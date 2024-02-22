Mi Mexico 818 E New Circle Rd
818 E New Circle Rd
Lexington, KY 40505
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Sampler Platter$13.12
Chicken wings, chicken tenders, stuffed jalapeños, quesadilla, beef nachos, and panchitos
- Panchitos$7.60
Four small taquitos filled with chicken or beef. Served with cheese dip
- Chicken Wings$9.18
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.03
- Stuffed Jalapeños$7.33
- Chorizo & Bean Nachos$8.68
- Ground Beef Nachos$7.84
- Fajita Nachos$9.71
- Queso Fundido$8.91
Melted cheese with Mexican sausage and mushrooms. Served with tortillas
- Carne Con Queso$7.88
Bowl of cheese dip with ground sirloin
- Cheese Dip$5.51
- Guacamole Dip$5.25
- Chips & Salsa$4.25
Complimentary with entrée
- Big Daddy Fries$8.65
French fries topped with cheese sauce, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
- Super Dip$8.75
Beans, ground beef, cheese dip, tomatoes, olives and chives
- Bean Dip$5.99
- Choriqueso$6.99
- Garlic Chicken Nachos$9.00
Enchiladas
- Shrimp Enchiladas$10.75
Two enchiladas filled with shrimp and mixed vegetables. Topped with our best cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Chipotle Enchiladas$10.48
Two chicken or beef enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Rancheras$11.25
Two chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce, beef tips, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Deluxe Enchiladas$12.35
Three enchiladas filled with chicken, beef, or cheese and topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Supremas$12.55
Supreme combination of one chicken, one beef, one cheese, and one bean enchilada. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Cheese Sauce Enchiladas$10.75
Two chicken or beef enchiladas topped with our best cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Poblanas$10.48
Two enchiladas topped with rice mole poblano sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Tri-Color$10.75
Three enchiladas filled with chicken, beef, or cheese, covered in green, white, and red sauce
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.50
Chicken
- Acapulco Chicken Platter$12.85
Steamed white rice topped with grilled chicken, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms and cheese dip
- Cancun Pollo$10.49
- Chicken Alambres$13.65
Marinated chicken, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers, covered with Monterey cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Chicken Combo$10.99
One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Chicken Soup$8.95
A warm and hearty Mexican-style soup
- Chicken Tender Platter$10.75
Generous portion of tender chicken strips served with lots of fries and cheese dip
- El Mexicano$13.65
Tender, juicy chicken breast grilled to order and topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$11.75
- Mole Poblano$12.00
Tender chicken chunks topped with a rich, dark poblano sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Mole Ranchero$12.00
Tender chicken chunks topped with red mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Pollo a La Parrilla$13.11
Chicken breast grilled to order. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice and beans
- Pollo Americano$12.00
A bed of rice topped with grilled chicken and cheese dip. Served with tortillas
- Pollo Bandido$11.49
- Pollo Chipotle$12.75
- Pollo Monterrey$10.99
Chicken breast covered in cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Vallarta$13.11
Marinated chicken covered with onions, mushrooms, and pineapple. Served with rice and beans
- Tortilla Soup$9.75
Our famous chicken soup with strips of tortillas
- Veggie Chicken Chipotle$12.00
6 oz. of tender, juicy chicken breast grilled to order. Served with white rice, steamed veggies, and topped with mild chipotle sauce
Fajitas
- Acapulco Fajitas$18.65
Shrimp, scallops, and fish stir-fried with pineapple, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
- Hawaiian Fajitas$18.75
Shrimp and chicken stir-fried with pineapple, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes
- Double Fajitas$29.35
A double portion of tender chicken stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes
- Pineapple Fajitas$17.83
Fresh pineapple half stuffed with chicken, stir-fried with pineapple, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
- Fajitas Chorizo$17.31
Chicken with chorizo (Mexican sausage), onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
- Shrimp Fajitas$18.63
Large shrimp stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes
- Fajitas Mixtas$16.78
Tender steak and chicken stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
- Chicken Fajitas$16.02
Tender chicken breast stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
- Steak Fajitas$17.58
Tender steak stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
- Fajita Taco Salad$11.28
Crisp, flour tortilla shell filled with fajita-style chicken, beans, cheese dip, lettuce, grated cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Fajitas Texanas$18.99
Grande Burrito
- Grande Burrito Cheesesteak$11.81
Stuffed with sliced steak, grilled onions, American cheese, and topped with cheese dip
- Grande Burrito Rojo O Verde$11.01
Stuffed with pork meat in red or green sauce, rice, and beans. Topped with chile sauce and cheese
- Grande Burrito Mexicano$11.55
Stuffed with rice, beans, chorizo, and beef tips. Topped with red sauce and cheese
- Grande Burrito Vegetarian$10.45
Stuffed with rice, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, onions, and bell pepper strips topped with cheese dip
- Grande Fajita Burrito$10.75
Stuffed with rice, beans, and your choice of chicken or beef fajita topped with red sauce and cheese
- Pregnant Burrito$10.75
Naked flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Ground sirloin$11.01
Quesadillas
- Shrimp Quesadilla$12.58
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, shrimp, and mixed vegetables
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and mixed vegetables
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.45
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese
- Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and stir-fried chicken with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
- Grilled Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla$12.35
Tender, grilled chicken with mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese topped with chipotle sauce and pico de gallo
- Spinach Quesadilla$9.75
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and spinach. Served with rice and beans
- Quesadilla Suprema$11.00
Seafood
- Tilapia Fillet$12.58
Tilapia fillet seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with rice and crema salad
- Grilled Fish Tacos$10.75
Two flour tortillas filled with diced tilapia and lettuce. Served with your choice of mango salsa or pico de gallo, rice, and beans
- Caldo De Camarón$16.95
Large shrimp and vegetable soup. Served on weekends only
- Acapulco Shrimp$16.95
Shrimp platter steamed white rice topped with grilled shrimp, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms and cheese dip
- Camarones Veracruz$16.95
Large shrimp cooked fresh when you order in a mild red sauce
- Camarones Empanizados$16.95
Large shrimp seasoned and breaded to order
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$16.95
Large shrimp cooked fresh with garlic and butter
- Cóctel De Camarón$16.95
Shrimp cocktail
- Camarones a La Diabla$16.95
Large shrimp cooked fresh when you order in a special spicy or mild sauce
- Grilled Shrimp Tacos$10.75
Two shrimp tacos with lettuce and a choice of mango salsa or pico. Served with rice and beans
- Piña Rellena$18.89
Pineapple half stuffed with shrimp, bay scallops, and pineapple chunks cooked in red sauce. Topped with melted Monterey jack cheese
- Shrimp Chimichangas$14.15
Two chimichangas stuffed with shrimp and vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Camarones Chipotle$16.95
Large shrimp, cooked fresh when you order, in a special chipotle sauce
- Salmon$12.55
- Ceviche$15.99
- Camarón Bandido$16.00
Specialties of the House
- Carnitas Michoacán$12.35
Marinated pork chunks served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas
- Mi México Special$15.75
6 oz. of steak and 4 oz. of chicken breast grilled to order. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
- Special Dinner$12.06
Two soft or fried flour tortillas filled with chicken or steak tips and topped with the best cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Chiles Rellenos Platter$12.06
Two poblano peppers stuffed with potatoes and cheese. Topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Deluxe$11.00
One chicken burrito and one beef burrito topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with beans
- Nachos Supremos$12.35
Toasted corn tortilla chips covered with the best cheese sauce, beans, chicken, beef, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Chile Verde$12.35
Chunks of pork cooked in spicy green or red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Rojo Platter$12.35
Chunks of pork cooked in spicy green or red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Carnitas a La Mexicana$12.35
Pork carnitas with tomatoes, onions, and Jalapeños served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Flautas$11.30
Three long com tortillas tightly rolled and stuffed with chicken or beef and fried until crispy. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Taquitos Mexicanos$9.45
Four corn tortillas tightly rolled and stuffed with chicken or beef and fried until crispy. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes. Guacamole and sour cream
- Guadalajara Special$12.55
One tamal, one beef taquito, one chicken taquito, and nacho chips with beef, chicken, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
- Chimichangas Platter$12.06
- Huevos Con Chorizo$11.95
- Huevos Ranchero$11.95
- Chilaquiles Mi Mexico$13.00
- Texano Americano$15.99
- Texano Bandido$14.99
Steaks
- Steak Alambres$17.85
Grilled steak with onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers, covered with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Carne Asada$17.50
10 oz. of thinly cut steak grilled to order. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
- Steak a La Parrilla$17.85
T-bone steak grilled to order. Served with rice and beans
- Steak Cancún$12.25
