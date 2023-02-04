NAPA Kitchen and Wine

Restaurant info

Enjoy West Coast-style selections in a sophisticated environment with a wine focus. An emphasis on fresh seafood, steaks, chops, salads, sushi, and bowls that encompass both Asian-inspired flavors as well as Southwest influences that typify the fresh flavors found in West Coast cuisine. Our carefully curated wine list will have a strong focus on California producers. Our large wine tasting bar and display area will feature an elevated wine-by-the-glass program.

Website