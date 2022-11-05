Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mingle Juice Bar

1830 Tower Drive

GLENVIEW, IL 60026

Build Me Up Buttercup
Blue Monday
Relax

Acai Bowls

Our amazing acai blend of organic acai, coconut water, blueberries, strawberries, banana.
The W.I.B.I.E bowl

The W.I.B.I.E bowl

$16.00+

The Woman in business club created this a temporary offering, but its so popular we are keeping her ! Açaí base topped with almond butter, our gluten free granola, chocolate hazelnut, strawberries, banana and a honey drizzle. T

AB&J

AB&J

$12.50+

AB&J- Enjoy our amazing acai blend topped with almond butter then blueberries, strawberries, banana. Love almond butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.

Blue Monday

Blue Monday

$13.00+

Blue Monday- Our most popular bowl consists of our amazing acai blend topped with granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs and a drizzle of honey. Enjoy the bowl that made Mingle famous.

Bobby's Bowl

$13.50+

Our famous acai blend, made the Bobby way. Granola bottom, acai blend, granola, strawberries, honey

Build Me Up Buttercup

Build Me Up Buttercup

$13.50+

Build Me up Buttercup- Start with granola on the bottom then our amazing acai blend. Topped with peanut butter then strawberry, blueberry and banana. Love peanut butter ? Then be sure to add extra under the build up my bowl tab.

Custom Acai Bowl

$13.50+

Custom Acai Bowl- Take our amazing acai base and make it your own by choosing up to 4 ingredients. Want more? No worries, just hop over to the amazing extra goodness button and create away!

Goin Back To Cali

$13.50+Out of stock

Goin Back to Cali- Enjoy this bowl inspired by a trip to California in the beginning days of Mingle. Our amazing acai base topped with shredded coconut, bananas, pistachios and cacao nibs.

Hawaiian Sunrise

Hawaiian Sunrise

$13.50+

Hawaiian Sunrise - Our signature Acai blend topped with granola, shredded coconut, strawberries, and pink Himalayan salt. Best enjoyed on the beach watching the sunrise.

Kaiser Bowl

Kaiser Bowl

$13.50+

Kaiser Bowl- Feel like the ruler of your own world with this bowl that starts with our signature acai blend and maca powder then topped with our granola, strawberry, banana and a drizzle of honey.

Lime in the Coconut

$13.50+

Lime in the Coconut- We add a little lime into our signature acai blend. Then top it with granola, shredded coconut, banana, a lime wedge and a honey drizzle. You are sure to be humming Jimmy Buffet songs in no time

Lots of Love

$14.00+

New Lots of Love Bowl Our acai blend topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries and banana.

Not Tella

Not Tella

$12.50+

Not-Tella Enjoy our amazing Acai blend topped with chocolate hazelnut blend, then blueberries, strawberries, banana. Be sure to add granola or if you love nut butter add some in the add ins for the ultimate bowl.

PB&J

$12.50+

PB&J- Enjoy our amazing Acai blend topped with peanut butter then blueberries, strawberries, banana. Love peanut butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$12.50+

Purple Rain- Our signature Acai blend as the base, choose almond butter or peanut butter and then topped with hemp hearts , cacao and our amazing granola. Love nut butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.

Relax

$13.50+

Relax- Our most popular bowl made even better. Relax consists of our amazing acai blend topped with chocolate hazelnut blend, and your choice of almond butter or peanut butter under our amazing granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs and a drizzle of honey. Enjoy the bowl that made Mingle famous. Love nut butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.

Why are you so obsessed with me ?

Why are you so obsessed with me ?

$13.50+

Ready to be obsessed with our newest acai bowl? Created by our amazing manager, she starts with our amazing acai blend, topped with peanut butter, hazelnut, coconut, strawberries and banana. No substitutions can be made to this bowl, but trust us you will be obsessed!

Pitaya bowls

Dragonfruit purée scooped and topped with your favorite toppings. Lighter and thinner than a açaí bowl this bright pink bowl is a superfood none the less.
How to Train your Dragon

How to Train your Dragon

$13.00+

Our signature pitaya base Dragonfruit purée scooped and topped with granola, coconut, strawberries, honey.

Pretty In Pink

Pretty In Pink

$13.50+

Our signature Dragonfruit purée starts granola on the top and bottom then, topped with coconut, strawberries, goji and black Hawaiian salt.

Pink Flamingle

$13.00+

Pitaya blend, topped with peanut butter granola, strawberries and bananas

Hot & iced drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Our amazing organic coffee, iced

Diablo Intelligentsia hot coffee

$3.50+

Hot organic 333 blend tea

$3.50+

Caffeine free infusion of rosehips, peppermint and chamomile

Hot organic chamomile tea

$3.50+

Caffeine free infusion of golden chamomile blossoms

Hot organic ginger peach tea

$3.50+

Jasmine green tea with ginger and peach

Hot organic jasmine green tea

$3.50+

green tea scented with jasmine blossoms

Hot Organic turmeric tea

$3.50+

Caffeine Free infusion of turmeric, ginger and citrus

Smoothies

Acai you in my dreams

$9.50+

Acai you in my dreams - Our amazing acai base of coconut water, acai, blueberries, strawberries and banana in a cup. Plain and simple it will make your day!

Anxiety Buster

$9.50+

Anxiety Buster- This signature smoothie was created with anxiety busting properties. Choose your base and we will add kale, banana, cacao powder, chocolate plant based protein, maca powder and your choice of almond butter or peanut butter to create a little bit of heaven.

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$9.50+

Chocolate Shake- Banana, plant based chocolate protein powder, your choice of nut butter blended together for our healthy twist on a traditional chocolate shake.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$9.50+

Cinnamon Roll- Our plant based vanilla protein blended with Saigon cinnamon and banana to make one of our most popular smoothies.

Could You Be Loved

$9.50+

Could You Be Loved - Yes , you can be and are! Coconut, kale, vanilla plant based protein and pineapple blended together to bring you a good tropical smoothie!

Custom Smoothie

$9.50+

Create your own smoothie by choosing up to 3 items. Want more? Add extras to make it even better.

Date Night

$9.50+

Date Night- Madjool Dates blended with chia seeds, mingled spices banana create a refreshing sweet smoothie that has become a Mingle best seller.

Every Day is like Sunday new recipe

$9.50+

New recipe ! Blueberries, banana, kale, flax seed , cinnamon and nutmeg. Blended with your choice of nut butter.

Green Goddess

$9.50+Out of stock

Green goodness avocado, kale, spinach, maca powder and cacao nibs blended.

Key Lime Pie

$9.50+

A Mingle Juice Bar favorite returns Kale, key lime juice, pineapple, banana, vanilla plant based protein powder. Topped with graham cracker crumbs, shredded coconut.

Killer Oj

Killer Oj

$9.50+

Killer Oj Cold pressed Orange Juice, banana, pineapple and your choice of base blended together to make this killer smoothie.

King Richard Coffee Smoothie

$9.50+

Intelligentsia coffee, your choice of milk, banana, chocolate plant protein

Lets Get Physical

$9.50+

Lets Get Physical - Kale, spinach, banana, mango, Pb2, chia seeds make this hearty post workout smoothie amazing.

PB Bomb

$9.50+

Pb Bomb- Peanut Butter Lovers Rejoice !! Peanut butter plant based protein, peanut butter, Pb2, banana blended together to make all your dreams come true!

Prime Time Coffee Smoothie

$9.50+

Intelligentsia coffee with your choice of milk base, banana, turmeric, cinnamon, vanilla plant protein

Strawberries and Creme

Strawberries and Creme

$9.50+

Strawberry and Creme- Strawberry, Vanilla plant based protein, banana

Tony the Liger

Tony the Liger

$9.50+

Tony the Liger- Pineapple, mango and kale blended together to make a tropical treat.

Wookie Punch

Wookie Punch

$9.50+

Wookie Punch- Looking for an escape to another galaxy with this fruity smoothie. Start with your choice of a base, we find this one tastes best with pineapple juice, ir orange juice. We add peach, mango and strawberry combine forces to battle the dark side.

Mr. Blue Sky

Mr. Blue Sky

$9.50+

Coconut milk, pineapple juice, coconut meat, blue magick ( blue green algea), pineapple, banana, lime juice, vanilla plant based protein, coconut creme make this super powered smoothie blue.

Wellness Shots

Godzilla

$5.00

Our Godzilla shot in a 4 oz size. Godzilla is Lemon, cayenne, ginger, agave and pink Himalayan salt.

Hit Me With Your Best Shot

$5.00

Organic ginger, lemon, turmeric

Turmeric Tonic

$5.00

Organic Turmeric, coconut water, local honey, pink Himalayan salt

Just Ginger

$7.00Out of stock

straight up organic fresh juiced ginger

Soup

Butternut Squash

$4.50+Out of stock

Organic butternut squash purée. Perfect for a fall day. Roasted butternut squash, sea salt, onion powder, garlic powder, ginger powder. 8 oz 40 calories

Roasted red pepper and tomato

$4.50+Out of stock

Organic roasted red pepper and heirloom tomatoes puréed together for a warm fall soup

Mini Muffins, Snacks and More

Add A little extra goodness to snack on or hey lets be honest, buy yourself 2 minutes of quiet with a bag of Pirates Booty. You deserve a break. You are doing a great job!

32 oz GF granola container

$15.99
Blueberry fig bar

Blueberry fig bar

$1.99
Bottled water

Bottled water

$2.50

Ice mountain 22 oz sport cap bottled water

Chase's Chia Pudding

$8.50Out of stock

Our award wining 16 oz chia pudding is an amazing blend of organic chia, mingled spices, dates and coconut milk soaked overnight. Topped with coconut, fresh berries and cacao. Its filling and oh so good.

Fit crunch bar Chocolate Peanut butter

Fit crunch bar Chocolate Peanut butter

$3.99
Fit Crunch Protein Bar mint chocolate chip

Fit Crunch Protein Bar mint chocolate chip

$3.99
Fit crunch protein bar pb&j

Fit crunch protein bar pb&j

$3.99Out of stock

GF Mini Muffin

$1.10

Rolled Oats, Dried Apricots, Flax Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Honey, Coconut, Quinoa, Chia Seeds, gluten free contains dairy

GF pop corners kettle corn

GF pop corners kettle corn

$1.50

Sweet and salty gluten free pop corners

GF POP Corners sea salt

GF POP Corners sea salt

$1.50

Gluten free sea salt pop corners

Gf White Cheddar Pop corners

Gf White Cheddar Pop corners

$1.50
Kind Bar dark chocolate almond & sea salt

Kind Bar dark chocolate almond & sea salt

$1.99
Kind bar salted caramel & dark chocolate almond

Kind bar salted caramel & dark chocolate almond

$1.99
Pirates booty 1/2 ounce

Pirates booty 1/2 ounce

$1.50

A small perfect snack size bag of booty

Rasberry Fig bar

Rasberry Fig bar

$1.99
Raspberry fig bar

Raspberry fig bar

$1.99

Side of granola

$2.00
Skinny Pop popcorn

Skinny Pop popcorn

$1.50
Sun Chips French Onion

Sun Chips French Onion

$1.99Out of stock
Sun Chips Garden Salsa

Sun Chips Garden Salsa

$1.99Out of stock
Sun Chips harvest Cheddar

Sun Chips harvest Cheddar

$1.99
Sun Chips original

Sun Chips original

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Take away Acai bowls, smoothies and much more.

1830 Tower Drive, GLENVIEW, IL 60026

