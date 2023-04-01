Merwin's Wharf
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Merwin's Wharf! We are a full-service restaurant on the banks of the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Join us during the summer on one of the best patios in the city with some of the best views or join us during the winter in one of our temperature controlled igloos. We can't wait to serve you at Merwin's Wharf!
Location
1785 Merwin Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
