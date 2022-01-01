  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • NoriFish Sushi- Sandy Springs - 1115 Springwood Connector #2000
A map showing the location of NoriFish Sushi- Sandy Springs 1115 Springwood Connector #2000View gallery

NoriFish Sushi- Sandy Springs 1115 Springwood Connector #2000

review star

No reviews yet

1115 Springwood Connector #2000

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Omakase

Omakase Petite

$60.00

Omakase Petite Course 2

Omakase Standard

$95.00

Omakase Standard Course 2

Omakase Standard Course 3

Omakase Premium

$150.00

Omakase Premium Course 2

Omakase Premium Course 3

Omakase Premium Course 4

Course Sorbet

Signature Sushi

Madai - Red Snapper

$12.00

Hirame - Flounder

$14.00

Buri- Adult Yellowtail

$13.00

Kanpachi - Young Yellowtail

$13.00

Hon Maguro - Bluefin Tuna

$14.00

Sake Aburi - Seared Salmon

$12.00

Shima Aji - Striped Jack

$15.00

Hotate Aburi - Seared Scallop

$16.00

O-Toro - Blue Fin Tuna Belly

$24.00

Escolar

$10.00

Chutoro Aburi

$18.00

Uni - Sea Urchin

$28.00

Weekly Fish

$14.00

Share Plates

Yuzu Ponzu Oysters

$16.00

Spicy Salmon Crisps

$12.00

Sashimi Moriawase

$58.00

Chu-Toro & Egg Toast

$26.00

Crab Oshizushi

$28.00

Kanpachi Carpaccio

$17.00

Ceviche

$18.00

Lobster Rice

$24.00

Escolar Sashimi

$16.00

Belly Rice

$19.00

Sides

Side Kizami Wasabi

$3.00

1oz Caviar

$80.00

Side Nori

$5.00

Side Ponzu

$1.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Crisp Skins

$5.00

Side Cucumber

$1.00

Misc

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Desserts

Sorbet

$10.00

Matcha Sundae

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

Hot Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Fiji

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

NoriFish serves a modern omakase chef’s tasting menu in a comfortable atmosphere. We only use quality ingredients and our fish is flown in directly from Toyosu Fish Market, Japan.

Location

1115 Springwood Connector #2000, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sugar Shane's - Sandy Springs - 1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Drive Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
Alon's Bakery and Market - Dunwoody
orange star4.3 • 1,385
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Atlanta GA (Permiter Center)
orange star4.4 • 345
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Joey D's Oak Room - Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Crown Pointe Pkwy Dunwoody, GA 30338
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sandy Springs

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sandy Springs
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston