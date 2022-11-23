- Home
Noho Social 261 King Street, northampton, MA
261 King Street
Northampton, MA 01060
Drip Coffee
Power Nap
A floral-washed Ethiopia blended with a caramel-packed Columbia. Notes of brown sugar, peach, and cocoa.
Geometry
A blend of washed coffees from Ethiopia and Columbia. Modern floral notes.
Southern Weather
Blend of washed coffees from East Africa and Latin America. Refined house blend with notes of milk chocolate, plum, candied walnuts and citrus.
Monarch
Blend of natural Ethiopia and washed Latin America. Notes of dark chocolate, molasses, red wine, and dried berries.
Decaf Columbian Huila
A decaf blend with a silky mouthfeel tasting of dark chocolate and apple with a long and complex almond finish.
Pour Over
One of our specialty Onyx coffee blends brewed using pour over method.
Espresso
Double Shot
Double shot of espresso
Cappuccino
2oz of espresso with 6oz of steamed frothy milk
Cortado
2oz of espresso and 2oz of steamed milk.
Latte
2oz of espresso with steamed milk.
Americano
2oz of espresso with hot water.
Affogato
2oz espresso pulled over a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Macchiato
2oz espresso with 1oz steamed milk.
Cold Drinks
Cold Brew
16 oz cold brew crafted using Kyoto-style brewing method.
Iced Latte
2oz espresso with milk served over ice.
Iced Americano
2oz espresso with water served over ice.
Iced Chai Latte
Rishi masala chai concentrate with milk served over ice.
Iced Mocha Latte
2oz of espresso with house-made mocha syrup and milk served over ice.
Iced Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade matcha with milk served over ice.
Specialty Drinks
Mocha Latte
2oz espresso with house mocha syrup and steamed milk.
Maple Latte
2oz of espresso with locally sourced maple syrup and steamed milk.
Chai Latte
Rishi masala chai concentrate with steamed milk.
Espressoda
2oz espresso with sparkling water served over ice.
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk.
London Fog
Harney & Sons Earl Grey tea with a shot of vanilla and steamed milk.
Honey Lavender Latte
2oz of espresso with pure honey, lavender syrup and steamed milk.
Hot Tea
Hot Cinnamon Spice
Harney & Sons tea bag.
Organic Ginger Turmeric
Caffeine-free Harney & Sons tea bag.
Earl Grey Supreme
Harney & Sons tea bag.
Paris
A delicate blend of currant, caramel and citrus Harney & Sons tea bag.
Chamomile Herbal
Caffeine-free chamomile Harney & Sons tea bag.
English Breakfast
Full leaf black tea from Ceylon and Kenya Harney & Sons tea bag.
Decaf Ceylon
Decaffeinated Ceylon black tea Harney & Sons tea bag.
Tower of London Blend
Chinese black tea blend with dried stonefruit, oil of bergamot and honey flavor.
Seasonal Drinks
Pumpkin Latte
2oz of espresso with pumpkin puree syrup and steamed milk.
Pumpkin Cold Brew
House-brewed Onyx cold brew with pumpkin puree syrup.
Horchata Latte
House-made rice horchata milk with 2oz espresso and steamed milk.
Peppermint Mocha
2oz of espresso, house-made peppermint mocha syrup, and steamed milk topped with crushed candy canes.
Gingerbread Latte
2oz of espresso with gingerbread syrup and steamed milk.
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
Apple Cider Chai Latte
1/2 oz apple cider concentrate with chai concentrate and steamed plant milk.
Apple Cider
1-2oz of apple cider concentrate with hot water.
COCKTAILS
OLD FASHIONED
GIN & TONIC
house gin and tonic water
NEGRONI
MARGARITA (well)
house tequila, triple sec, sour mix
APEROL SPRITZ
Aperol liquor and club soda
Campari Spritz
Campari and Prosecco
Holiday Drinks
Vodka Soda
Ginger Hot Toddy
Jameson, ginger brandy, hot water and cinnamon stick ,fresh lemon
Specialty Cocktails
Bee's Knees
Berkshire Distillers Gin, lemon juice. house made honey syrup
Gin Rickey
GIn , lime juice, club soda
Side Car
Cognac, orange liquor.lemon juice, sugared rim
Highball
Whiskey or Scotch, club soda
La Noho
Vodka , grapefruit juice, elder flower liquor
Noho Kiss
Tequila, chambord, agave nectar, lime,
The bootlegger
Mezcal ,cointreau, fresh lime, jalepeno, smoked sea salt
The Great Gatsby
Expresso, vanilla vodka, frangelico, splash of Remy
Smoking Old Fashioned
Just like a Old Fashioned but Smoking
The Boulevardier
Bourbon, Campari, Sweet Vermouth
Martinis
Dirty Martini
House Vodka, olive juice. vermouth
Apple Martini
Apple Vodka, Apple Puckers garnished with cherry
Expresso Martini
house vodka, Kahlua, half and half. A few beans on top
Classin Gin Martini (well)
Well Gin, Vermouth
Vodka Martini(well)
House Vodka, vermouth
French Martini
Chambord, pineapple juice, house vodka
Pistachio Martini
Cosmo
Non-alcoholic Cocktails
Non alcoholic Old Fashioned
Non alcoholic whiskey, orange and cherry smoked sugar on rim
Non alcoholic Margarita
Non alcoholic tequila, sour mix , citrus syrup, salted or sugar rimmed
Non alcoholic rum and add in soda, juice, flavorings ect.
Non alcoholic Gin Martini
NOn alcoholic Gin garnish of choice. Olives, fruit, ect.
Margaritas (well)
Lyre's Non Alcoholic Spirits
event cocktail
VODKA
GIN
RUM
TEQUILA
WHISKEY
Well Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey Honey
Woodford Reserve
Jack Honey
Chivas Regal 18
Berkshire Bourbon Whiskey
Macallan 12
Saint Liberty Bourbon
Jameson
Whistle Pig
Bulliet Bourbon
Glenlivet 12yr. Double Oak single barreled
LIQUEURS / CORDIALS
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Frangelico
Mozart Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Bailey's Irish Cream
amaretto
Apple pucker
Blue Curacao
Creme de Cacao
Black Raspberry Liquor
Butterscotch Schnapps
Chambord
APERTIFS
Lillet Blanc
The rounded bouquet features tropical fruit notes of banana and Guava, smells of ripe grapes and kiwi
Lillet Rouge
Ruby red wine aperitif from France made from merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. it smells and taste like grape soda, vanilla and orange. Its bitter notes are more substantial and lasting
Pimm's Cup
Fruity flavor made from a secret recipe infusing gin based spirit combination of herbal botanicals, caramelized orange and warm spices
Double
White Wines
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Ecco Domani offers light citrus and delicate floral aromas, tropical fruit flavors and a crisp refreshing finish.
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Medium-bodied, barrek-fermented offers light , toasted oak aromas, attractive baked apple flavors and accents of butter and vanilla.
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
From New Zealand A pale straw green in color with brilliant clarity. A concentration of assertive passionfruit flavors with an abundant bouquet, white wine always crisp and refreshing
La Marca Prosecco
La Marca Prosecco is a crisp sparkling wine from Italy's Prosecco region. It is golden in color with flavors of ripe lemons, green apple and grapefruit with a slight minerality. Not a sweet wine, refreshingly crisp flavor
Lancers Rose
Easy to drink wine from Portugal. Clear bright, versatile wine. Clear bright pink with a salmon hue. Fragrant with scents of fresh berries
Pacific Rim Riesling
This wine is refreshingly sweet with lively mouthful. It taste notes of apple and pear, it almost has a similar taste to chilled cider. This wine is from Columbia Valley in Washington. A sweet, dry wine to dessert.
Red Wines
Bogle Cab Sauv
lots of tannins with grape jam, raisin, prune and dark fruit . Hints of clove, nutmeg and burnt caramel are imparted through months of aging in American oak barrels. Deeply colored and intense from grapes grown on the hillside of the Sierra Nevada foothills.
Meiomi Pinot Noir
A rich garnet color, the wine reveals lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, vanilla, and toasty oak. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry dark cherry, juicy strawberry and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity to the soft plush palate. The wine created and bottled in Sonoma County.
Mimosa
Port
AM BITES
Plain Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
House-baked Muffin
Day Old Pastry
Fruit and Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt and fruit layered and topped with granola
Avocado Toast
Avocados and cherry tomatoes with balsamic glaze on sourdough bread
Almond Butter banana toast
Almond butter on sourdough with sliced bananas drizzled with mesquite honey
Pancake Muffins
Mini pancakes in muffin form served with maple syrup or fruit compote
Bakery Muffin
PM BITES
Pita chips and pretzels with garlic hummus
THE FIG FLATBREAD
NAAN FLATBREAD WITH FIG, PROSCIUTTO, BLUE AND GOUDA CHEESE, DRIZZLED WITH A BALSAMIC GLAZE
Rumaki Dates
Dates stuffed with herb goat cheese and wrapped in prosciutto
Crab Cakes
Crab cakes drizzled in spicy mayo topped with micro greens
Margherita Flat Bread
Garlic Parmesan Panini
Sun-dried Tomato Panini
Beer Cheese and Pretzel Bites
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
261 King Street, Northampton, MA 01060
