- Home
- /
- Palm Beach Gardens
- /
- Vegan
- /
- Meraki Juice Kitchen-PBG - 4550 Donald Ross Rd Ste 105
Meraki Juice Kitchen-PBG 4550 Donald Ross Rd Ste 105
No reviews yet
4550 Donald Ross Rd Ste 105
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast All Day
- Avocado Toast$9.50
Avocado, lemon, cucumber, tomato, olive oil, salt, pepper
- Meraki Bagel$9.50
Cashew cream cheeze, sliced avocado, cucumber, tomato, olive oil, salt, pepper
- Waffle$13.50
GF Waffle served with berries, vanilla cashew cream & maple syrup
- Meraki Acai bowl$12.00
Blended Acai, GF granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries, agave, shredded coconut, goji berries
- Cacao Crunch Bowl$13.00
Blended Acai, GF granola, super food seed mix, strawberries, blueberries, agave, chocolate sauce, cacao nibs
- Chicken n Waffles$16.95
Belgian style GF waffle, served with "Fried Chicken" oyster mushrooms, maple syrup, spicy NYC sauce
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Just Egg, red peppers, Beyond Sausage, potatoes, cashew cheese, GF Tortilla
Starters
- Guacamole + Chips$8.50
served with pico de gallo
- Nachos$12.50
Organic tortilla chips, beans, guacamole, pico de Gallo, onions, mushrooms, peppers, cashew cheese, mole, cilantro
- Soup of the Day$6.50
Chef's Selection, changes daily.
- Tacos$8.00+
GF vegetable tortilla, spicy walnut mix, romaine, cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, cashew cheese
Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.50
chopped romaine, brazil nut parmesan, GF croutons + cashew caesar dressing
- Florida Chopped Salad$14.50
- Kale Caesar Salad$12.50
kale, romaine, avocado, brazil nut parmesan, GF croutons, cashew caesar dressing
- Taco Salad$12.50
romaine, pinto beans, corn, celery, red peppers, chipotle nut mix, macadamia cheddar, cilantro, cashew cheese, nyc sauce
- Side Caesar$4.99
- Side Kale Salad$4.99
Handhelds
- Avocado Sandwich$14.50
avocado, romaine, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, cashew cheese, zucchini bacon, balsamic dressing, on multigrain, it is served on GF bread or GF wrap
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.50
house made tuna salad, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, cashew cheese, it is served on GF bread or GF wrap
- Cali Burger$16.00
beyond burger, smoked gouda, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, spinach, cashew cheese, dijon mustard on a GF bun
- Burrito$12.50
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.50
House made 'Chicken' (GF fried oyster mushrooms), chopped romaine, brazil nut parmesan + cashew caesar dressing in our GF Wrap
Bowls
- Power Bowl$13.50
Most Popular! sautéed vegetables, black beans, bok choy + carrots, avocado, chickpeas, cilantro, teriyaki, spicy nyc sauce + cashew cheese, served with cilantro rice or quinoa
- Mexican Grain Bowl$13.50
black beans, mushrooms, onions, peppers, romaine, cabbage, hot peppers, guacamole, pico de gallo, cashew cheese, mole, cilantro, tortilla chips, served with cilantro rice or quinoa
- Coconut Curry$13.50
carrots, red peppers, celery, onions, chick peas, curry spices, coconut milk, served with cilantro rice or quinoa
Grab & Go
- Avocado BBQ Wrap$12.50
Green collard leaf, romaine, avocado, spicy walnut mix, red peppers, red cabbage, cashew cheeze & spicy nyc sauce
- Thai Wrap$12.50
Green collard leaf, almond pate, romaine, mango, carrots, red pepper, red cabbage, almond ginger dipping sauce
- Veggie Spring Rolls$9.00
Rice paper, romaine, carrots, beets, cashew cheese, almond paste, rolled and served with almond thai dipping sauce.
- Cuban Sandwich$10.00
gluten free bun, jackfruit, mushrooms, rosemary, house made pickles, vegan cheese
- Jackfruit Empanada$10.00
GF empanada with a BBQ jackfruit and mushroom filling, served with chipotle aioli.
- Tuna Salad Pint$12.00
house made plant based 'tuna salad'
- Guacamole Pint$12.00
house made guacamole
- Curry Quart$12.95
- Soup Quart$11.95
- Gluten Free Bread Loaf$10.50
- Garlic Knots$9.95
gluten free with marinara dipping sauce
- Margherita Pizza$9.00
- Buffalo Caul Pizza$9.00
- Veggie Sausage Pizza$9.00
Fruit Juices
- Passion$11.00
Most popular! pineapple, strawberry, pear, apple, orange, ginger, trace minerals
- Coco Blue$11.00
Coconut water, lime, blue spirulina, trace minerals
- Mango Magic$11.00
mango, passion fruit, orange, h2o
- Lemonade$5.95
lemon, h20, light agave
- Energy$11.00
Beet, apple, carrot, lemon
- Ginger-Aid$11.00
Ginger, lemon, light agave, h2o
- Hydrate$11.00
Coconut Water, stawberry, lemon, orange, agave, trace minerals
- Pineapple Heaven$11.00
pineapple, coconut water, lime, trace minearls
Green Juices
- Abundance$11.00
cucumber, romaine, chard, kale, pear, ginger, lime
- Bright$11.00
pineapple, fennel, apple, lemon, lime, ginger, kale, cilantro
- Clarity$11.00
cucumber, romaine, spinach, parsley, chard
- Gratitude$11.00
celery, romaine, spinach, parsley, kale, apple, grapefruit, lemon, mint
- Vitality$11.00
cucumber, pineapple, aloe, kale, lemon, ginger
Shots
Cleanse
- Fresh Start 1 Day$65.00
Curated by Nutritionist Jen Van Horn, we recommend you drink this cleanse in the following order: Turmeric Tonic, Gratitude, Passion, Mango Magic, Clarity, Coco Blue, Satisfied Nut Mylk. You can select your own juices if you prefer, just give us a call!
- Detox Cleanse 1 Day$70.00
Curated by Nutritionist Jen Van Horn, we recommend you drink this cleanse in the following order: Ginger Tonic, Gratitude, Vitality, Energy, Ginger-Aid, Clarity, Satisfied. You can select your own juices if you prefer, just give us a call!
Smoothies + Shakes
- Sweet Strawberry Smoothie$8.00
Strawberry, banana, agave, almond mylk
- Sweet Green Smoothie (NF)$11.50
Kale, spinach, mango, pineapple, lemon, ginger, agave, coconut water
- Banana Almond Smoothie$8.00
Banana, almond butter, almond mylk, cinnamon
- Cookies & Cream Shake$12.50
- Creamy Iced Coffee Shake$12.50
- Hawaiian Smoothie (NF)$8.00
Pineapple, mango, banana, orange juice, agave
- Iron Man Smoothie (NF)$11.50
- Maca Smooth Smoothie$11.50
Banana, spinach, maca, almond butter, coconut water, almond mylk
- Meraki Mocha Smoothie$11.50
- Protein Star Smoothie$11.50
- Strawberry Heaven Shake$11.25
- Superfood Smoothie$11.50
Banana, kale, warrior protein, cacao nibs, almond butter, maca, spirulina, almond mylk
- Warrior Smoothie (NF)$11.50
Blueberries, banana, mango, warrior protein, goji berries, vitamin C., orange juice, agave
Desserts Made to Order
Desserts
- Banana Bread$5.95
- Brownie$5.75
- Brownie Bite$1.95
- Brownie Bites (6) Pack$9.95
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
- Mini Choc. Chip Cookies (6) Pack$4.25
- Cinnamon Roll$6.50
- Cina-mini$1.95
- Cinaminis (6) Pack$9.95
- Donut Hole$1.95
- Donut Holes (6) Pack$9.95
- Oatmeal Cream Pie$3.75
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.50
- Chia Seed Pudding$5.95
- Meraki Oatmeal$5.75
- Tiramisu$7.50
- Almond Butter Ball$3.50
- Almond Butter Cup$1.75
- Billionaire Bar$5.95
- Chocolate Turtle$2.50
- Coconut Joy$3.50
- Lemon Ginger Cookie$1.95
- Peppermint Patty$4.95
- Sinful Pecan Ball$3.00
- Vanilla Walnut Cookie$4.25
- Box Of Chocolates$20.00
- Key Lime Pie$9.95
- Chocolate Mousse Pie$9.95
- Lemon Vanilla Cheesecake$9.95
- Pumpkin Pie$9.95