Restaurant header imageView gallery

MCVEYTOWN OIP 1 John St.

review star

No reviews yet

1 John Street

Mc Veytown, PA 17051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Sub
Cheese Cubes
French Fries

Appetizer

Fried Pickles

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

6 Mozzarella stick with marinara sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.00

Broccoli Poppers

$6.00

Garlic Bread w/cheese

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Cheesesteak Fries

$8.00

Cheese Cubes

$6.00

Loaf of Bread

$2.00

6 Bone-In Wings

$7.00

1/2 lb Boneless Wings

$7.00

12 Bone-In Wings

$13.00

1 lb Boneless Wings

$13.00

Meatballs

$7.00

6 - 1oz meatballs tossed in your favorite sauce

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken with tomato, onion, pepperoni, hot peppers and cheese

Chicken Plank Salad

$10.00

Chicken plank with tomato, onion, hot peppers, pepperoni and cheese

Buffalo Plank Salad

$10.00

Buffalo chicken with tomato, hot peppers, pepperoni, onion and cheese

Chef Salad

$10.00

Meats, tomato, onion, pepperoni, hot peppers and cheese

Steak Salad

$12.00

Made with Flat Iron Steak with tomato, onion,pepperoni, hot peppers and cheese

Toss Salad

$5.00

Tomato, onion

Side Toss Salad

$3.00

Smaller portion toss salad for a side

Cold Subs

Italian Sub

$7.00

Salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar and seasoning

Turkey Sub

$8.00

Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar and seasoning

Combo Sub

$9.00

Turkey, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar and seasoning

Veggie Sub

$6.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar and seasoning

Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.00

Pizza

Pizza by the Slice

$2.00

Medium Cheese

$11.00

Large Cheese

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Specialty Pizza

$18.00

Ranch as the sauce, topped with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Specialty Pizza

$18.00

BBQ as the sauce, topped with grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, Monterey and cheddar cheeses

All Meat Specialty Pizza

$18.00

Meatballs, bacon, pepperoni, ham and sausage

Cauliflower pizza

$12.00

10 inch cauliflower crust

Hot Subs

New Steak Sub

$8.00

Steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mozzarella cheese

Steak Special Sub

$9.00

Steak, grilled onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & sauce

Steak Regular Sub

$9.00

Steam, grilled onion, mozzarella cheese & sauce

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & provolone cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$8.00

Meatball, sauce & mozzarella cheese

Sausage, Peppers & Onion Sub

$8.00

W/ mozzarella cheese & sauce

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$8.00

W/ lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo % mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Sub

$8.00

BBQ sauce, lettuce, onions, pickles & provolone cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.00

Crispy chicken w/ mozzarella cheese & sauce

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.00

W/ lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & provolone

New Fried Ham Sub

$7.00

W/ lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & mozzarella cheese

Fried Ham Sub

$7.00

W/ grilled onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & sauce

Chicken Plank Sub

$8.00

W/ lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken Plank Sub

$8.00

W/ lettuce, tomato, onion & provolone cheese

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$8.00

Sausage, sauce & mozzarella cheese

Stromboli

Regular Stromboli

$9.00+

Ham, sausage, pepperoni

Special Stromboli

$10.00+

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushroom

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$11.00+

Steak and cheese

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.75+

Marinara Sauce

$0.75+

Nacho Cheese

$0.75+

Dinners

Spaghetti

$12.00

Penne pasta

$12.00

Bacio Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Chicken Parmigiana w/ Spaghetti

$9.00+

Stuffed Shells (4)

$7.00+

Sausage Platter

$11.00

4pc Chicken Tenders w\ fries

$12.00

Drinks

20 oz. Fountain

$2.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mtn Dew, Dr Pepper, Sierra Mist, Rootbeer, Orange Crush, Fruit Punch available

Coffee

$1.50

Milkshake

$5.00

Chocolate and Vanilla available

Bottle soda

$2.25

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and Mtn Dew available

Bottle Water

$1.50

Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea and Unsweet Tea available

2 liter

$2.99

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi available

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Creamsicle Float

$5.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Nov special

$0.99

Drink special is only valid with any large pizza

Kids Menu

Kids 2pc Chicken w/ Fries

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ 1 Meatball

$6.00

Kids Slice of Plain Pizza w/ Fries

$4.00

Kids 2 Stuffed Shells

$7.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Chips

Bags

$0.99+

Desserts

Tiràmisu

$5.00

Canoli

$2.00

2 scoop of vanilla ice cream

$3.50

2 scoop of Chocolate ice cream

$3.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Pizza

Pizza by the Slice - Plain

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 John Street, Mc Veytown, PA 17051

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic
Map
More near Mc Veytown
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
State College
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston