Maxey's Café Menu

Grilled Hot Dog

$4.00

Maxey's Dog

$6.00

Pimento, Caramelized Onion, Bacon

Chicken Strips & Waffle Fries

$9.00

Smash Burger

$9.00+

1/4 Pound CAB Beef, White Cheddar, House Pickles, Black Pepper Mayo, Toasted Bun

Rueben

$13.00

House Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Marbled Rye

Rachel

$11.00

Turkey Breast, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Marbled Rye

Bologna Burger

$8.00

Thick Sliced Beef Bologna, House Pimento Cheese, Grilled Onions, Mustard, Mayo on a Toasted Bun

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Vermont White Cheddar, Onion Jack Cheese, Provolone, Grilled Sourdough

Summer Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Red Onions, Feta, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.00

House Chicken Salad, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Crackers

Italian Hoagie

$10.00

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Pepper Relish, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar

Maxey's Club

$10.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Caramelized Onion Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonaise

Horse & Buggy

$12.00

House Roast Beef, Horseradish Cheddar, Roasted Red Pepper, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Sauce

The Veg Wrap

$8.00

Roasted Broccoli, Chickpea, Red Onion, Feta, Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

Special - Hanover BLT

$8.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings - Small

$4.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings - Large

$6.00

Waffle Fries - Large

$3.50

Waffle Fries - Small

$2.50

Retail

Retail Snacks

Sweet 'N Salty Mix 8oz

$3.00

Peanut Butter 'N Dark Chocolate

$3.00

"Dirty" Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt Potato Chips 2oz

$2.00

"Dirty" Jalapeno Heat Potato Chips 2oz

$2.00

"Dirty" Sea Salted Potato Chips 2oz

$2.00

"Dirty" Sriracha Honey Potato Chips 2oz

$2.00

"Dirty" Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips 2oz

$2.00

"Dirty" Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips 2oz

$2.00

Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzel

$2.00

Uncle Jerry's Special Pretzels

$4.89

Uncle Jerry's Low Salt Pretzels

$4.89

Capital Chips Bites 3 oz bag

$4.50

Capital Chips 9 oz bag

$6.99

Three Sisters Cheese Straws

$5.00

Three Sisters Cheese Straws Jalapeno

$5.00

Retail Beverages

Coca-Cola 20 fl oz

$2.39

Diet Coca-Cola 20 fl oz

$2.39

Cherry Coca-Cola 20 fl oz

$2.39

Zero Sugar Coca-Cola 20 fl oz

$2.39

Sprite Lemon Lime 20 fl oz

$2.39

Orange Fanta 20 fl oz

$2.39

Barq's Root Beer 20 fl oz

$2.39

Minute Maid Lemonade 20 fl oz

$2.39

Minute Maid Fruit Punch 20 fl oz

$2.39

Dasani Water 20 fl oz

$2.39

Smart Water 20 fl oz

$2.49

Monster Energy 16 fl oz

$3.00

Monster Energy Zero Ultra 16 fl oz

$3.00

Monster Energy Zero Sugar 16 fl oz

$3.00

Body Armor Fruit Punch 16 fl oz

$3.00

Body Armor Strawberry Banana 16 fl oz

$3.00

Aquafina Water 20 fl oz

$2.39

Celsius Sparkling Kiwi Guava 12 fl oz

$3.49

Celsius Sparkling Orange 12 fl oz

$3.49

Celsius Sparkling Watermelon 12 fl oz

$3.49

Celsius Sparkling White Peach Vibe 12 fl oz

$3.49

Celsius Sparkling Wild Berry 12 fl oz

$3.49

Crush Orange 20 fl oz

$2.39

Diet Dr Pepper 20 fl oz

$2.39

Diet Moutain Dew 20 fl oz

$2.39

Diet Pepsi 20 fl oz

$2.39

Dr Pepper & Cream Soda 20fl oz

$2.39

DR Pepper 20 fl oz

$2.39

Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream 20 fl oz

$2.39

Gatorade Cool Blue 28 fl oz

$3.39

Gatorade Frost Glacier Freeze 28 fl oz

$3.39

Gatorade Fruit Punch 28 FL oz

$3.39

Gatorade Lemon Lime 28 fl oz

$3.39

Gatorade Orange 28 fl oz

$3.39

LifeWtr 20 fl oz

$2.49

Mountain Dew 20 fl oz

$2.39

Mountain Dew Can 16 fl oz

$2.00

Mountain Dew Kickstart Orange Citrus Can 16 fl oz

$2.00

Mountain Dew Kickstart Pineapple Orange Mango Can 16 fl oz

$2.00

Mountain Dew Voltage 20 fl oz

$2.39

Pepsi 20 fl oz

$2.39

Pepsi Can 16 fl oz

$2.00

Pepsi Wild Cherry 20 fl oz

$2.39

Propel Berry 16.9 fl oz

$2.00

Propel Berry 20 fl oz

$2.39

Propel Kiwi Berry 20 fl oz

$2.39

Propel Kiwi Strawberry 16.9 fl oz

$2.00

Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Tea 18.5 fl oz

$2.75

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea 18.5 fl oz

$2.75

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea 18.5 fl oz

$2.75

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea 18.5 fl

$2.75

Schweppes Ginger Ale 20fl oz

$2.39

Starbucks Frappuccino Caramel 13.7 fl oz

$3.69

Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla 13.7 fl oz

$3.69

Tropicana Apple 12 fl oz

$2.75

Tropicana Grape 12 fl oz

$2.75

Tropicana No Pulp 12 fl oz

$2.75

Tropicana Some Pulp 12 fl oz

$2.75

Celsius Tropical Vibe 12 fl oz

$3.25

Natalie's Carrot & Ginger Juice 16oz

$5.25

Natalie's Orange Beet Juice 16oz

$4.75

Natalie's Orange Juice 8oz

$2.49

Black Rifle Coffee Espresso with Cream 12oz can

$3.25

Black Rifle Coffee Espresso Mocha 12oz can

$3.25

Black Rifle Coffee Vanilla Bomb 15oz can

$3.50

Counter Drinks

Maxey's Homemade

Cup of Coffee

$1.50

Cup of Sweet Tea

$1.50

Cup of Unsweetened Tea

$1.50