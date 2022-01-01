Restaurant header imageView gallery

The MUSE Bourbon Bar & Grill 11475 SAN JOSE BLVD

11475 San Jose Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32223

Appetizers

Mandarin Calamari

$13.00

Crispy calamari, banana pepper, marinara.

MUSE Chips

$10.00

Russet chips, truffle essence, blue cheese mornay, scallion, bourbon bacon jam.

Shrimp 308

$13.00

Atlantic shrimp, 308 Cajun butter, lemon, garlic toast.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$11.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$11.00

Wings

8 Jumbo Wings

$13.00

Combination of wings and flats, served with carrots and celery. Not available in "all flats."

16 Jumbo Wings

$22.00

Combination of wings and flats, served with carrots and celery. Not available in "all flats."

24 Jumbo Wings

$33.00

Combination of wings and flats, served with carrots and celery. Not available in "all flats."

.99 wings (8 each)

$7.92

Single Wing

$0.99

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad Entrée

$11.00

Romaine, parmesan, cracked pepper, crouton, Caesar.

MUSE House Salad Entrée

$11.00

Field greens, Romaine, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion, crouton, bourbon vinagrette.

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Burgers\\\Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, toasted brioche bun.

Andy Warhol Burger

$12.00

Angus beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted brioche bun.

French Dip Press

$13.00

Roast Beef, Horsey, Swiss, Onions

Banksy Burger

$13.00

Angus beef, bourbon bacon jam, swiss, caramelized onion, toasted brioche bun.

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Shaved ribeye, caramelized onion, green pepper, white American, Amoroso roll.

Reuben Sandwich

$13.00

Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, 1,000 Island, toasted marble rye.

Floridian

$13.00

Pablo Picasso Burger

$14.00

Henri Matisse Burger

$13.00

Salvador Dali Burger

$14.00

Vincent Van Gogh Burger

$13.00

Peter Max Burger

$14.00

Mains

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Steak Frites

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Creamy Shrimp Pesto

$17.00

Portabella Mushrooms

$15.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine, parmesan, cracked pepper, crouton, Caesar.

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, crouton.

Seasonal Veggie

$4.00

Steamed seasonal vegetables.

Parmesan Orzo

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Desserts

NY-Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Cheese cake, strawberries or cherries, whipped cream.

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Glass of Water

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Pibb Xtra

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mountain Blast

$2.50

Fiji Small

$4.25

Red Bull

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Sugar-Free Red Bull Can

$5.00

Yellow Tropical Red Bull Can

$5.00

Red Watermelon Red Bull Can

$5.00

Non-refillable

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$2.75

Fresh-Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Pressed Apple Cider

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Draft Beer

DFT Bud Light

$4.25

DFT Miller Lite

$4.25

DFT Michelob Ultra

$4.25

DFT Yuengling Lager

$4.25

DFT Intuition 1-10 I.P.A.

$6.25

DFT Orange Blossom Pilsner

$6.25

DFT Duk'e Cold Nose Brown Ale

$6.25

DFT Blue Moon (Rotate)

$6.00

Ancient city

$6.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$5.25
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.25
Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.25
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.25
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$5.25
Heineken Zero NA

Heineken Zero NA

$5.25
Heinekin

Heinekin

$5.25
Michelob Light

Michelob Light

$4.25
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.25
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.25
Yuengling

Yuengling

$4.25
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$5.25
Stella Artois Cidre

Stella Artois Cidre

$5.25

Dos Equis Xxx

$6.25Out of stock

Canned Beer

Abita Purple Haze

$6.25

Abita Strawberry Lager

$6.25

Congaree Farm Cider

$5.25

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw Watermelon

$5.50

Greenberry's Coffee Roasters Honey Vanilla

$7.00

Guiness Stout

$6.25

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.50Out of stock

High Noon Lime

$5.50Out of stock

Jim Beam Bourbon-Seltzer

$6.25

Jim Beam Ginger-Bourbon

$6.25

Long Drink

$6.25

Onda Blood Orange

$7.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Blackberry Bramble H Bourbon

$10.25

Blackberry Bramble H Gin

$10.00

Blackened PRESBYTERIAN

$15.00

Blackened Sour

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Chocolatini

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Cosmopolitan PREM

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Electric Lemonade

$9.00

Espressotini

$11.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gatorade Flavors

$7.00

Grateful Dead

$10.25

Greatful Dead PREM

$14.25

Greyhound

$7.25

Hairy Navel

$8.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Irish Mule

$11.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Lemontini Flavors

$11.00

Long Beach Iced Tea

$10.00

Long Beach IT PREM

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Long Island IT PREM

$14.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Madras

$7.25

Mai Tai

$9.25

Malibu Bay Breeze

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.25

Margarita

$8.75

Martini Gin

$11.25

Martini Vodka

$11.25

Mimosa (Gambino Split)

$9.00

Mojito

$9.25

Moscow Mule

$9.25

Old Fashioned

$10.00Out of stock

Raspberry Martini

$9.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Sangria RED

$10.00

Sangria WHITE

$10.00

Sazerac Rye (Andy's)

$13.00

Screwdriver

$7.25

Sea Breeze

$7.25

Sex On The Beach

$7.25

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise House

$7.50

Tom Collins

$6.25

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Vodka Collins

$6.25

Vodka Gimlet

$6.25

Whiskey Sour

$6.25

White Russian

$8.00

Shooters

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Apple Sauce

$7.25

B-52

$9.00

Baby Beer

$8.00

Baby Guiness

$8.00

Birthday Cake

$8.00

Blonde Headed Slut

$9.00

Blueberry Muffin

$7.25

Bomb Pop

$8.25

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Creamsicle

$7.50

Fire & Ice

$7.50

Four Horsemen

$15.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Irish Breakfast

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Johnny Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.25

Key West Rootbeer

$7.25

Lemon Drop Flavors

$7.50

Lemon Drop House

$6.75

Liquid Cocaine

$8.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Melon Sour

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.00

Oil Slick

$8.00

PB & J

$7.25

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Purple Haze

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.50

Red Snapper

$9.00

Royal Flush

$9.00

Scoobie Snack

$7.50

Snake Bite (Youkon+Lime)

$7.00

So-Co Lime

$7.00

Starburst

$7.00

Surfer on Acid

$7.50

Tic Tac Orange

$9.00

Toasted Almond

$7.00

Two Alligators

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

Vodka Bomb Flavors

$9.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Water Moccasin

$8.25

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Zipperhead

$7.00

Red

19 Crimes Red Blend

$10.00

19 Crimes Red Blend Bottle

$35.00

Angel's Ink Pinot Noir

$12.00

Angel's Ink Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Art Of The Cooper Pinot Noir

$10.00

Art Of The Cooper Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

Cooper &thief

$13.75

Intrinsic Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Intrinsic Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$48.00

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$35.00

Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$42.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$46.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$10.00

Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$8.00

Val's

$6.00

Zinfandel

$8.00

White

Art Of The Cooper Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Ravel & Stitch Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Joel Gott Chardonnay

$9.00

Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay

$12.00

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Chardonnay

$11.00

Voga Moscato

$9.00

Art Of The Cooper Pinot Grigio Bottle

$35.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$29.00

Ravel & Stitch Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Joel Gott Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Voga Moscato Bottle

$32.00

Rosé

La Crema Pinot Noir Rose

$10.00

La Crema Pinot Noir Rosé Bottle

$35.00

Maison No. 9 Rose

$14.00

Maison No. 9 Rosé Bottle

$48.00

White Zinfandel

$9.00

Sparkling 🍾🍾🍾🍾

Gambino Cuvee Brut Split

$9.00

Moet Imperial Brut Champagne Bottle

Drink Specials

Drink Special

$8.00

Holiday Drink

$5.00

Shooter Special

$5.00

Mint Julip

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Food Specials

Spicy Popcorn Shrimp

$11.00

Shrimp and Sausage

$13.00

Chicken Orzo

$15.00

PKG Rum

Appleton Estate Signature Blend Bottle

$30.00

Bacardi Bottle

$23.00

Cane Rum Bottle

$22.00

Captain Morgan Bottle

$24.00

Malibu Bottle

$26.00

Myers's Dark Jamaican Bottle

$40.00

PKG Tequila

Corazon Silver Bottle

$26.00

Cuervo Gold Bottle

$34.00

Don Julio Anejo Bottle

$78.00

Don Julio Silver Bottle

$62.00

Milagro Silver Bottle

$32.00

Patron Citronage Bottle

$46.00

Patron Silver Bottle

$57.00

PKG Whiskey

Ancient Age Bottle

$18.00

Buffalo Trace Bottle

$40.00

Bulliet Bourbon (Orange Label) Bottle

$42.00

Crown Apple Bottle

$48.00

Crown Royal Bottle

$50.00

Crown Royal Peach Bottle

$48.00

Crown Royal Vanilla Bottle

$48.00

Fireball Bottle

$32.00

Jack Daniels Bottle

$45.00

Jameson Bottle

$52.00

Jim Beam Bottle

$34.00

Maker's Mark Bottle

$58.00

Seagrams 7 Bottle

$32.00

Seagrams VO Bottle

$32.00

PKG Scotch

JW Black Bottle

$42.00

JW Red Bottle

$35.00

PKG Cordial

Jagermeister Bottle

$32.00

Rumpleminz Bottle

$32.00

PKG Beer

Angry Orchard 6-Pk

Out of stock

Bud Light 6-Pk

Out of stock

Budweiser 6-Pk

Out of stock

Coors Light 6-Pk

Out of stock

Corona Extra 6-Pk

Out of stock

Heineken Zero NA 6-Pk

Out of stock

Heinekin 6-Pk

Out of stock

Michelob Light 6-Pk

Out of stock

Michelob Ultra 6-Pk

Miller Lite 6-Pk

Out of stock

Sam Adam's Boston Lager 6-Pk

Out of stock

Stella Artois 6-Pk

Out of stock

Stella Artois Cidre 6-Pk

Out of stock

PKG Wine

CAB, Intrinsic 750

$48.00

CAB, Joel Gott 750

$35.00

CH, Joel Gott 750

$40.00

CH, Joel Gott UNOAKED 750

$42.00

CH, Mondavi Private 750

$40.00

M, Voga Moscato 750

$29.00

PG, ART Cooper Grigio 750

$35.00

PG, Barone Fini 750

$29.00

PN, Angel's Ink 750

$42.00

PN, ART Cooper Noir 750

$35.00

PN, Meiomi Pinot Noir 750

$46.00

RB, 19 Crimes 750

$35.00

ROS, La Crema 750

$32.00

ROS, Maison #9 750

$48.00

SB, Crossings NZ 750

$29.00

SB, Ravel & Stitch CA 750

$42.00

SPK, Moet Champagne 750

$150.00

Retail

T-Shirt (Unisex)

$18.00

Polo (Men)

$25.00

V-Neck (Women)

$20.00

Koozie

$3.00

Event Retail

Event Ticket

$10.00

Event Raffle

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An art and bourbon-centric bar and grill offering American-style food and cocktails in an enriching, inspirational atmosphere.

Location

11475 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32223

Directions

Gallery


Main pic

