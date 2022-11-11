- Home
MCVEYTOWN OIP 1 John St.
No reviews yet
1 John Street
Mc Veytown, PA 17051
Popular Items
Appetizer
Fried Pickles
French Fries
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Mozzarella stick with marinara sauce
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Cauliflower
Broccoli Poppers
Garlic Bread w/cheese
Cheese Fries
Cheesesteak Fries
Cheese Cubes
Loaf of Bread
6 Bone-In Wings
1/2 lb Boneless Wings
12 Bone-In Wings
1 lb Boneless Wings
Meatballs
6 - 1oz meatballs tossed in your favorite sauce
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with tomato, onion, pepperoni, hot peppers and cheese
Chicken Plank Salad
Chicken plank with tomato, onion, hot peppers, pepperoni and cheese
Buffalo Plank Salad
Buffalo chicken with tomato, hot peppers, pepperoni, onion and cheese
Chef Salad
Meats, tomato, onion, pepperoni, hot peppers and cheese
Steak Salad
Made with Flat Iron Steak with tomato, onion,pepperoni, hot peppers and cheese
Toss Salad
Tomato, onion
Side Toss Salad
Smaller portion toss salad for a side
Cold Subs
Italian Sub
Salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar and seasoning
Turkey Sub
Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar and seasoning
Combo Sub
Turkey, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar and seasoning
Veggie Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar and seasoning
Ham and Cheese Sub
Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Medium Cheese
Large Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Specialty Pizza
Ranch as the sauce, topped with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken Specialty Pizza
BBQ as the sauce, topped with grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, Monterey and cheddar cheeses
All Meat Specialty Pizza
Meatballs, bacon, pepperoni, ham and sausage
Cauliflower pizza
10 inch cauliflower crust
Hot Subs
New Steak Sub
Steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mozzarella cheese
Steak Special Sub
Steak, grilled onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & sauce
Steak Regular Sub
Steam, grilled onion, mozzarella cheese & sauce
Cheeseburger Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & provolone cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Meatball, sauce & mozzarella cheese
Sausage, Peppers & Onion Sub
W/ mozzarella cheese & sauce
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
W/ lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo % mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken Sub
BBQ sauce, lettuce, onions, pickles & provolone cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Crispy chicken w/ mozzarella cheese & sauce
Grilled Chicken Sub
W/ lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & provolone
New Fried Ham Sub
W/ lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & mozzarella cheese
Fried Ham Sub
W/ grilled onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & sauce
Chicken Plank Sub
W/ lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & provolone cheese
Buffalo Chicken Plank Sub
W/ lettuce, tomato, onion & provolone cheese
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Sausage, sauce & mozzarella cheese
Stromboli
Dinners
Drinks
20 oz. Fountain
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mtn Dew, Dr Pepper, Sierra Mist, Rootbeer, Orange Crush, Fruit Punch available
Coffee
Milkshake
Chocolate and Vanilla available
Bottle soda
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and Mtn Dew available
Bottle Water
Tea
Sweet Tea and Unsweet Tea available
2 liter
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi available
Root Beer Float
Creamsicle Float
Gatorade
Nov special
Drink special is only valid with any large pizza
Kids Menu
Chips
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1 John Street, Mc Veytown, PA 17051