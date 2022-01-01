Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Marlborough Tavern

346 Reviews

$$

3 East Hampton Rd

Marlborough, CT 06447

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

American Tavern Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Tavern Wings

Make & Model of Car

For Curbside Takeout: Please enter your make & model of car in the field below, just once. Thank you very much
Make & Model of Car

Make & Model of Car

For Curbside Takeout: Please enter your make & model of car by clicking here and entering into the field, just once. Thank you very much

Small Plates

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.50

Parmesan, bechamel, pita chips

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.75

Bacon, sage, balsamic glaze

Sweet Fries

$6.50

Steak N Cheese Egg Rolls

$11.75

Soup

$5.75

Apps & Shared Plates

Wings, Flatbreads and more!

Tavern Wings

$15.75

8 Piece chicken wings, choice of buffalo, BBQ, or Tso sauce

Mac & Cheese

$12.75

Our scratch mac & cheese baked with parmesan, Dutch farmstead, Vermont cheddar and herbed breadcrumbs

CBR Flatbread

$13.75

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, pickled jalepeno, parmesan

Truffle Shroom Flatbread

$13.75

Roasted mushroom flatbread with truffle cream, mozzarella & arugula

Crispy Calamari

$14.75

pepperoncini, harissa aioli, lemon

Flatbread Of The Day

$12.75

Pierogi App

$13.75

Salads

Tavern Caesar Salad

$8.75

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, radishes

Chicken Chopped Salad

$14.75

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, grilled chicken thigh (dark meat). Choice of Ranch dressing or balsamic vinaigrette.

Autumn Sprout Salad

$10.75

Mains

Burgers, Sandwiches, and other Entrees

American Tavern Burger

$15.75

Custom blend, hand cut fries

Turkey Burger

$14.75

hand-cut fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

Sesame seed bun, lettuce, pickle, spicy mayonnaise, choice of french fries or sweet potato fries. $12.75

Veggie Burger

$13.75

Ny Strip

$28.75

House made fries and Seasonal vegetable

Maple Glazed Salmon

$24.75

Blackened Salmon with seasonal vegetables and seasoned jo-jo fries

Pork Tacos

$15.75

Taco Day

$15.75

Fish & Chips

$18.75

Beer battered catch-of-the-day with coleslaw, tartar sauce and hand cut fries

Meatloaf Melt

$15.75

Ravioli

$17.75

Cheese Ravioli, marinara, basil

Sides

Grilled Bread

$1.00

Handcut Fries

$4.75

Side Caesar

$4.75

Side House Salad

$4.75

Side Spin Chips

$1.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.75

vanilla whipped cream

Apple Crumb

$6.75

served hot with caramel sauce. a la mode

Cheese Cake

$10.75

Cookie Trio

$7.75

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.25

Kids Dog

$6.75

Kids Flatbread

$7.75

Beer

Must be at least 21 years old to purchase and pickup alcoholic beverages. Please present your Valid ID for verification.

CAN Two Roads Lil Heaven

$5.50

CAN Harpoon IPA

$5.25

CAN Guinness

$6.25

Can of Wine

Must be at least 21 years old to purchase and pickup alcoholic beverages. Please present your Valid ID for verification.

Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$9.00Out of stock

Freak Show Cabernet

$9.00Out of stock

Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

Pomelo Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Must be at least 21 years old to purchase and pickup alcoholic beverages. Please present your Valid ID for verification.

Tavern Margarita

$11.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$10.25
Espresso Martini Can

Espresso Martini Can

$9.75

Vanilla Vodka, Grind espresso liquor, espresso, Tuaca Coffee Ice cubes

Front Porch RED Sangria

$9.75

Front Porch WHITE Sangria

$9.75

Titos Moscow Mule

$10.00

Kentucky Blueberry Mule

$12.00

Up n Down Pumpkin old fashioned

$9.75

Up n Down Old Fashioned

$9.75

Can Secretariat Bourbon Cocktail

$9.75

Up n Down rock and bourbon with Hosmer gingerale mint and lemon juice

4 Pk Secretariat Bourbon Cocktail

$35.00

4- 8.5oz cans Up n Down rock and bourbon with Hosmer gingerale mint and lemon juice

4 pack mix and match

$35.00

Pick 4

Bottle Red Sangria

$38.00

Bottle White Sangria

$38.00

N/A Beverages

Fountain Cola

$1.95

Fountain Diet Cola

$1.95

Fountain Gingerale

$1.95

Fountain Lemon/lime

$1.95

Hosmer Rootbeer Bottle

$3.75

Hosmer Peach Soda

$2.75Out of stock

BOTTLE WHITE (Copy)

BTL Canvas Chard

$29.00

BOTTLE RED (Copy)

BTL Canvas Cab

$29.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Built in 1760, the Marlborough Tavern serving American classic Tavern menu, craft beer and cocktails, using fresh and local ingredients. take-out and curbside pick up available

Website

Location

3 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough, CT 06447

Directions

Gallery
Marlborough Tavern image
Marlborough Tavern image
Marlborough Tavern image
Marlborough Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
61 North Main Street Marlborough, CT 06447
View restaurantnext
The Tenth Hole Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
16 Fairway Crossing Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Plan B - Glastonbury
orange starNo Reviews
120 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Farrell's Restaurant & Caterers - 245 Marlborough Street - Portland, CT 06480 - 860-342-4589
orange star4.3 • 383
245 Marlborough St. Portland, CT 06480
View restaurantnext
The Portland Ale House - Portland, CT
orange starNo Reviews
188 Main Street Portland, CT 06480
View restaurantnext
Hot Taco Street Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
Church Street Hartford, CT 06416
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Marlborough

Marlborough Country Bakery & Tavern
orange star4.6 • 154
8 Independence Dr Marlborough, CT 06447
View restaurantnext
Zina's Cucina
orange star5.0 • 32
17 North Main Street Marlborough, CT 06447
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marlborough
Glastonbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Cromwell
review star
No reviews yet
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston