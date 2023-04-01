Restaurant header imageView gallery

Merwin's Wharf

review star

No reviews yet

1785 Merwin Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

SIDE OF CHIPS
CAESAR SALAD

Food Menu

Appetizers

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

GROUPER BITES

$14.00

MERWIN'S BIG PRETZEL

$16.00

PIEROGIES

$12.00

PRETZEL BOARD LG

$34.00

PRETZEL BOARD SM

$18.00

ROASTED GARLIC & LEMON HUMMUS

$11.00

Small Pretzel

$9.00

Dessert

Beignet

$8.00

S'mores Board

$28.00

Entrees

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

ADULT MAC N CHEESE

$15.00

GUMBO

$16.00

SHORT RIBS

$26.00

Handhelds

THE LAND BURGER

$18.00

E55TH TURKEY WRAP

$14.00

WALLEYE SANDWHICH

$15.00

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$13.00

BBQ PULLED PORK

$14.00

AVOCADO TACO

$12.00

CARNITAS TACO

$13.00

CLASSIC BURGER

$14.00

Kids

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$8.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

MINI CORNDOGS

$8.00

Salads

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.00

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

APPLE SALAD

$12.00

Sides

SIDE COLESLAW

$4.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SIDE MAC AND CHEESE

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE OF CHIPS

$4.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Merwin's Wharf! We are a full-service restaurant on the banks of the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Join us during the summer on one of the best patios in the city with some of the best views or join us during the winter in one of our temperature controlled igloos. We can't wait to serve you at Merwin's Wharf!

Website

Location

1785 Merwin Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sainato's at Rivergate
orange star4.5 • 1,896
1852 Columbus Rd Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Nano Brew CLE
orange star4.4 • 868
1859 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Soho Chicken + Whiskey
orange star4.5 • 891
1889 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1844 W. 25th Street Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
The Grocery OHC
orange starNo Reviews
2600 Detroit Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston