  Bradenton
  Bella Mia Italian Restaurant - 5917 Manatee Ave. West #401
Bella Mia Italian Restaurant Bradenton West

No reviews yet

5917 Manatee Ave. West #401

Bradenton, FL 34209

Order Again

APPETIZERS

BRUSCHETTA

$9.25

CAPRESE

$12.50

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$9.50

FRENCH FRIES

$9.00+

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$7.75

BAKED GARLIC KNOTS

$8.75

FRIED EGGPLANT

$13.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$8.00

MUSSELS

$14.50

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.50

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00+

SALADS

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$14.00

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$14.00

GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

CHICKEN SPECIALI SALAD

$15.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

SOUPS

ITALIAN WEDDING

$4.00+

MINESTRONE

$4.00+

PIZZA

SLICE PIZZA

$4.00

MEDIUM PIZZA (14")

$16.00

LARGE PIZZA (16")

$18.00

X-LARGE PIZZA (18")

$20.00

SICILIAN PIZZA (16")

$22.00

GOURMET PIZZA

BELLA SUPREME MEDIUM

$21.00

BELLA SUPREME LARGE

$24.00

BELLA SUPREME EXTRA LARGE

$27.00

BIANCA PIZZA MEDIUM

$21.00

BIANCA PIZZA LARGE

$24.00

BIANCA PIZZA X-LARGE

$27.00

CARNE PIZZA MEDIUM

$21.00

CARNE PIZZA LARGE

$24.00

CARNE PIZZA X-LARGE

$27.00

VEGGIE PIZZA MEDIUM

$21.00

VEGGIE PIZZA LARGE

$24.00

VEGGIE PIZZA X-LARGE

$27.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA MEDIUM

$21.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA LARGE

$24.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA X-LARGE

$27.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA MEDIUM

$21.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA LARGE

$24.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA X-LARGE

$27.00

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$18.00

PIZZA ROLLS

CALZONE

$11.50

STROMBOLI

$11.50

VEGGIE BELLABOLI

$14.00

ENTREES

PARMIGIANA

SCAMPI

MARSALA

FRADIAVOLO

MILANESE

FRANCESE

ALFREDO

PASTA

BUILD YOUR OWN PASTA

LASAGNA

$17.50

BAKED RAVIOLI

$16.50

BAKED ZITI

$15.50

SEAFOOD MANICOTTI

$19.50

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$20.00

MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$20.00

SIDES

GARLIC KNOT (1)

$0.50

SAUSAGE (1)

$3.00

MEATBALL (1)

$3.00

SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE OF TOMATO SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE BELLA SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE OF BROCCOLI

$4.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.50

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.00

HEROS

ITALIAN HERO

$10.00

SPICY ITALIAN HERO

$10.00

CHICKEN CUTLET HERO

$11.00

MEATBALL PARM HERO

$9.00

CHICKEN PARM HERO

$11.00

VEAL PARM HERO

$11.00

EGGPLANT PARM HERO

$10.00

KIDS

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$6.00

KIDS RAVIOLI

$6.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE BITES WITH FRIES

$6.00

KIDS TENDERS & FRIES

$7.50

KIDS SLICE

DESSERTS

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$8.00

NY CHEESECAKE

$9.00

TIRAMISU

$8.00

CANNOLI

$7.00

FLOURLESS CHOC CAKE

$8.00

TRIPPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

BEVERAGES

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

ROOTBEER

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

ICE TEA

$4.00

SWEET TEA

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$8.00

ACQUA PANNA

$6.00

COFFEE

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

FULL TRAYS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$55.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$85.00

BAKED CLAMS

$100.00

MOZZARELLA & TOMATO

$85.00

WINGS

$80.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$95.00

GARDEN SALAD

$50.00

CAESAR SALAD

$85.00

GORGONZOLA SALAD

$90.00

GREEK SALAD

$90.00

CARIBBEAN SALAD

$85.00

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$90.00

BAKED ZITI

$70.00

STUFFED SHELLS

$90.00

BAKED RAVIOLI

$90.00

LASAGNA

$90.00

PENNE & BROCCOLI

$70.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$85.00

MEATBALL MARINARA

$80.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$90.00

BUILD YOUR OWN PASTA

$55.00

PENNE PRIMAVERA

$80.00

PENNE VODKA

$80.00

RIGATONI VODKA

$80.00

LINGUINI CLAM SAUCE

$90.00

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS

$85.00

CHICKEN MILANESE

$95.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$95.00

CHICKEN & BROCCOLI

$95.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$95.00

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$95.00

CHICKEN PICATTA

$95.00

VEAL MARSALA

$160.00

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$160.00

VEAL FRANCESE

$160.00

VEAL PICCATA

$160.00

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$160.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$160.00

BROCCOLI WITH GARLIC & OIL

$60.00

SPINACH WITH GARLIC & OIL

$60.00

HALF TRAYS

HT-MOZZARELLA STICKS

$35.00

HT-CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$45.00

HT-BAKED CLAMS

$60.00

HT-MOZZARELLA & TOMATO

$45.00

HT-WINGS

$45.00

HT-FRIED CALAMARI

$55.00

HT-GARDEN SALAD

$35.00

HT-CAESAR SALAD

$45.00

HT-GREEK SALAD

$50.00

HT-GORGONZOLA SALAD

$50.00

HT-CARIBBEAN SALAD

$45.00

HT-COLD ANTIPASTO

$50.00

HT-PASTA

$35.00

HT-BAKED ZITI

$40.00

HT-STUFFED SHELLS

$50.00

HT-RAVIOLI

$50.00

HT-LASAGNA

$50.00

HT-PENNE BROCCOLI

$40.00

HT-EGGPLANT PARM

$50.00

HT-MEATBALL MARINARA

$45.00

HT-EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$50.00

HT-PENNE PRIMAVERA

$45.00

HT-PENNE VODKA

$45.00

HT-RIGATONI VODKA

$45.00

HT-LINGUINI CLAM

$50.00

HT-SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$45.00

HT-CHICKEN MILANESE

$55.00

HT-CHICKEN PARM

$55.00

HT-CHICKEN & BROCCOLI

$55.00

HT-CHICKEN MARSALA

$55.00

HT-CHICKEN FRANCESE

$55.00

HT-CHICKEN PICCATA

$55.00

HT-VEAL MARSALA

$80.00

HT-VEAL PARM

$80.00

HT-VEAL FRANCESE

$80.00

HT-VEAL PICCATA

$80.00

HT-SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$80.00

HT-SHRIMP SCAMPI

$80.00

HT-BROCCOLI

$30.00

HT-SPINACH

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pizzeria Cucina

Location

5917 Manatee Ave. West #401, Bradenton, FL 34209

Directions

