Starters

$17.50

Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$16.25

Cheese & ale fondue.

Scooby Snacks

$13.50

Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!

Truffle Fries - Small

$13.25

Black garlic aioli.

Truffle Fries - Large

$19.25

Black garlic aioli.

Tsunami Tuna Poke

$12.50

Spicy ahi poke with seasoned wonton chips.

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

$12.50

Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.

Cajun Tots - Small

$11.00

Peppercorn ranch.

Cajun Tots - Large

$16.00

Peppercorn ranch.

McMenamins Fries - Small

$11.00

Mystic 18 sauce.

McMenamins Fries - Large

$16.00

Mystic 18 sauce.

Garlic-Parmesan Knots - Full

$9.50

Served with zesty tomato sauce.

Good Honest Soup - Cup

$7.00

Scratch made daily with saltines.

Good Honest Soup - Bowl

$8.00

Scratch made daily with saltines.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza - Small

$11.75

The traditional favorite!

Cheese Pizza - Large

$28.00

The traditional favorite!

Pepperoni Pizza - Small

$13.75

The traditional favorite!

Pepperoni Pizza - Large

$32.50

The traditional favorite!

Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small

$18.25

Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce.

Hammerhead BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large

$43.00

Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce.

Tropical Storm Pizza - Small

$16.75

Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.

Tropical Storm Pizza - Large

$39.50

Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.

The Omnivore Pizza - Small

$16.75

Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.

The Omnivore Pizza - Large

$39.50

Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.

Margherita Pizza - Small

$15.25

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.

Margherita Pizza - Large

$36.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.

Communicator Pizza - Small

$14.00

Mushroom, onion, red & green bell peppers, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.

Communicator Pizza - Large

$33.00

Mushroom, onion, red & green bell peppers, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses.

Greens

Aztec - Half

$11.75

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.

Aztec - Full

$18.00

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.

Apollo's Greek - Half

$11.00
Apollo's Greek - Full

$16.75

Country olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, marinated red onion, bell peppers, romaine, Black Rabbit Red vinaigrette.

Hail! Caesar - Half

$11.00

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Hail! Caesar - Full

$16.75

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Brewer's - Half

$10.00

Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.

Brewer's - Full

$15.25

Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.

Pub Green - Half

$9.50

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.

Pub Green - Full

$14.50

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.

Burgers

The Regular Burger

$16.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.

Cheeseburger

$17.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.

JR's Jumbo Deluxe Burger

$19.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.

Captain Neon Burger

$18.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.

Dungeon Burger

$18.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.

Communication Breakdown Burger

$18.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.

Expedition Elk Burger

$26.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, coffee-bacon jam, black garlic aioli & white cheddar.

Mystic 18 Burger

$18.75

Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.

Hammerhead Garden Burger

$16.00

Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.

Sandwiches

Red Eye BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$24.00

Thinly sliced smoked beef brisket, Red Eye BBQ sauce, buttermilk coleslaw & Dark Star mayo on a toasted hoagie with your choice of fries or tots.

Hammerhead Cheesesteak

$22.00

Shaved rib eye, pickled pepper mix, grilled onions, cheese & ale sauce on a roll.

El Diablo

$21.00

Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.

The 19th Hole

$20.50

Grilled turkey, bacon, white cheddar, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a roll.

Grateful Veg

$17.50

Grilled Portobello mushroom cap, vegan roasted red pepper aioli, Freya's live carrot-gionger slaw, red onion & tomato on a bun

Vintner's Turkey - Half

$11.50

Roasted turkey, cherry-syrah chutney, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & black garlic aioli on rustic bread.

Vintner's Turkey - Full

$18.75

Roasted turkey, cherry-syrah chutney, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & black garlic aioli on rustic bread.

Specialties

Brewmaster's Steak Bites

$25.00

Ale-marinated steak bites, cheese & ale fondue, fries.

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

$21.50

Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

$24.50

Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.

Ragin' Cajun Ahi Soft Tacos

$23.50

Seared ahi, cabbage-carrot slaw, chipotle crema, mango pico de gallo, cilantro, onion & jalapeno in warm flour tortilla.

Electric Seoul Steak Tacos

$21.00

Shaved ribeye, Korean BBQ sauce, kimchi slaw, green onion, ginger & garlic in warm flour tortillas served with spiced tortilla chips

Seasonal Specials

Shakedown Street Fries - Small

$10.25

Garlic oil, Parmesan, parsley.

Shakedown Street Fries - Large

$15.25

Garlic oil, Parmesan, parsley.

Ruby's Brewer Salad - Small

$12.00

Mixed lettuces, goat cheese, fresh raspberries, hazelnuts, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.

Ruby's Brewer Salad - Large

$18.25

Mixed lettuces, goat cheese, fresh raspberries, hazelnuts, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette.

Hogshead BBQ Salmon Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Wild-caught salmon patty basted with Hogshead-mustard BBQ sauce, grilled onions, avocado & spicy tartar sauce on a bun with your choice of fries or tots.

Gaucho Steak Soft Tacos

$22.75Out of stock

Grilled peppers & onion, asada mojo shaved rib eye, jicama-radish curtido, chimichurri sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño.

Smokin Pineapple Express Pizza - Small

$16.75Out of stock

Chipotle cream sauce, chorizo, jalapeño, pineapple, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses

Smokin Pineapple Express Pizza - Large

$39.50Out of stock

Chipotle cream sauce, chorizo, jalapeño, pineapple, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses

Sweets

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole

$11.50

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry.

Frank Apple-Pecan Cake

$12.50Out of stock

Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please.

Lilikoi-Coconut Tart - Whole

$11.50

Tropical passionfruit custard, coconut shortdough, whipped cream & strawberries

Lilikoi-Coconut Tart - Half

$7.75

Tropical passionfruit custard, coconut shortdough, whipped cream & strawberries

Northwest Berry Bar - Whole

$11.00

Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry sauce & vanilla bean ice cream.

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Whole

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Whole

$11.00

Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream.

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Half

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Half

$7.50

Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream.

Ruby's Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole

Ruby's Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole

$11.50

Ruby-raspberry sauce, raspberry cheesecake & whipped cream.

Kid's Menu

Freya's Garden

$6.00

Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks.

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.50
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00
Little Dipper Fish & Chips

$9.75

Fries & tartar sauce.

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger

$8.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Pocket Hercules Cheeseburger Duo

$11.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Scooby Snack Attack

$8.00

Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch.

Sister Moon Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Cheddar cheese on grilled bread.

Turkey Lurkey Slider

$8.50

Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun.

Wee Rabbit Salad

$5.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch.

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.75
Decaf Coffee

$3.75
Milk

$4.00
Small Real Apple Cider

$3.00
Large Real Apple Cider

$5.25
Cranberry Juice

$5.25
Small Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00
Large Fresh Orange Juice

$6.50
To Go Soda

$3.00

Kid's Soda Pop

$2.75

Kid's Real Apple Cider

$3.25

Kid's Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Kid's Roy Rogers

$3.25

Kid's Shirley Temple

$3.25

Kid's Milk

$2.75

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Kid's Lemonade

$2.75