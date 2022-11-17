A map showing the location of Nineteen 33 Taproom 1873 Willamette Falls DrView gallery

Nineteen 33 Taproom 1873 Willamette Falls Dr

review star

No reviews yet

1873 Willamette Falls Dr

West Linn, OR 97068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

1. Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

with lemon aioli

2. Golden French Fries

$7.00

3. Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

4. Chicken Wings (6 piece)

$9.00

tossed in choice of sauce: peanut, bbq, sweet chili, buffalo, asian fire, or honey gold with side of ranch or blue cheese

4. Chicken Wings (12 piece)

$17.00

tossed in choice of one or two sauces: peanut, bbq, sweet chili, buffalo, asian fire, or honey gold with side of ranch or blue cheese

5. Loaded Brisket Fries (small)

$11.00

golden fries tossed with cheddar, topped with bacon, brisket, jalapeno, red onion , house made bbq and ranch

5. Loaded Brisket Fries (large)

$18.00

golden fries tossed with cheddar, topped with bacon, brisket, jalapeno, red onion , house made bbq and ranch

6. Pork Belly Fries (small)

$11.00

golden fries tossed with parmesan, pork belly, banana peppers, rosemary, and sriracha mayo

6. Pork Belly Fries (large)

$18.00

golden fries tossed with parmesan, pork belly, banana peppers, rosemary, and sriracha mayo

28. Chicken Strips Basket

$14.00

hand battered chicken strips with golden fries, served with choice of two dipping sauces

Salads

7. Garden Salad

$12.00

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onions, house croutons, choice of dressing

8. Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, artichoke hearts, tomato, parmesan, house croutons, caesar dresssing

9. Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

kale, artichoke hearts, tomato, parmesan, house croutons, caesar dresssing

10. Kale Salad

$13.00

kale, dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, citrus vinaigrette

11. Cobb Salad

$15.00

spring mix, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, egg, bacon crumbles, house croutons, choice of dressing

12. Greek Salad

$13.00

romaine, red onion, tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, house croutons, red wine vinaigrette

Side caesar salad

$7.00

romaine, artichoke hearts, tomato, parmesan, house croutons, caesar dresssing

Side garden salad

$7.00

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onions, house croutons, choice of dressing

Sides

Side garden salad

$7.00

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onions, house croutons, choice of dressing

Side caesar salad

$7.00

romaine, artichoke hearts, tomato, parmesan, house croutons, caesar dresssing

Slaw

$7.00

house made slaw

Burgers

22. The Basic

$14.00

1/2 lb patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house sauce, served on a potato bun with choice of side and dipping sauce

23. Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/2 lb patty and choice of cheese, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house sauce, served on a potato bun with choice of side and dipping sauce

24. Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

1/2 lb patty, bacon, and choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house sauce, served on a potato bun with choice of side and dipping sauce

25. The Willamette

$17.00

1/2 lb patty, portabello mushroom, and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house sauce, served on a potato bun with choice of side and dipping sauce

26. The Portlander

$18.00

1/2 lb patty, bacon, avocado, and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house sauce, served on a potato bun with choice of side and dipping sauce

27. The Dougie

$18.00

1/2 lb patty, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, and a side of BBQ with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, house sauce, served on a potato bun with choice of side and dipping sauce

Sandwiches

13. California Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Apple Cider Brined chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese, served on a potato bun

14. BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Apple Cider Brined chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bbq sauce, choice of cheese, served on a potato bun

15. Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded and fried chicken breat, pickle, mayo, slaw, served on a potato bun

16. Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Housed cooked brisket, slaw, bbq sauce, served on a potato bun

17. Deli Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

House cooked brisket, grilled onion, stone ground mustard, pickled sweet peppers, pickles, swiss cheese, served on ciabatta bread

18. Cheesesteak Sandwich

$17.00

house cooked briket with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, american cheese, house saue, served on a french roll

19. Tri-Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Marinated Tri-Tip with arugula, sriracha mayo, guacamole, served on a frech roll

