Main picView gallery

Mr. Pibs Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

3780 Mackinaw Trl

Leroy, MI 49655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Shareables

Chicken Tenders

$9.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.29

Quesadilla 6"

$9.99

Your choice of chicken or steak* loaded with a blend of cheese and tomatoes.

1/2 Pound of Wings

$9.29

Bone-in or Boneless. Hot, Sriracha Ranch, BBQ, Asian Ginger, or Garlic Parmesan

Full Pound of Wings

$12.99

Bone-in or Boneless. Hot, Sriracha Ranch, BBQ, Asian Ginger, or Garlic Parmesan

Potato Skins

$6.79

Stuffed with melted cheese and bacon.

Onion Rings

$6.29

Crisscut Fries

$6.29

French Fries

$4.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.49

Battered Mushrooms

$6.49

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.49

Loaded Potato

$6.29

1/2 French Fries

$3.99

1/2 Onion Rings

$5.29

1/2 Crisscut Fries

$5.29

Baked Potato

$3.99

Mashed Potato

$3.99

Wing Dings

$9.49

Chips and Cheese

$8.29

Sweet Potato FF

$5.29

Cheese Curd Spicy

$6.99

Cheese Curd Regular

$6.99

Brussel Sprouts

$5.99

Pickle FF

$6.29

Tater Kegs

$6.99

Naked Wings

$9.99

Cauliflower Wings

$7.99

AYCE

Shrimp AYCE

$14.99

Shrimp Reorder

Fish Reorder

Combo Reorder

Perch Dinner

$16.99

Seafood Platter

$19.99

Baskets

Served with French fries and homemade coleslaw, cottage cheese or applesauce.

Battered Fish Basket

$9.99

Smelt Basket

$9.99

Shrimp Basket

$9.79

Clam Strips Basket

$8.99

Chicken Tenders Basket

$9.49

Wing Dings Basket

$9.79

Broasted Chicken

8Pc Broasted Chicken

$14.99

12Pc Broasted Chicken

$21.99

16Pc Broasted Chicken

$28.99

24Pc Broasted Chicken

$42.99

Breast

$3.99

Thigh

$2.99

Leg

$2.99

Wing

$1.99

Burgers

"The Best Burger in the Neighborhood" Hand pattied, USDA Choice ground beef served on our homemade bun. Includes pickle spear and homemade chips.

Mr. Pibs Burger

$13.99

Two burger patties, Swiss cheese, bacon and Thousand Island sauce.

Triple Play

$9.99

Swiss cheese, bacon and mushrooms.

Olive Burger

$8.99

Green olives, mayo and Swiss cheese.

Smoky Burger

$10.99

Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce.

Patty Melt

$8.99

Beef patty smothered with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye.

Pizza Burger

$8.99

Slider Burger

$1.99

Double Burger

$10.99

Single Mr. Pibs Burger

$9.99

Hot Dog

$5.29

Hamburger

$7.99

Add Cheese, Mushrooms, Bacon or Make it Deluxe .75 Each.

Bistro Breakfast Burger

$10.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.29

Kids Battered Fish

$6.29

Kids Hamburger

$6.29

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$6.29

Kids Hot Dog

$6.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Pizza

Homemade dough, made daily and our secret sauce.

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Stromboli

$7.99

Garlic Breadsticks

$6.99

Homemade, served with pizza sauce or ranch.

Cheese Bread Sticks

$8.49

16-Inch Cheese Bread Sticks

Stuffed Fingers

$6.99

Garlic breadsticks stuffed with cheese and pepperoni. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.

Cheese Bread Sticks 16"

$12.49

16" Bread Sticks

$10.99

Buck Bites

$5.99

8" Cheese

$6.99

8" Supreme

$9.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.

8"Vegetarian

$8.29

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives.

8" Meat Madness

$9.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon and ground beef.

8" Hawaiian

$8.99

Ham, pineapple, onions and green peppers.

8" BLT

$9.29

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo.

8" Chicken Ranch

$9.79

8" Chicken BBQ

$9.79

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions, cheese and BBQ sauce.

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Garlic crust, grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese and homemade ranch.

12" Cheese

$9.99

12" Supreme

$14.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.

12"Vegetarian

$13.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives.

12" Meat Madness

$15.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon and ground beef.

12" Hawaiian

$12.99

Ham, pineapple, onions and green peppers.

12" BLT

$13.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo.

12" Chicken Ranch

$14.99

12" Chicken BBQ

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions, cheese and BBQ sauce.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Garlic crust, grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese and homemade ranch.

12" BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.99

16" Cheese

$11.99

16"Supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.

16"Vegetarian

$15.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives.

16" Meat Madness

$18.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon and ground beef.

16" Hawaiian

$15.99

Ham, pineapple, onions and green peppers.

16" BLT

$15.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo.

16" Chicken Ranch

$17.99

16" Chicken BBQ

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions, cheese and BBQ sauce.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Garlic crust, grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese and homemade ranch.

16" BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Strom

$8.99

BLT Strom

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Strom

$8.99

Chicken Ranch Strom

$8.99

Hawaiian Strom

$8.99

Meat Madness Strom

$8.99

Philly Steak Strom

$10.99

Supreme Strom

$9.99

Veggie Strom

$8.99

Sandwich

Served with homemade chips and pickle spear.

Slim Jim

$7.99

Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.79

Choose from grilled or breaded, served on a homemade bun with lettuce and mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Reuben

$9.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island sauce.

Philly Steak

$12.99

Grilled steak, green peppers, onions and Swiss cheese.

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Triple decker with ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Blt Sandwich

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted white or wheat with mayo.

French Dip

$12.49

Hot Beef Sandwich

$12.49

Shaved turkey or beef served on Texas bread with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$12.49

Shaved turkey or beef served on Texas bread with mashed potatoes and gravy.

HALF Hot Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Half portion- Shaved turkey or beef served on Texas bread with mashed potatoes and gravy.

HALF Hot Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Half portion- Shaved turkey or beef served on Texas bread with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Cuban

$9.99

Hot Pork Sandwich

$12.49

Half Hot Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.99

Smaller Plates

For guests 55 years and older only please! Served with potato and choice of homemade coleslaw, cottage cheese or applesauce.

LS Chicken Tenders

$6.79

LS Battered Fish

$7.99

LS Hamburger

$6.49

LS Wing Dings

$6.49

LS Half Hot Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

LS Half Hot Beef Sandwich

$8.99

LS Sm Grilled Cheese

$5.99

LS Hot Hamburger

$8.99

LS Chicken Tenders (copy)

$6.79

LS Half Hot Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Soups & Salads

Soups Cup

$4.29

Soups Bowl

$4.99

Chef Salad

$9.29

Ham and turkey, tomato, cheese, egg, croutons and bacon bits on a fresh bed of greens.

1/2 Chef Salad

$7.99

Ham and turkey, tomato, cheese, egg, croutons and bacon bits on a fresh bed of greens.

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Lightly seasoned, grilled or breaded chicken breast, tomato, cheese, egg, croutons and bacon bits.

1/2 Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lightly seasoned, grilled or breaded chicken breast, tomato, cheese, egg, croutons and bacon bits.

Rancher's Salad

$13.99

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Cheese, croutons and bacon bits.

Lg Side Coleslaw

$2.79

Sm Side Coleslaw

$1.79

Lg Side Cottage Cheese

$2.79

Sm Side Cottage Cheese

$1.79

Lg Side Applesauce

$2.79

Sm Side Applesauce

$1.79

AYCE Salad Bar

$7.99

One Trip Salad Bar

$5.99

Cold Plate

$8.49

Subs

Includes the works: Lettuce, tomato, mayo and seasoned oil.

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Italian Sub

$12.49

Turkey, ham, pepperoni and cheese.

Pizza Sub

$10.99

Steak & Mozzarella Sub

$12.49

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Club Sub

$12.99

Chicken Club Sub

$12.99

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Sub Combo

$10.99

Half of sub served with a cup of soup or tossed salad.

Supper Time

Served with your choice of two sides.

Battered Fish Dinner

$11.99

Your choice of wet or dry battered whitefish.

BBQ Ribs

$15.99

Baby back ribs slow roasted in our secret BBQ sauce.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.99

Tender and juicy, home style chicken tenders served with dipping sauce.

Chopped Sirloin

$11.99

12 oz. patty.

Liver & Onions

$10.99

Tender beef liver topped with sauteed onions.

MeatLoaf

$12.49

A local Favorite.

Fantail Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown.

Smothered Chix

$14.99

A lightly seasoned grilled chicken breast smothered with mushrooms, sauteed onions, bacon and covered with cheddar jack cheese.

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$12.49

Tex Mex

Wet Burrito

$11.49

A large soft tortilla loaded with beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives and cheese. Served with crisp nacho chips.

1/2 Wet Burrito

$9.54

Half Portion- A large soft tortilla loaded with beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives and cheese. Served with crisp nacho chips.

Quesadilla 12"

$12.99

Nachos Deluxe

$10.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Your choice of beef or chicken served with fresh greens, tomatoes, black olives and cheese. Served in a tortilla shell or with tortilla chips.

1/2 Taco Salad

$8.99

1/2 Nacho Deluxe

$8.99

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo wrapped in a soft tortilla shell.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce with lettuce, a blend of colby jack and parmesan cheese with our homemade ranch dressing.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.49

Grilled or crispy chicken breast, lettuce, a blend of colby jack and parmesan cheese and our homemade ranch dressing.

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

Ham Wrap

$8.99

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.49

Mother’s Day Specials

Homemade Quiche

$6.99

Stuffed Smoked Pork Chop

$12.99

Surf N Turf

$18.99

Seafood Alfredo

$16.99

Bourbon Glazed Chicken

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mr. Pibs Restaurant is a family restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. We also have a pizza menu. We serve beer, wine and liquor.

Website

Location

3780 Mackinaw Trl, Leroy, MI 49655

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Seven Slot Grille
orange star4.5 • 1,162
113 N Chestnut St Reed City, MI 49677
View restaurantnext
Buckboard Bar and Grille - 108 W UPTON AVE
orange star4.4 • 215
108 W UPTON AVE Reed City, MI 49677
View restaurantnext
Reed City Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 43
141 W Upton Ave Reed City, MI 49677
View restaurantnext
Burke's Waterfront
orange star3.5 • 219
2403 Sunnyside Dr Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Chico's Taco House LLC - Thursdays B1G1-1/2 off Wet Burritos. Promo code "WET"
orange star3.2 • 44
5954 East M-55 Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
The Green Gold Diner - 201 W 7th St
orange starNo Reviews
201 W 7th St Evart, MI 49631
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Leroy
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston