Monica's 303 2nd Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We serve traditional comfort food with equal parts American classics and Italian favorites, all made with care from the best fresh ingredients available.
Location
303 2nd Street, Coralville, IA 52241
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA - 1010 Martin Street
No Reviews
1010 Martin Street Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurant