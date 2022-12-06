  • Home
  • Salem
  • The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie
The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

No reviews yet

140 Washington St.

Salem, MA 01970

Popular Items

Our Chicken Vegetable
Chicken Pot Pie
New England Clam & Corn Chowder

Soups

Butternut Apple & Sage

$8.30+

Vegetarian/Finished with Cream/Gluten-Free

Chicken Pot Pie

$9.10+

Please pick one choice for chicken pot_pie Bread Cracker or puff Pastry for 12oz. Bowl No Dairy Tender chunks of chicken, potatoes, pearl onions, green peas and carrots served in between a flakey puff pastry

Chili Con Carne

$8.30+

Gluten Free, No Dairy A soup factory favorite. A rich and zesty blend of ground beef, red beans, onions and sweet red bell peppers in a spicy cumin and tomato scented sauce slowly cooked.

Hearty Vegetable

$8.30+

Vv. GF. Nd.

Italian Beef Stew

$9.10+

No Dairy Chunks of tender sirloin beef stewed with lots and lots of burgundy wine. Pearl onions, button mushrooms, Belgium carrots, big green peas and red bliss potatoes are added to make this stew rich and hearty.

Lobster Newburg

Lobster Newburg

$9.10+

A Soup Factory must-have! Creamy and delightful. Filled with lobster stock, lobster meat, tomatoes, jasmine rice, sherry, and spices. Gluten Free Contains Dairy Lobster Stock

Mulligatawny

$8.30+

Vegan/Gluten Free

New England Clam & Corn Chowder

New England Clam & Corn Chowder

$8.30+

A Soup Factory classic and a mixed marriage! Here are two wonderfully New England and Yankee style chowders elope into wedded bliss Gluten Free Contains Dairy Seafood Stock

Our Chicken Vegetable

$8.30+

Rich & Intense Chicken Broth loaded with carrot coins and tender cuts of chicken breast (gluten free/dairy free/nut free/soy free)

Ultimate Chili Pie

$12.45

Our Beef Stock Served with tortilla chips, banana peppers, avocado and cheese. Served in a quart size only

Sandwiches & Rollups

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.00

Classic chunky chicken salad sits on top of chewy rustic bread with baby greens, sliced tomatoes and topped with a couple sweet pickles. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.00

White albacore tuna mixed with red pepper relish, red onion and celery on top of chewy rustic bread with baby greens, sliced tomatoes and topped with a couple sweet pickles. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Little Italy Sandwich

Little Italy Sandwich

$6.00

Tender slices of Genoa salami and ham layered with baby greens, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, imported olives and shaved parmesan. Served on a chewy roll with a side of our roasted red pepper vinaigrette for drizzling. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Hamlet Sandwich

Hamlet Sandwich

$6.00

Thinly sliced Black Forrest Ham on chewy rustic bread with baby greens, cheddar cheese and spread with homemade honey apricot mustard. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

$6.00

On Freshly Baked Rustica Bread with Mesclun Greens and Fresh Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomatoes and Buffalo Mozzarella. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Half Grilled Chicken & Avocado Rollup

Half Grilled Chicken & Avocado Rollup

$6.00

lavash bread is spread with Boursoin Cheese. We then add baby greens, juicy tomato and marinated sliced grilled chicken breast and top it with avocado slices. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Full Grilled Chicken & Avocado Rollup

Full Grilled Chicken & Avocado Rollup

$12.00

lavash bread is spread with Boursoin Cheese. We then add baby greens, juicy tomato and marinated sliced grilled chicken breast and top it with avocado slices. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Half Grilled Chicken Caesar

$6.00

Armenian lavash bread with grilled caesar chicken, shaved parmesean, crisp romaine lettuce.

Full Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Armenian lavash bread with grilled caesar chicken, shaved parmesean, crisp romaine lettuce.

Chipotle Veggie Wrap

$6.00

Greens, French Feta Cheese cucumber, red peppers, carrots, Scallions on Lavash with Chipotle sauce.

Chipotle Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Greens, French Feta Cheese cucumber, red peppers, carrots, Scallions on Lavash with Chipotle sauce.

Seasonables

Chicken Salad Plate

Chicken Salad Plate

$5.25

Rotisserie Chicken mixed with mayo, diced red onion, diced celery, mustard on top of a bed of mixed greens

Tuna Salad Supreme Plate

Tuna Salad Supreme Plate

$5.25

White albacore tuna mixed with mayo, red pepper relish, diced red onion, diced celery on top of a bed of mixed greens

Sesame Noodle Plate

Sesame Noodle Plate

$5.25

Linguine tossed in a ginger, sesame and soy sauce with julienned red/yellow bell peppers and carrots

Habanero Basil Hummus (Vegan,GF)

$5.25

Frozen Potato Pancake

$5.25

Fried Dumpling in Sugar Syrup (Vegetarian)

$5.25

Spicy Habanero Dill Pickle (Vegan)

$5.25

Mac & Cheese (Vegetarian)

$5.25

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Crisp romaine, Radicchio, shaved Parmesan, crunchy croutons and our award-winning house-blend Caesar dressing with a lemon garnish.

Garden Patch Salad

Garden Patch Salad

$8.50

Fresh from the garden, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, sweet red onion, Holland red and yellow peppers and dressed with a house-blend dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.50

Fresh spinach with red and yellow peppers, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, French feta cheese . Best with our light lemon mustard vinaigrette.

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$10.50

Fresh greens, walnuts, crumbled goat cheese surrounding fresh red beets. We recommend pairing it with our Honey Pommegranate Viniaigrette

Drinks & Extras

Coca Cola

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Coke Zero

$1.95

Gingerale

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Dr Pepper

$1.95

Root Beer

$1.95

Fresca

$1.95

Orange Fanta

$1.95

Pomegranate Cherry Sparkling Water

$1.95

Dasani Water Bottle

$1.95

Powerade

$2.95

Vitamin Water

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Bag of Chips

$1.95

Extra Matzo Ball

$2.50

Extra French Roll

$0.90

Extra Multigrain Roll

$0.90

Side of Noodles

$1.95

Garlic Dill Pickle

$2.95

Delectable Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

M&M Cookie

$2.95

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.95

Double Fudge Brownie

$2.95

Blondie Brownie

$2.95

Homemade Rice Crispy Treat

$2.95

Mango Ice Cream

$2.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Everything is home made!

Location

140 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970

Directions

