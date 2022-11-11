Tideland Brewing imageView gallery

Tideland Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

4155 Dorchester Rd

Suite C

North Charleston, SC 29407

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Apricot Beach Blonde

Snacks

Tideland Sampler

Tideland Sampler

$15.00

Cheese Curd, Gravy, Caramelized Onions over French Fries

Wings

$11.00+

Dry rub smoked jumbo wings, choice of sauce.

Warm Jumbo Pretzel

Warm Jumbo Pretzel

$5.00

House Porter Mustard, Beer Cheese, house pickles.

Double Pretzel One Plate

$9.00

House porter mustard, beer cheese, house pickles.

Fried Pickles

$7.00

House made pickles, served with our Southern Sauce.

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.00

Loaded Tots

$13.00

Pilsner beer cheese, pico, bacon, green onions, sour cream

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Pilsner beer cheese, pico, bacon, green onions, sour cream

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Soup - Salad

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

House Signature Soup

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

cherry tomato, red onion, greek vinaigrette with feta crumbles.

House Salad

$10.00+

Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bacon, feta.

Caesar Salad

$11.00+

romaine, cherry tomato, crouton, IPA Caesar dressing.

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Candied Walnuts, bleu cheese with hefeweizen vinaigrette.

Entrees

Tideland Burger

Tideland Burger

$19.00

Double smash patty, shrimp cake, house sauce, bacon jam, American cheese.

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$14.00

Double smash patty, house sauce, bacon jam, American cheese.

Falafel Burger

$13.00Out of stock

house falafel patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, taziki.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, tomato.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan, diced tomato.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Hickory smoked pork shoulder, slaw, house pickles, IPA Carolina Mustard.

Chicken tender basket

Chicken tender basket

$11.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders with a side.

Original Truffle Mac

Original Truffle Mac

$10.00

Cavatappi pasta, truffle garlic fonduta, topped with roasted panko and chives.

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Specials

+ Brisket Side

$3.00

Buffalo Chicken Sammie

$14.00
Beer Bratwurst

Beer Bratwurst

$15.00

Beer braised bratwurst on a hoagie with caramalized sauerkraut, beer mustard.

Pulled Pork Totchos

$15.00

Cup Of Smoked Tomato Soup

$6.00

Smoked Tomato Soup And Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Shrimp on a Shingle

$15.00

Onion Bomb

$11.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Chips

$4.00Out of stock

Slaw

$4.00
Side Cucumber Salad

Side Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Truffle Mac

$7.00

Pimento

$7.00

Chef's Vegetables

$7.00Out of stock

Side House Salad

$7.00

Misc open item

Dessert

Brownie

$9.00

Oatmeal Cookie Stout brownie, German buttercream, candied walnuts.

Kids menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kid's Corndog Bites

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Truffle Mac

$6.00

Draft Beer

Tha CommUNITY

$7.00+

Apricot Beach Blonde

$6.00+

Atlantic Amber

$6.00+

Banana Hammock Hefeweizen

$6.00+

Beaver Berry Marionberry

$7.00+

Belgian Beach Blonde

$6.00+

BBL Portside Porter

$9.00+

Darn Gourd Ale - Pumpkin

$6.00+

Drop It Like It Hops NEIPA

$7.00+

New Moon Black IPA

$7.00+

Nuthin' but a Haze Thang

$7.00+

Other Side WCIPA

$7.00+

Paddy's Propper Irish Stout

$6.00+

Paddler's Pilsner

$6.00+

PB Choc Stout

$8.00+

Pog Slammer

$7.00+

Portside Porter

$6.00+

River's Bend Pale Ale

$6.00+

Ships Wheel Cider

$6.50

This Peach Is On Fire

$7.00+

Tide Juan On Mexican Lager

$6.00+

Up All Knight Coffee Porter

$6.00+

Vanilla Portside Porter

$6.00+

What's The Craic? Irish Red

$6.00+Out of stock

Wit's End

$6.00+

Half And Half

$7.00

16 Oz Coffin Island

$7.00

$5 Party Beer

$5.00

Tidefest Märzen

$6.00+

**Shandy (Any Juice Mixed Beer)

$7.00+

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Brut

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Beermosa

$7.00

Flight of 4

Flight of 4

$12.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Capri Sun

$0.75

Juice

$2.00

Canned Beer

Banana Hammock 4-pack

$15.00

Tide One On 4-pack

$15.00

Other Side 4-pack

$16.00

Paddler's Pils 4-pack

$15.00

Nuthin' but a Haze Thang 4-pack

$16.00

Drop it Like it Hops 4-pack

$16.00

Mix+Match 4 Pack

$17.00

Tidefest 4 Pack

$16.00

Amber 4-pack

$15.00

Tha Community 4-pack

$16.00

Hats

Blue Stripe Round Patch

$25.00

Red Stripe Round Patch

$25.00

Black Square Patch

$25.00

Green Square Patch

$25.00

Camo Embroidered

$25.00

Tan/Black Embroidered

$25.00

Fly fish/Brown

$25.00

Cork - Heather Green

$25.00

Cork - Heather Grey

$25.00

Cork - Red(pink)

$25.00

Cork - Black/Gold

$25.00

Cork - Sky/Navy

$25.00

Palm Tree Print Square Patch

$25.00

Little Tree Print Square Patch

$25.00

Fish Print Round Patch

$25.00

Five Panel Brown

$25.00

Grey Round Patch Wave

$25.00

Blue Round Patch Wave

$25.00

Teal Leather Patch

$25.00

Baby Blue Square Patch

$25.00

Grey Square Patch

$25.00

Faded Teal Wave And Sun

$25.00

Jungle Palm Leather Patch

$25.00

Faded Red Sun And Wave Rectangle Patch

$25.00

Olive Green 5 Panel

$25.00

Heather Red Moon Phase

$25.00

Heather Teal Moon Phase

$25.00

Heather Navy Moon Phase

$25.00

Heather Black Moon Phase

$25.00

Navy and Heather Grey / White

$25.00

Heather Grey / Off White

$25.00

Black/Black Leather

$25.00

OD Green/Black Leather

$25.00

Heather Grey/Black Leather

$25.00

Teal/Off White

$25.00

Royal Blue/Off White

$25.00

Navy Heather/Off White

$25.00

Columbia Blue/White

$25.00

Grey Beanie

$22.00

Blue Beanie

$22.00

Shirts

Slate Blue

$18.00+

Baby Blue

$18.00+

Storm (Purple)

$18.00+

Sand

$18.00+

Red

$18.00+

Maroon

$18.00+

Clay

$18.00+

Blue Green

$18.00+

Navy

$18.00+

Slate Blue

$18.00+

Olive Green

$18.00+

Black

$18.00+

Ice Blue

$18.00+

USC

$18.00+

Clemson

$18.00+

Red

$18.00+

Heather Canvas Red

$18.00

Discount Bin

$10.00

Teal And Goldenrod

$20.00Out of stock

Slate Blue

$16.00+

Baby Blue

$16.00+

Storm (Purple)

$16.00+

Sand

$16.00+

Red

$16.00+

Royal

$23.00+

Navy

$23.00+

Black

$23.00+

Pink

$23.00+

Purple

$23.00+

Green 8800

$23.00+

White 8800

$23.00+

Black 8800

$23.00+

Denim Blue 8800

$23.00+

Navy Blue 8800

$23.00+

Sky Blue Heather 8800

$23.00+

Work Shirt

$48.00

Mauve Pink

$23.00

Royal Blue

$23.00

Grey Heather

$23.00

Heather Grey

$19.00+

Navy

$19.00+

Black

$19.00+

Dark Grey

$19.00+

Royal Blue

$20.00+

Charcoal

$20.00+

Heather Grey

$20.00+

Navy

$20.00+

Purple

$20.00+

Small

$45.00

Medium

$45.00

Large

$45.00

X-Large

$45.00

XX-Large

$49.00

Small

$38.00

Medium

$38.00

Large

$38.00

X - Large

$38.00

2X - Large

$40.00

3X - Large

$42.00

Small

$44.00

Medium

$44.00

Large

$44.00

X - Large

$44.00

2X - Large

$46.00

3X - Large

$48.00

Hoodies

Grey Heather

$40.00+

Navy Heather

$40.00+

Glasses

Taster Glass

$5.00

Shaker Pint

$5.00

Belgian Glass

$7.00

Revival Glass

$6.00

Pilsner Glass

$7.00

Teku Glass

$12.00

64oz Growler

$5.00

Fest Stein

$20.00

Misc

Tap Handle

$60.00

Koozie

$2.50

Homebrew Comp Entry

$5.00

Flight Board

$40.00

License Plate

$25.00

Entrees

Shrimp and Grits

$14.00

Catfish and Grits

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

Loaded Brunch Tots

$9.00

Two Egg Plate

$12.00

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict

$15.00

BEC Sourdough

$12.00

Chicken Biscuit

$14.00

Brisket Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Steak And Eggs

$16.00

French Toast

$14.00

A la carte

2 Eggs

$4.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Grits

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Waffle

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Breakfast potatoes

$4.00

Breakfast Sides

Tots

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Misc Open Item

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4155 Dorchester Rd, Suite C, North Charleston, SC 29407

Directions

Gallery
Tideland Brewing image

