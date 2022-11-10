Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mongiello's Pizza and Wings

515 N main st

Santa Ana, CA 92701

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Los Angeles Street Style
Cheese Pizza

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.50+

One topping pepperoni pizza. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.50+

Vegetarian. A cheesy selection that is plain fantastic. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. Savory sauce, buffalo milk Mozzarella and aged Bel Gioso parmesan cheeses.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$9.50+

Canadian bacon and pineapple. A classic combination. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.

Mongiello's Mighty Meaty

Mongiello's Mighty Meaty

$9.50+

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoncini all over super stretchy melted mozzarella. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.

Mongie Veggie

Mongie Veggie

$8.50+

Bell Pepper, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, Tomato. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$9.50+

Vegetarian. Freshly sliced tomatoes and just picked basil over a bed of marinara and fresh torn mozzarella balls, and buffalo milk mozzarella all on top of Mongiello's amazing handmade dough 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People.

Los Angeles Street Style

Los Angeles Street Style

$9.50+

Spicy. Pepperoni, canadian bacon and jalapeno. Over Parmesan. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$9.50+

Our signature 18 months aged parmesan alfredo sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions and bell pepper.

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$9.50+

Our signature vegan pesto sauce topped with red onions, diced tomatoes, and artichoke hearts.

Genoa Pizza

Genoa Pizza

$9.50+

Sliced salami, rich ricotta, sliced olivine mozzarella and drizzled with our fresh homemade Pesto on top of our robust red sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sicilian Pizza....

Sicilian Pizza....

$9.50+

Rich ricotta cheese, buffalo milk mozzarella and drizzled with our fresh homemade pesto on top of our robust slow rise italian pizza crust.

Wings

Mongiello's Hot Wings

Mongiello's Hot Wings

$11.00+

Spicy. Rich, one of kind, blow your mind, Mongiello's wing sauce drenched over super thick and juicy wings. Jumbo Wings (Average 6 Per Pound)

Fresh Garlic Parm Wings

Fresh Garlic Parm Wings

$11.00+

Mild version of the lip smacking Mongiello's hot wings. Tossed in our fresh minced garlic sauce and topped with aged parmesan cheese. Taste great with ranch, barbecue, or blue cheese sauces.

Mango Habanero Wings...

Mango Habanero Wings...

$11.00+

Fresh Mango and Spicy Habanero Peppers become perfect lovers and invite you to join in their eternal bliss. Don't pass this delicious opportunity up.

Bourbon Maple BBQ

Bourbon Maple BBQ

$11.00+

Fresh maple syrup, reduced Kentucky bourbon, onions and rosemary make these sweet and savory wings one of a kind and highly addictive.

Combo

6 Wings & 9 inch Pizza

6 Wings & 9 inch Pizza

$19.00
12 Wings & Whole Pizza

12 Wings & Whole Pizza

$34.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Crispy romaine lettuce, diced croutons, fresh grated aged parmesan cheese and smooth & creamy Caesar dressing.

Antipasto salad

Antipasto salad

$13.50

Fresh romaine lettuce, pepperoni, salami, ham, olives, tomato's, and thinly sliced onions & pepperoncini topped with fresh mozzarella and Italian dressing.

Sides

Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$7.00+

Garlic parmesan and mozzarella breadsticks served with marinara sauce on the side.

Sauces/Dips

Sauces/Dips

$0.01

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

Mouth watering Tiramisu to curb your sweet tooth.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.50

2 Fresh made cannoli's, nuff said...

Drinks

12 Oz Canned Soda

12 Oz Canned Soda

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

The place to go in Santa Ana for pizza, wings and salads. We use hand crafted all fresh ingredients and real Mongiello's family recipes.

Location

515 N main st, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Directions