Grilled steak burrito topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Rib-Eye$17.85
10 oz. rib-eye steak grilled to order. Served with salad and one side order
- Steak a La Mexicana$17.82
Choice cut of 10 oz. rib-eye or t-bone steak grilled to order and topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Steak Ranchero$17.85
Choice cut 10 oz. rib-eye or t-bone steak grilled to order and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Tacos De Carne Asada$13.50
Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
- Tacos Al Pastor$13.50
Three soft corn tortillas filled with steak marinated in pastor sauce. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
- Steak Relleno$18.32
Grilled thin steak stuffed with mushrooms and jack cheese wrapped with bacon. Served with rice and beans
- Durango Steak$17.85
Rib-eye grilled to order with shrimp. Served with mixed vegetables, rice, and salad
- Steak Bandit$13.95
Grilled steak covered in cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
- Steak and Shrimp$18.65
10 oz. rib-eye grilled to order with large breaded shrimp. Served with salad and one side order
- Quesabirrias$15.00
- Steak Americano$12.99
- Jack Steak$17.50
- Acapulco Steak$12.99
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Quesadilla*$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and mixed vegetables. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Vegetarian Fajitas$14.25
A perfect combination of fresh vegetables, broccoli, cauliflower, green peppers, yellow squash, zucchini, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Vegetarian Platter$11.35
Steamed white rice topped with zucchini, yellow squash, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese dip
- Vegetarian Combo #1$9.95
Bean burrito and cheese enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Vegetarian Combo #2$9.95
Cheese burrito with vegetables and cheese quesadilla topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Vegetarian Combo #3$9.95
Chile relleno and mixed vegetable enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Vegetarian Enchiladas$10.25
A La Carte
- Rice$2.99
- Beans$2.99
- Black Beans$2.99
- French Fries$4.75
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Tostada$3.45
- Chalupa$3.45
- Tamal (1)$3.25
- O/Tamales$8.50
- Chile Relleno (1)$3.25
- O/Chiles Rellenos$6.25
- Enchilada (1)$3.25
Shredded chicken or ground beef cheese
- O/Enchiladas$7.25
Shredded chicken or ground beef cheese
- Burrito (1)$3.75
Shredded chicken or ground beef
- O/Burritos$6.75
Shredded chicken or ground beef
- Taco (1)$2.75
Shredded chicken or ground beef soft
- O/Tacos$7.00
Shredded chicken or ground beef soft
- Quesadilla (1)$6.50
- Chimichanga (1)$5.99
- Arroz con Cheese Dip$4.50
- Pechuga de Pollo con Cheese Dip$8.50
Combination Dinners
- #1 Chimichanga & Taco$11.35
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- #2 Burrito & Taco$11.35
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- #3 Burrito & Enchilada$11.35
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- #4 Chile Relleno & Enchilada$11.35
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- #5 Quesadilla & Enchilada$11.35
Three tacos served with rice and beans
- #6 Taco Meal$11.35
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- #7 Enchilada & Chalupa$11.35
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- #8 Two Enchilada$11.35
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- #9 Enchilada & Taco$11.35
Desserts
- Chimi Cheesecake$5.25
- Fried Ice Cream$5.50
Topped with strawberry or chocolate
- Cheesecake$5.25
Topped with chocolate or strawberry
- Chimi Pineapple$5.25
Stuffed with pineapple topped with cinnamon, sugar, whipped cream, and chocolate
- Sopapillas$4.50
Crispy flour tortillas topped with butter, honey and cinnamon
- Flan$5.25
Mexican custard
- Churros$5.50
Salads
Ordenes
- O/Aguacate$2.99
- O/Arroz y Frijol$5.25
- O/Broccoli$3.50
- O/Broccoli Y Coliflor Mix$4.25
- O/Calabazas Mixtas$2.99
- O/Cebolla Asada$1.49
- O/Cebolla Cruda$0.99
- O/Chiles Toreados$3.95
- O/Chorizo$2.25
- O/Cilantro$0.99
- O/Coliflor$3.50
- O/Crema$0.99
- O/Crema Salad$1.99
- O/Ensalada de Fajitas$7.49
- O/Grilled Chicken (Dinner)$7.99
- O/Grilled Chicken (Dinner) con Cheese Dip$8.99
- O/Grilled Chicken (Lunch)$5.25
- O/Grilled Chicken (Lunch) con Cheese Dip$6.99
- O/Grilled Jalapeños$2.95
- O/Grilled Steak (Dinner)$8.99
- O/Grilled Steak (Dinner) con Cheese Dip$10.49
- O/Grilled Steak (Lunch)$6.25
- O/Grilled Steak (Lunch) con Cheese Dip$8.25
- O/Guaquita$2.50
- O/Hongos$2.95
- O/Jalapeño Fresco Picado$1.99
- O/Jalapeños en Vinagre$0.99
- O/Lechuga$0.99
- O/Pico de Gallo$0.99
- O/Piña$1.49
- O/Queso Rallado$0.99
- O/Tomate Picado$0.99
- O/Tortillas de Harina$0.99
- O/Tortillas de Maíz$0.99
- O/Limones$1.00
- O/Vegetales Fajita$4.50
- O/Shared chicken$5.50
- O/Hot Sauce$1.25
Kids Menu
- A. One Beef Burrito and One Beef Taco$7.35
- B. One Beef Taco, Rice, and Fried Beans$7.35
- C. One Beef Taco, Beef Enchilada and French Fries$7.35
- D. One Enchilada, Fried Beans, and French Fries$7.35
- E. One Cheese Quesadilla, French Fries, and Rice$7.35
- F. Hamburger, French Fries, and Rice$7.35
- G. Chicken Strips, French Fries, and Rice$7.35
Lunch Menu
Lunch Weekdays
- L Huevos a La Mexicana$8.91
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- L Steak Bandit$10.45
Grilled steak covered in cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- L Cheese Sauce Enchiladas$9.15
Two chicken or beef enchiladas covered in cheese dip. Served with your choice of rice or beans
- L Carnitas Michoacán$9.94
Marinated pork chunks served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas
- Lunch Fajitas$10.25
Stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- L Grande Fajita Burrito$9.95
Big burrito stuffed with fajita-style chicken, rice, and beans. Topped with red sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- L Cancún$9.18
Grilled chicken burrito topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- L Quesadilla$8.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, choice of ground beef or mixed veggies (zucchini, squash, onions, mushrooms, peppers, and spinach). Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- L Chimichanga$9.45
One soft or fried flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef tips and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- L Huevos Con Chorizo$8.95
Three large eggs scrambled with chorizo (mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- L Huevos Rancheros$8.91
Three large over-easy eggs topped with rich ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- L Speedy Gonzáles$7.65
Two over-easy eggs placed over chilaquiles and topped with beef strips. Served with rice and beans
- L Omelette a La Mexicana$8.91
Omelette stuffed with cheese, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- L Carnitas a La Mexicana$9.92
Pork carnitas with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch #1$7.88
Enchiladas Verdes - two chicken enchiladas topped with mild green sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice
- Lunch #2$8.35
Chicken or beef burrito topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch #3$8.35
One taco and one burrito topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch #4$8.75
Green burrito stuffed with chunks of pork cooked in mild green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch #5$7.84
One enchilada topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch #6$8.95
One burrito and one enchilada topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- L Pollo Americano$9.43
- L Mi Mexico Chilaquiles$10.48
- L Steak Americano$10.45
- L Pollo Bandido$9.75
- L Shrimp Americano$11.45
Lunch Weekends
- L Huevos a La Mexicana (Weekend)$9.91
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- L Steak Bandit (Weekend)$11.45
Grilled steak covered in cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- L Cheese Sauce Enchiladas (Weekend)$10.15
Two chicken or beef enchiladas covered in cheese dip. Served with your choice of rice or beans
- L Carnitas Michoacán (Weekend)$10.94
Marinated pork chunks served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas
- L Fajitas (Weekend)$11.25
Chicken stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- L Grande Fajita Burrito (Weekend)$10.95
Big burrito stuffed with fajita-style chicken, rice and beans. Topped with red sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- L Cancún (Weekend)$10.18
Grilled chicken burrito topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- L Quesadilla (Weekend)$9.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, choice of ground beef or mixed veggies (zucchini, squash, onions, mushrooms, peppers, and spinach). Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- L Chimichanga (Weekend)$10.45
One soft or fried flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef tips and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- L Huevos Con Chorizo (Weekend)$9.95
Three large eggs scrambled with chorizo (mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- L Huevos Rancheros (Weekend)$9.91
Three large over-easy eggs topped with rich ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- L Speedy Gonzáles (Weekend)$8.65
Two over-easy eggs placed over chilaquiles and topped with beef strips. Served with rice and beans
- L Omelette a La Mexicana (Weekend)$9.91
Omelette stuffed with cheese, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- L Carnitas a La Mexicana (Weekend)$10.92
Pork carnitas with tomatoes, onions and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch #1 (Weekend)$8.88
Enchiladas verdes -two chicken enchiladas topped with mild green sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice
- Lunch #2 (Weekend)$9.35
Chicken or beef burrito topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch #3 (Weekend)$9.35
One taco and one burrito topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch #4 (Weekend)$9.75
Green burrito stuffed with chunks of pork cooked in mild green sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch #5 (Weekend)$8.84
One enchilada topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch #6 (Weekend)$9.95
One burrito and one enchilada topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- L Pollo Americano$10.43
- L Steak Americano$11.45
- L Pollo Bandido$10.75
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
818 E New Circle Rd, Lexington, KY 40505