Restaurant info

We bring breweries, distilleries, cider houses, wineries, chefs, artists and musicians into single operating entities. Each location is named after the state’s formation number to represent the uniqueness of each state. We are the first company to present alcohol brands in a tap-room inspired bar structure paired with an outsourced kitchen model and live entertainment. Accompanying this bar and food concept is an experiential venue with the capacity to host musicians, artists and events. Our locations utilize a single point of sale system to create a seamless consumer experience, and we leverage the transactional data to select the best brands, performers, and event partners according to consumer preferences and trends in each state.