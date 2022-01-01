Restaurant header imageView gallery

Muldoon's Tavern Rochester Hills

review star

No reviews yet

3982 W. Auburn Rd.

Rochester HIlls, MI 48309

Popular Items

Chicken Wings 8 PC.
Southwest Chili
Tossed Salad

Starters and Sides

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chips and Guacamole

$8.00

Mini Tacos

$10.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Onion Rings

$7.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Loaded French Fries

$7.00
Steak Tip Appetizer

Steak Tip Appetizer

$16.00

Hand Battered Chicken Strips

$10.00

Spinich Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Chicken Wings 8 PC.

$14.00
Chicken Sampler

Chicken Sampler

$14.00

Wedges

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Soups and Salads

Soup of the Day

$4.00
Bean Chili

Bean Chili

$4.00
Southwest Chili

Southwest Chili

$5.00

Friday Clam Chowder

$5.00

Pretty Clammy

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Julienne Salad

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Anitipasti Salad

$12.00

Mexican

Enchiladas

$11.00
Tacos

Tacos

$13.00

Individaul Taco

$3.50

Grande Nachos

$14.00
Sour Cream Burritos

Sour Cream Burritos

$13.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Botana

$12.00

Fajitas

$14.00

Entrees

Beer Battered Fish

$15.00

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Lunch Fish

$8.99

Chicken Parmesean

$18.00

Burgers and Coneys

1/2 LB. Hamburger

$10.00
Ranch Burger

Ranch Burger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Fatty Melt

$17.00

Tradional Sliders

$10.00

Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Firehouse Burger

$14.00

Hot Dog

$3.00
Coney Island

Coney Island

$4.00

Pizza

12" round 8-piece cheese pizza

$10.00

Muldoons Special

$17.00

White Chicken Pizza

$17.00

BLT Pizza

$17.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Mexian Pizza

$16.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

7" Personal Pizza

$7.00

Sandwiches

Memphis Club

Memphis Club

$12.00
Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.00

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo On Toasted White Bread

Reuben

Reuben

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Firehouse Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Richie Rich Wrap

$12.00

Fajita Wrap

$11.00
Chicken Ceasar Wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.00
Lyles Favorite

Lyles Favorite

$11.00
French Dip

French Dip

$12.00
BLT

BLT

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Thin Jim

$11.00

Chicken Sandwhich

$10.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

Extras

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Pico

$2.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Vegetable

$2.00

Side Cheese Sauce 3.5 oz

$1.00

Cup Cheese Sauce

$2.00

A la Carte Chicken Breast

$4.00

A la Carte Piece of Fish

$3.00

Garlic Toast

$1.50

Side Coney Chili

$1.75

Side tortilla chips

$2.00

Side potato chips

$2.00

Specials

Prime Rib Sliders

$14.00

Lasagna

$14.00

Burgerito

$13.00

Country Tots

$10.00

Pierogi Pizza

$17.00

Taco Tues Guacamole

$1.00

Taco Tues Beef

$2.00

Taco Tues Chicken

$2.00

Taco Tues Barbacoa

$2.00

Taco Tues Shrimp

$3.00

Taco Tues Fish

$3.00

Taco Tues Rice & Beans

$2.00

Taco Tues Salsa

$0.50

Taco Tues Sour Cream

$0.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.25

Red Bull

$4.25

Tonic

$4.00

Pitcher Soda

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A Local Tavern

Location

3982 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester HIlls, MI 48309

Directions

Gallery
Muldoon's Tavern - Rochester Hills image
Muldoon's Tavern - Rochester Hills image
Muldoon's Tavern - Rochester Hills image

