Shrimp Chicken

$13.50
Pepper Chicken Plate

Pepper Chicken Plate

$12.95
Orange Chicken Plate

Orange Chicken Plate

$12.95
3 Combo Plate

3 Combo Plate

$15.95
Hibachi Tofu Steak

Hibachi Tofu Steak

$10.95
Hibachi Vegetables

Hibachi Vegetables

$7.95

Bento Box

Tokyo Bento Chicken

$12.95

Tokyo Bento Shrimp

$13.95

Tokyo Bento Steak

$13.95

Side Items

Miso Soup

$2.95

Side Soy Beans

$3.95

Beef Dumplings

$3.95

Spring Rolls

$3.95

Side Tempura Shrimp

$5.95

Side Onions & Zucchini

$2.75

Side Broccoli

$2.75

Side Fried Rice

$2.95

Side White Rice

$2.95

Side Soba Noodles

$3.95

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$4.95

Side Orange Chicken

$5.95

Side Hibachi Shrimp

$5.95

Side Hibachi Steak

$5.95

Side Mushrooms

$2.75

Onion Soup

$2.95

Side House Salad

$2.95

Side Pepper Chicken

$5.95

Side Bacon Fried Rice

$3.75

Side Mix Vegetables

$3.95

Drink

Can Soda

$1.95

Bottle Water

$0.99

Ramune Soda

$3.50

Dessert

Fried Cheese Cake

$4.95

Sauce

White Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Spicy White Sauce

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

Order Of White Sauce

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4948 Centre Pointe Dr # 105, North Charleston, SC 29418

Directions

