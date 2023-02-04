Restaurant header imageView gallery

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

review star

No reviews yet

15825 WC Main Street

Midlothian, VA 23113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
NAPA Burger
Kid's Pizza

Starters

Basket of Bread

Basket of Bread

$6.00

Multigrain focaccia / olive oil / sea salt / sundried tomato tapenade / whipped butter / VGO DFO

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Sea salt / paprika lemon aioli / GF VGO DF

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Blistered shishito peppers / cured meats / variety of cheeses / marinated feta / fig jam / flatbread / GFO VGO / contains nuts

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Lightly dusted pepperoncini / fresno chilies / spicy tomato sauce / DF

Fried Goat Cheese

Fried Goat Cheese

$14.00

Panko crusted goat cheese / grilled figs / balsamic glaze / honey / V

Green Curry Mussels

Green Curry Mussels

$15.00

Spicy Thai curry / toasted ciabatta / tomatoes / GFO DF

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Crispy dough / tomato / mozzarella / fresh basil / pizza sauce / balsamic reduction glaze / VGO GFO

Rustico Pizza

$14.00

Pear / goat cheese / prosciutto / walnut / balsamic glaze / GFO

Tuna Wonton Nachos

Tuna Wonton Nachos

$15.00

Togarashi seared tuna* / wonton chips / wasabi crema / avocado / scallions / DF

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

House greens / toasted almonds / slow roasted tomatoes / cucumber / heart of palm / lemon vinaigrette / VG GF

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine / house made focaccia croutons / parmesan / local cherry tomatoes / Caesar dressing / GFO

Beet + Burrata Salad

Beet + Burrata Salad

$12.00

Heirloom tomatoes / burrata / basil oil / greens / balsamic glaze / V GF

California Cobb Salad

California Cobb Salad

$16.00

Strawberries / feta / cucumber / bacon / kale / hard-boiled egg / avocado / crispy corn / balsamic vinaigrette / VGO GF DFO

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Bacon / red onion / local cherry tomatoes / buttermilk blue cheese dressing / VO GF

Salads with Protein

House Salad - Entree

House Salad - Entree

$7.00

House greens / toasted almonds / slow roasted tomatoes / cucumber / heart of palm / lemon vinaigrette / VG GF

Caesar Salad - Entree

Caesar Salad - Entree

$7.00

Romaine / house made focaccia croutons / parmesan / local cherry tomatoes / Caesar dressing / GFO

Beet + Burrata Salad - Entree

Beet + Burrata Salad - Entree

$12.00

Heirloom tomatoes / burrata / basil oil / greens / balsamic glaze / V GF

California Cobb - Entree

California Cobb - Entree

$16.00

Strawberries / feta / cucumber / bacon / kale / hard-boiled egg / avocado / crispy corn / balsamic vinaigrette / VGO GF DFO

Wedge Salad - Entree

Wedge Salad - Entree

$10.00

Bacon / red onion / local cherry tomatoes / buttermilk blue cheese dressing / VO GF

Dinner Salmon Salad - Entree

Dinner Salmon Salad - Entree

$23.00

Spring mix / red onion / slow roasted tomatoes / feta / cucumber / avocado / balsamic vinaigrette dressing / DFO GF

Sushi & Oysters

Chorizo Roasted Oysters

Chorizo Roasted Oysters

$15.00+Out of stock

3 Hands Haven Gold (VA) oysters* / chili oil / GF

Raw Oysters

Raw Oysters

$14.00+

3 Hands Haven Gold (VA) oysters* / mignonette / granita

Rockefeller Oysters

Rockefeller Oysters

$16.00+

3 Hands Haven Gold (VA) oysters* / spinach / bacon / parsley

Buddha Roll

Buddha Roll

$9.00

Asian pear / sweet potato / blue cheese / green onion / fresno chili / VGO GF

Cobra Roll

Cobra Roll

$16.00

Lump crab meat / avocado / cucumber / tobiko / eel sauce / spicy aioli / cilantro

Lotus Roll

$9.00
Miyagi Roll

Miyagi Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura / tuna* / avocado / Acevichado sauce / DF

Paradise Roll

$14.00

Salmon* / cucumber / green onion / tobiko / eel sauce / GF DF

Sensei Roll

Sensei Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna* / cream cheese / crunch / scallions / sweet soy

Handhelds

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Fresh lobster / toasted bun / tarragon / lemon / fries / GFO

NAPA Burger

NAPA Burger

$16.00

8 oz. burger* / crispy onion ring / monterey jack / mustard / mayonnaise / bibb lettuce / avocado / fries / GFO DFO

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$16.00

Double patty / sesame seed bun / American cheese / lettuce / pickles / grilled onions / grilled mushrooms / mustard / mayonnaise / fries / GFO DFO

Vegan Burger

$16.00

Impossible® patty / Unmoo vegan jalapeño cheese / bibb lettuce / avocado relish / fries / GF VG

Entrees

16 oz. Ribeye

16 oz. Ribeye

$48.00

Goat cheese whipped potatoes / braised bok choy / béarnaise demi / GF

Churrasco Steak

Churrasco Steak

$24.00

Marinated Allen Brothers® flank steak* / crispy herb fried potatoes / elote / chimichurri / GF DFO

Pan Seared Chicken

Pan Seared Chicken

$20.00

Local / organic / crispy skin airline breast / farro risotto / mushroom / spinach / white wine velouté sauce

Filet

Filet

$34.00

Allen Brothers® filet* / Maitre d'Hotel / charred broccolini / goat cheese whipped potatoes / GF

