Nikos Express 5876 King Hwy

No reviews yet

5876 King Hwy

KALAMAZOO, MI 49048

BREAKFAST

Eggs your way

#1 Sunshine special

$11.95

3 eggs, 2 links, 2 bacon, ham, american fries and toast

#2 One egg and toast

$3.95

1 egg and your choice of toast

#3 Two eggs and toast

$4.25

2 eggs and your choice of toast

#4 Two eggs, american fries and toast

$6.50

2 eggs, american fries and your choice of toast

#5 Two eggs and choice of meat

$7.95

2 eggs and your choice of meat

#6 Two eggs, meat ,american fries and toast

$9.50

2 eggs, choice of meat, american fries and your choice of toast

#7 Two eggs, CBH and toast

$10.50

#8 Two eggs, Meat and toast

$8.95

#8-A Two eggs and potato

$6.25

Eggs, Meat, Potato

$7.50

Omelets

#9 Ham and cheese omelet

$10.50

Ham and cheese omelet

#10 Western omelet

$12.95

ham, green pepper, onion and cheese

#11 Bacon, cheese and mushroom omelet

$12.95

Bacon, cheese and mushrooms

#12 Greek omelet

$12.95

feta cheese and tomato

#13 Greek farmers omelet

$12.95

diced gyro meat, green peppers, onion, tomatoes and feta cheese

#14 Farmers omelet

$12.95

ham, potatoes, tomatoes, onion and cheese

#15 Hawaiian omelet

$12.95

Pineapple, ham and cream cheese

#16 Spinach and feta omelet

$12.95

spinach and feta cheese

#17 Meat lovers omelet

$12.95

Bacon, ham, sausage and cheese

#18 Mexican omelet

$12.95

sausage or chorizo, tomato, onions, green peppers, cheese, ranchero salsa on top

#19 Niko's breakfast stew

$13.50

ham, sausage, bacon, tomato, green peppers, onion, mushrooms with cheddar cheese

Veggie omelet

$12.95

included in omelet- green pepper, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach

French toast and Cakes

Texas style french toast with powdered sugar

$8.95

French toast on texas style bread sprinkled with powedered sugar

Chocolate drizzled french toast

$9.25

French toast with chocolate syrup drizzled on top

Strawberry French toast

$9.25

French toast with crushed strawberries on top

Ultimate french toast

$9.95

French toast on texas style bread with crushed strawberries, drizzled in chocolate syrup and topped with whip cream.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$3.95+

1 buttermilk pancake

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$4.25+

2 buttermilk pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$4.25+

3 buttermilk pancakes

2 double chocolate pancakes

$9.95

chocolate chip pancake drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with whip cream.

2 pancakes with 2 eggs on top

$8.95

2 buttermilk pancakes with your choice of 2 eggs on top

Favorites

#20 Niko's special

$9.95

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 links and 2 bacon

#21 Steak, eggs, potato and toast

$16.95

6 oz. sizzler steak, 3 eggs, american fries and toast

#22 Two chops, eggs, potato and toast

$12.95

2 grilled pork chops, 2 eggs, american fries and toast

#23 Breakfast sandwich

$8.95

2 fried eggs, ham and melted cheese on a croissant

#24 Country scrambled eggs with toast

$12.95

scrambled eggs, diced ham and cheddar over hash browns and toast

#25 Country hash, 2 eggs and toast

$12.95

sausage, mushrooms, onions and cheddar cheese on hash browns with 2 eggs on top and toast

#26 Breakfast burrito

$12.95

Sausage or chorizo, green peppers, potatoes, onions, cheese and scrambled eggs with ranchero or sausage gravy on top

#27-A Biscuits and Gravy (Half)

$7.95

1 biscuit with homemade sausage gravy on top

#27-B Biscuits and Gravy (Full)

$11.95

2 biscuits with homemade sausage gravy on top

#28 CFS, 2 eggs, potato and toast

$12.95

Breakfast a la carte

Two Egg whites

$2.50

Two Farm fresh eggs (any style)

$1.95

Corned beef hash

$5.95

Bacon ( 4 pieces)

$4.50

Sausage links (4 pieces)

$4.50

Sausage patties (2 patties)

$4.50

Ham slice

$4.50

Hash browns

$3.50

Sausage gravy (cup)

$2.95

Ranchero salsa

$2.95

Quaker oatmeal (cup)

$2.50

Quaker oatmeal (bowl)

$3.50

Fruit cup

$4.95

Fruit bowl

$7.95

Extra vegetable

$0.95

per vegetable

American fries

$3.50

Toast

$2.50

1/2 order french toast

$1.95

LUNCH

Burgers/Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.24

1.4 lb. ground sirloin served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Cheeseburger

$8.50

1/4 lb. ground sirloin served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Twin cheeseburger

$10.50

two 1/4 lb. patties

Alpine burger

$9.75

double burger with mushrooms and swiss cheese

Western burger

$9.50

swiss cheese, BBQ sauce and onion rings

Patty melt

$9.20

grilled onions and swiss cheese on rye

Rueben

$9.20Out of stock

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut on rye

California rueben

$8.90

turkey, coleslaw and swiss cheese

Monte cristo

$8.50

turkey, ham, swiss, american cheese on french toast

Gyro

$9.50

sliced greek gyros on pita bread with tomato, onion, cucumber and gyro sauce

Chicken philly

$9.25

with grilled onion, mushroom, onion, green pepper and swiss cheese

French dip

$10.25

marinated roast beef, swiss cheese served with au jus

Super grill

$7.70

large portion of fluffed ham with american cheese on texas toast

B.L.T

$8.70

with three strips of bacon

Chicken supreme

$9.70

grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese

Fish sandwich

$7.50

two pieces of perch served on bun

Grilled tuna

$8.70

Tuna, cheese and tomato

Egg salad

$6.70

Tuna salad

$7.70

Greek patty melt

$8.70

1/4 lb. ground sirloin with grilled onion and feta cheese on rye

Fluffed ham/ fluffed turkey

$8.00

Grilled bacon and cheese

$8.25

Grilled cheese

$7.00

Original philly steak

$11.25

thin sliced roast beef with grilled onion, mushrooms, green pepper and swiss cheese

Wraps

Chicken wrap

$9.50

lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch and cheese

Steak fajita wrap

$11.50

juicy steak strips with sauteed onion and green pepper topped with cheese

Spicy chicken wrap

$9.50

fried chicken strips in niko's hot sauce, topped with tomato, lettuce and cheese

BBQ chicken wrap

$9.50

fried chicken strips with lettuce, cheese, tomato and BBQ sauce

Chipotle chicken wrap

$9.50

fried chicken strips with lettuce, cheese, tomato, and chipotle mayo

Chipotle burger wrap

$9.75

fresh ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle sauce

Chipotle BBQ chicken wrap

$9.50

fried chicken strips with lettuce, tomato, BBQ and chipotle mayo

From the sea

6 jumbo Shrimp

$10.99

six jumbo shrimp

Catfish

$10.95

Perch, shrimp and smelt combonation

$11.75

Perch dinner

$11.50

Smelt

$10.50

21 Shrimp

$10.50

Triple decker clubs

Turkey triple decker club

$9.25

Breast of turkey with strips of baon. Includes french fries

Ham and cheese triple decker club

$9.25

Sandwich includes french fries

Roast beef triple decker club

$11.25

Sandwich includes french fries

Super club triple decker

$10.25

1/4 lb. ground sirloin with 3 strips bacon. Includes french fries

Bacon triple decker club

$9.25

Six strips of bacon. Includes french fries

Baskets

chicken strips

$9.50

chicken strips delux

$10.50

served with french fries

Lunch Sides

soup cup

$3.25

Homemade soup of the day

Soup bowl

$4.50

Homemade soup of the day

Onion rings

$4.50

Cheese sticks

$4.95

Jalapeno poppers

$5.95

Fried mushrooms

$4.95

Fried Pickles

$4.95

French fries

$3.50

Tater tots

$3.50

tossed salad

$3.50

Teziki sauce

$1.50

Stuffing

$3.50

Brown gravy

$2.95

Cottage cheese

$1.50

coleslaw

$1.50

mashed potatoes

$3.50

fruit cup

$4.50

fruit bowl

$7.95

SALADS

Chef's salad

$9.50

crisp garden greens with sliced ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and onion

Small chef's salad

$8.50

crisp garden greens with sliced ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and onion

Chicken caesar salad

$10.99

chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons and caesar dressing

Crispy chicken caesar salad

$10.95

Fried chicken strips, romain lettuce, croutons and caesar dressing

Caesar salad

$9.50

romaine lettuce, croutons and caesar salad dressing

Gyro salad

$10.99

gyro meat, feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, romaine lettuce and cucumbers

Tuna salad bowl

$9.50

tuna salad served on lettuce with tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, onion and cheese

Taco salad

$9.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, taco meat, cheddar cheese, green peppers, served with salsa and sour cream

Greek salad (Small)

$9.45

fresh romaine with tomato wedges, cucumber slices, onion, black olives, feta cheese and Niko's own greek dressing

Greek salad (Large)

$10.50

fresh romaine with tomato wedges, cucumber slices, onion, black olives, feta cheese and Niko's own greek dressing

Tossed salad

$3.50

crisp garden greens, tomato and cucumber slice with choice of dressing

Athens salad

$11.25

Chicken breast, cucumber, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, romaine lettuce, feta cheese with greek dressing

CHILDRENS MENU

mickey mouse pancake

$3.50

mickey mouse pancake add meat

$3.95

1/2 french toast and meat

$3.95

1 egg, 1 meat

$3.95

3 silver dollar packcakes and meat

$3.95

Kids Chicken strips

$5.25

kids fish

$5.25

one piece of fish with french fries and drink

Kids Cheese burger

$5.25

1/4 lb. burger on bun with french fries and drink

Kids Grilled cheese

$5.25

with french fries and drink

DESSERTS

Pie

$4.25

Strawberry short cake

$4.95

Rice pudding

$4.50

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate milk

$2.50

soda

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Water

decaf coffee

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5876 King Hwy, KALAMAZOO, MI 49048

Directions

