Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Fruta Santa Rosa Piner/Marlow

review star

No reviews yet

3080 Marlow Rd Suite A-1

Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bionico
Esquite
Mangonada

Ice Cream

Small Cup

Small Cup

$4.00
Medium Cup

Medium Cup

$6.00
Large Cup

Large Cup

$8.00
Single Waffle Bowl

Single Waffle Bowl

$5.00
Double Waffle Bowl

Double Waffle Bowl

$7.00

Triple Waffle Bowl

$9.00
Single Waffle Cone

Single Waffle Cone

$5.00
Double Waffle Cone

Double Waffle Cone

$7.00
Single Plain Cone

Single Plain Cone

$5.00
Single Sugar Cone

Single Sugar Cone

$5.00

Quart

$20.00

Pint

$11.00
Cone Only

Cone Only

$1.00

Specialties

Açaí Bowl

Açaí Bowl

$8.50

Organic Açaí blend, strawberries, blueberries, banana, organic granola topped with coconut flakes & honey

Banana Split

Banana Split

$10.00

Full split banana, 3 ice cream/sorbet scoops topped with chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, nuts, whipped cream and finished with rainbow sprinkles

Bionico

Bionico

$8.50

Fresh diced apple, cantaloupe, mango, and banana topped with our special sweet milk, granola, sliced strawberries, shredded coconut, Lechera (condensed sweet milk) and raisins

Churriesquite

$8.00

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin

Churrilocos

$9.50

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos chips with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice.

Diablito

Diablito

$8.00

Frozen blended tamarind topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick

Doraditas Locas

$9.50

Homemade chips topped with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice

Doraditasesquite

$8.00

Homemade chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin

Esquite

Esquite

$5.00

corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos Esquite

$8.00

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos Locos

$9.50

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos chips with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice.

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Cocktail

$7.50

Sliced jicama, mango and cucumber topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime and salt

Mango Cocktail

Mango Cocktail

$8.00

Sliced mango topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime and salt

Mangonada

Mangonada

$8.00

Frozen blended mango topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick

Piña Loca

Piña Loca

$14.00

Sliced pineapple, jicama, mango, cucumber topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime, salt and Japanese peanuts served on a carved pineapple

Piñada

$8.00Out of stock

Frozen blended pineapple topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick

Sorbet Mangonada

$9.00

3 scoops of sorbet/sherbet (strawberry, mango, or lime), topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick

Strawberries N' Cream BOX

Strawberries N' Cream BOX

$8.00

Boxed frozen strawberries topped with our special sweet milk, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and a wafer cookie.

Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema

Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema

$9.00

Fresh sliced strawberries topped with our special sweet milk, granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed sweet milk), raisins and four halved strawberries.

Sundae

Sundae

$8.25

A scoop and a half of ice cream/sorbet topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and nuts, served on a waffle bowl

Takiesquite

$8.00

Takis chips topped with corn off the cob, mayo, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin

Takislocos

Takislocos

$9.50

Takis chips with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice

Tostiesquites

Tostiesquites

$8.00

Tostitos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin

Tostilocos

$9.50

Tostitos chips topped with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice

Tres Marias

Tres Marias

$10.00

3 scoops of ice cream/sorbet topped with caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, nuts, whipped cream, finished with rainbow sprinkles and 3 cookies served on a waffle bowl

Aguas Frescas

Agua Preparada

Agua Preparada

$5.50+

Lime Agua Fresca topped with fresh diced mango, cucumber and Tajin.

Coffee Agua

$5.00+

Agua fresca made with coffee, chocolate abuelita, cinnamon, milk, water and cane sugar.

Fruta Agua

$5.00+

Fresh strawberries and bananas blended with sweet cream, water and cane sugar. With fresh diced apple and cantaloupe.

Guanabana Agua

$5.00+

Fresh guanabana, water and cane sugar.

Horchata Agua

Horchata Agua

$5.00+

Rice blended with sweet cream, cinnamon, vanilla, water and cane sugar.

Lime Agua

$5.00+

Freshly squeezed lime, water and cane sugar.

Oatmeal Agua

$5.00+Out of stock

Oatmeal blended with sweet cream, cinnamon, vanilla, water and cane sugar.

PIneapple Agua

$5.00+Out of stock

Strawberry Agua

$5.00+

Fresh strawberries blended with sweet cream, water and cane sugar.

Tamarindo Agua

$5.00+Out of stock

Orange Juice

$6.50+

Freshly squeezed orange juice.

Paletas

Choco-Fresa

Choco-Fresa

$4.00

3 frozen strawberries dipped in chocolate with a choice of sprinkles, coconut or nuts

Choco-Banana

Choco-Banana

$4.00

Chocolate covered frozen banana with choice of coconut, nuts or sprinkles.

Esquimal

Esquimal

$4.75

Vanilla paleta (bar) dipped in chocolate with choice of coconut, nuts or sprinkles.

Arroz Con Leche Paleta

Arroz Con Leche Paleta

$3.75
Bubble Gum Paleta

Bubble Gum Paleta

$3.75
Chocolate Paleta

Chocolate Paleta

$3.75
Chongo Zamorano Paleta

Chongo Zamorano Paleta

$3.75
Coconut Paleta

Coconut Paleta

$3.75
Coffee Paleta

Coffee Paleta

$3.75
Cookies N' Cream Paleta

Cookies N' Cream Paleta

$3.75
Cucumber Chile Paleta

Cucumber Chile Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Guanabana Paleta

Guanabana Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Guava Paleta

Guava Paleta

$3.75
Jamaica Paleta

Jamaica Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Lime Sorbet Paleta

Lime Sorbet Paleta

$3.75
Mamey Paleta

Mamey Paleta

$3.75
Mango Chamoy Paleta

Mango Chamoy Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Mango Chile Paleta

Mango Chile Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Mango Paleta

Mango Paleta

$3.75

Melon/Cantaloupe Paleta

$3.75
Membrillo Paleta

Membrillo Paleta

$3.75

Nanche (Changunga) Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Orange N' Cream Paleta

Orange N' Cream Paleta

$3.75
Orange Sorbet Paleta

Orange Sorbet Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Pico De Gallo Paleta

Pico De Gallo Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Pineapple Chile Paleta

Pineapple Chile Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Pineapple Paleta

Pineapple Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Pistachio Paleta

Pistachio Paleta

$3.75

Pitaya Paleta

$3.75Out of stock
Plum Paleta

Plum Paleta

$3.75
Rum Raisin Paleta

Rum Raisin Paleta

$3.75
Strawberry I/C Paleta

Strawberry I/C Paleta

$3.75
Strawberry N' Cream Paleta

Strawberry N' Cream Paleta

$3.75
Strawberry Sorbet Paleta

Strawberry Sorbet Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Tamarindo Paleta

Tamarindo Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Tequila Paleta

$3.75

Vanilla Caramel Paleta

$3.75

Vanilla Paleta

$3.75

Walnut Paleta

$3.75

Watermelon Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Smoothies

Smoothie #1

$8.50+

Mango Juice, strawberries, banana and mango sorbet

Smoothie #2

$8.50+

Pineapple juice, banana, mango sorbet and strawberry sorbet

Smoothie #3

$8.50+

Fresh squeeze orange juice, strawberries, banana and blueberry yogurt

Smoothie #4

$8.50+

Fresh squeeze orange juice, banana, peach yogurt and mango sorbet

Milkshakes

Every milkshake is blended with a choice of any ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt topped with whipped cream

Small Milkshake

$8.50

Medium Milkshake

$9.50

Large Milkshake

$10.50

Extras

Bag of Cheetos Flamin' Hot Lime

$2.00

Bag of Churros de Maíz (Corn Sticks)

$4.50

Bag of Doraditas Chips

$2.00

Bag of Takis

$2.00

Bag of Tostitos

$2.00

Bottle of Cueritos (176oz/11lbs)

$30.00

Cup of Cueritos

$5.00+

Tamarind Stick

$0.25

Thermal Bag

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3080 Marlow Rd Suite A-1, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Directions

Gallery
Fruta image
Fruta image
Fruta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fruta - Santa Rosa Rincon Valley
orange starNo Reviews
52 Mission Circle Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Fru-ta Petaluma N. Mcdowell Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
279A N. McDowell Blvd. Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurantnext
Bouchon Bakery - Yountville
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Le Col Rouge
orange star4.0 • 316
1531 S Novato Blvd Novato, CA 94947
View restaurantnext
Milestone Provisions
orange star4.5 • 9
610 1st St, Suite #2 Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston