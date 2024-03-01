Misaki Sushi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Japanese cuisine showcasing both traditional and modern flavors. An elevated menu dedicated to using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients.
Location
379 West Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nonno Pizza Cucina & Bar - 640 Main Street
No Reviews
640 Main Street Barnstable, MA 02601
View restaurant
Anejo Mexican Bistro & Beachtree Taqueria - Hyannis
No Reviews
599 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurant