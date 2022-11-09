Nalu Rehoboth Beach

Main picView gallery

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Pineapple

$9.99

salted caramel sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

salsa, & jalapeños

Chicken Lemongrass Potstickers

$6.00

served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.99

buffalo, mango habanero, huli bbq, pupu, or teriyaki

Coconut Shrimp

$7.50

served with sweet chili sauce

Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp

$12.99

garlic, lemon, butter, paprika (traditional Hawaiian street food served at local shrimp trucks)

Nalu Nachos

$8.50

1lb shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream,

Pupu Edamame

$9.99

garlic, ginger, soy sauce, & sweet chili

Street Corn Dip

$9.99

roasted corn, jalapeno, queso fresco, parmesan, lime, cilantro, & tortilla chips

Side of Fries

$4.00

Soup & Salads

Creamy Seafood Chowder

$11.99

tuna, salmon, shrimp, scallops, onions, celery, carrots, & potatoes

Beef Stew

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

romaine, wonton crisps, & shaved parmesan

House Salad

$10.99

romaine, carrots, tomatoes, red onion, wonton crisps, queso fresco, cucumber, radish, & mango pineapple vinaigrette

Nalu Signature Cobb

$17.99

huli huli bbq chicken, romaine, cucumbers, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, boiled egg, queso fresco & mango pineapple vinaigrette

Poke

Rainbow Poke

$10.00

Tuna, Salmon, and Shrimp w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

Salmon Poke

$8.00

w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

Shrimp Poke

$8.00

w/ spicy mayo. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

Spicy Salmon Poke

$8.00

w/ spicy mayo. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

Spicy Tuna Poke

$9.00

w/ spicy mayo. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

Traditional Tuna Poke

$9.00

w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

Veggie poke

$9.99

Street Tacos

Blackened Tuna Taco

$16.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Coconut Shrimp Taco

$14.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Kona Short Rib Taco

$14.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Grilled Rockfish Tacos

$15.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Huli BBQ Chicken Taco

$12.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Japanese Fried Chicken Taco

$13.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Kalua Pulled Pork Taco

$13.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Tempura Rockfish Taco

$15.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

Soft Shell Crab Taco

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$14.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Kalua Pork SDW

$13.99

huli bbq sauce & Nalu slaw (All served w/ fries)

Big Island Cheesesteak Wrap

$15.99

blackened tuna, lettuce, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo (All served w/ fries)

Blackened Rockfish

$15.99

Nalu slaw, avocado, & baja sauce (All served w/ fries)

Blackened Tuna Blt Wrap

$16.99

blackened tuna, lettuce, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo (All served w/ fries)

Huli Huli Bbq Chicken Wrap

$13.99

American cheese, bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce, & tomato (All served w/ fries)

Fried Chicken SDW

$13.99

w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw (All served w/ fries)

King Kamehameha Surf & Turf Burrito

$19.99

flank steak, shrimp, spicy mayo, Nalu slaw, queso fresco & sour cream (All served w/ fries)

Spam Blt

$13.99

spam, grilled pineapple, bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce, & tomato (All served w/ fries)

Fried Rockfish Sand

$15.99

Smash Burgers

All American

$15.99

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato (Served w/ Fries)

Big Kahuna

$17.99

grilled pineapple, SPAM, teriyaki sauce (Served w/ Fries)

Fried Chicken Loco

$19.99

Impossible Burger

$16.99

teriyaki, lettuce, tomato, & guacamole (Served w/ Fries)

Lava Burger

$15.99

Ono Burger

$20.99

American cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & spicy mayo served between two grilled cheese sandwiches (Served w/ Fries)

The Loco Moco

$19.99

sticky rice, two burgers, two eggs sunny side up, & smothered in gravy (substitute burger for Japanese fried chicken option)

Entrees

Fried Rice Bowl

$7.50

sticky rice, egg, edamame, carrot, sesame seeds, red onion, & scallions

Parmesan Crusted Rockfish

$27.99

served with sticky rice & pupu green beans

Pad Thai

$16.99

stir fried rice noodles, egg, tamarind, cilantro, green beans, carrots, crushed peanuts, & scallions

Huli BBQ Pork Chop

$25.99

served with sticky rice & pupu green beans

Teriyaki Grilled Pineapple Salmon

$24.99

served with sticky rice & Nalu slaw

Ramen Bowl

$10.00

Desserts

Birthday Dessert

Chocolate Brownie Hula Pie

$9.99

Ice Cream

$3.00

OG Hula Pie

$9.99

Oreo crust, vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut flakes, macadamia nuts, chocolate syrup, & whipped cream

Rainbow Cake

$9.99

Salted Carmel Hula Pie

$9.99

Pumpkin Lava Cake

$9.99

Pumpkin Crumb Cake

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's Rockfish Fingers

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Sides

Side of Fries (Copy)

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Pineapple

$2.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side spam

$6.00

Side shrimp

$8.00

Side salmon

$10.00

Side tuna

$10.00

Side pork

$8.00

Side steak

$10.00

Side chicken

$8.00

Side HULI chicken

$8.00

Side Short Rib

$10.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Gluten Free

GF Nalu Nachos

$16.99

1lb shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream,

GF Pupu Edamame

$9.99

garlic, ginger, soy sauce, & sweet chili

GF Chicken Wings (8)

$12.99

buffalo, mango habanero, huli bbq, pupu, or teriyaki

GF Bacon Wrapped Pineapple

$9.99

salted caramel sauce

GF Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp

$12.99

garlic, lemon, butter, paprika (traditional Hawaiian street food served at local shrimp trucks)

GF Street Corn Dip

$9.99

GF Creamy Seafood Chowder

$11.99

tuna, salmon, shrimp, scallops, onions, celery, carrots, & potatoes

GF House Salad

$10.99

romaine, carrots, tomatoes, red onion, wonton crisps, queso fresco, cucumber, radish, & mango pineapple vinaigrette

GF Caesar Salad

$11.99

romaine, wonton crisps, & shaved parmesan

GF Nalu Signature Cobb

$17.99

huli huli bbq chicken, romaine, cucumbers, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, boiled egg, queso fresco & mango pineapple vinaigrette

GF Traditional Tuna Poke

$17.99

w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

GF Salmon Poke

$15.99

w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

GF Rainbow Poke

$19.99

Tuna, Salmon, and Shrimp w/ poke sauce. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

GF Shrimp Poke

$15.99

w/ spicy mayo. All served w/ sticky rice, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds, scallions, & wonton strips

GF Short Rib Taco

$14.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

GF Grilled Shrimp Taco

$14.99

GF Grilled RockfishTaco

$15.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

GF Blackened Tuna Taco

$16.99

All served w/ baja sauce & Nalu slaw

GF Blackened Tuna Blt Sd

$16.99

blackened tuna, lettuce, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo (All served w/ fries)

GF Big Island Cheesesteak SD

$13.99

blackened tuna, lettuce, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo (All served w/ fries)

GF Blackened Rockfish SD

$15.99

Nalu slaw, avocado, & baja sauce (All served w/ fries)

GF Spam Blt

$11.99

spam, grilled pineapple, bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce, & tomato (All served w/ fries)

GF All American

$15.99

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato (Served w/ Fries)

GF Fried Rice Bowl

$14.99

sticky rice, egg, edamame, carrot, sesame seeds, red onion, & scallions

GF Grilled Salmon Ent

$24.99

GF grilled MAHI Ent

$27.99

GF Brownie

$9.99

GF Side of Fries

$4.00

NALU TSHIRTS

NALU TOP GUN SHIRT

$25.00+

NALU GREY SHIRT

$25.00+

NALU TEAL SHIRT

$25.00+

Rash Gaurd

$35.00+

Emp tee

$15.00

Emp rash

$20.00

Hoodie

$60.00

Emp hoodie

$40.00

MISC

NALU HOT SAUCE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

41 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

