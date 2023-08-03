Restaurant info

Built in 1905 as the National Cash Register Company's exhibit hall for Portland's Lewis and Clark Exposition, this spectacular building was barged down the Willamette River after the expo to its current location, where subsequent incarnations included a Lutheran church, an American Legion post, a bingo parlor and a home for Gypsy wakes. The ever-evolving domed structure was later reinvented as Duffy's Irish Pub and finally, St. Johns Theater & Pub. And here we are! Friends and families are welcome today to enjoy a casual meal, either indoors or out.

