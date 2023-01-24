Mr. Pibs Restaurant
3780 Mackinaw Trl
Leroy, MI 49655
Shareables
Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella Sticks
Quesadilla 6"
Your choice of chicken or steak* loaded with a blend of cheese and tomatoes.
1/2 Pound of Wings
Bone-in or Boneless. Hot, Sriracha Ranch, BBQ, Asian Ginger, or Garlic Parmesan
Full Pound of Wings
Bone-in or Boneless. Hot, Sriracha Ranch, BBQ, Asian Ginger, or Garlic Parmesan
Potato Skins
Stuffed with melted cheese and bacon.
Onion Rings
Crisscut Fries
French Fries
Jalapeno Poppers
Battered Mushrooms
Breaded Cauliflower
Loaded Potato
1/2 French Fries
1/2 Onion Rings
1/2 Crisscut Fries
Baked Potato
Mashed Potato
Wing Dings
Chips and Cheese
Sweet Potato FF
Cheese Curd Spicy
Cheese Curd Regular
Brussel Sprouts
Pickle FF
Tater Kegs
Naked Wings
Cauliflower Wings
Baskets
Broasted Chicken
Burgers
Mr. Pibs Burger
Two burger patties, Swiss cheese, bacon and Thousand Island sauce.
Triple Play
Swiss cheese, bacon and mushrooms.
Olive Burger
Green olives, mayo and Swiss cheese.
Smoky Burger
Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce.
Patty Melt
Beef patty smothered with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye.
Pizza Burger
Slider Burger
Double Burger
Single Mr. Pibs Burger
Hot Dog
Hamburger
Add Cheese, Mushrooms, Bacon or Make it Deluxe .75 Each.
Bistro Breakfast Burger
Kids Menu
Pizza
Kids Pizza
Stromboli
Garlic Breadsticks
Homemade, served with pizza sauce or ranch.
Cheese Bread Sticks
16-Inch Cheese Bread Sticks
Stuffed Fingers
Garlic breadsticks stuffed with cheese and pepperoni. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.
Cheese Bread Sticks 16"
16" Bread Sticks
Buck Bites
8" Cheese
8" Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.
8"Vegetarian
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives.
8" Meat Madness
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon and ground beef.
8" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, onions and green peppers.
8" BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo.
8" Chicken Ranch
8" Chicken BBQ
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions, cheese and BBQ sauce.
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic crust, grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese and homemade ranch.
12" Cheese
12" Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.
12"Vegetarian
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives.
12" Meat Madness
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon and ground beef.
12" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, onions and green peppers.
12" BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo.
12" Chicken Ranch
12" Chicken BBQ
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions, cheese and BBQ sauce.
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic crust, grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese and homemade ranch.
12" BBQ Pulled Pork
16" Cheese
16"Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.
16"Vegetarian
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives.
16" Meat Madness
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon and ground beef.
16" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, onions and green peppers.
16" BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo.
16" Chicken Ranch
16" Chicken BBQ
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions, cheese and BBQ sauce.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic crust, grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese and homemade ranch.
16" BBQ Pulled Pork
Chicken Bacon Ranch Strom
BLT Strom
BBQ Chicken Strom
Chicken Ranch Strom
Hawaiian Strom
Meat Madness Strom
Philly Steak Strom
Supreme Strom
Veggie Strom
Sandwich
Slim Jim
Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Fish Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich
Choose from grilled or breaded, served on a homemade bun with lettuce and mayo.
Grilled Cheese
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island sauce.
Philly Steak
Grilled steak, green peppers, onions and Swiss cheese.
Club Sandwich
Triple decker with ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Blt Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted white or wheat with mayo.
French Dip
Hot Beef Sandwich
Shaved turkey or beef served on Texas bread with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Shaved turkey or beef served on Texas bread with mashed potatoes and gravy.
HALF Hot Beef Sandwich
Half portion- Shaved turkey or beef served on Texas bread with mashed potatoes and gravy.
HALF Hot Turkey Sandwich
Half portion- Shaved turkey or beef served on Texas bread with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Cuban
Hot Pork Sandwich
Half Hot Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sliders
Smaller Plates
Soups & Salads
Soups Cup
Soups Bowl
Chef Salad
Ham and turkey, tomato, cheese, egg, croutons and bacon bits on a fresh bed of greens.
1/2 Chef Salad
Ham and turkey, tomato, cheese, egg, croutons and bacon bits on a fresh bed of greens.
Chicken Salad
Lightly seasoned, grilled or breaded chicken breast, tomato, cheese, egg, croutons and bacon bits.
1/2 Chicken Salad
Lightly seasoned, grilled or breaded chicken breast, tomato, cheese, egg, croutons and bacon bits.
Rancher's Salad
Tossed Salad
Cheese, croutons and bacon bits.
Lg Side Coleslaw
Sm Side Coleslaw
Lg Side Cottage Cheese
Sm Side Cottage Cheese
Lg Side Applesauce
Sm Side Applesauce
AYCE Salad Bar
One Trip Salad Bar
Cold Plate
Subs
Supper Time
Battered Fish Dinner
Your choice of wet or dry battered whitefish.
BBQ Ribs
Baby back ribs slow roasted in our secret BBQ sauce.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Tender and juicy, home style chicken tenders served with dipping sauce.
Chopped Sirloin
12 oz. patty.
Liver & Onions
Tender beef liver topped with sauteed onions.
MeatLoaf
A local Favorite.
Fantail Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown.
Smothered Chix
A lightly seasoned grilled chicken breast smothered with mushrooms, sauteed onions, bacon and covered with cheddar jack cheese.
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Tex Mex
Wet Burrito
A large soft tortilla loaded with beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives and cheese. Served with crisp nacho chips.
1/2 Wet Burrito
Half Portion- A large soft tortilla loaded with beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives and cheese. Served with crisp nacho chips.
Quesadilla 12"
Nachos Deluxe
Taco Salad
Your choice of beef or chicken served with fresh greens, tomatoes, black olives and cheese. Served in a tortilla shell or with tortilla chips.
1/2 Taco Salad
1/2 Nacho Deluxe
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo wrapped in a soft tortilla shell.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce with lettuce, a blend of colby jack and parmesan cheese with our homemade ranch dressing.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, lettuce, a blend of colby jack and parmesan cheese and our homemade ranch dressing.
Turkey Wrap
Ham Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mr. Pibs Restaurant is a family restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. We also have a pizza menu. We serve beer, wine and liquor.
3780 Mackinaw Trl, Leroy, MI 49655