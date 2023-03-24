Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant

61 North Main Street

Marlborough, CT 06447

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon Filet
Sadler's Classic Chicken Pot Pie
Caesar Salad


Sadler's Stockpot Soups

Carrot & Ginger

$5.00+

vegan

Italian Vegetable

$5.00+

Starters

Anjou Pear Salad

$12.00

Anjou Pear Salad w/maple balsamic, gorgonzola cheese, & candied walnuts over mesclun

Blackened Shrimp & Artichoke Remoulade

$16.00

blackened shrimp sautéed with broccoli and served with remoulade sauce

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chicken Liver Pate

$9.00

with toasted crostini, apple, gherkins, lingonberries, & arugula garni!

Crab Cake Appetizer

$12.00

2 fried crab cakes with house made remoulade sauce!

Escargot

$10.00

Baked with herb butter & toast points

Gorgonzola Pesto Garlic Bread

Gorgonzola Pesto Garlic Bread

$8.00

House baked french bread, pesto, gorgonzola and asiago cheese

Mesclun Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens salad, tossed with a dressing of your choice, roasted sunflower seeds, and craisins

Mussels

$12.00

sauteed w/garlic, lemon butter sauce, & crostini

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$8.00

Served with Apple sauce

Roasted Beet & Navel Orange Salad

Roasted Beet & Navel Orange Salad

$12.00

w/mesclun greens, fennel, roasted pecans, goat cheese, and a honey balsamic vinaigrette (GF)

Roasted Butternut & Arugula Salad

$12.00

roasted native butternut tossed in arugula w/gorgonzola cheese, dried cherries, apples, roasted cashews, & honey dijon vinaigrette

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Served with flat bread crackers

Lunch Specials

1/2 Sandwich & Soup or Salad

$12.00

Tarragon chicken salad on sunflower bread toast, served with your choice of a salad or cup of soup

8oz Filet Mignon

$37.00

A generous center cut of Premium Angus tenderloin, wrapped in bacon and cooked to your liking with gorgonzola butter (GF)

Baked Cod

$22.00

w/crab & asiago crumbs and topped with lobster sauce

Baked Sea Scallops

$26.00

with parmesan cracker topping

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

4 gulf shrimp Stuffed with crab meat crumb stuffing

Baked Stuffed Shrimp & Scallops Combo

$27.00

2 jumbo stuffed shrimp and sea scallops served with mashed potato, veggies, & drawn butter

Beef Wellington

Beef Wellington

$36.00Out of stock

A pastry wrapped filet mignon w/mushroom & shallot duxelles & demi glace. (Coolest temperature available is rare to medium rare)

Bratwurst & Knockwurst Dinner

$18.00

grilled knockwurst & bratwurst w/ weinkraut, mashed potato, veggies, and whole grain mustard

Chicken Pomodoro

$18.00

w/spinach, tomato, pesto, cream sauce, asiago, & penne pasta

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

House roasted chicken and vegetables, topped with pastry. A classic!

Cod Francaise

$22.00

Atlantic Cod egg battered w/garlic, capers, & lemon butter sauce

Crab Cakes Dinner

Crab Cakes Dinner

$19.00

Made from scratch in house, served with a remoulade sauce, mashed potato and vegetables.

Crab Croissant Melt

$16.00Out of stock

w/ Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, coleslaw, pickle, & chips

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

Baked eggplant topped with marinara sauce; stuffed w/ricotta cheese & spinach over capellini pasta

Filet Mignon (6oz)

Filet Mignon (6oz)

$33.00

A generous center cut of Premium Angus tenderloin, wrapped in bacon and cooked to your liking w /gorgonzola butter (GF)

Gourmet Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$12.00

On grilled sourdough bread with melted cheddar & Gouda cheese

Grilled Eggplant Sandwich

$13.00

on focaccia bread, warmed in the oven w/lettuce, tomato, red onion, & goat cheese

Grilled Salmon (GF)

$22.00

Grilled to perfection, with Sadler's famous mango salsa, vegetables, and mashed potato

Braised Lamb Shank

Braised Lamb Shank

$26.00

Slowly braised shank with savory sauce, mashed potato, and sautéed spinach

Maple Glazed Salmon Filet

$24.00

One of our best sellers! Served over Sweet potato, parsnip & Bacon hash (GF)

Meatloaf Dinner

$17.00

Whole made with mashed potato, vegetable, & Demi Glace

Paddy's Whiskey Steak

$25.00

flat iron steak; cooked to your liking w/brandied onions, mashed potato, & vegetable

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.00

over bacon & tomto risotto

Pistachio Crusted Rainbow Trout

$19.00

pan seared w/pistachios and lemon butter sauce

Quiche of the Day

$14.00

Served with Mesclun salad, Caesar salad, or Cup of Soup

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Chef Will's corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on Jewish rye bread - it's the best reuben we've ever had!

Roast Stuffed Pork loin

$18.00

with apple-cranberry sage dressing, demi glace, potato, & vegetable

Roasted 1/2 Duck

Roasted 1/2 Duck

$28.00

Half duck, with pineapple salsa and orange ginger glaze

Roasted Beet & Navel Orange Salad (GF)

$12.00

w/navel oranges, goat cheese, shaved fennel, baby spinach & candied pecans with balsamic vinaigrette

Roasted Salmon Melt Sandwich

$16.00

Roasted Salmon Filet with Lettuce, tomato, thousand island dressing & Swiss cheese on a ciabatta roll.

Sadler's Steak Burger

Sadler's Steak Burger

$15.00

The best black angus burger around, on a grilled bun w/ lettuce, tomato, & chips

Sole Francaise

$18.00

egg-battered w/ capers, garlic, and lemon wine sauce

Stuffed Chicken

Stuffed Chicken

$21.00

With broccoli and cheddar filling topped with mornay sauce.

Tenderloin Tips Marsala

$18.00

Seasoned tenderloin w/mushrooms, spinach, asiago, and penne pasta

Thai Chicken Salad

$18.00

mandarin oranges, pecans, gorgonzola and orange-ginger dressing, mesclun greens (spicy!) ~ 15

Tuna Melt Croissant

$14.00

with swiss cheese & tomato on a fresh baked croissant

Turkey Bacon Melt

$14.00

on croissant with lettuce, tomato, bacon, & jack cheese

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.00

House roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato & mayo on cracked wheat toast

Roast Rack of Lamb

$35.00

with dijon bread crumbs and roasted root vegetables

Dijon Cod

$21.00

with dijon bread crumb topping, basmati rice, and vegetable

Dinner Menu

8oz Filet Mignon

$38.00

A generous center cut of Premium Angus tenderloin, wrapped in bacon and cooked to your liking with gorgonzola butter (GF)

Dijon Cod

$21.00

with dijon bread crumb topping, basmati rice, and vegetable

Baked Sea Scallops

$26.00

with parmesan cracker topping

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

Baked Stuffed Shrimp w/crabmeat stuffing, basmati rice and mixed vegetables

Baked Stuffed Shrimp & Sea Scallop Combo

Baked Stuffed Shrimp & Sea Scallop Combo

$28.00

Parmesan cracker topped, served with drawn butter

Baked Stuffed Sole Filet

$22.00

with crab meat dressing topped with lobster sauce

Beef Wellington

Beef Wellington

$36.00Out of stock

A pastry wrapped filet mignon w/mushroom & shallot duxelles & demi glace. (Coolest temperature available is rare to medium rare)

Braised Lamb Shank

Braised Lamb Shank

$26.00

House Braised Lamb shank w/mashed potato & grilled asparagus (Daily accompaniments may vary from the picture.)

Bratwurst & Knockwurst Dinner

$18.00

grilled knockwurst & bratwurst w/ weinkraut, mashed potato, veggies, and whole grain mustard

Chicken Apple Almond Salad

$18.00

tossed with apples, goat cheese, almonds & raspberry vinaigrette (GF)

Chicken Pomodoro

$19.00

roasted chicken in a cream sauce w/pesto, tomatoes, spinach, asiago, & penne

Cod Francaise

Cod Francaise

$21.00

Egg battered Atlantic cod, lightly browned with capers white wine, and lemon-butter

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

stuffed with ricotta, spinach, and marinara sauce over capellini pasta

Filet Mignon (6oz)

Filet Mignon (6oz)

$33.00

A generous center cut of Premium Angus tenderloin, wrapped in bacon and cooked to your liking w /gorgonzola butter (GF)

Grilled NY Strip Steak

$31.00

12oz NY Strip Steak cooked to your liking with garlic herb butter

Grilled Salmon Filet

$24.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon with fresh mango salsa (GF)

Maple Glazed Salmon Filet

Maple Glazed Salmon Filet

$26.00

One of our best sellers! Served over Sweet potato, parsnip & Bacon hash (GF)

Meatloaf Dinner

$18.00

A classic! Served w/potato, veggies & Demi glace

Paddy's Whiskey Steak

$25.00

Grilled flat iron steak w/brandied onions, potato, & vegetable

Pan Seared Scallops (GF)

$32.00

pan seared sea scallops over bacon & tomato risotto

Pistachio Crusted Rainbow Trout

Pistachio Crusted Rainbow Trout

$20.00

Pistachio Crusted and pan fried

Quiche of the Day

$14.00

Roast Stuffed Pork loin

$18.00

with apple-cranberry sage dressing, demi glace, potato, & vegetable

Roasted 1/2 Duck

Roasted 1/2 Duck

$28.00

Half duck, with pineapple salsa and orange ginger glaze

Roasted Turkey Club

Roasted Turkey Club

$14.00

House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, may, lettuce, & tomato Pepperidge Farm cracked wheat toast.

Sadler's Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Sadler's Classic Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00
Sadler's Steak Burger

Sadler's Steak Burger

$15.00

The best black angus burger around, on a grilled bun w/ lettuce, tomato, & chips

Salmon & Pasta Toss

$23.00

roasted salmon tossed with mushrooms, peas, capers, asiago, shallots, and penne in a pesto cream sauce

Shrimp New Orleans

$24.00

sauteed shrimp with andouille sausage, peppers, onions, & capellini in a spicy creole sauce

Sole Francaise

$20.00

egg battered w/ capers, garlic, and lemon wine sauce

Stuffed Chicken

Stuffed Chicken

$21.00

With broccoli and cheddar filling topped with mornay sauce.

Baked Cod

$22.00

with crab and asiago crumbs topped with lobster sauce

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Pasta

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.50

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$7.00

Bakery

Brownie

$2.79

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.79

Coconut Macaroon

$2.79

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.79

Honey Pecan Triangle

$2.79

Lemon Bar

$2.79

Magic Bar

$2.79

Molasses Cookie

$2.79

New England Hermite

$2.79

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.79

Peanut butter Cookie

$2.79

Peanut Butter Triangle

$2.79
Raisin Bread Loaf

Raisin Bread Loaf

$8.00

Raspberry Streusel Bar

$2.79

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.79
Sunflower Bread Loaf

Sunflower Bread Loaf

$8.00

Holiday Cookies

$1.86

House Made Desserts

Apple Crisp

$7.00

Blueberry Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF)

$9.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Pecan Cream Cheese Pie

$7.00

Tapioca Pudding

$6.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Tollhouse Cookie Pie ala modé

$8.00

Walnut Brownie Sundae; vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, & whipped cream

$6.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Angry Orchard Crip Apple Cider

$5.00

Mckenzie's Black Cherry Cider

$5.00

Knee Knocker Coffee Stout

$7.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Ommegang Rare Vos

$5.00

Wine Bottles

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay, Russian River Ranches, Sonoma Coast

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay, Russian River Ranches, Sonoma Coast

$44.00

Albert Bichot Macon Villages, France

$40.00
Benziger Sauvignon Blanc, California

Benziger Sauvignon Blanc, California

$35.00
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand

$37.00
The Beach House Plnot Grigio, Provincia Di Pavia, Italy

The Beach House Plnot Grigio, Provincia Di Pavia, Italy

$33.00
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling, Washington

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling, Washington

$33.00
Predator Old Vine Zlnfandel, California

Predator Old Vine Zlnfandel, California

$28.00
Sebastiani Pinot Noir (Sonoma County, CA)

Sebastiani Pinot Noir (Sonoma County, CA)

$30.00

St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon (Sonoma County, CA)

$39.00
The Calling Pinot Noir (Monteray County, CA)

The Calling Pinot Noir (Monteray County, CA)

$42.00
Drumheller Merlot (Washington)

Drumheller Merlot (Washington)

$26.00
Nieto Senetiner Malbec (Argentina)

Nieto Senetiner Malbec (Argentina)

$33.00
Wild Oats Shiraz (Australia)

Wild Oats Shiraz (Australia)

$28.00
Altos del Plata Cabernet Savignon (Argentina)

Altos del Plata Cabernet Savignon (Argentina)

$22.00
Allure Strawberry Moscato Split (California)

Allure Strawberry Moscato Split (California)

$8.00
Zonin Prosecco Split (Italy)

Zonin Prosecco Split (Italy)

$10.00
Chandon Rosé Split (California)

Chandon Rosé Split (California)

$11.00
Domaine de Paris Cótes De Provence (France)

Domaine de Paris Cótes De Provence (France)

$33.00

Acrobat Rose

$37.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sadlers restaurant has been an institution in the greater Marlborough community for over 40 years. We provide quality food at fair prices, and take pride in serving the finest available ingredients prepared fresh every day. Our staff works hard to ensure that every customer feels appreciated and cared for.

Location

61 North Main Street, Marlborough, CT 06447

