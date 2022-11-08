Marino's Pizzeria (wine bar)
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B
Littleton, CO 80123
APPETIZERS
Allete Di Pollo (chicken wings)
Baked in our wood fired brick oven comes with a wood fired roasted jalapeño. (no sauces)
Amalfi Mussels
Mussels baked in our brick wood oven with fresh parsley, garlic, bread crumbs, herbs, white wine, salt & black pepper
Cavoletti Di Bruxelles
Brussels sprouts baked in our brick wood oven with bacon, salt & black pepper drizzled with fresh olive oil
Crostini Sturnesi
Our signature flat bread topped with fresh cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella balls, extra virgin olive oil, salt & black pepper
Focaccia
our signature flat bread, fresh garlic, fresh rosemary, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil
Gamberi Primavera
Oven baked shrimps with red onions, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, salt & black pepper, topped with fresh olive oil
Garlic Cheese Bread
Mozzarella, fresh garlic & rosemary with side marinara
GF Crostini Sturnesi
On a gluten free crust, topped with fresh cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, basil, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil
GF Focaccia Bread
Gluten free crust, baked in our wood brick oven, topped with fresh rosemary, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil
GF Garlic Cheese Bread
gluten free crust, baked in our brick wood oven, mozzarella, fresh garlic, salt & black pepper
Italian Green Olives
Italian green olives from the region of Calabria
Patatine (roasted potatoes)
Brick oven wood roasted potatoes with fresh rosemary, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil
Rizziconi (mozzarella sticks)
Deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Tanta Carne
Italian sausage & meatballs in marinara sauce
Vespa Rossa
Fresh sliced prosciutto, soppressata (Italian dry salami) fior di latte (fresh mozzarella balls) & Italian green olives
SIDE meatballs
Meatballs in marinara sauce
Side Sausage
Sausage in marinara sauce
Vongole
Wood fired clams baked in white wine, butter, fresh garlic, bread crumbs and fresh herbs
8oz marinara sauce
Xtra balsamic Glaze
Xtra Marinara
san marzano tomato garlic virgin olive oil base
Add burrata
Made with cow milk cheese made from mozzarella cream. Outer casing is solid while the inside contains stracciatella and cream which gives it a soft texture.
Pepperonicini Dolce
homemade sweet spicy sauce ! ingredients apple grapes lemon & peperoncino Calabrese
SALADS
Angela Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, walnuts, sunflower seeds & shaved parmigiano 1 choice of dressing: Italian, balsamic, bleu cheese, ranch or caesar
Pesca (Burrata & Peaches)
Arugula, burrata cheese (Italian fresh cheese made with cream) with sautéed peaches *comes with balsamic house dressing*
Sofia Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, walnuts, onions and shaved parmigiano *choice of 1 dressing: Italian, balsamic, ranch, bleu cheese or caesar
Wedge Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce wedges topped with bacon, red onions, cherry tomatoes with gorgonzola cheese served with house balsamic dressing
Home Personal Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes & red onions 1 choice of dressing: Italian, balsamic, bleu cheese, ranch or caesar
Add burrata
Cow milk cheese made from mozzarella & cream. The outer casing is solid cheese while the inside contains stracciatella & cream.
xtra dressing
Add chicken
Oven roasted chicken breasts with oregano, salt & black pepper
PIZZAS 12"
white pizza
base- dough with mozzarella, choose topping(s) at additional cost
Anna Marie Pizza
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, shaved potatoes, fresh rosemary & egg (NO sauce) drizzled with fresh olive oil 12 inch pizza
Bella Pizza
Mozzarella, fresh spinach, Italian sausage & roasted garlic (NO sauce) drizzled with fresh olive oil 12 inch pizza
Nico
Mozzarella, roasted garlic prosciutto di parma & Italian sausage (NO SAUCE) drizzled with olive oil
Lola Pizza
Flat bread topped with fresh arugula, burrata cheese, prosciutto, shaved parmigiano, drizzled with balsamic glaze (NO sauce) 12 inch pizza
Patate & Salciccia
Mozzarella, thinly sliced potatoes & Italian sausage (NO sauce) drizzled with olive oil 12 inch pizza
Vegetariana Pizza
Mozzarella, fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, onions, zucchini & mushrooms (NO sauce) drizzled with olive oil 12 inch pizza
Gluten Free Crust
Ingredients: water, eggs, white rice flour, olive oil, sweet rice flour, sugar, tapioca stretch, xanthin gum, salt, yeast and apple cider vinegar, naturally dairy free, casein free, soy free, potato free and corn free 12 inch crust
VEGAN VIOLIFE ALTERNATE (cheese)
VEGAN PEPPERONI
The Bee Hive -Plant Based Pepperoni
FRESH DOUGH
Margherita Pizza
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella topped with fresh basil 12 inch pizza
Pepperoni/Salamini Pizza
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni 12 inch pizza
Amatriciana Pizza
San Marzano sauce, bacon, grated parmigiano & black pepper (NO mozzarella) drizzled with olive oil 12 inch pizza
Arrabbiata Pizza
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, provolone, fresh thinly sliced jalapeños & spicy soppressata (Italian salami) 12 inch pizza
Francesca Pizza
Mozzarella, San Marzano sauce, meatballs, fior di latte ( fresh mozzarella balls) topped with shaved parmigiano 12 inch pizza
Gioia Pizza
San Marzano sauce, fresh arugula, prosciutto & shaved parmigiano (NO mozzarella ) 12 inch pizza
Lotronese Pizza
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, fior di latter (fresh mozzarella balls) mushrooms, shaved potatoes, Italian sausage & shaved parmigiano 12 inch pizza
Quattro Stagioni Pizza
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, black olives, artichoke hearts, fresh mushrooms & prosciutto cotto (Italian ham) 12 inch pizza
Salvatore Pizza
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & Italian sausage 12 inch pizza
Calabrese Rovente
San Marzano Sauce, spicy cherry peppers, roasted potatoes, spicy soppressata (Italian salami) beaten egg, ricotta & mozzarella 12 inch pizza
Saporita Pizza
San Marzano sauce, fresh garlic, oregano, topped with fresh basil (NO mozzarella) #1 in Italy 12 inch pizza
GLUTEN FREE CRUST
Ingredients: water, eggs, white rice flour, olive oil, sweet rice flour, sugar, tapioca stretch, xanthin gum, salt, yeast and apple cider vinegar, naturally dairy free, casein free, soy free, potato free and corn free 12 inch crust
Vegan Cheese Pizza
Vegan Cheese with marinara sauce
VEGAN VIOLIFE ALTERNATIVE (cheese)
cheese alternative Shreds Violife 100% vegan
Vegan Pepperoni
Whole Roasted Japaleno on the side
FRESH DOUGH
Dough 12 inch
Fresh dough using 00 Caputo flour
8 oz pizza sauce
San Marzano tomato sauce
8 oz fresh grated mozzarella cheese
Fresh grated mozzarella cheese
CALZONES
Fabio (mozz & ham)
Calzone, stuffed with mozzarella & Italian ham.
Matteo (mozzarella & sauce)
Calzone, stuffed with mozzarella & sauce.
Nino (mozzarella, ricotta & prosciutto)
Calzone, stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta & prosciutto
Xtra Balsamic Glaze
Add burrata
Made with cow milk cheese made from mozzarella & cream. the outer casing is solid cheese while the inside contains stracciatella and cream which gives it a soft texture.
FOUR POINT CALZONE
Calzone, 4 points, (2) corners stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta and ham (2) corners stuffed with mozzarella, spinach, sausage and garlic. Topped with arugula, shaved parmigiano & cherry tomatoes (house specialty calzone) feeds 2+ people
BURRATA CALZONE
Calzone, stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta and prosciutto cotto (Italian ham) topped with oven roasted cherry tomatoes and balsamic glaze house special
PANINO
Toasted bread with soppressatta (spicy Italian salami) arugula, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls & shaved parm (topped with olive oil) a must try panino
PASTAS
Amici
Italian sausage sautéed in white wine, asparagus, onions, cherry tomatoes, fresh olive oil & grated parm served with penne pasta
Gnocchi Bianchi
Cooked in a light butter sauce, sautéed garlic, Italian sausage, fresh spinach, topped with salt and black pepper & shaved parmigiano
Gnocchi Aglio & Olio
Sautéed garlic, cherry tomatoes, topped with fresh parsley & grated parmigiano
Gnocchi Marinara
Wood fired cooked in marinara sauce topped with fresh grated parmigiano
Penne Marinara
Pollo Parmigiana
Homemade chicken cutlets (breaded) baked in marinara sauce, topped with fresh grated parmigiano served with spaghetti
Ravioli marinara
Wood fired cooked in marinara sauce topped with grated parmigiano (cheese filled ravioli)
Spaghetti Aglio & Olio
Spaghetti- sautéed fresh garlic, cherry tomatoes topped with fresh parsley and grated parmigiano
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti in marinara sauce topped with fresh grated parmigiano. add meatballs or sausage
Plain Spaghetti
Tortellini Marinara
Cheese stuffed tortellini with marinara sauce topped with fresh grated parmigiano Add meatballs or sausage
GF Linguine
PRINCIPESSA GNOCCHI
Sautéed in white wine, cherry tomatoes, three cream cheese, fresh asparagus, chicken & shrimps served with gnocchi
FISH
Amalfi
Sautéed in fresh garlic, white wine, butter, bread crumbs, parsley, salt & black pepper
Baccala Red ( COD )
Baccala (cod) brick oven baked with marinara sauce, capers, cherry tomatoes, green & black olives and artichokes (NO PASTA)
Baccala White (COD)
Baccala (cod) brick oven baked with capers, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, green & black olives (NO PASTA)
Gnocchi Clams
Clams sautéed in buttery white wine sauce, cherry tomatoes, bread crumbs, garlic & fresh herbs
Spaghetti Clams
Clams sautéed in butter white wine sauce, fresh cherry tomatoes, garlic & parsley
Sorrento
Wood fired mussels, clams, shrimps, cherry tomatoes, fresh garlic, bread crumbs, white wine, butter & fresh herbs served with spaghetti
Sorrento
Wood fired mussels, clams, shrimps, cherry tomatoes, fresh garlic, bread crumbs, white wine, butter & fresh herbs with penne pasta
Add extra shrimps (6)
KIDS MENU*
Kids Cheese Pizza*
San Marzano sauce & mozzarella
Calzone Bambino*
Calzone stuffed with mozzarella & red sauce
Kids Penne Butter*
Penne pasta with butter
Kids Penne Marinara*
penne pasta with marinara sauce
Kids Tortellini Butter*
cheese filled tortellini with butter
Kids Tortellini Marinara*
cheese filled tortellini with marinara sauce
Kids Nutella Ball*
Deep fried dough topped with Nutella & powdered sugar
GF CRUST
MEATS / POULTRY
HOUSE SPECIALS
32oz Jar of Marinara Sauce
32 oz of home made marinara sauce: san Marzano tomatoes, fresh garlic, oregano, salt & black pepper
Add ricotta
Italian whey cheese
Arancini
Rice balls stuffed with mozzarella cheese & ground beef served with marinara sauce
Artichoke Spinach Dip
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, 5 cheeses (mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmigiano, gorgonzola & feta) fresh jalapeños , flour, salt & black pepper served with fresh pizza bread chips
Aurora
Gnocchi in a light creamy butter leak sauce, diced prosciutto cotto (Italian ham) salt & black pepper served on fresh arugula topped with grated parm
Cavatelli Meatsauce
Cavatelli pasta served with meatsauce (Italian sausage, beef, garlic, salt & black pepper)
Cavatelli Meatsauce w/Ricotta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant cooked in marinara sauce, prosciutto cotto (Italian ham) ricotta & mozzarella (not served with pastas)
Gnocchi Meatsauce
Penne Meatsauce
Puglia
our signature flatbread topped with fresh cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte (fresh mozzarella balls) oregano, salt & black pepper, burrata cheese & balsamic glaze
Sacchettini
Four cheeses pear pouches cooked in butter sage sauce, topped with walnuts
Zuppa di Pesce
Paccheri pasta (gourmet pasta from Gragnano) with shrimps, calamari, mussels, clams & cod in a slightly spicy light tomato garlic buttery wine sauce
GF PASTA DISHES
GF Principessa Linguine
GF linguine - no eggs or dairy - Sautéed in white wine, cherry tomatoes, three cheese cream, asparagus, chicken & shrimp topped with grated parmesan cheese
GF Gnocchi Bianchi
GF gnocchi -no eggs or dairy. Cooked in light butter sauce, sautéed garlic, Italian sausage & spinach topped with fresh olive oil, salt, black pepper & grated parmesan cheese
GF Gnocchi Aglio & Olio
GF Gnocchi- no eggs or dairy. Sautéed garlic, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, red pepper flakes in an olive oil reduction, topped with grated parmesan
GF Linguine Aglio & Olio
GF linguine-no eggs or dairy. Sautéed garlic in olive oil with cherry tomatoes, red pepper flakes in an olive oil reduction topped with grated parmesan
GF Pollo Parmigiana
GF linguine- no eggs or dairy. served with marinara sauce topped with oven roasted chicken breast cooked with garlic, salt & black pepper
GF Linguine Marinara
GF linguine-no eggs or dairy. Served in marinara sauce
GF Gnocchi Marinara
GF gnocchi-no eggs or dairy. Served in marinara sauce
GF Ravioli Marinara
GF cheese stuffed ravioli in marinara sauce
GF Sorrento Linguine
GF linguine - Wood fired mussels, clams, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, garlic, sautéed in a white white butter sauce & fresh herbs
GF Sorrento Gnocchi
GF Gnocchi Clams
GF Linguine Clams
Desserts
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with mascarpone cheese, sprinkled cocoa powder
Pizzotelle
Deep fried dough balls covered with Nutella and powdered sugar (a must try!)
Limoncello Cake
Pound cake, lemon mascarpone topped with powdered sugar
Cannoli
sweet shells stuffed with cannoli cream
Pastiera
The classic Neopolitan cake with ricotta & orange peel (ricotta, sugar, milk, eggs and coconut)
|Sunday
|4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Italian restaurant, pizzeria & wine bar
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton, CO 80123