20. Portobello Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Cap, goat cheese, caramelized onion, arugula, lemon aioli, served on a potato bun

21. Pork Belly Banh Mi

$17.00

Pork Belly, Japanese Cucumber Salad, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Sriracha Mayo, served on ciabatta bun

Mac N Cheese

29. Plain Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Shelled Macaroni, Aged White Cheddar, sharp cheddar, parmesan, and garlic, topped with parsley

30. Caramelized Onion Mac N Cheese

$17.00

Shelled Macaroni, Caramelized Onions, Aged White Cheddar, sharp cheddar, parmesan, and garlic, topped with parsley

31. Crab Mac N Cheese

$20.00

Shelled Macaroni, Dungeness Crab, Aged White Cheddar, sharp cheddar, parmesan, and garlic, topped with parsley

Specials

Bruschetta

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Steak Special

$25.00Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Beef BLT

$16.00

French Dip

$16.00

Kids Menu

32. Kids Burger

$7.00

4 oz beef patty, choice of cheese, ketchup, pickle, served on a potato bun

33. Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Apple cider brined chicken breast, choice of cheese, ketchup, pickle, served on a potato bun

34. Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

35. Mini Corn dogs

$7.00

Extra Sauce

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.50

Habanero

$0.50

Honey Mustard

House Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Dessert

1/2 Pint Ice Cream

$5.00

Banana Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Butterscotch Pie

$8.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock

New York Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta

$8.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Retail

Covid T-Shirt

$20.00

Living The Dream T-Shirt

$15.00

Bucket Boy T-Shirt

$25.00

Draft

10 Barrel - Crush Strawberry Sour

$4.50+

10 Barrel - Fukton Fresh Hop IPA

$4.50+

10 Barrel - Sinistor Black Ale

$4.50+

Ancestry - Aussie Hazy IPA

$4.50+

Avid - Dragon fruit Cider

$4.50+

Bent Shovel - Dagnabit Juicy IPA

$4.50+

Bent Shovel -Uncle Johann Lager

$4.50+

Boneyard - Notorious Triple IPA

$5.50+

Boneyard - RPM IPA

$4.50+

Brewery 26 - Oregon Sun NEIPA

$4.50+

Cascade Lakes - Salted Caramel Porter

$4.50+

Coin Toss - Honey Blonde

$4.50+

Cooper Mountain Ale Works - A Sky Full of Comets IPA

$4.50+

Daidala - Dry Apple Cider

$4.50+

Driftwest Kefir Water

$4.50+

Elysian - Pumpkin Imperial Ale

$5.50+

Falling Sky - Scottish Ale

$4.50+

Falling Sky - Yell-OOOO IPA

$4.50+

Gigantic + Barley Brown's - Hipster Cowboy

$4.50+

Gigantic - Shinku Haskap Gose

$4.50+

ilummination - Black & Blonde

$4.50+

La Familia - Jamaica Hibiscus Cider

$4.50+

Longdrop - Sour Cherry Cider

$4.50+

Mac N' Jacks - African Amber

$4.50+

Montavilla - East Glisan Mosaic IPA

$4.50+

Ninkasi - Bright Peaks Saison

$4.50+

Ore City - 1st City Festbier

$4.50+

Pelican - Tsunami Stout

$4.50+

pFriem - Oktoberfest Lager

$4.50+

Rosenstadt - Kolsch

$4.50+

Ruzzo - Apricot Guava Hard Citrus

$4.50+

Sasquatch - Ice Planet Cold IPA

$4.50+

Sasquatch - Mouth Pillow IPA

$4.50+

Silver Falls - Hefeweizen

$4.50+

Swift - Peach Blossom Cider

$4.50+

Vanguard - Fresh Hop Citra IPA

$4.50+

Vanguard - Schatzie Pilsner

$4.50+

Wolves & People - Honeycone Hazy Farmhouse IPA

$4.50+

Beer Sampler

$9.00

GROWLER

$7.00

Other Beer

Coors Light

$4.50

San Juan Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Seven Peaks Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Wellbeing Non-Alcoholic IPA

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Monopolowa

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Flavored Vodka

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Aviation

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gompers

$11.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

151

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Milagro

$8.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Blantons

$18.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

E.H. Taylor

$25.00

E.H. Taylor Jr.

