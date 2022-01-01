NoriFish Sushi- Sandy Springs 1115 Springwood Connector #2000
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
NoriFish serves a modern omakase chef’s tasting menu in a comfortable atmosphere. We only use quality ingredients and our fish is flown in directly from Toyosu Fish Market, Japan.
Location
1115 Springwood Connector #2000, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sugar Shane's - Sandy Springs - 1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30
No Reviews
1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurant
The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
No Reviews
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurant
The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
No Reviews
1110 Hammond Drive Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurant
Alon's Bakery and Market - Dunwoody
4.3 • 1,385
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurant
The Brass Tap - Atlanta GA (Permiter Center)
4.4 • 345
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sandy Springs
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
More near Sandy Springs