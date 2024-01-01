Restaurant info

Wander downriver from Kalama Harbor Lodge to the Cove Bar and you may find yourself in thrall of tales of local lumberjacks, seafaring nomads and parts unknown – but don’t let the siren’s song distract you. There’s more to this place… The Jerry Garcia Band concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion in September 1989 may be one of their greatest live performances of all time. A seamless blend of rock, reggae, R&B and gospel, the show spanned two days and covered songs like Peter Tosh’s “Stop That Train” and Charles Johnson’s “My Sisters and Brothers.” Inspired by the show and its incredible song list, equally incredible paintings by Myrna Yoder, Eona Skelton, Lillian Ripley and Cleo Hehn anchor the Cove’s game rooms and upstairs event spaces to its perch on the banks of the Columbia River.

Website