Short Rib Gnocchi

Short Rib Gnocchi

$25.00

Potato gnocchi / house braised beef / parmesan

Crab Crusted Flounder

$24.00

Miso beurre blanc / goat cheese whipped potatoes / steamed spinach

Dynamite Salmon

Dynamite Salmon

$26.00

Spicy aioli / scallion / sesame rice / marinated cucumbers / GF DF

Cacio E Pepe

Cacio E Pepe

$19.00

Bucatini / black pepper / parmesan / truffles / cream / exotic mushrooms / V

Hibachi Steak Fried Rice

Hibachi Steak Fried Rice

$25.00

Wok fried rice / flat iron steak / carrots / scallions / egg / sweet soy / ginger / yum yum / VO

Primavera

Primavera

$19.00

Penne / olive oil / lemon juice / seasonal vegetables / Italian seasonings / parmesan / GFO VGO

Desserts

Bourbon-Caramel Cheesecake Bars

Bourbon-Caramel Cheesecake Bars

$8.00

Graham cracker crust / rich cream cheese filling / bourbon caramel sauce / V

Mile 1/2 High Carrot Cake

Mile 1/2 High Carrot Cake

$17.00

Locally made / perfect for sharing / contains nuts

Mochi Donuts

Mochi Donuts

$9.00

White chocolate matcha dipping sauce / V GF

Pineapple Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Encased in pineapple / brown sugar / V GF

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Locally made / pumpkin pie / VG GF / contains coconut

Snickers Cake

$10.00

Locally made / salted caramel / chocolate / peanut butter / GF VG / contains nuts and coconut

Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Locally made / Gelati Celesti "Just Ask" ice cream / caramel / whipped cream

Coconut Ripieno

$10.00Out of stock

Coconut sorbet / toasted coconut / chocolate tuile / GF

Lemon Crostata

$10.00Out of stock

Raspberry coulis / Gelati Celesti dairy-free vanilla ice cream / VG

Mile 1/2 High Chocolate Cake

$17.00Out of stock
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

Kids

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chicken tenders / fries

Kid's Fried Shrimp

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Breaded shrimp / fries

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$9.00

Crispy crust / mozzarella / tomato sauce / VO+ GFO

Kid's Smash Burger

Kid's Smash Burger

$9.00

Sesame seed bun / cheese / fries GFO DFO

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Bucatini pasta / tomato sauce / all beef meatballs

Specials

Ahi Tuna Poke

$12.00Out of stock

Sashimi grade tuna / scallions / sesame seeds / poke / wontons / DF

Beet Carpaccio

$12.00Out of stock

Ceviche

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp / scallops / cilantro / fresh lime juice / avocado / corn tortilla chips / DF

Charred Edamame

$8.00Out of stock

Sesame oil / soy / chili flakes / GF VG

Heirloom Tomato Stack

Heirloom Tomato Stack

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh tomatoes / goat cheese / feta / herbs / basil oil / balsamic / grilled crostini / GFO

Hamachi Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Yellowfin / ponzu / grilled lemon / jalapeno / GF DF

Mama Sorrentino's Meatballs

Mama Sorrentino's Meatballs

$11.00

House made / beef and pork / red sauce / ricotta / mozzarella / basil / grilled garlic crostini / GFO

Roasted Parmesan Oysters

$15.00+

3 Hands Haven Gold (VA) oysters / Maitre d'Hotel / panko / parmesan / GFO

Bleu Cheeseburger

$18.00

8 oz. Clint's Cattle prime Wagyu beef* / gorgonzola stuffed / lettuce / caramelized onions / bacon jam /fries / GFO

Shrimp Scampi Risotto

Shrimp Scampi Risotto

$21.00

Seared jumbo shrimp / creamy risotto / scampi sauce / fried garlic

Asian Black Bass

$28.00Out of stock

Fresh bass / seasonal roasted vegetables / ginger soy sauce

Bison Burger

$18.00Out of stock

6 oz. / truffle mayonnaise / wild mushrooms / caramelized onions / gruyere / GFO

Steak Frites

$26.00Out of stock

Grilled steak / truffle fries / demi béarnaise / GF

Wagyu NY Strip

$42.00Out of stock

14 oz. Clint's Cattle prime Wagyu* / Maire d'Hotel / charred broccolini / goat cheese whipped potatoes / GF

Wagyu Ribeye

$62.00Out of stock

16 oz. Clint's Cattle prime Wagyu beef* / Maitre d'Hotel / steamed spinach / cauliflower puree

Crab Cakes

$32.00Out of stock

Jumbo lump crab meat / fried green tomatoes / summer squash salad / tomato brandy remoulade

Wine Education Series

$36.00

N/A Beverages

Cold Beverage To Go

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Cinnamon Apple Spritzer

$6.00Out of stock

Virgin Mojito

$6.00Out of stock

Reserve Wine

Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve

$95.00

Collosorbo Brunello di Montalcino

$85.00

Double Diamond by Shrader Cellars

$120.00Out of stock

Overture Red Blend

$190.00

Pauillac Red Blend by Chateau Latour

$180.00

Robert Mondavi The Estates Cab

$105.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy West Coast-style selections in a sophisticated environment with a wine focus. An emphasis on fresh seafood, steaks, chops, salads, sushi, and bowls that encompass both Asian-inspired flavors as well as Southwest influences that typify the fresh flavors found in West Coast cuisine. Our carefully curated wine list will have a strong focus on California producers. Our large wine tasting bar and display area will feature an elevated wine-by-the-glass program.

Website

Location

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sedona Taphouse - Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Shaved Duck Restaurant - Midlothian, VA
orange star4.5 • 859
15408 Wc Commons Way Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Four Seasons - 14320 Winterview Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
14320 Winter View Parkway Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Winterfield Xing Midlothian, VA 23114
View restaurantnext
Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
orange star4.5 • 272
600 Founders Bridge Blvd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midlothian

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2,145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
orange star4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 916
4824 Market Square Ln Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midlothian
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston