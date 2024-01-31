Macaronis and Martinos
58 East Main Street
Ashland, OR 97520
Food
ANTIPASTI
- Meatballs App$13.50
A blend of pork, beef, breadcrumbs, parmesan, topped with marinara, and more parmesan
- Brusch App$11.00
Marinated diced tomatoes, basil, and melted mozzarella on toasted sourdough slices
- Gar Toast App$8.50
Locally made sourdough bread toasted with our homemade garlic butter
- Saus and Pep App$14.00
Grilled Italian sausage with braised red and yellow peppers, caramelized onions, and grain mustard
- Scampi App$15.50
- Clams App$21.00
Fresh manila clams, leeks, sundried tomato, chili flakes, and white wine butter sauce
INSALATA - ZUPPA
PASTA
- Angel$16.00
- Carbonara$22.00
- Chicken Parm$22.00Out of stock
- Eggplant Parm$20.00
- Fettucini Alfredo$17.50
- Lasagna$19.00
- Linguine Diovolo$27.00
- Linguine Vongole$24.00
- Macaroni and Cheese$15.00
Tillamook Oregon sharp white cheddar with a crunchy panko crust
- Mediterranean$18.00
- Pollo Martino$22.00
- Ravioli$22.00
- Salciccia$20.00
- Spag Meatball$19.00
- Spag Bolognese$19.00
- Spag Sausage$19.00
- Spag Marinara$14.00
- Tortellini$22.00