Monica's 303 2nd Street

Main Menu

Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$15.45

BLT

$14.45

Burger

$16.45

Chicken Sandwich

$15.45

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

French Dip

$16.45

Fried Egg Sandwich

$14.95

Meatball Sub

$16.45

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

$17.45

Shrimp Po'Boy

$17.95

Paninis

Caprese

$14.95

Chicken & Applewood Bacon

$16.45

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.45

Rueben

$16.45

Smoked Turkey & Gouda

$15.45

Turkey Avocado Panini

$16.45

Salads

Pear, Walnut & Fried Brie

$16.95

Caesar with crab cake

$16.95

Tuscan Salad

$15.45

Greek Vegetable Delight

$15.95

Champagne Fruit Salad

$16.95

Louisiana Shrimp Salad

$18.95

Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad

$12.95

Cedar Salmon Salad

$19.45

Dinner Salad

$12.45

Caesar Salad

$13.45

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Pizza

$6.95

Kid's Butter Spag

$5.95

Kid's Spag Alf

$5.95

Kid's Spag Marinara

$5.95

Kraft Mac'n Cheese

$5.95

Appetizers

Baked Brie

$15.95

Bruschetta

$16.95

Buffalo Wings

$16.95

Butterfly Shrimp App

$12.95

Chicken Strips

$14.95

Chips & Salsa Con Queso

$14.95

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$17.95

Crab Cakes

$15.45

Fried Calamari

$17.95

Fried Ravioli

$13.95

Meatballs & Marinara

$10.95

Onion Rings

$11.95

Potato Ball

$4.50

Main Dishes

12oz Ribeye Steak

$29.95

*4 Potato Balls w/ side

$17.95

Almond-Crusted Tilapia

$21.95

*Beef Stroganoff

$22.95

**Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$17.95

*Butterfly Shrimp Entree

$17.95

Cajun Tilapia

$21.95

Cedar Plank Salmon

$26.95

Chicken Balsamico

$24.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.95

**Chicken Parmesan

$20.95

**Chicken Pot Pie

$16.95

*Fish & Chips

$15.95

Fried Chicken

$20.95

*Grandmother's Meat Loaf

$17.95

Jambalaya

$22.95

*Liver & Onions

$16.95

Panko Chicken

$23.95

*Pork Schnitzel

$19.95

Pot Roast

$19.95

(Quiche

$16.95

*Scalloped Potatoes & Ham

$18.95

**Shrimp Diavalo

$25.95

**Tater Tot Casserole

$16.95

Pasta

Angel Hair w/ Chicken

$21.95

Angel Hair w/ Seafood

$24.95

Black Fettuccine w/ Lobster

$26.95

Brick Oven Baked Ziti

$26.95

Bucatini Broccolini

$23.95

Burratta Mac' n Cheese

$16.95

Chicken & Spinach Ravioli

$22.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.95

Lasagna

$21.95

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.95

Spaghetti

$19.95

Tortellini Chicken Arrabiata

$23.95

Sides Dishes

Baked Potato

$5.95

Broccoli

$5.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.25

Creole Rice

$5.95

Cup of Soup

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Fresh Fruit

$5.95

Grilled Asparagus

$5.95

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Roasted Red Potatoes

$5.95

Sautéed Vegetables

$5.95

Side Salad

$6.95

Smashed Fried Potatoes

$5.95

Tater Tots

$5.95

Soup

Tomato Basil Bisque

$5.45+

French Onion

$5.45+

Soup of the Day

$5.45+

Desserts

Amish Pie

$9.95

Cupcakes

$4.25

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.95

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$9.95

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.45

Chocolate Gelato

$4.45

Gluten Free Rolls

Gluten Free Roll

$1.00

Gluten Free Roll $2 (these are to go)

$2.00

Gluten Free Roll FROZEN

$2.00

Add on Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Beverages & Beer

*N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.75

Aquafina

$2.75

Cherry Pepsi

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.75

Diet Mt Dew

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Mt Dew

$3.75

Mug Root Beer

$3.75

Orange Crush

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.75

Pineapple juice

$3.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$4.25

Starry (Sierra Mist)

$3.75

V8 Juice

$3.75

Bottle/Can Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.50

Boulevard Wheat

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.25

Busch Light

$5.25

Coors Banquet

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$6.00

Exile Beatnik Sour

$6.25

Exile Ruthie Gold

$6.00

Founder's

$6.00

George Killian's Irish Red

$5.75

Goose Island

$6.00

Hoegaarden

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

O'Doul's

$5.50

Pacifico Clara

$6.00

PBR

$5.00

Peace Tree Blonde Fatale

$6.75

Red Bridge

$6.25

Summer Shandy

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

White Claw

$6.25

Wilson's Orchard Cider

$6.50

Draft Beer

Big Grove Arms Race

$5.75

Big Grove Boomtown

$5.75

Blue Moon

$6.50

Fat Tire

$6.50

Guinness

$7.25

Iowa Eagle

$6.25

Lagunitas IPA

$7.25

Lion Bridge Compensation

$7.25

Lion Bridge Yard Sale

$6.75

Sam Adams

$6.75

Stella

$7.25

Toppings Goliath New world Lager

$6.75

Pizza

7" Individual Pizza

7" Pizza

$13.95

7" Luka Garza

$13.95

7" Joe Wieskamp

$13.95

7" Kathleen Doyle

$13.95

7" Makenzie Meyer

$13.95

7" Megan Gustafson

$13.95

7" Nicholas Baer

$13.95

7" Ally Disterhoft

$13.95

7" Acie Earl

$13.95

7" Jarrod Uthoff

$13.95

7" Matt Gatens

$13.95

7" Ryan Bowen

$13.95

10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$18.45

10" Luka Garza

$21.95

10" Joe Wieskamp

$21.95

10" Kathleen Doyle

$21.95

10" Makenzie Meyer

$21.95

10" Megan Gustafson

$21.95

10" Nicholas Baer

$21.95

10" Ally Disterhoft

$21.95

10" Acie Earl

$20.95

10" Jarrod Uthoff

$21.95

10" Matt Gatens

$21.95

10" Ryan Bowen

$21.95

16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$25.95

16" Luka Garza

$29.95

16" Joe Wieskamp

$29.95

16" Kathleen Doyle

$29.95

16" Makenzie Meyer

$29.95

16" Megan Gustafson

$29.95

16" Nicholas Baer

$29.95

16" Ally Disterhoft

$29.95

16" Acie Earl

$29.95

16" Jarrod Uthoff

$29.95

16" Matt Gatens

$29.95

16" Ryan Bowen

$29.95

Wine List

By the GLASS

#1 Moscato, Cupcake

$9.50

#2 Riesling, Star Castle

$9.50

#3 White ZIn, Sutter Home

$7.75

#4 Pinot Grigio, Syc Lane

$7.75

#5 Chard, Canyon Rd

$7.75

#6 Rose, Prophecy

$9.50

#7 Chianti, DaVinci

$9.00

#8 Merlot, Proverb

$8.00

#9 Cab Sauv, Franciscan

$9.50

#10 Chard, William H

$10.50

#11 Chard, Chloe

$10.00

#12 Sauv Blanc, Cupcake

$9.50

#13 Chenin Blanc, 3Pears

$10.00

#14 Red, Menage Trois

$10.50

#15 Pinot Noir, Sea Sun

$10.50

#16 Pinot Noir, Portlandia

$11.00

#17 Merlot, Columbia

$9.00

#18 Malbec, Dona Paula

$8.50

#19 Vino Rosso

$8.50

#20 Zinfandel, PORT

$10.50

#21 Cab Sauv, Joel Gott

$10.50

#22 Single Serve, Prosecco

$10.50

#23 Single Serve, Brut

$10.00

By the BOTTLE

#1 Moscato, BOTTLE

$34.00

#2 Rielsing, BOTTLE

$32.00

#3 White Zin, BOTTLE

$27.00

#4 Pinot Grigio, BOTTLE

$27.00

#5 CR Chard, BOTTLE

$27.00

#6 Rose, BOTTLE

$34.00

#7 Chianti, BOTTLE

$32.00

#8 Merlot, BOTTLE

$28.00

#9 Cab Sauv, BOTTLE

$34.00

#10 W Hill Chard, BOTTLE

$36.00

#11 Chloe Chard, BOTTLE

$36.00

#12 Sauv Blanc, BOTTLE

$34.00

#13 3 Pears Chenin, BOTTLE

$36.00

#14 Menagie Trois, BOTTLE

$36.00

#15 PInot Noir, Sea Sun BOTTLE

$38.00

#16 Pinot Noir, Portlandia BOTTLE

$42.00

#17 Merlot Columbia, BOTTLE

$42.00

#18 Malbec, BOTTLE

$32.00

#19 Vino Rosso, BOTTLE

$32.00

#20 Red Zin, Terra DO BOTTLE

$38.00

#21 Cab Sauv Joel Gott, BOTTLE

$38.00

#22 Prosecco, BOTTLE

$40.00

#23 Champagne, BOTTLE

$36.00

#24 Moscato d' Asti

$36.00

#25 White, Conundrum

$39.00

#26 Pinot Grigio, Santa Margh

$50.00

#27 Chard, Hess

$39.00

#35 Cab Sauv, Juggernaut

$37.00

#28 Chard, Diora

$40.00

#29 Chianti, Santa Margh

$50.00

#30 Valpolicella

$44.00

#31 Pinot Noir, Mac Murray

$48.00

#32 Merlot, Raymond

$33.00

#33 Red Blend, Decoy

$33.00

#34 Red, Conundrum

$39.00

#36 Zinfandel, Terra D Oro

$43.00

#37 Shiraz, Cab Sauv, Penfolds

$40.00

#38 Rioja, Honora

$39.00

Bar

*MARTINIS

Apple Pie Martini

$11.00

Basil Vodka Gimlet

$11.00

Bellini-Tini

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Chocolate Mint Martini

$11.00

Dirty Blue

$11.00

Key Lime Martini

$11.00

Key Lime Martini

$11.00

$11.00

Monica's Cosmo

$11.00

Pom Martini

$11.00

*MULES

AGAVE Mule

$10.00

CARRIBEAN Mule

$10.00

KENTUCKY Mule

$10.00

POMEGRANATE Mule

$10.00

TITOS Mule

$10.00

*TRADITIONALS

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bellini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Knob Creek Old Fashion

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Maker's Manhattan

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojitio

$9.00

Pimm's Cup

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

BEER (DRAWS & BOTTLES)

Draw Arm's Race

$5.50

Draw Boomtown

$5.75

Draw Blue Moon

$6.50

Draw Fat Tire

$6.50

Draw Guinness

$7.25

Draw Deep Eddy's

$6.50

Draw LB Compensation

$7.25

Draw LB Yard Sale

$6.75

Draw Sam Adams

$6.75

Draw Stella

$6.75

Draw TG Dorothy's

$6.75

-GIN

Well

$5.50

Beefeaters

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

-MIXED DRINKS

Well Cosmo

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Lemontini

$9.00

Well Manhattan

$7.50

Well Margartia

$7.50

Screw Driver

$6.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

Well White Russian

$7.50

-RUM

Well

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

-SCOTCH

Well

$6.00

Dewars White Label

$7.50

Glennfiddich

$7.50

J & B

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.50

-TEQUILA

Well

$5.50

Cuervo Especial

$7.25

Patron

$7.25

Exotico Blanco

$7.25

-VODKA

Well

$5.50

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Mandrin

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Kettle One

$700.00

Smirnoff

$6.50

Smirnoff Razz

$6.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.50

Titos

$7.00

-WHISKEY

Well Bourban

$5.50

MiWell Whiskey

$5.50

Black Velvet

$7.25

Canadian Club

$7.25

Cedar Ridge

$7.25

Crown Royal

$7.25

Jack Daniels

$7.25

Knob Creak

$7.25

Maker's Mark

$7.25

Seagrams 7

$7.25

Seagrams VO

$7.25

Southern Comfort

$7.25

Wild Turkey

$7.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We serve traditional comfort food with equal parts American classics and Italian favorites, all made with care from the best fresh ingredients available.

Location

303 2nd Street, Coralville, IA 52241

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

