Sportsbook imageView gallery

Sportsbook at Tanger Outlets

review star

No reviews yet

4950 centre pointe drive ste 166

north charleston, SC 29418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
Triple Decker Quesadilla
6 Wings

Platters

25 Wings

$50.00

50 Wings

$100.00

25 Boneless Bites

$40.00

50 Boneless Bites

$75.00

Queso Dip

$30.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$32.00

Feeds 15-20ppl Fresh mixed romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons + Caesar Dressing

Ultimate Chefs Salad

$45.00

Feeds 15-20ppl Fresh lettuce topped with ham, salami, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, blue cheese and provolone cheese

Sportsbook Combos

The Single Play

$75.00

The Double Play

$100.00

3 Strikes

$130.00

The Big Game

$289.00

The Tailgater

$129.00

Sides (Quart)

Coleslaw (1 qt)

$14.00

Fries (Half Pan)

$15.00

Potato Salad (1 qt)

$16.00

Mac + Cheese (1 qt)

$18.00

Desserts & Drinks

Cookies (Each)

$3.00

Sweet Tea (Gallon)

$11.00

Comes with Cups + Ice!

Unsweet Tea (Gallon)

$11.00

Comes with Cups + Ice!

Lemonade (Gallon)

$11.00

Comes with Cups + Ice!

Starters

Potato Skins

$8.99
Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00
Pawley's Island Jumbo Pretzels

Pawley's Island Jumbo Pretzels

$8.99
Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

Loaded Nachos

$10.00
Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$13.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00
Triple Decker Quesadilla

Triple Decker Quesadilla

$12.00
Tailgate Sampler

Tailgate Sampler

$18.99

Chips and Queso

$7.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.95

Trio Of Chips

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Big House Salad

Big House Salad

$11.00
Steak & Wedge Salad

Steak & Wedge Salad

$17.00

Southwest Salad

$13.00
Ultimate Chef's Salad

Ultimate Chef's Salad

$15.00

Burger In A Bowl

$13.00
Sycamore Chili

Sycamore Chili

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Burgers

Money Maker

$18.00
Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$18.00
BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Hot Black & Bleu Burger

$15.00

Classic Sports Bar Burger

$15.00

Fiesta Burger

$15.00

Build Your Own

$11.00

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.00
12 Wings

12 Wings

$17.00
8 Boneless Bites

8 Boneless Bites

$9.00
12 Boneless Bites

12 Boneless Bites

$14.00

18 Boneless Bites

$20.00

24 Boneless Bites

$25.00

4 Crispy Tenders

$10.00

5 Crispy Tenders

$12.00

6 Crispy Tenders

$14.00

Platters

Pick 1

$14.00

Pick 2

$20.00

Pick 3

$25.00

Over/Under Baskets

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Hotdog

$7.00

Cup of Chili & Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Petite Steak

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Dogs

Traditional Hot Dogs

$11.00
Chili Cheese Dogs

Chili Cheese Dogs

$13.00

One of Each Hot Dog

$13.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

The Big Catch

$13.00
Filet Mignon Sliders

Filet Mignon Sliders

$17.00
The Fan Club

The Fan Club

$15.00

Carolina Po' Boy

$14.00
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Desserts

New York Style Cheese Cake

$6.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Reece's Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Strawberry Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Mud Pie

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$4.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Cup Of Chili

$6.00

With House Salad

$5.00

With Caesar salad

$5.00

Side of Loaded Fries

$5.95

Loaded Sweet Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Tots

$2.99

No Side

Extras

Ranch

$0.25

Bleu Cheese

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Balsalmic

$0.25

1000 Island

Mexi-Ranch

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.25

Oil and Vinegar

$0.25

Tarter Sauce

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Spicy Mustard

$0.25

Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Pico De Gallo

$0.25

Guacamole

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Chips

$1.00

4 OZ Chili

$1.00

Queso

$1.50

Remoloude

$0.25

Side Celery

$0.75

Caesar dressing

$0.25

1 Fish

$5.00

5 Shrimp

$6.50

Honey

$0.25

Extra Sauces

Extra Mild

$0.25

Extra Hot

$0.25

Extra Hot Habanero

$0.25

Extra Buffiyaki

$0.25

Extra Bourbon BBQ

$0.25

Extra Carolina White

$0.25

Extra New Mexican BBQ

$0.25

Extra Butter Parmesan

$0.25

Extra Mango Habanero

$0.25

Extra Thai Sweet Chili

$0.25

Extra Chipotle-Honey

$0.25Out of stock

Extra Korean BBQ

$0.25

Extra Hawaiian Sunset

$0.25

Extra General Tso

$0.25

Extra Jerk Spice

$0.25

Extra Holy Ghost

$0.25

Extra Lemon Pepper

$0.25

Extra Old Bay

$0.25

Extra Roots Rub

$0.25

Extra Habanero Ranch

$0.25

Extra Kickin Cajun

$0.25

Extra Buffalo Hot Dust

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sportsbook at Tanger Outlets is the best place around to come in and watch the games! Order online or come visit us today!

Location

4950 centre pointe drive ste 166, north charleston, SC 29418

Directions

Gallery
Sportsbook image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carolina Crab House - Tanger
orange starNo Reviews
4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146 North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext
Seasons Of Tokyo Tanger Outlet
orange starNo Reviews
4948 Centre Pointe Dr # 105 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Manny's Mediterranean Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3032 W. Montague Ave N. Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall
orange starNo Reviews
5647 Rivers Ave North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurantnext
El Callao - 5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Kanji North Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in north charleston

Holy City Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,324
1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Tsunami North Charleston
orange star4.4 • 1,184
8530 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
orange star4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
orange star4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Beyond Waffles - 4626 Dorchester Road
orange star4.1 • 81
4626 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near north charleston
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston