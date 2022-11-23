Noho Social 261 King Street, northampton, MA

A map showing the location of Noho Social 261 King Street, northampton, MAView gallery

Noho Social

review star

No reviews yet

261 King Street

Northampton, MA 01060

Order Again

Drip Coffee

Power Nap

$3.00+

A floral-washed Ethiopia blended with a caramel-packed Columbia. Notes of brown sugar, peach, and cocoa.

Geometry

Geometry

$3.00+

A blend of washed coffees from Ethiopia and Columbia. Modern floral notes.

Southern Weather

Southern Weather

$3.00+

Blend of washed coffees from East Africa and Latin America. Refined house blend with notes of milk chocolate, plum, candied walnuts and citrus.

Monarch

$3.00+

Blend of natural Ethiopia and washed Latin America. Notes of dark chocolate, molasses, red wine, and dried berries.

Decaf Columbian Huila

Decaf Columbian Huila

$3.00+

A decaf blend with a silky mouthfeel tasting of dark chocolate and apple with a long and complex almond finish.

Pour Over

$6.00

One of our specialty Onyx coffee blends brewed using pour over method.

Espresso

Double Shot

Double Shot

$3.00

Double shot of espresso

Cappuccino

$4.00

2oz of espresso with 6oz of steamed frothy milk

Cortado

$3.50

2oz of espresso and 2oz of steamed milk.

Latte

$4.00+

2oz of espresso with steamed milk.

Americano

$3.00

2oz of espresso with hot water.

Affogato

$5.00

2oz espresso pulled over a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00

2oz espresso with 1oz steamed milk.

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25

16 oz cold brew crafted using Kyoto-style brewing method.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00

2oz espresso with milk served over ice.

Iced Americano

$3.50

2oz espresso with water served over ice.

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Rishi masala chai concentrate with milk served over ice.

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.50

2oz of espresso with house-made mocha syrup and milk served over ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Ceremonial grade matcha with milk served over ice.

Specialty Drinks

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

2oz espresso with house mocha syrup and steamed milk.

Maple Latte

$5.00+

2oz of espresso with locally sourced maple syrup and steamed milk.

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Rishi masala chai concentrate with steamed milk.

Espressoda

$4.50

2oz espresso with sparkling water served over ice.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk.

London Fog

$5.00+

Harney & Sons Earl Grey tea with a shot of vanilla and steamed milk.

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.00+

2oz of espresso with pure honey, lavender syrup and steamed milk.

Hot Tea

Hot Cinnamon Spice

Hot Cinnamon Spice

$2.00+

Harney & Sons tea bag.

Organic Ginger Turmeric

Organic Ginger Turmeric

$2.00+

Caffeine-free Harney & Sons tea bag.

Earl Grey Supreme

Earl Grey Supreme

$2.00+

Harney & Sons tea bag.

Paris

Paris

$2.00+

A delicate blend of currant, caramel and citrus Harney & Sons tea bag.

Chamomile Herbal

Chamomile Herbal

$2.00+

Caffeine-free chamomile Harney & Sons tea bag.

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$2.00+

Full leaf black tea from Ceylon and Kenya Harney & Sons tea bag.

Decaf Ceylon

Decaf Ceylon

$2.00+

Decaffeinated Ceylon black tea Harney & Sons tea bag.

Tower of London Blend

Tower of London Blend

$2.00+

Chinese black tea blend with dried stonefruit, oil of bergamot and honey flavor.

Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Latte

$4.50+

2oz of espresso with pumpkin puree syrup and steamed milk.

Pumpkin Cold Brew

$5.00

House-brewed Onyx cold brew with pumpkin puree syrup.

Horchata Latte

$5.00+

House-made rice horchata milk with 2oz espresso and steamed milk.

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

2oz of espresso, house-made peppermint mocha syrup, and steamed milk topped with crushed candy canes.

Gingerbread Latte

$5.00+

2oz of espresso with gingerbread syrup and steamed milk.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.00+
Apple Cider Chai Latte

Apple Cider Chai Latte

$5.00+

1/2 oz apple cider concentrate with chai concentrate and steamed plant milk.

Apple Cider

$3.00+

1-2oz of apple cider concentrate with hot water.

COCKTAILS

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

GIN & TONIC

$10.00

house gin and tonic water

NEGRONI

$9.00

MARGARITA (well)

$10.00

house tequila, triple sec, sour mix

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

Aperol liquor and club soda

Campari Spritz

$13.00

Campari and Prosecco

Holiday Drinks

$11.00

Vodka Soda

$8.00

Ginger Hot Toddy

$12.00

Jameson, ginger brandy, hot water and cinnamon stick ,fresh lemon

Specialty Cocktails

Bee's Knees

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Berkshire Distillers Gin, lemon juice. house made honey syrup

Gin Rickey

$12.00

GIn , lime juice, club soda

Side Car

$14.00

Cognac, orange liquor.lemon juice, sugared rim

Highball

$13.00

Whiskey or Scotch, club soda

La Noho

La Noho

$12.00

Vodka , grapefruit juice, elder flower liquor

Noho Kiss

Noho Kiss

$14.00

Tequila, chambord, agave nectar, lime,

The bootlegger

$13.00

Mezcal ,cointreau, fresh lime, jalepeno, smoked sea salt

The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby

$14.00

Expresso, vanilla vodka, frangelico, splash of Remy

Smoking Old Fashioned

Smoking Old Fashioned

$14.00

Just like a Old Fashioned but Smoking

The Boulevardier

$12.00

Bourbon, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Martinis

Dirty Martini

$12.00

House Vodka, olive juice. vermouth

Apple Martini

$12.00

Apple Vodka, Apple Puckers garnished with cherry

Expresso Martini

$10.00

house vodka, Kahlua, half and half. A few beans on top

Classin Gin Martini (well)

$10.00

Well Gin, Vermouth

Vodka Martini(well)

$10.00

House Vodka, vermouth

French Martini

$12.00

Chambord, pineapple juice, house vodka

Pistachio Martini

$13.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Alcohol Water

Funky Water BBC

$6.00

Alcohol Infused Water in citrus, watermelon, cucumber mint flavors

Non-alcoholic Cocktails

Non alcoholic Old Fashioned

$12.00

Non alcoholic whiskey, orange and cherry smoked sugar on rim

Non alcoholic Margarita

$12.00

Non alcoholic tequila, sour mix , citrus syrup, salted or sugar rimmed

Non alcoholic rum and add in soda, juice, flavorings ect.

$12.00

Non alcoholic Gin Martini

$12.00

NOn alcoholic Gin garnish of choice. Olives, fruit, ect.

Margaritas (well)

Classic Margarita (well)

$11.00

Raspberry Margarita

$12.00

Jalepeno Margarita

$12.00

Elderflower Margarita

$13.00

Lyre's Non Alcoholic Spirits

Lyre's Agave Blanco Spirit

$10.00

Spiritless Kentucky 74

$10.00

Non alcohol Whiskey

Lyre's London Spirit

$10.00

Lyre's White Cane Spirits

$10.00

Non Alcoholic Rum

Flights

Tequila Flight

$20.00

Whiskey Bourbon Flight

$20.00

event cocktail

Apple Cider Sangria

$8.00

VODKA

Tito's

$10.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Berkshire Mountain Distillary

Absolut

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

V1 berry

$10.00

V1 Expresso

$10.00

V1 Vanilla

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Barton's Vodka

$7.00

GIN

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Empress

$13.00

Barreled Etheral GIn

$11.00

Berkshire Mountain Distillery

Ethereal Gin Limited edition

$13.00

Berkshire Mountain Distillers Limited edition

Hendricks

$11.00

RUM

Well Rum (barcardi)

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Meyers

$10.00

Barcardi Coconut

$7.00

Ragged Mountain Rum BMD

$10.00

Berkshire Mountain Distillers

Rumchata

$8.00

TEQUILA

Patron Silver

$10.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Mezcal Artesanal

$13.00

well tequila Montezuma

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino Reposado

$11.00

Coramino Resposado Cristalino

$11.00

Kevin Hart Tequila

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00Out of stock

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Chivas Regal 18

$13.00

Berkshire Bourbon Whiskey

$11.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Saint Liberty Bourbon

$13.00

Jameson

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$16.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$11.00

Glenlivet 12yr. Double Oak single barreled

$15.00

SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$9.00Out of stock

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

LIQUEURS / CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00Out of stock

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Mozart Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$9.00

amaretto

$8.00

Apple pucker

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Creme de Cacao

$6.00

Black Raspberry Liquor

$6.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00

Chambord

$7.00

APERTIFS

Lillet Blanc

$13.00

The rounded bouquet features tropical fruit notes of banana and Guava, smells of ripe grapes and kiwi

Lillet Rouge

$13.00

Ruby red wine aperitif from France made from merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. it smells and taste like grape soda, vanilla and orange. Its bitter notes are more substantial and lasting

Pimm's Cup

$10.00

Fruity flavor made from a secret recipe infusing gin based spirit combination of herbal botanicals, caramelized orange and warm spices

Rye

Sap House Sugar Maple Mead

$12.00

Berkshire Mountain Distillers

Race Brook Rye

$11.00

Double

Double

$5.00

Beer

Steel Rail

$7.00

Dandelion Haze

$7.00

Life on Marzen Octoberfeat

$7.00

Coffee House Porter

$7.00

White Wines

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Ecco Domani offers light citrus and delicate floral aromas, tropical fruit flavors and a crisp refreshing finish.

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

Medium-bodied, barrek-fermented offers light , toasted oak aromas, attractive baked apple flavors and accents of butter and vanilla.

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

From New Zealand A pale straw green in color with brilliant clarity. A concentration of assertive passionfruit flavors with an abundant bouquet, white wine always crisp and refreshing

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

La Marca Prosecco is a crisp sparkling wine from Italy's Prosecco region. It is golden in color with flavors of ripe lemons, green apple and grapefruit with a slight minerality. Not a sweet wine, refreshingly crisp flavor

Lancers Rose

$10.00

Easy to drink wine from Portugal. Clear bright, versatile wine. Clear bright pink with a salmon hue. Fragrant with scents of fresh berries

Pacific Rim Riesling

$9.00

This wine is refreshingly sweet with lively mouthful. It taste notes of apple and pear, it almost has a similar taste to chilled cider. This wine is from Columbia Valley in Washington. A sweet, dry wine to dessert.

Red Wines

Bogle Cab Sauv

$12.00

lots of tannins with grape jam, raisin, prune and dark fruit . Hints of clove, nutmeg and burnt caramel are imparted through months of aging in American oak barrels. Deeply colored and intense from grapes grown on the hillside of the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

A rich garnet color, the wine reveals lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, vanilla, and toasty oak. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry dark cherry, juicy strawberry and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity to the soft plush palate. The wine created and bottled in Sonoma County.

Mimosa

mimosas

$9.00

Santa Marina Prosecco with orange juice

Peach Belinni

$9.00

Santa marina Prosecco with peach puree

Port

Taylor Fladgate 10 Yr Tawny Port

$13.00

This is a smooth yet very full flavored Port. Easy to drink and a beautiful way to end your evening

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

diet coke

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

ginger ale

$2.00

Water

Poland Spring

$2.00

Perrier sparkling water

$2.50

Ginger beer

Ginger Beer

$2.50

AM BITES

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

House-baked Muffin

$2.00

Day Old Pastry

$1.00

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Vanilla yogurt and fruit layered and topped with granola

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Avocados and cherry tomatoes with balsamic glaze on sourdough bread

Almond Butter banana toast

$6.25

Almond butter on sourdough with sliced bananas drizzled with mesquite honey

Pancake Muffins

$6.00

Mini pancakes in muffin form served with maple syrup or fruit compote

Bakery Muffin

$3.00

PM BITES

Pita chips and pretzels with garlic hummus

$4.00

THE FIG FLATBREAD

$15.00

NAAN FLATBREAD WITH FIG, PROSCIUTTO, BLUE AND GOUDA CHEESE, DRIZZLED WITH A BALSAMIC GLAZE

Rumaki Dates

$10.00

Dates stuffed with herb goat cheese and wrapped in prosciutto

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Crab cakes drizzled in spicy mayo topped with micro greens

Margherita Flat Bread

$15.00

Garlic Parmesan Panini

$9.00

Sun-dried Tomato Panini

$9.00

Beer Cheese and Pretzel Bites

$7.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

261 King Street, Northampton, MA 01060

