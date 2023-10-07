Restaurant info

Originally opened in 1992, this neighborhood pub moved into new digs across the street in 2017, and it was worth the trip! The sprawling – but somehow still cozy – space accommodates our busy neighborhood and 40 taps filled with handcrafted beers and ciders. A propeller tops the bar “roof” and nose cones hang from the ceiling, remnants of the area’s aeronautic past. For sports fans, plenty of TVs dot the walls to catch the big games, and fireplaces indoors and out encourage lingering over beer and cocktails.

