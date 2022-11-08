Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Marino's Pizzeria (wine bar)

review star

No reviews yet

9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B

Littleton, CO 80123

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Pepperoni/Salamini Pizza
Home Personal Salad

APPETIZERS

Allete Di Pollo (chicken wings)

$12.50

Baked in our wood fired brick oven comes with a wood fired roasted jalapeño. (no sauces)

Amalfi Mussels

Amalfi Mussels

$15.50

Mussels baked in our brick wood oven with fresh parsley, garlic, bread crumbs, herbs, white wine, salt & black pepper

Cavoletti Di Bruxelles

Cavoletti Di Bruxelles

$11.00

Brussels sprouts baked in our brick wood oven with bacon, salt & black pepper drizzled with fresh olive oil

Crostini Sturnesi

Crostini Sturnesi

$10.50

Our signature flat bread topped with fresh cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella balls, extra virgin olive oil, salt & black pepper

Focaccia

Focaccia

$3.00

our signature flat bread, fresh garlic, fresh rosemary, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil

Gamberi Primavera

Gamberi Primavera

$10.50

Oven baked shrimps with red onions, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, salt & black pepper, topped with fresh olive oil

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

Mozzarella, fresh garlic & rosemary with side marinara

GF Crostini Sturnesi

$15.00

On a gluten free crust, topped with fresh cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, basil, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil

GF Focaccia Bread

$8.50

Gluten free crust, baked in our wood brick oven, topped with fresh rosemary, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil

GF Garlic Cheese Bread

$14.50

gluten free crust, baked in our brick wood oven, mozzarella, fresh garlic, salt & black pepper

Italian Green Olives

Italian Green Olives

$4.50

Italian green olives from the region of Calabria

Patatine (roasted potatoes)

Patatine (roasted potatoes)

$7.50

Brick oven wood roasted potatoes with fresh rosemary, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil

Rizziconi (mozzarella sticks)

Rizziconi (mozzarella sticks)

$10.50

Deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Tanta Carne

$12.00

Italian sausage & meatballs in marinara sauce

Vespa Rossa

Vespa Rossa

$16.50

Fresh sliced prosciutto, soppressata (Italian dry salami) fior di latte (fresh mozzarella balls) & Italian green olives

SIDE meatballs

SIDE meatballs

$2.25+

Meatballs in marinara sauce

Side Sausage

Side Sausage

$2.50+

Sausage in marinara sauce

Vongole

Vongole

$16.50

Wood fired clams baked in white wine, butter, fresh garlic, bread crumbs and fresh herbs

8oz marinara sauce

8oz marinara sauce

$5.50

Xtra balsamic Glaze

$3.00
Xtra Marinara

Xtra Marinara

$1.10

san marzano tomato garlic virgin olive oil base

Add burrata

Add burrata

$3.50

Made with cow milk cheese made from mozzarella cream. Outer casing is solid while the inside contains stracciatella and cream which gives it a soft texture.

Pepperonicini Dolce

Pepperonicini Dolce

$1.75

homemade sweet spicy sauce ! ingredients apple grapes lemon & peperoncino Calabrese

SALADS

Angela Salad

$12.00

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, walnuts, sunflower seeds & shaved parmigiano 1 choice of dressing: Italian, balsamic, bleu cheese, ranch or caesar

Pesca (Burrata & Peaches)

$14.50

Arugula, burrata cheese (Italian fresh cheese made with cream) with sautéed peaches *comes with balsamic house dressing*

Sofia Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, walnuts, onions and shaved parmigiano *choice of 1 dressing: Italian, balsamic, ranch, bleu cheese or caesar

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce wedges topped with bacon, red onions, cherry tomatoes with gorgonzola cheese served with house balsamic dressing

Home Personal Salad

$3.50

Fresh Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes & red onions 1 choice of dressing: Italian, balsamic, bleu cheese, ranch or caesar

Add burrata

Add burrata

$3.50

Cow milk cheese made from mozzarella & cream. The outer casing is solid cheese while the inside contains stracciatella & cream.

xtra dressing

$1.10

Add chicken

$4.50

Oven roasted chicken breasts with oregano, salt & black pepper

PIZZAS 12"

white pizza

$9.50

base- dough with mozzarella, choose topping(s) at additional cost

Anna Marie Pizza

$19.50

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, shaved potatoes, fresh rosemary & egg (NO sauce) drizzled with fresh olive oil 12 inch pizza

Bella Pizza

$19.50

Mozzarella, fresh spinach, Italian sausage & roasted garlic (NO sauce) drizzled with fresh olive oil 12 inch pizza

Nico

$19.50

Mozzarella, roasted garlic prosciutto di parma & Italian sausage (NO SAUCE) drizzled with olive oil

Lola Pizza

Lola Pizza

$19.50

Flat bread topped with fresh arugula, burrata cheese, prosciutto, shaved parmigiano, drizzled with balsamic glaze (NO sauce) 12 inch pizza

Patate & Salciccia

$19.00

Mozzarella, thinly sliced potatoes & Italian sausage (NO sauce) drizzled with olive oil 12 inch pizza

Vegetariana Pizza

$15.50

Mozzarella, fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, onions, zucchini & mushrooms (NO sauce) drizzled with olive oil 12 inch pizza

Gluten Free Crust

$5.50

Ingredients: water, eggs, white rice flour, olive oil, sweet rice flour, sugar, tapioca stretch, xanthin gum, salt, yeast and apple cider vinegar, naturally dairy free, casein free, soy free, potato free and corn free 12 inch crust

VEGAN VIOLIFE ALTERNATE (cheese)

$3.70

VEGAN PEPPERONI

$3.70

The Bee Hive -Plant Based Pepperoni

FRESH DOUGH

$4.00
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

San Marzano sauce, mozzarella topped with fresh basil 12 inch pizza

Pepperoni/Salamini Pizza

Pepperoni/Salamini Pizza

$14.50

San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni 12 inch pizza

Amatriciana Pizza

$15.00

San Marzano sauce, bacon, grated parmigiano & black pepper (NO mozzarella) drizzled with olive oil 12 inch pizza

Arrabbiata Pizza

$18.00

San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, provolone, fresh thinly sliced jalapeños & spicy soppressata (Italian salami) 12 inch pizza

Francesca Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella, San Marzano sauce, meatballs, fior di latte ( fresh mozzarella balls) topped with shaved parmigiano 12 inch pizza

Gioia Pizza

$19.00

San Marzano sauce, fresh arugula, prosciutto & shaved parmigiano (NO mozzarella ) 12 inch pizza

Lotronese Pizza

$19.50

San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, fior di latter (fresh mozzarella balls) mushrooms, shaved potatoes, Italian sausage & shaved parmigiano 12 inch pizza

Quattro Stagioni Pizza

$19.50

San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, black olives, artichoke hearts, fresh mushrooms & prosciutto cotto (Italian ham) 12 inch pizza

Salvatore Pizza

Salvatore Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & Italian sausage 12 inch pizza

Calabrese Rovente

$19.00

San Marzano Sauce, spicy cherry peppers, roasted potatoes, spicy soppressata (Italian salami) beaten egg, ricotta & mozzarella 12 inch pizza

Saporita Pizza

$7.00

San Marzano sauce, fresh garlic, oregano, topped with fresh basil (NO mozzarella) #1 in Italy 12 inch pizza

GLUTEN FREE CRUST

$5.50

Ingredients: water, eggs, white rice flour, olive oil, sweet rice flour, sugar, tapioca stretch, xanthin gum, salt, yeast and apple cider vinegar, naturally dairy free, casein free, soy free, potato free and corn free 12 inch crust

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$16.50

Vegan Cheese with marinara sauce

VEGAN VIOLIFE ALTERNATIVE (cheese)

VEGAN VIOLIFE ALTERNATIVE (cheese)

$3.70

cheese alternative Shreds Violife 100% vegan

Vegan Pepperoni

$3.70

Whole Roasted Japaleno on the side

$2.00

FRESH DOUGH

$4.00
Dough 12 inch

Dough 12 inch

$4.00

Fresh dough using 00 Caputo flour

8 oz pizza sauce

8 oz pizza sauce

$4.50

San Marzano tomato sauce

8 oz fresh grated mozzarella cheese

8 oz fresh grated mozzarella cheese

$3.50

Fresh grated mozzarella cheese

CALZONES

Fabio (mozz & ham)

Fabio (mozz & ham)

$15.50

Calzone, stuffed with mozzarella & Italian ham.

Matteo (mozzarella & sauce)

$11.00

Calzone, stuffed with mozzarella & sauce.

Nino (mozzarella, ricotta & prosciutto)

Nino (mozzarella, ricotta & prosciutto)

$16.00

Calzone, stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta & prosciutto

Xtra Balsamic Glaze

$2.50
Add burrata

Add burrata

$3.50

Made with cow milk cheese made from mozzarella & cream. the outer casing is solid cheese while the inside contains stracciatella and cream which gives it a soft texture.

FOUR POINT CALZONE

FOUR POINT CALZONE

$26.50

Calzone, 4 points, (2) corners stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta and ham (2) corners stuffed with mozzarella, spinach, sausage and garlic. Topped with arugula, shaved parmigiano & cherry tomatoes (house specialty calzone) feeds 2+ people

BURRATA CALZONE

BURRATA CALZONE

$19.75

Calzone, stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta and prosciutto cotto (Italian ham) topped with oven roasted cherry tomatoes and balsamic glaze house special

PANINO

$19.75

Toasted bread with soppressatta (spicy Italian salami) arugula, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls & shaved parm (topped with olive oil) a must try panino

PASTAS

Amici

$18.00

Italian sausage sautéed in white wine, asparagus, onions, cherry tomatoes, fresh olive oil & grated parm served with penne pasta

Gnocchi Bianchi

Gnocchi Bianchi

$16.50

Cooked in a light butter sauce, sautéed garlic, Italian sausage, fresh spinach, topped with salt and black pepper & shaved parmigiano

Gnocchi Aglio & Olio

$15.50

Sautéed garlic, cherry tomatoes, topped with fresh parsley & grated parmigiano

Gnocchi Marinara

$13.00

Wood fired cooked in marinara sauce topped with fresh grated parmigiano

Penne Marinara

$13.00
Pollo Parmigiana

Pollo Parmigiana

$18.00

Homemade chicken cutlets (breaded) baked in marinara sauce, topped with fresh grated parmigiano served with spaghetti

Ravioli marinara

$14.50

Wood fired cooked in marinara sauce topped with grated parmigiano (cheese filled ravioli)

Spaghetti Aglio & Olio

$14.50

Spaghetti- sautéed fresh garlic, cherry tomatoes topped with fresh parsley and grated parmigiano

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00

Spaghetti in marinara sauce topped with fresh grated parmigiano. add meatballs or sausage

Plain Spaghetti

$5.50

Tortellini Marinara

$14.50

Cheese stuffed tortellini with marinara sauce topped with fresh grated parmigiano Add meatballs or sausage

GF Linguine

$5.50

PRINCIPESSA GNOCCHI

$23.50

Sautéed in white wine, cherry tomatoes, three cream cheese, fresh asparagus, chicken & shrimps served with gnocchi

FISH

Amalfi

$15.50

Sautéed in fresh garlic, white wine, butter, bread crumbs, parsley, salt & black pepper

Baccala Red ( COD )

Baccala Red ( COD )

$19.00

Baccala (cod) brick oven baked with marinara sauce, capers, cherry tomatoes, green & black olives and artichokes (NO PASTA)

Baccala White (COD)

Baccala White (COD)

$19.00

Baccala (cod) brick oven baked with capers, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, green & black olives (NO PASTA)

Gnocchi Clams

Gnocchi Clams

$20.00

Clams sautéed in buttery white wine sauce, cherry tomatoes, bread crumbs, garlic & fresh herbs

Spaghetti Clams

Spaghetti Clams

$18.00

Clams sautéed in butter white wine sauce, fresh cherry tomatoes, garlic & parsley

Sorrento

$22.99

Wood fired mussels, clams, shrimps, cherry tomatoes, fresh garlic, bread crumbs, white wine, butter & fresh herbs served with spaghetti

Sorrento

$22.99

Wood fired mussels, clams, shrimps, cherry tomatoes, fresh garlic, bread crumbs, white wine, butter & fresh herbs with penne pasta

Add extra shrimps (6)

$5.50

KIDS MENU*

Deep fried dough topped with Nutella & powdered sugar

Kids Cheese Pizza*

$6.50

San Marzano sauce & mozzarella

Calzone Bambino*

$6.50

Calzone stuffed with mozzarella & red sauce

Kids Penne Butter*

$6.50

Penne pasta with butter

Kids Penne Marinara*

$6.50

penne pasta with marinara sauce

Kids Tortellini Butter*

$6.50

cheese filled tortellini with butter

Kids Tortellini Marinara*

$6.50

cheese filled tortellini with marinara sauce

Kids Nutella Ball*

$1.50

Deep fried dough topped with Nutella & powdered sugar

GF CRUST

$5.50

MEATS / POULTRY

Tanta Carne

$12.00

Meatballs and Italian sausage cooked in San Marzano tomato sauce

Alette Di Pollo (chicken wings)

Alette Di Pollo (chicken wings)

$12.50

Wood fired chicken wings served with an oven roasted jalapeño (no sauces)

HOUSE SPECIALS

32oz Jar of Marinara Sauce

32oz Jar of Marinara Sauce

$10.99

32 oz of home made marinara sauce: san Marzano tomatoes, fresh garlic, oregano, salt & black pepper

Add ricotta

$3.50

Italian whey cheese

Arancini

$12.50

Rice balls stuffed with mozzarella cheese & ground beef served with marinara sauce

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$15.75

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, 5 cheeses (mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmigiano, gorgonzola & feta) fresh jalapeños , flour, salt & black pepper served with fresh pizza bread chips

Aurora

$17.75

Gnocchi in a light creamy butter leak sauce, diced prosciutto cotto (Italian ham) salt & black pepper served on fresh arugula topped with grated parm

Cavatelli Meatsauce

$17.75

Cavatelli pasta served with meatsauce (Italian sausage, beef, garlic, salt & black pepper)

Cavatelli Meatsauce w/Ricotta

$21.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.50

Breaded eggplant cooked in marinara sauce, prosciutto cotto (Italian ham) ricotta & mozzarella (not served with pastas)

Gnocchi Meatsauce

$17.75

Penne Meatsauce

$17.00

Puglia

$15.00

our signature flatbread topped with fresh cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte (fresh mozzarella balls) oregano, salt & black pepper, burrata cheese & balsamic glaze

Sacchettini

Sacchettini

$15.75

Four cheeses pear pouches cooked in butter sage sauce, topped with walnuts

Zuppa di Pesce

$25.00

Paccheri pasta (gourmet pasta from Gragnano) with shrimps, calamari, mussels, clams & cod in a slightly spicy light tomato garlic buttery wine sauce

GF PASTA DISHES

GF Principessa Linguine

$27.50

GF linguine - no eggs or dairy - Sautéed in white wine, cherry tomatoes, three cheese cream, asparagus, chicken & shrimp topped with grated parmesan cheese

GF Gnocchi Bianchi

$22.00

GF gnocchi -no eggs or dairy. Cooked in light butter sauce, sautéed garlic, Italian sausage & spinach topped with fresh olive oil, salt, black pepper & grated parmesan cheese

GF Gnocchi Aglio & Olio

$20.00

GF Gnocchi- no eggs or dairy. Sautéed garlic, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, red pepper flakes in an olive oil reduction, topped with grated parmesan

GF Linguine Aglio & Olio

$20.00

GF linguine-no eggs or dairy. Sautéed garlic in olive oil with cherry tomatoes, red pepper flakes in an olive oil reduction topped with grated parmesan

GF Pollo Parmigiana

$23.50

GF linguine- no eggs or dairy. served with marinara sauce topped with oven roasted chicken breast cooked with garlic, salt & black pepper

GF Linguine Marinara

$18.50

GF linguine-no eggs or dairy. Served in marinara sauce

GF Gnocchi Marinara

$18.50

GF gnocchi-no eggs or dairy. Served in marinara sauce

GF Ravioli Marinara

$20.00

GF cheese stuffed ravioli in marinara sauce

GF Sorrento Linguine

$30.50

GF linguine - Wood fired mussels, clams, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, garlic, sautéed in a white white butter sauce & fresh herbs

GF Sorrento Gnocchi

$30.50

GF Gnocchi Clams

$19.00

GF Linguine Clams

$23.50

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with mascarpone cheese, sprinkled cocoa powder

Pizzotelle

Pizzotelle

$8.00

Deep fried dough balls covered with Nutella and powdered sugar (a must try!)

Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Pound cake, lemon mascarpone topped with powdered sugar

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.50

sweet shells stuffed with cannoli cream

Pastiera

$3.50

The classic Neopolitan cake with ricotta & orange peel (ricotta, sugar, milk, eggs and coconut)

All hours
Sunday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Italian restaurant, pizzeria & wine bar

Location

9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton, CO 80123

Directions

Gallery
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA image
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA image
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA image
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA image

