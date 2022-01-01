Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mussel Bar & Grille - Arlington

review star

No reviews yet

800 N. Glebe Road

Arlington, VA 22203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Ricotta Cheesecake

Beverage

Bottle Sparkling

$5.00+

Bottle Still

$5.00+

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Eggenberg Non Alcoholic Beer

$8.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Specialty Mocktails

Mocktail

$8.00

Matcha Mango

$10.00

Matcha Chamomile Tea & Organic Mango Puree

Mussel Punch

$8.00

Mixed Fruit juices with Fresh Fruit Seasonal

Coconut Crush

$8.00

Coconut Cream Pineapple Lime Juice & Cranberry

Desserts

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Creamy Vanilla custard with Crackly Toasted Sugar Topping and Italian Meringue

Ricotta Cheesecake

$8.00

Blueberry Compote over a Ricotta cheese based cheesecake, Graham Cracker Crumble

Salted Caramel Mousse

$8.00

Spiced Salted Caramel Chocolate, topped with Hazelnut Brittle

Entrees

Kids Burger

$7.00

Freshly ground beef burger on a Plain Brioche bun

Kids Chocolate Mllk

$3.50

Kids Juice

$4.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta with a creamy cheese sauce

Kids Milk

$3.50

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta in butter

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Flatbread with red sauce and cheese

Kids Steak

$12.00

Steak and Fries

Kids Steamed Veg

$5.00

Seasonal Veggies

Kids Sunday

$4.00

Ice cream of choice with whipped cream sprinkles and maraschino cherry

Sides

Classic Frites

$6.00

Frites topped with salt and parsley served with Harissa aoli, malt vinegar, garlic aoli and a curry sauce

Sweet Potato Frites

$6.00

Sweet Potato Frites topped with salt and parsley served with Harissa aoli, malt vinegar, garlic aoli and a curry sauce

Truffle Frites

$7.00

Classic Frites topped with Truffle oil and Parmesan

Fried Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon

$12.00

Fried Brussels dressed with balsamic vinaigrette and bacon lardons

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Baked Cavatappi pasta topped with bread crumbs

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens dressed with balsamic vinaigrette

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy, American eatery dishing up mussels & fries, plus wood-fired pies, meat & poultry plates.

Website

Location

800 N. Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
901 N Glebe Rd #105 Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
Ballston Local
orange star4.5 • 37
900 N Glebe Ste 150 Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
Rustico - Ballston
orange starNo Reviews
4075 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
Rus Uz
orange starNo Reviews
1000 N. Randolph St Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Roll'd Sushi
orange star3.9 • 204
4238 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
First Down Sports Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4213 Fairfax Dr Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mala Tang
orange star4.5 • 11,684
3434 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 7,793
4251 Campbell Ave Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurantnext
Shuck Shack
orange star4.6 • 7,719
1100 S Hayes St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston