Nashville Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nashville Kitchen is a Southern-inspired restaurant. We cook and serve chicken and shrimp with a custom blend of spices and hotness. Our food is Wholesome, Authentic, and Southern-inspired.
Location
9140 Alcosta Blvd, unit A, San Ramon, CA 94583
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Ramon
Bamboo Sushi - Bishop Ranch
4.1 • 381
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201 San Ramon, CA 94583
View restaurant