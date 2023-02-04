NAPA Kitchen and Wine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy West Coast-style selections in a sophisticated environment with a wine focus. An emphasis on fresh seafood, steaks, chops, salads, sushi, and bowls that encompass both Asian-inspired flavors as well as Southwest influences that typify the fresh flavors found in West Coast cuisine. Our carefully curated wine list will have a strong focus on California producers. Our large wine tasting bar and display area will feature an elevated wine-by-the-glass program.
Location
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian, VA 23113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Shaved Duck Restaurant - Midlothian, VA
4.5 • 859
15408 Wc Commons Way Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurant
Four Seasons - 14320 Winterview Parkway
No Reviews
14320 Winter View Parkway Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurant
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurant
Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian
No Reviews
1101 Winterfield Xing Midlothian, VA 23114
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Midlothian
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurant
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurant