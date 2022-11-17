Nineteen 33 Taproom 1873 Willamette Falls Dr
1873 Willamette Falls Dr
West Linn, OR 97068
Starters
1. Fried Brussels Sprouts
with lemon aioli
2. Golden French Fries
3. Garlic Parmesan Fries
4. Chicken Wings (6 piece)
tossed in choice of sauce: peanut, bbq, sweet chili, buffalo, asian fire, or honey gold with side of ranch or blue cheese
4. Chicken Wings (12 piece)
tossed in choice of one or two sauces: peanut, bbq, sweet chili, buffalo, asian fire, or honey gold with side of ranch or blue cheese
5. Loaded Brisket Fries (small)
golden fries tossed with cheddar, topped with bacon, brisket, jalapeno, red onion , house made bbq and ranch
5. Loaded Brisket Fries (large)
golden fries tossed with cheddar, topped with bacon, brisket, jalapeno, red onion , house made bbq and ranch
6. Pork Belly Fries (small)
golden fries tossed with parmesan, pork belly, banana peppers, rosemary, and sriracha mayo
6. Pork Belly Fries (large)
golden fries tossed with parmesan, pork belly, banana peppers, rosemary, and sriracha mayo
28. Chicken Strips Basket
hand battered chicken strips with golden fries, served with choice of two dipping sauces
Salads
7. Garden Salad
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onions, house croutons, choice of dressing
8. Caesar Salad
romaine, artichoke hearts, tomato, parmesan, house croutons, caesar dresssing
9. Kale Caesar Salad
kale, artichoke hearts, tomato, parmesan, house croutons, caesar dresssing
10. Kale Salad
kale, dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, citrus vinaigrette
11. Cobb Salad
spring mix, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, egg, bacon crumbles, house croutons, choice of dressing
12. Greek Salad
romaine, red onion, tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, house croutons, red wine vinaigrette
Side caesar salad
romaine, artichoke hearts, tomato, parmesan, house croutons, caesar dresssing
Side garden salad
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onions, house croutons, choice of dressing
Sides
Burgers
22. The Basic
1/2 lb patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house sauce, served on a potato bun with choice of side and dipping sauce
23. Cheeseburger
1/2 lb patty and choice of cheese, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house sauce, served on a potato bun with choice of side and dipping sauce
24. Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 lb patty, bacon, and choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house sauce, served on a potato bun with choice of side and dipping sauce
25. The Willamette
1/2 lb patty, portabello mushroom, and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house sauce, served on a potato bun with choice of side and dipping sauce
26. The Portlander
1/2 lb patty, bacon, avocado, and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house sauce, served on a potato bun with choice of side and dipping sauce
27. The Dougie
1/2 lb patty, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, and a side of BBQ with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house sauce, served on a potato bun with choice of side and dipping sauce
Sandwiches
13. California Chicken Sandwich
Apple Cider Brined chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese, served on a potato bun
14. BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Apple Cider Brined chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bbq sauce, choice of cheese, served on a potato bun
15. Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken breat, pickle, mayo, slaw, served on a potato bun
16. Brisket Sandwich
Housed cooked brisket, slaw, bbq sauce, served on a potato bun
17. Deli Brisket Sandwich
House cooked brisket, grilled onion, stone ground mustard, pickled sweet peppers, pickles, swiss cheese, served on ciabatta bread
18. Cheesesteak Sandwich
house cooked briket with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, american cheese, house saue, served on a french roll
19. Tri-Tip Sandwich
Marinated Tri-Tip with arugula, sriracha mayo, guacamole, served on a frech roll
20. Portobello Sandwich
Grilled Portobello Mushroom Cap, goat cheese, caramelized onion, arugula, lemon aioli, served on a potato bun
21. Pork Belly Banh Mi
Pork Belly, Japanese Cucumber Salad, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Sriracha Mayo, served on ciabatta bun
Mac N Cheese
29. Plain Mac N Cheese
Shelled Macaroni, Aged White Cheddar, sharp cheddar, parmesan, and garlic, topped with parsley
30. Caramelized Onion Mac N Cheese
Shelled Macaroni, Caramelized Onions, Aged White Cheddar, sharp cheddar, parmesan, and garlic, topped with parsley
31. Crab Mac N Cheese
Shelled Macaroni, Dungeness Crab, Aged White Cheddar, sharp cheddar, parmesan, and garlic, topped with parsley
Specials
Kids Menu
Extra Sauce
Dessert
1/2 Pint Ice Cream
Banana Cake
Banana Cream Pie
Butterscotch Pie
Caramel Cheesecake
Chocolate Cream Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
New York Cheesecake
Panna Cotta
Peanut Butter Cream Pie
Root Beer Float
Draft
10 Barrel - Crush Strawberry Sour
10 Barrel - Fukton Fresh Hop IPA
10 Barrel - Sinistor Black Ale
Ancestry - Aussie Hazy IPA
Avid - Dragon fruit Cider
Bent Shovel - Dagnabit Juicy IPA
Bent Shovel -Uncle Johann Lager
Boneyard - Notorious Triple IPA
Boneyard - RPM IPA
Brewery 26 - Oregon Sun NEIPA
Cascade Lakes - Salted Caramel Porter
Coin Toss - Honey Blonde
Cooper Mountain Ale Works - A Sky Full of Comets IPA
Daidala - Dry Apple Cider
Driftwest Kefir Water
Elysian - Pumpkin Imperial Ale
Falling Sky - Scottish Ale
Falling Sky - Yell-OOOO IPA
Gigantic + Barley Brown's - Hipster Cowboy
Gigantic - Shinku Haskap Gose
ilummination - Black & Blonde
La Familia - Jamaica Hibiscus Cider
Longdrop - Sour Cherry Cider
Mac N' Jacks - African Amber
Montavilla - East Glisan Mosaic IPA
Ninkasi - Bright Peaks Saison
Ore City - 1st City Festbier
Pelican - Tsunami Stout
pFriem - Oktoberfest Lager
Rosenstadt - Kolsch
Ruzzo - Apricot Guava Hard Citrus
Sasquatch - Ice Planet Cold IPA
Sasquatch - Mouth Pillow IPA
Silver Falls - Hefeweizen
Swift - Peach Blossom Cider
Vanguard - Fresh Hop Citra IPA
Vanguard - Schatzie Pilsner
Wolves & People - Honeycone Hazy Farmhouse IPA
Beer Sampler
GROWLER
Other Beer
Vodka
Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Bulliet Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
E.H. Taylor
E.H. Taylor Jr.
Eagle Rare
Elmer T Lee
Gambler 500
House Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Makers Mark Red Label
Michter's
Midwinters Night Dream
Pendleton
Redemption Rye
Rittenhouse
Seagrams 7
Skrewball Peanut Butter
Well Whiskey
Weller 107
Weller Special Reserve
Wild Turkey
Woodford
Yamato
Yamuzaki
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Agave Margarita
Gomper's Gimlet
Lavender Old Fashioned
Lavender Martini
Spicy Bloody Mary
1933 Margarita
1933 Old Fashioned
Blackberry Bourbon Manhattan
Bloody Mary
Classic Sazerac
Cocktail Special
Cosmo
Crafty Mule
Cucumber Cooler
French 75
Gimlet
Gin Martini
Hot Toddy
Kamikaze
Key Lime Pie Martini
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Mimosa
Mojito
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Sour
Spicy Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Vodka Martini
White Russian
Wine by the Glass
Brut Glass
Campbell Lane - Pinot Gris Glass
Coopers Hall - Cascade White Glass
Coopers Hall - Malbec Glass
Coopers Hall - Merlot Glass
Coopers Hall - Petillant White Glass
Coopers Hall - Riesling Glass
McBride Sisters - Chardonnay Glass
Twill - Orange Wine Glass
Twill - Rose Glass
Twill - Syrah Glass
Westmount - Pinot Noir Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Argyle - Pinot Noir Bottle
Campbell Lane - Pinot Gris Bottle
Coopers Hall - Cascade White Bottle
Coopers Hall - Malbec Bottle
Coopers Hall - Merlot Bottle
Coopers Hall - Petillant White
Coopers Hall - Riesling Bottle
McBride Sisters - Chardonnay Bottle
Twill - Orange Wine Bottle
Twill - Rosé Bottle
Twill - Syrah Bottle
Westmount - Pinot Noir Bottle
Soda
Boylan's
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The perfect place to share a meal with neighbors.
Photos coming soon!