American
Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Sadlers restaurant has been an institution in the greater Marlborough community for over 40 years. We provide quality food at fair prices, and take pride in serving the finest available ingredients prepared fresh every day. Our staff works hard to ensure that every customer feels appreciated and cared for.
Location
61 North Main Street, Marlborough, CT 06447
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Farrell's Restaurant & Caterers - 245 Marlborough Street - Portland, CT 06480 - 860-342-4589
4.3 • 383
245 Marlborough St. Portland, CT 06480
View restaurant