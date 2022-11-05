Mingle Juice Bar
No reviews yet
1830 Tower Drive
GLENVIEW, IL 60026
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Acai Bowls
The W.I.B.I.E bowl
The Woman in business club created this a temporary offering, but its so popular we are keeping her ! Açaí base topped with almond butter, our gluten free granola, chocolate hazelnut, strawberries, banana and a honey drizzle. T
AB&J
AB&J- Enjoy our amazing acai blend topped with almond butter then blueberries, strawberries, banana. Love almond butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.
Blue Monday
Blue Monday- Our most popular bowl consists of our amazing acai blend topped with granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs and a drizzle of honey. Enjoy the bowl that made Mingle famous.
Bobby's Bowl
Our famous acai blend, made the Bobby way. Granola bottom, acai blend, granola, strawberries, honey
Build Me Up Buttercup
Build Me up Buttercup- Start with granola on the bottom then our amazing acai blend. Topped with peanut butter then strawberry, blueberry and banana. Love peanut butter ? Then be sure to add extra under the build up my bowl tab.
Custom Acai Bowl
Custom Acai Bowl- Take our amazing acai base and make it your own by choosing up to 4 ingredients. Want more? No worries, just hop over to the amazing extra goodness button and create away!
Goin Back To Cali
Goin Back to Cali- Enjoy this bowl inspired by a trip to California in the beginning days of Mingle. Our amazing acai base topped with shredded coconut, bananas, pistachios and cacao nibs.
Hawaiian Sunrise
Hawaiian Sunrise - Our signature Acai blend topped with granola, shredded coconut, strawberries, and pink Himalayan salt. Best enjoyed on the beach watching the sunrise.
Kaiser Bowl
Kaiser Bowl- Feel like the ruler of your own world with this bowl that starts with our signature acai blend and maca powder then topped with our granola, strawberry, banana and a drizzle of honey.
Lime in the Coconut
Lime in the Coconut- We add a little lime into our signature acai blend. Then top it with granola, shredded coconut, banana, a lime wedge and a honey drizzle. You are sure to be humming Jimmy Buffet songs in no time
Lots of Love
New Lots of Love Bowl Our acai blend topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries and banana.
Not Tella
Not-Tella Enjoy our amazing Acai blend topped with chocolate hazelnut blend, then blueberries, strawberries, banana. Be sure to add granola or if you love nut butter add some in the add ins for the ultimate bowl.
PB&J
PB&J- Enjoy our amazing Acai blend topped with peanut butter then blueberries, strawberries, banana. Love peanut butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.
Purple Rain
Purple Rain- Our signature Acai blend as the base, choose almond butter or peanut butter and then topped with hemp hearts , cacao and our amazing granola. Love nut butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.
Relax
Relax- Our most popular bowl made even better. Relax consists of our amazing acai blend topped with chocolate hazelnut blend, and your choice of almond butter or peanut butter under our amazing granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs and a drizzle of honey. Enjoy the bowl that made Mingle famous. Love nut butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.
Why are you so obsessed with me ?
Ready to be obsessed with our newest acai bowl? Created by our amazing manager, she starts with our amazing acai blend, topped with peanut butter, hazelnut, coconut, strawberries and banana. No substitutions can be made to this bowl, but trust us you will be obsessed!
Pitaya bowls
How to Train your Dragon
Our signature pitaya base Dragonfruit purée scooped and topped with granola, coconut, strawberries, honey.
Pretty In Pink
Our signature Dragonfruit purée starts granola on the top and bottom then, topped with coconut, strawberries, goji and black Hawaiian salt.
Pink Flamingle
Pitaya blend, topped with peanut butter granola, strawberries and bananas
Hot & iced drinks
Iced Coffee
Our amazing organic coffee, iced
Diablo Intelligentsia hot coffee
Hot organic 333 blend tea
Caffeine free infusion of rosehips, peppermint and chamomile
Hot organic chamomile tea
Caffeine free infusion of golden chamomile blossoms
Hot organic ginger peach tea
Jasmine green tea with ginger and peach
Hot organic jasmine green tea
green tea scented with jasmine blossoms
Hot Organic turmeric tea
Caffeine Free infusion of turmeric, ginger and citrus
Smoothies
Acai you in my dreams
Acai you in my dreams - Our amazing acai base of coconut water, acai, blueberries, strawberries and banana in a cup. Plain and simple it will make your day!
Anxiety Buster
Anxiety Buster- This signature smoothie was created with anxiety busting properties. Choose your base and we will add kale, banana, cacao powder, chocolate plant based protein, maca powder and your choice of almond butter or peanut butter to create a little bit of heaven.
Chocolate Shake
Chocolate Shake- Banana, plant based chocolate protein powder, your choice of nut butter blended together for our healthy twist on a traditional chocolate shake.
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll- Our plant based vanilla protein blended with Saigon cinnamon and banana to make one of our most popular smoothies.
Could You Be Loved
Could You Be Loved - Yes , you can be and are! Coconut, kale, vanilla plant based protein and pineapple blended together to bring you a good tropical smoothie!
Custom Smoothie
Create your own smoothie by choosing up to 3 items. Want more? Add extras to make it even better.
Date Night
Date Night- Madjool Dates blended with chia seeds, mingled spices banana create a refreshing sweet smoothie that has become a Mingle best seller.
Every Day is like Sunday new recipe
New recipe ! Blueberries, banana, kale, flax seed , cinnamon and nutmeg. Blended with your choice of nut butter.
Green Goddess
Green goodness avocado, kale, spinach, maca powder and cacao nibs blended.
Key Lime Pie
A Mingle Juice Bar favorite returns Kale, key lime juice, pineapple, banana, vanilla plant based protein powder. Topped with graham cracker crumbs, shredded coconut.
Killer Oj
Killer Oj Cold pressed Orange Juice, banana, pineapple and your choice of base blended together to make this killer smoothie.
King Richard Coffee Smoothie
Intelligentsia coffee, your choice of milk, banana, chocolate plant protein
Lets Get Physical
Lets Get Physical - Kale, spinach, banana, mango, Pb2, chia seeds make this hearty post workout smoothie amazing.
PB Bomb
Pb Bomb- Peanut Butter Lovers Rejoice !! Peanut butter plant based protein, peanut butter, Pb2, banana blended together to make all your dreams come true!
Prime Time Coffee Smoothie
Intelligentsia coffee with your choice of milk base, banana, turmeric, cinnamon, vanilla plant protein
Strawberries and Creme
Strawberry and Creme- Strawberry, Vanilla plant based protein, banana
Tony the Liger
Tony the Liger- Pineapple, mango and kale blended together to make a tropical treat.
Wookie Punch
Wookie Punch- Looking for an escape to another galaxy with this fruity smoothie. Start with your choice of a base, we find this one tastes best with pineapple juice, ir orange juice. We add peach, mango and strawberry combine forces to battle the dark side.
Mr. Blue Sky
Coconut milk, pineapple juice, coconut meat, blue magick ( blue green algea), pineapple, banana, lime juice, vanilla plant based protein, coconut creme make this super powered smoothie blue.
Wellness Shots
Godzilla
Our Godzilla shot in a 4 oz size. Godzilla is Lemon, cayenne, ginger, agave and pink Himalayan salt.
Hit Me With Your Best Shot
Organic ginger, lemon, turmeric
Turmeric Tonic
Organic Turmeric, coconut water, local honey, pink Himalayan salt
Just Ginger
straight up organic fresh juiced ginger
Soup
Butternut Squash
Organic butternut squash purée. Perfect for a fall day. Roasted butternut squash, sea salt, onion powder, garlic powder, ginger powder. 8 oz 40 calories
Roasted red pepper and tomato
Organic roasted red pepper and heirloom tomatoes puréed together for a warm fall soup
Mini Muffins, Snacks and More
32 oz GF granola container
Blueberry fig bar
Bottled water
Ice mountain 22 oz sport cap bottled water
Chase's Chia Pudding
Our award wining 16 oz chia pudding is an amazing blend of organic chia, mingled spices, dates and coconut milk soaked overnight. Topped with coconut, fresh berries and cacao. Its filling and oh so good.
Fit crunch bar Chocolate Peanut butter
Fit Crunch Protein Bar mint chocolate chip
Fit crunch protein bar pb&j
GF Mini Muffin
Rolled Oats, Dried Apricots, Flax Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Honey, Coconut, Quinoa, Chia Seeds, gluten free contains dairy
GF pop corners kettle corn
Sweet and salty gluten free pop corners
GF POP Corners sea salt
Gluten free sea salt pop corners
Gf White Cheddar Pop corners
Kind Bar dark chocolate almond & sea salt
Kind bar salted caramel & dark chocolate almond
Pirates booty 1/2 ounce
A small perfect snack size bag of booty
Rasberry Fig bar
Raspberry fig bar
Side of granola
Skinny Pop popcorn
Sun Chips French Onion
Sun Chips Garden Salsa
Sun Chips harvest Cheddar
Sun Chips original
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Take away Acai bowls, smoothies and much more.
1830 Tower Drive, GLENVIEW, IL 60026