$18.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elmer T Lee

$14.00

Gambler 500

$8.00

House Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Makers Mark Red Label

$14.00

Michter's

$16.00

Midwinters Night Dream

$25.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Rittenhouse

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Weller 107

$20.00

Weller Special Reserve

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford

$9.00

Yamato

$30.00

Yamuzaki

$31.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

Balvenie Doublewood

$16.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Oban 18

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Absinthe

$9.00

Baileys

$6.00

Gand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Rumpleminz

$8.00

Cocktails

Agave Margarita

$13.00

Gomper's Gimlet

$13.00

Lavender Old Fashioned

$13.00

Lavender Martini

$11.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$10.00

1933 Margarita

$13.00

1933 Old Fashioned

$12.00

Blackberry Bourbon Manhattan

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Classic Sazerac

$11.00

Cocktail Special

$12.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Crafty Mule

$10.00

Cucumber Cooler

$8.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Sour

$6.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

White Russian

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

Brut Glass

$5.00

Campbell Lane - Pinot Gris Glass

$9.00

Coopers Hall - Cascade White Glass

$6.00

Coopers Hall - Malbec Glass

$10.00

Coopers Hall - Merlot Glass

$9.00

Coopers Hall - Petillant White Glass

$8.00

Coopers Hall - Riesling Glass

$9.00

McBride Sisters - Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Twill - Orange Wine Glass

$10.00

Twill - Rose Glass

$10.00

Twill - Syrah Glass

$10.00

Westmount - Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Wine by the Bottle

Argyle - Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

Campbell Lane - Pinot Gris Bottle

$35.00

Coopers Hall - Cascade White Bottle

$23.00

Coopers Hall - Malbec Bottle

$38.00

Coopers Hall - Merlot Bottle

$35.00

Coopers Hall - Petillant White

$32.00

Coopers Hall - Riesling Bottle

$35.00

McBride Sisters - Chardonnay Bottle

$35.00

Twill - Orange Wine Bottle

$38.00

Twill - Rosé Bottle

$38.00

Twill - Syrah Bottle

$38.00

Westmount - Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

Soda

7 Up

$3.00

Crater Lake Draft Root Beer

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$2.00

Boylan's

Grape Boylan's

$2.00

Root Beer Boylan's

$2.00

Orange Boylan's

$2.00

Black Cherry Boylan's

$2.00

Ginger Ale Boylan's

$2.00

Seltzer Boylan's

$2.00

Tonic Boylan's

$2.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Other

DriftWest Kefir Water

$6.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The perfect place to share a meal with neighbors.

Location

1873 Willamette Falls Dr, West Linn, OR 97068

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lil' Cooperstown - West Linn
orange starNo Reviews
1980 Willamette Falls Dr West Linn, OR 97068
View restaurantnext
Sushi Kuni
orange starNo Reviews
21450 Salamo Road West Linn, OR 97068
View restaurantnext
The Hive Social
orange star4.8 • 35
602 7th St Oregon City, OR 97045
View restaurantnext
Singer Hill Cafe - 623 7th Street
orange starNo Reviews
623 7th Street Oregon City, OR 97045
View restaurantnext
Mike's Drive In - Oregon City - 905 7th St
orange starNo Reviews
905 7th St Oregon City, OR 97045
View restaurantnext
Lil' Cooperstown - Oregon City
orange star4.0 • 1,018
19352 Molalla Ave Oregon City OR, OR 97045
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Linn

West Linn Saloon
orange star4.3 • 139
1731 Willamette Falls Dr West Linn, OR 97068
View restaurantnext
Backyard Burger Company - 18750 Willamette Drive Suite A
orange star4.0 • 14
18750 Willamette Drive Suite A West Linn, OR 97068
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Linn
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston